When it comes to getting fit and healthy, protein is a key nutrient that you need to be aware of. Protein helps build muscle, supports weight loss, and can improve your overall health. That's why it's important to find a high-quality protein powder that will help you reach your fitness goals.

In this blog post, we will discuss the 20 best protein powders of 2022! We'll cover everything from whey protein powders to plant-based proteins, so you can find the perfect option for your needs.

What is protein powder?

Protein powder is a dietary supplement that is typically made from whey, casein, soy, or egg whites. It is often used by athletes and bodybuilders to help build muscle mass, but it can also be beneficial for people who are trying to lose weight.

Protein powder can be mixed with water or milk to create a protein shake, or it can be added to smoothies, yogurt, and oatmeal. There are many different types of protein powder on the market, so it's important to do your research to find the best option for you.

Is protein powder even good for you?

Yes! Protein powder can be a healthy and convenient way to increase your protein intake. It is especially beneficial for people who are trying to build muscle or lose weight, as it can help with both of these goals.

Protein powder is also a good option for people who have trouble getting enough protein in their diet. For example, vegetarians and vegans may find it difficult to get enough protein from food sources alone, so protein powder can be a good way to supplement their diet.

Are there any foods that are high in protein?

There are many foods that are high in protein, including meat, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy products, legumes, nuts, and seeds. If you're looking for a high-protein diet plan, there are plenty of resources available online.

Now that we've answered some basic questions about protein powder, let's get into the different types of portion powder available:

Whey Protein Powder

Whey protein powder is one of the most popular types of protein powder on the market. It is made from whey, which is a byproduct of cheese production. Whey protein is a complete protein, meaning it contains all of the essential amino acids your body needs.

Whey protein powder is a great option for people who are looking to build muscle or lose weight. It is also easy to digest and can be absorbed quickly by the body. However, some people may experience bloating or gas when they consume whey protein powder.

Casein Protein Powder

Casein protein powder is made from casein, a protein found in milk. Casein is a slow-digesting protein, which means it can take several hours for your body to break it down.

Casein protein powder is a good option for people who are looking to build muscle or lose weight. It is also a good option for people who are trying to maintain their muscle mass. However, some people may find that casein protein powder causes bloating or gas.

Soy Protein Powder

Soy protein powder is made from soybeans, which are a type of legume. Soy protein is also a complete protein.

Soy protein powder is a good option for people who are looking to build muscle or lose weight. It is also easy to digest and can be absorbed quickly by the body. However, some people may find that soy protein powder causes bloating or gas.

Egg White Protein Powder

Egg white protein powder is made from egg whites, which are the clear part of the egg that contains most of the protein. Egg white protein is a complete protein as well.

Egg white protein powder is a good option for people who are looking to build muscle or lose weight. It is also easy to digest and can be absorbed quickly by the body. However, some people may find that egg white protein powder causes bloating or gas.

Pea Protein Powder

Pea protein powder is made from peas, which are a type of legume. Pea protein is a complete protein.

Pea protein powder is a good option for people who are looking to build muscle or lose weight. It is also easy to digest and can be absorbed quickly by the body. However, some people may find that pea protein powder causes bloating or gas.

Brown Rice Protein Powder

Brown rice protein powder is made from brown rice, which is a whole grain. Brown rice protein is a complete protein.

Brown rice protein powder is a good option for people who are looking to build muscle or lose weight. It is also easy to digest and can be absorbed quickly by the body. However, some people may find that brown rice protein powder causes bloating or gas.

Hemp Protein Powder

Hemp protein powder is made from hemp seeds, which are a type of seed. Hemp protein is a complete protein.

Hemp protein powder is a good option for people who are looking to build muscle or lose weight. It is also easy to digest and can be absorbed quickly by the body. However, some people may find that hemp protein powder causes bloating or gas.

Pumpkin Seed Protein Powder

Pumpkin seed protein powder is made from pumpkin seeds, which are a type of seed. Pumpkin seed protein is a complete protein.

Pumpkin seed protein powder is a good option for people who are looking to build muscle or lose weight. It is also easy to digest and can be absorbed quickly by the body. However, some people may find that pumpkin seed protein powder causes bloating or gas.

Chia Seed Protein Powder

Chia seed protein powder is made from chia seeds, which are a type of seed. Chia protein is a complete protein.

Chia seed protein powder is a good option for people who are looking to build muscle or lose weight. It is also easy to digest and can be absorbed quickly by the body. However, some people may find that chia seed protein powder causes bloating or gas.

Flaxseed Protein Powder

Flaxseed protein powder is made from flaxseeds, which are a type of seed. Flaxseed protein is a complete protein.

Flaxseed protein powder is a good option for people who are looking to build muscle or lose weight. It is also easy to digest and can be absorbed quickly by the body.

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Elm & Rye's protein supplement is a complete protein that contains all of the essential amino acids your body needs. It is also easy to digest and can be absorbed quickly by the body.

2. NOW Sports Whey Protein Isolate

Image courtesy NOW

NOW Sports Whey Protein Isolate is a complete protein that contains all of the essential amino acids your body needs. NOW Sports Whey Protein Isolate is a good option for people who are looking to build muscle or lose weight.

3. Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder

Image courtesy Optimum Nutrition

Optimum Nutrition's Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder contains all of the essential amino acids your body needs. It is also easy to digest and can be absorbed quickly by the body.

4. Cellucor Whey Sport Protein Powder Vanilla

Image courtesy Cellucor

Cellucor's Whey Sport Protein Powder is a complete protein that contains all of the essential amino acids your body needs. It is also easy to digest and can be absorbed quickly by the body.

Cellucor's Whey Sport Protein Powder is a good option for people who are looking to build muscle or lose weight.

5. Momentous Essential Grass-Fed Whey Protein

Image courtesy Momentous

Momentous' Essential Grass-Fed Whey Protein is a complete protein that contains all of the essential amino acids your body needs. It is also easy to digest and can be absorbed quickly by the body.

6. Garden of Life Organic Vegan Sport Protein Powder

Image courtesy Garden of Life

Garden of Life's Organic Vegan Sport Protein Powder is a complete protein that contains all of the essential amino acids your body needs. It is also easy to digest and can be absorbed quickly by the body.

7. Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

Image courtesy Vital Proteins

Vital Proteins' Collagen Peptides is a complete protein that contains all of the essential amino acids your body needs. Collagen peptides are good for people who are looking to build muscle or lose weight.

8. Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder

Image courtesy Orgain

Orgain's Organic Plant Based Protein Powder is a complete protein that contains all of the essential amino acids your body needs. It is also easy to digest and can be absorbed quickly by the body. Orgain's Organic Plant Based Protein Powder is a good option for people who are looking to build muscle or lose weight.

9. Legion Plant+ Vegan Protein Powder

Image courtesy Legion

Legion's Plant+ Vegan Protein Powder is a complete protein that contains all of the essential amino acids your body needs. It is also easy to digest and can be absorbed quickly by the body. Legion's Plant+ Vegan Protein Powder is a good option for people who are looking to build muscle or lose weight.

10. TRU Plant Based Protein Powder

Image courtesy TRU

TRU's Plant-Based Protein Powder is a complete protein that contains all of the essential amino acids your body needs. It is also easy to digest and can be absorbed quickly by the body. TRU's Plant-Based Protein Powder is a good option for people who are looking to build muscle or lose weight.

11. Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder

Image courtesy Vega Sport

Vega Sport's Premium Protein Powder is a complete protein that contains all of the essential amino acids your body needs. It is also easy to digest and can be absorbed quickly by the body. Vega Sport's Premium Protein Powder is a good option for people who are looking to build muscle or lose weight.

12. Isagenix IsaPro Whey Protein

Image courtesy Isagenix

Isagenix IsaPro Whey Protein is a complete protein that contains all of the essential amino acids your body needs. It is also easy to digest and can be absorbed quickly by the body. Isagenix IsaPro Whey Protein is a good option for people who are looking to build muscle or lose weight.

13. Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Powder

Image courtesy Muscle Milk

Muscle Milk's Genuine Protein Powder is a complete protein that contains all of the essential amino acids your body needs. It is also easy to digest and can be absorbed quickly by the body. Muscle Milk's Genuine Protein Powder is a good option for people who are looking to build muscle or lose weight.

14. Naked Whey Vanilla Protein

Image courtesy Naked

Naked Whey's Vanilla Protein Powder is a complete protein that contains all of the essential amino acids your body needs. It is also easy to digest and can be absorbed quickly by the body. Naked Whey's Vanilla Protein Powder is a good option for people who are looking to build muscle or lose weight.

15. Amazing Grass Protein Superfood: Vegan Protein Powder

Image courtesy Amazing Grass

Amazing Grass' Protein Superfood: Vegan Protein Powder is a complete protein that contains all of the essential amino acids your body needs. It is also easy to digest and can be absorbed quickly by the body. Amazing Grass' Protein Superfood: Vegan Protein Powder is a good option for people who are looking to build muscle or lose weight.

16. Rule One Proteins Whey Blend

Image courtesy Rule 1

Rule One Proteins' Whey Blend is a complete protein that contains all of the essential amino acids your body needs. It is also easy to digest and can be absorbed quickly by the body. Rule One Proteins' Whey Blend is a good option for people who are looking to build muscle or lose weight.

17. Dymatize ISO 100 Whey Protein Powder

Image courtesy Dymatize

Dymatize's ISO 100 Whey Protein Powder is a complete protein that contains all of the essential amino acids your body needs. It is also easy to digest and can be absorbed quickly by the body. Dymatize's ISO 100 Whey Protein Powder is a good option for people who are looking to build muscle or lose weight.

18. Ascent Native Fuel Micellar Casein Protein Powder

Image courtesy Ascent

Ascent's Native Fuel Micellar Casein Protein Powder is a complete protein that contains all of the essential amino acids your body needs. It is also easy to digest and can be absorbed quickly by the body.

19. Natural Force Grass Fed Organic Whey Protein Powder

Image courtesy Natural Force

Natural Force's Grass Fed Organic Whey Protein Powder is a complete protein that contains all of the essential amino acids your body needs. It is also easy to digest and can be absorbed quickly by the body.

20. MRM Nutrition Egg White Protein

Image courtesy MRM Nutrition

MRM Nutrition's Egg White Protein is a complete protein that contains all of the essential amino acids your body needs. It is also easy to digest and can be absorbed quickly by the body.

Should I take protein powder every day?

Protein powder is a great way to get the protein your body needs. However, you should not take protein powder every day. You should only take protein powder when you are working out or if you are trying to build muscle.

Does protein powder make you fat?

Many people believe that consuming whey protein powder or supplements in other forms, such as bars and shakes, will cause them to gain weight. Protein alone – or any other specific macronutrient, such as fats or carbohydrates – will not cause you to become overweight.

What does protein powder actually do?

Protein powder is made from a concentrated form of protein. It is often used by athletes and bodybuilders to help them build muscle mass. Protein powder can also be used as a meal replacement or snack.

How much protein should I take?

The amount of protein you need depends on your weight, your activity level, and your goals. If you are trying to lose weight, you should consume 0.36 grams of protein per pound of body weight. If you are trying to build muscle, you should consume 0.73 grams of protein per pound of body weight.

What happens if you drink protein shakes without working out?

Protein shakes, which are sometimes rich in luxurious ingredients like peanut butter and chocolate and are packed with protein, can be surprisingly high in calories. If you're not working out and those protein drinks are adding a lot of extra calories to your diet, you could gain weight.

What can I mix my protein powder with?

Protein powder can be mixed with water, milk, or juice. It can also be added to smoothies, pancakes, oatmeal, and other recipes.

If you are eating a balanced diet that includes meat, you probably do not need to take protein powder. However, protein powder can be a helpful supplement for athletes or bodybuilders. It can also be a helpful way to get protein if you are trying to lose weight.

Protein powder is not necessary for everyone, but it can be a helpful supplement for some people. If you are considering taking protein powder, talk to your doctor or a registered dietitian to see if it is right for you.

Can I replace a meal with a protein shake?

Protein shakes are not meant to replace meals. Protein powder is often used as a supplement to help people build muscle mass or lose weight. If you are trying to lose weight, you should not replace a meal with a protein shake.

Do I need to take protein powder if I am vegan?

If you are vegan, you may need to take protein powder. This is because it can be difficult to get all of the essential amino acids your body needs from plant-based foods. Talk to a registered dietitian or your doctor to see if protein powder is right for you.

What are the side effects of taking protein powder?

The most common side effect of taking protein powder is constipation. This is because protein powder can bind to water and create a larger stool. Taking too much protein powder can also cause nausea, bloating, and diarrhea.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, protein powder comes in many forms and can be helpful for people who are trying to build muscle or lose weight. However, you should not take protein powder every day. You should only take protein powder when you are working out or if you are trying to build muscle.

Protein powder is not necessary for everyone, but it can be a helpful supplement for some people. If you are considering taking protein powder, talk to your doctor or a registered dietitian to see if it is right for you.