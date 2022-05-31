Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

If you are looking for the best protein powders for men, you have come to the right place. In this blog post, we will discuss the 20 best protein powders for men in 2022 on the market today. We will talk about the benefits of protein powder, and how it can help you reach your fitness goals.

We will also discuss the different types of protein powders available, and help you decide which one is right for you. So without further ado, let's get started!

1. Elm & Rye Protein Supplement

2. Jacked Factory Authentic Whey Protein Powder

3. Transparent Labs Grass-Fed Whey Isolate

4. Legion Whey Isolate Protein Powder

5. Onnit Whey Protein

6. Kaged Re-Kaged Protein Fuel

7. Kaged Clean Meal

8. Kaged Plantein

9. Transparent Labs Mass Gainer

10. Dymatize ISO 100

11. Naked Whey Protein

12. Cellucor COR-Performance Powder Whipped

13. Optimum Nutrition Platinum Hydrowhey Protein Powder

14. Gainful Personalized Protein Powder

15. GNC AMP Wheybolic™ Whey Protein

16. Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder

17. MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate

18. Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder

19. biPro Whey Protein Isolate Unflavored

20. Sparta Nutrition Spartan Whey Ultra Premium Protein Blend

What are protein powders and why do men need them?

Protein powders are supplements that provide a concentrated dose of protein. They're often used by athletes and bodybuilders to help them build muscle mass.

There are many different types of protein powders available on the market, but not all of them are created equal. Some protein powders are better for building muscle than others.

Protein is a nutrient found in food. It is essential for the body to grow and repair tissues. Protein can also be used for energy. The body needs protein to build and repair muscles, skin, and bones.

Men need protein powders because they help to build muscle mass. Protein powders can also be used to help the body recover from exercise. They can also be used to increase energy levels and improve overall health.

Do men have to work out in order to take protein powders?

No, protein powders can be taken by men who do not work out. However, protein powders are often used by athletes and bodybuilders to help them build muscle mass.

Protein powders can be taken in a variety of ways. They can be mixed with water or milk and drunk as a shake. They can also be added to food, such as yogurt or cereal.

Protein powders are available in a variety of flavors, including chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry.

If a man takes protein powders without working out, he may not see the same results as he would if he were to work out. Protein powders are often used by athletes and bodybuilders to help them build muscle mass, so if a man is not working out, he may not see the same results.

What are the side effects of taking protein powder?

While protein powder is generally safe, there are some potential side effects that you should be aware of before taking it.

The most common side effect of taking protein powder is gastrointestinal discomfort. This can include bloating, gas, and diarrhea. Protein powders can also cause dehydration, so it's important to drink plenty of fluids when taking them.

In rare cases, protein powders can cause allergic reactions. If you experience any side effects after taking protein powder, stop taking it and speak to your doctor.

The most common sign of an allergic reaction to protein powders is hives. If you experience any other signs of an allergic reaction, such as difficulty breathing, chest pain, or swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat, stop taking the protein powder and seek medical help immediately.

Which protein is best for muscle growth?

There are many different types of protein powders on the market, and it can be difficult to know which one is best for you. If you're looking to build muscle mass, whey protein is a good option.

Whey protein is a fast-acting protein that helps your muscles recover and grow after exercise. Casein protein is another good option for building muscle mass. It's a slow-releasing protein that provides your muscles with a steady supply of amino acids throughout the day.

Soy protein and pea protein are also options to consider if you're vegan or have allergies to dairy or eggs.

How much protein powder should I take?

The amount of protein powder you should take depends on your goals and how much protein you're getting from other sources.

If you're trying to build muscle mass, the American College of Sports Medicine recommends taking 0.14-0.23 grams of protein per pound of body weight per day. For example, if you weigh 180 pounds, you would need to take 25-40 grams of protein per day.

If you're just looking to maintain your current muscle mass, the ACSM recommends taking 0.14-0.36 grams of protein per pound of body weight per day.

Remember to speak to your doctor before starting any new supplement regimen, especially if you have any health conditions or are taking any medications. They can help you determine the right amount of protein powder for your individual needs.

Now here are further details on the 20 best protein powders for men in 2022:

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Elm & Rye's protein powder subscription service allows you to select the type, flavor, and quantity of your powdered protein. You'll never run out of delicious protein powder again with this function!

Elm & Rye's protein powders come in chocolate, vanilla, and cookies & cream flavors, so we're confident you'll be able to discover one that matches your preferences.

2. Jacked Factory Authentic Whey Protein Powder

Image courtesy Jacked Factory

With Jacked Factory's Authentic Whey Protein Powder, you'll receive 30 grams of protein from 100% grass-fed whey. This powder is also low in sugar and carbs and rich in nutrients.

Chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and cookies & cream are some of the flavors available for Jacked Factory Protein Powder.

3. Transparent Labs Grass-Fed Whey Isolate

Image courtesy Transparent Labs

Grass-Fed Whey Isolate from Transparent Labs is a dairy protein powder that doesn't include any artificial sweeteners, flavors, or colors. This product is also GMO-free and gluten-free.

Transparent Labs' protein powder comes in 'Chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry versions.'

4. Legion Whey Isolate Protein Powder

Image courtesy Legion

For people who are lactose intolerant, Whey Isolate Protein Powder from Legion is an excellent substitute since it is entirely lactose-free. This powder is also gluten-free and GMO-free.

5. Onnit Whey Protein

Image courtesy Onnit

Whey protein isolate is the most pure form of whey. Whey concentrate lacks fat and carbohydrates from its milk source, leaving only what you want—pure protein to assist you develop muscle and change your body composition. There are no hidden calories or sugar in this product.

Whey isolate is superior in a variety of ways. It includes all of the essential amino acids that the body requires to build muscle as well as leucine, a branched-chain amino acid (BCAA) that promotes protein synthesis.

6. Kaged Re-Kaged Protein Fuel

Image courtesy Kaged

Re-Kaged is a high-quality post-workout protein shake with 28 g of whey protein isolate, a complete amino acid profile, creatine HCl, and digestive enzymes that aid in the recovery of your muscles after exercise.

7. Kaged Clean Meal

Image courtesy Kaged

The clean supper is a fast and healthy alternative for individuals who care about their health. You can prepare a full macro dinner in just 60 seconds to keep you going throughout the day.

8. Kaged Plantein

Image courtesy Kaged

Protein is hard to come by in plants. They're gritty, low-quality, and rarely provide enough protein and amino acids to help athletes build muscle mass and recover. But not Plantein,which is one of the most delicious and comprehensive plant-based performance nutrition on the market. It will alter the way you think about vegan protein.

9. Transparent Labs Mass Gainer

Image courtesy Transparent Labs

Mass Gainer is a high-calorie protein powder with 52 grams of protein per serving, as well as complex carbs and good fats. It's for anybody looking to gain weight. Mass Gainer is a high-calorie protein powder with 52 grams of protein per serving, as well as complex carbohydrates and essential fatty acids.

This mass-gaining powder is ideal for individuals who want to add size to their muscles and need an extra calorie boost.

10. Dymatize ISO 100

Image courtesy Dymatize

This Dymatize ISO 100 line includes a whey protein isolate powder with 25 grams of protein in each scoop. This powder is also gluten- and lactose-free, making it safe for those who are allergic to or sensitive to other foods.

Dymatize Protein Powder Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, and Cookies & Creme are just a few of the flavor options.

11. Naked Whey Protein

Image courtesy Naked Whey

Naked Whey Protein Powder, a whey protein concentrate, has a high amount of 18 grams of protein per serving. This powder is also free of gluten and GMO.

Naked Whey protein powder comes in chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and cookies & cream flavors.

12. Cellucor COR-Performance Powder Whipped

Image courtesy Cellucor

The protein powder from Cellucor is a whey protein concentrate with 30 grams of protein per scoop. This product is also low in calories and carbohydrates, making it excellent for weight reduction.

13. Optimum Nutrition Platinum Hydrowhey Protein Powder

Image courtesy Optimum Nutrition

Platinum Hydrowhey ultra-pure whey isolates are able to break down bigger proteins into smaller components because they hydrolyze whey protein isolates to release quickly and more effectively into your system.

With micronized Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs), the manufacturer has raised the bar on this highly concentrated and rapidly digested combination.

14. Gainful Personalized Protein Powder

Image courtesy Gainful

It all starts with a friendly assistance. Fast-Mix Creatine, Fiber, and Collagen are the perfect addition to your gainful system.

Tell the company about your objectives, diet, and exercise routine so that they can create your recipes to match your specific requirements. On a regular basis, delivery is provided for no additional cost. You have the option of cancelling at any time by changing the recipe as needed.

15. GNC AMP Wheybolic™ Whey Protein

Image courtesy GNC Amp

GNC AMP Wheybolic is a protein supplement designed to be used in conjunction with your normal exercise routine. This extra dietary powder consists of ultra-pure, rapid-digesting whey protein isolate and hydrolysates for muscular growth and recovery, as well as improved strength and post-workout anabolic response.

This supplement is highly effective against inflammation and helps you relax and unwind. It also reduces anxiety, raises your spirits, and increases your energy levels.

16. Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder

Image courtesy Optimum Nutrition

The most popular whey protein powder on the market contains 24 grams of high-quality Whey Protein Isolate, which has been "isolated" using complex filtering processes and has more carbohydrates, fat, and lactose than other types.

Vitargo is a powdered protein supplement that is fast-acting and instantized. It's easy to make with only a glass and spoon, allowing you to eat more meals. This product has over 20 different flavors to choose from, including naturally flavored selections, ensuring that it is the Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein.

17. MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate

Image courtesy MyProtein

Each cup has 22 grams of protein, making it a great source. It's also high in potassium and includes a combination of Soy Protein Isolate and Isomaltulose, helping you to fulfill your daily carb and fat needs.

Impact Whey Isolate has been evaluated by Labdoor, an impartial supplement testing firm, as one of the finest protein supplements in terms of quality and value. It has been subjected to extensive quality and purity testing and is ozonized before entering the market.

18. Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder

Image courtesy Orgain

The taste of Gaia Organics organic smooth chocolate fudge protein powder is exquisite and luxurious, with a consistency that's almost like pudding. It contains 21 grams of organic protein and 7 grams of organic fiber per serving. This product is USDA certified, gluten-free, kosher, vegetarian, non-GMO, soy free.

Krill oil is high in omega-3 fatty acids, which are important for brain function, eye health, and healthy joints. It also contains astaxanthin, an antioxidant that can help prevent heart disease by reducing inflammation. There are no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives in this protein shake.

19. biPro Whey Protein Isolate Unflavored

Image courtesy biPro

BiPro ELITE Unflavored is an ion-exchange 100% whey protein isolate designed to provide nothing less than the finest, most pure form of protein.

It's a high-quality protein powder created by experts and nutritionists to help you gain muscle. It has just two components, each of which provides 20 grams of pure protein in one portion; it also contains significant amounts of three branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) and nine essential amino acids (EAAs).

Because there are no shortcuts in training for success, BiPro Elite is free of hormones, extra sugars, fillers, and bulk enhancing chemicals.

20. Sparta Nutrition Spartan Whey Ultra Premium Protein Blend

Image courtesy Spartan

Spartan Proteins is a high-quality whey protein ideal for anyone looking to start their fitness journey on the right foot.

Branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) are a must-eat macronutrient that the human body cannot produce on its own. BCAAs are significant due to their contribution to muscle protein synthesis, which accounts for around a third of it.

Do I really need protein powder?

This is a common question, and the answer is… maybe. If you lead a sedentary lifestyle, then you probably don’t need to supplement your diet with protein powder.

However, if you are active and workout regularly, then protein powder can be a helpful addition to your diet. Protein helps repair and rebuild muscle tissue after exercise, so it’s important for active individuals to get enough protein in their diets.

Does whey cause hair loss?

Another common question about protein powder is whether or not whey causes hair loss. The short answer is no, whey protein does not cause hair loss.

There is a common misconception that whey protein can cause hair loss because it contains testosterone. However, the amount of testosterone in whey protein is so small that it would have no effect on hair loss.

So, if you’re looking for a protein powder to help you build muscle and recover from your workouts, then whey protein is a good option. Just be sure to choose a quality product from a reputable company.

How to Choose the Best Protein Powders for Men in 2022?

There are many factors that go into choosing the best protein powders, below are a few things to consider before buying protein powder for men:

Protein Source

When choosing the best protein powders for men, it is important to consider the protein source. There are many different sources of protein, such as whey, casein, soy, and more.

Each source of protein has its own benefits and drawbacks. For example, whey protein is a fast-acting protein that is great for post-workout recovery, while casein protein is a slower-acting protein that is great for before bedtime.

Soy protein is a vegan-friendly option that has many health benefits, but it may not be as effective as other sources of protein.

Amount of Protein per Serving

Another important factor to consider when choosing the best protein powders for men is the amount of protein per serving.

Protein powders typically range from 15-25 grams of protein per scoop. If you are looking to build muscle, it is recommended to consume at least 20 grams of protein per meal.

If you are trying to lose weight, you may want to consume less protein. However, consuming too little protein can lead to muscle loss.

Flavor

Another thing to consider when choosing the best protein powders for men is the flavor. Protein powders come in a wide variety of flavors, such as chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and more.

Some protein powders are also flavored with artificial sweeteners, such as sucralose or acesulfame potassium. If you are trying to avoid artificial sweeteners, be sure to check the label before buying.

Price

When it comes to price, protein powders can range from $15-$60+ per tub. The price of protein powder is typically determined by the quality of the ingredients, the amount of protein per serving, and the flavor.

If you are on a budget, there are many great options that won’t break the bank. However, if you are willing to spend more money, there are also premium protein powders that offer superior quality.

Calories per Serving

Another thing to consider when choosing the best protein powders for men is the number of calories per serving.

Protein powders range from 120-250 calories per scoop. If you are trying to lose weight, it is important to choose a protein powder that has fewer calories.

If you are trying to gain muscle, you may want to choose a protein powder that has more calories. Protein powders also contain other nutrients, such as carbohydrates, fat, and fiber.

Fat Content

When it comes to fat content, protein powders can range from 0-15 grams of fat per scoop. If you are trying to lose weight, it is important to choose a protein powder that has less fat.

If you are trying to gain muscle, you may want to choose a protein powder that has more fat. Fat is an essential nutrient that helps with hormone production and cell membranes.

Carbohydrate Content

When it comes to carbohydrate content, protein powders can range from 0-15 grams of carbs per scoop. If you are trying to lose weight, it is important to choose a protein powder that has fewer carbs.

If you are trying to gain muscle, you may want to choose a protein powder that has more carbs. Carbs are an important nutrient that helps with energy production and glycogen storage.

Sugar Content

When it comes to sugar content, protein powders can range from 0-15 grams of sugar per scoop. If you are trying to lose weight, it is important to choose a protein powder that has less sugar.

If you are trying to gain muscle, you may want to choose a protein powder that has more sugar. Sugar is an important nutrient that helps with energy production and glycogen storage.

Choosing the best protein powder for men can be overwhelming, but if you keep these things in mind it will be much easier.

Final Thoughts

So there you have it; 20 best protein powders for men in 2022. No matter what your dietary preferences or needs may be, we’re confident that at least one of these powders will fit the bill. And remember; always consult with a doctor before making any major changes to your diet!