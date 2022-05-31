This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

If you are looking to gain weight, then you need to be sure that you are including protein in your diet. Protein is essential for muscle growth and repair, and it can help you reach your goals faster. In this blog post, we will discuss the 20 best protein powders for weight gain in 2022.

We will talk about the benefits of each protein powder, as well as what to look for when choosing one. So if you want to start packing on some serious muscle mass, be sure to read on!

What is protein powder used for?

Protein powder is most commonly used for building muscle and gaining weight. Protein is essential for repairing and growing muscle tissue, so it's not surprising that many people turn to protein powder as a way to support their workout goals.

There are many different types of protein powders on the market, and they all have different effects on the body. Whey protein, for example, is a fast-acting protein that is absorbed quickly by the body.

This makes it ideal for post-workout recovery. Casein protein, on the other hand, is a slow-acting protein that takes longer to digest. This makes it a good choice for taking before bedtime when your body will have a longer period of time to break down and use the protein.

There are a variety of reasons someone might need to gain weight, including:

· They may be underweight or malnourished

· They may be recovering from an illness or surgery and need to gain weight to heal properly

· They may be a competitive athlete who needs to bulk up for a specific sport

· They may be trying to gain muscle mass

No matter what your reasons are for needing to gain weight, protein powders can be a helpful tool. Protein powders can help you meet your daily protein needs, which is important for both gaining weight and building muscle. They can also help you add calories to your diet without adding too much bulk.

Do bodybuilders need to gain mass when training?

Most bodybuilders need to gain mass when training. By increasing their muscle mass, they are able to increase their strength and size. Protein powder can help them reach their goals by providing the nutrients they need to build muscle.

There are many different types of protein powders on the market, so it's important to choose one that is right for your goals. If you are trying to gain muscle, look for a protein powder that is high in calories and protein. If you are trying to lose weight, on the other hand, look for a protein powder that is low in calories and fat.

Some protein powders are also fortified with vitamins and minerals, so they can provide additional health benefits. If you are looking for a protein powder that will give you the most benefits, choose one that is high in protein and low in calorie

When choosing a protein powder for weight gain, it's important to consider your goals. If you're trying to gain muscle mass, look for a powder that has a high protein content and is low in carbs and fat. If you're just trying to add calories to your diet, any type of protein powder will do. You can also choose a powder that has other nutrients like vitamins and minerals to help you meet your needs.

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

If you're looking for a protein powder that will help you gain weight, Elm & Rye is a great option. This brand offers a variety of protein powders that are high in calories and nutrients, making them perfect for those who are trying to bulk up.

Elm & Rye's protein powders are made with quality ingredients and have a great taste, so you'll never have to force yourself to drink them. And, they offer a money-back satisfaction guarantee, so you can be sure you're getting the best product for your needs.

When it comes to gaining weight, protein is key. And, Elm & Rye's protein powders are some of the best on the market. So, if you're looking to bulk up, be sure to give them a try.

2. Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder

Image courtesy Optimum Nutrition

Optimum Nutrition is a well-known brand in the fitness world, and for good reason. Their products are high quality and effective, and their protein powders are no exception.

The Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder is a great option for those who are looking to gain weight. It's packed with protein and calories, making it perfect for bulking up. And, it's made with quality ingredients and tastes great, so you'll never have to force yourself to drink it.

3. Iconic Protein Powder

Image courtesy Iconic Protein

Iconic Protein is another great option for those who are looking to gain weight. Their protein powders are high in calories and nutrients, making them perfect for bulking up.

Iconic Protein also offers a money-back satisfaction guarantee, so you can be sure you're getting the best product for your needs. If you're looking to gain weight, Iconic Protein's powders are a great option. They're high in calories and nutrients, and they taste great.

4. Vega Sport Premium Protein

Image courtesy Vega Sport

Vega Sport is another great option for those who are looking to gain weight. Their protein powders are high in calories and nutrients, making them perfect for bulking up.

And, like the other brands on this list, Vega Sport's protein powders are made with quality ingredients and have a great taste.

Vega Sport also offers a money-back satisfaction guarantee, so you can be sure you're getting the best product for your needs. If you're looking to gain weight, Vega Sport's protein powders are a great option.

5. Isopure Zero Carb

Image courtesy Isopure

Isopure's Zero Carb Protein Powder is a great option for those who are looking to gain weight. It's packed with protein and calories, making it perfect for bulking up.

If you're looking for a protein powder that will help you gain weight, Isopure's Zero Carb Protein Powder is a great option. It's packed with protein and calories, and it tastes great.

As you can see, there are a lot of great options when it comes to protein powders for weight gain.

6. PBfit All-Natural Peanut Butter Powder

Image courtesy PBFit

If you're looking for a protein powder that tastes great and is packed with nutrients, PBfit's All-Natural Peanut Butter Powder is a great option. Like the other brands on this list, PBfit's powder is high in calories and nutrients, making it perfect for bulking up. So, if you're looking to gain weight, PBfit's All-Natural Peanut Butter Powder is a great option.

PBfit also offers a money-back satisfaction guarantee, so you can be sure you're getting the best product for your needs.

7. TGS All Natural 100% Whey Protein Powder

Image courtesy TGS

TGS' All Natural 100% Whey Protein Powder is a great option for those who are looking to gain weight. It's packed with protein and calories, making it perfect for bulking up. And it's made with quality ingredients and tastes great. TGS also offers a money-back satisfaction guarantee, so you can be sure you're getting the best product for your needs.

8. MusclePharm Combat Protein Powder

Image courtesy MusclePharm

MusclePharm's Combat Protein Powder is a great option for those who are looking to gain weight. It's packed with protein and calories, making it perfect for bulking up. And, it's made with quality ingredients.

If you're looking for a protein powder that will help you gain weight, MusclePharm's Combat Protein Powder is a great option. It's packed with protein and calories, and it tastes great.

MusclePharm also offers a money-back satisfaction guarantee, so you can be sure you're getting the best product for your needs.

9. BSN SYNTHA-6 Protein Powder Isolate

Image courtesy BSN

BSN's SYNTHA- Isolate Protein Powder is a great option for those who are looking to gain weight. It's packed with protein and calories, making it perfect for bulking up.

BSN also offers a money-back satisfaction guarantee, so you can be sure you're getting the best product for your needs.

10. Garden of Life Meal Replacement Protein Powder

Image courtesy Garden of Life

Garden of Life's Meal Replacement Protein Powder is packed with protein and calories, making it perfect for bulking up. If you're looking for a protein powder that will help you gain weight, Garden of Life's Meal Replacement Protein Powder is a great option. It's packed with protein and calories, and it tastes great.

Garden of Life also offers a money-back satisfaction guarantee, so you can be sure you're getting the best product for your needs.

11. Nutiva Organic

Image courtesy Nutiva

If you're looking for a protein powder that will help you gain weight, Nutiva's Organic Plant-Based Protein Powder is a great option. It's packed with protein and calories, and it tastes great.

Nutiva also offers a money-back satisfaction guarantee, so you can be sure you're getting the best product for your needs.

12. Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder

Image courtesy Orgain

If you're looking for a protein powder that will help you gain weight, Orgain's Organic Plant Based Protein Powder is a great option. It's packed with protein and calories, and it tastes great.

Orgain also offers a money-back satisfaction guarantee, so you can be sure you're getting the best product for your needs.

13. Nature’s Bounty Optimal Solutions Protein Powder

Image courtesy Nature’s Bounty

If you're looking for a protein powder that will help you gain weight, Nature's Bounty's Optimal Solutions Protein Powder is a great option. It's packed with protein and calories, and it tastes great.

Nature's Bounty also offers a money-back satisfaction guarantee, so you can be sure you're getting the best product for your needs.

14. Six Star Pro Nutrition 100% Whey Protein Plus

Image courtesy Six Star

If you're looking for a protein powder that will help you gain weight, Six Star Pro Nutrition's 100% Whey Protein Plus is a great option. It's packed with protein and calories, and it tastes great.

Six Star Pro Nutrition also offers a money-back satisfaction guarantee, so you can be sure you're getting the best product for your needs.

15. Genuine Muscle Milk Protein Powder

Image courtesy Genuine

If you're looking for a protein powder that will help you gain weight, Muscle Milk's Protein Powder is a great option. It's packed with protein and calories, and it tastes great.

Muscle Milk also offers a money-back satisfaction guarantee, so you can be sure you're getting the best product for your needs.

16. Dymatize ISO 100 Whey Protein Powder Isolate

Image courtesy Dymatize

Dymatize's ISO 100 Whey Protein Powder Isolate is a great option for those who are looking to gain weight. It's packed with protein and calories, making it perfect for bulking up. Dymatize also offers a money-back satisfaction guarantee, so you can be sure you're getting the best product for your needs.

17. Body Fortress Super Advanced Whey Protein Powder

Image courtesy Body Fortress

Body Fortress's Super Advanced Whey Protein Powder is a great option for those who are looking to gain weight. It's packed with protein and calories, making it perfect for bulking up. And, it's made with quality ingredients and tastes great, so you'll never have to force yourself to drink it.

If you're looking for a protein powder that will help you gain weight, Body Fortress's Super Advanced Whey Protein Powder is a great option. It's packed with protein and calories, and it tastes great.

Body Fortress also offers a money-back satisfaction guarantee, so you can be sure you're getting the best product for your needs.

18. CLICK All-in-one Protein and Coffee Meal Replacement Drink Mix

Image courtesy Click

CLICK's All-in-one Protein and Coffee Meal Replacement Drink Mix is a great option for those who are looking to gain weight. It's packed with protein and calories, making it perfect for bulking up. And, it's made with quality ingredients and tastes great, so you'll never have to force yourself to drink it.

19. Boost High Protein Powder Drink Mix

Image courtesy Boost

Boost's High Protein Powder Drink Mix is a great option for those who are looking to gain weight. It's packed with protein and calories, making it perfect for bulking up.

20. Quest Nutrition Cinnamon Crunch Protein Powder

Image courtesy Quest

If you're looking for a protein powder that will help you gain weight, Quest Nutrition's Cinnamon Crunch Protein Powder is a great option. It's packed with protein and calories, and it tastes great.

Quest Nutrition also offers a money-back satisfaction guarantee, so you can be sure you're getting the best product for your needs.

What are the different types of protein powders?

Protein powders can also be made from plant-based sources, such as soy or rice. These types of protein powders are often fortified with vitamins and minerals, making them a good choice for those who are looking for a complete nutritional supplement.

What are the side effects of taking protein powder?

Protein powder is generally safe to take, but there are some potential side effects to be aware of. Some people may experience gastrointestinal distress, such as bloating or gas, when they first start taking protein powder. This is usually due to the body's adjustment to the increased intake of protein.

Other potential side effects include dehydration and kidney damage. It's important to drink plenty of water when taking protein powder and to consult with a healthcare professional if you have any concerns.

How much protein powder should you take?

The amount of protein powder you should take will depend on your individual needs. If you are taking protein powder for weight loss, for example, you will need to take less than someone who is taking it for muscle gain. It's important to follow the directions on the packaging and to start with a small amount if you are new to taking protein powder. You can always increase your intake as needed.

Final Thoughts

Protein powder is a versatile and convenient way to get the protein you need. There are many different types of protein powders on the market, so it's important to choose one that meets your needs. Be sure to drink plenty of water when taking protein powder and start with a small amount if you are new to taking it.

We hope that our list of 20 best protein powders for weight gain in 2022 will help you determine the right powder to use for weight gain this year.