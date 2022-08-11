Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Looking for the best probiotics for constipation? You've come to the right place! In this article, we will discuss the 20 best probiotics for constipation in 2022. We'll go over their benefits, how they work, and who can benefit from taking them. So whether you're struggling with occasional constipation or want to take steps to prevent it from happening in the first place, read on for our top picks.

What causes constipation?

There are many different things that can cause constipation, including a lack of fiber in your diet, not drinking enough water, and not getting enough exercise. If you're constipated, you may have trouble passing stool or may only be able to pass it with difficulty.

Probiotics are live bacteria that are found in some foods and supplements. They're sometimes called "good" bacteria because they help keep your gut healthy. Probiotics are thought to help with constipation by increasing the movement of stool through your intestines, making it easier to pass.

What are the signs of constipation?

There are a few different signs that you may be constipated. These can include having hard or lumpy stools, feeling like you can’t empty your bowels completely, straining to have a bowel movement, and/or having fewer than three bowel movements in a week.

If you’re experiencing any of these symptoms, then you may want to try a probiotic for constipation relief. Probiotics are live microorganisms that can help improve your gut health.

What are probiotics for constipation?

These supplements are a great way to get your daily dose of probiotics. They can help improve gut health, which can lead to relief from constipation. There are a variety of probiotic supplements available, so be sure to choose one that’s right for you.

Some probiotic supplements may contain strains of bacteria that are not effective against constipation. So, it’s important to do your research and find a supplement that contains the right strains of bacteria.

What are the benefits of probiotics for constipation?

Probiotics can offer a number of benefits for people who are constipated. They can help to increase the amount of water in your stool, which can make it easier to pass. Probiotics can also help to increase the number of bowel movements you have in a week.

In addition, probiotics can help to reduce the risk of colon cancer and other diseases. Probiotics can also help to improve your immune system.

If you’re looking for a natural way to relieve constipation, then probiotics may be right for you. Be sure to talk to your doctor before taking any probiotic supplements.

What are the best probiotics for constipation?

There are a few different strains of bacteria that can be effective against constipation. These include Lactobacillus acidophilus, Bifidobacterium lactis, and Saccharomyces boulardii.

Lactobacillus Acidophilus

Lactobacillus acidophilus is a type of bacteria that's found in your gut. It's also found in some fermented foods like yogurt and sauerkraut. Probiotics containing Lactobacillus acidophilus may help with constipation.

Bifidobacterium Infantis

Bifidobacterium infantis is another type of bacteria that's found in your gut. It's also found in some fermented foods and probiotic supplements. Bifidobacterium infantis may help relieve constipation and improve stool frequency.

Saccharomyces Boulardii

Saccharomyces boulardii is a type of yeast that's found in your gut. It's also found in some probiotic supplements. Saccharomyces boulardii may help relieve constipation and improve stool frequency.

How to choose the best probiotics for constipation in 2022?

There are certain factors to consider before buying the best probiotics for constipation. Below are some of the best things to consider before hopping on the probiotic bandwagon and purchasing probiotics to deter constipation:

Ingredients

Be sure to check the list of ingredients on the probiotic supplement facts panel to see if there are any potential allergens.

CFUs and Dosage

The number of colony forming units (CFUs) indicates the amount of live bacteria or yeast cells in a given product. It is important to note that not all products provide the same amount of live bacteria. The recommended dosage of probiotics is different for each person, so it is best to consult a healthcare professional before starting any probiotic supplement.

Storage and Shelf Life

Probiotics are living organisms and need to be stored properly to maintain their viability. Check the storage instructions on the product label to see if the probiotic needs to be refrigerated. Shelf life also varies by product, so be sure to check the expiration date before purchasing a probiotic supplement.

Price

Probiotics are available in a wide range of prices. It is important to remember that you get what you pay for when it comes to probiotics. Higher quality probiotics will usually cost more than lower quality probiotics.

These are just a few things to consider when choosing the best probiotics for constipation in 2022. By taking the time to do your research, you can be sure that you are getting the best possible product for your needs.

Now that we got that out of the way, here are the 20 best probiotics for constipation in 2022:

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Probiotics are bacteria that may help our bodies in a variety of ways, including immunity, allergy relief, digestive health, and many other vital bodily processes. As a daily pill, a cutting-edge research team developed Elm & Rye's probiotic.

This Daily Probiotic is designed to aid with digestion. Adults can consume one capsule every day, according on the label instructions. Before taking this product, talk to your doctor if you are pregnant, nursing, have a medical condition, or are taking any medicines.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

CBD oil is a health product made from high-quality Oregon hemp. Each batch is refined to yield a refined broad-spectrum extract, which has been confirmed by third-party testing. Choose from among our many delightful fragrances, including mint, citrus, natural strawberry, and cookies & cream.

We have a large range of broad-spectrum oils in four strengths (250 mg, 600 mg, 1,000 mg, and 2,500 mg) with five distinct flavors (mint, citrus, strawberry, cookies & cream). It's made fresh every day.

Image courtesy Everest

The label on the jar of Everest Full Spectrum Gummies informs us that they are produced with the greatest-quality hemp cultivated in the United States. These gummy sweets are vegan and GMO-free, which appeal to a wide range of consumers.

Each box of Everest Full Spectrum Gummies comes with 30 gummies, each of which contains 25 milligrams of CBD and 5 milligrams of THC. The Blue Raspberry gummy candies are also gluten-free and bug-free.

4. BEAM

Image courtesy BEAM

To assist with the health of your microbiome, this nutrient-rich hydrating electrolyte powder is complemented with prebiotics and probiotics. It comes in four delicious fruit flavors: Meyer Lemon, Watermelon, Pomegranate-Lime, and Peach.

BEAM Probiotic Electrolyte Powder is a balanced and complete hydration powder that contains no artificial sweeteners, colors, or flavors. It is also vegan and gluten-free.

5. RMS Beauty

Image courtesy RMS Beauty

RMS Beauty Oil is a luxurious, all-natural oil that contains a blend of rosehip, jojoba, and coconut oils to nourish and hydrate the skin. This beauty oil can be used on the face, body, and hair for a radiant complexion.

To use, apply a few drops of RMS Beauty Oil to clean, damp skin. Massage the oil into the skin in circular motions until it is fully absorbed. For best results, use morning and night. RMS Beauty Oil is free of synthetic fragrances, parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.

6. Sakara Probiotic

Image courtesy Sakara

Sakara Probiotic supplement is a daily probiotic that helps to promote gut health and a balanced microbiome. This vegan and gluten-free supplement comes in a convenient pill form, making it easy to take on the go.

To use, take one Sakara Probiotic capsule per day with or without food. For best results, take at the same time each day.

7. HUM Nutrition

Image courtesy HUM Nutrition

HUM Nutrition's Daily Cleanse supplement is a gentle, yet effective way to cleanse the digestive system and promote regularity. This vegan and gluten-free supplement comes in a convenient pill form, making it easy to take on the go.

To use, take two HUM Nutrition Daily Cleanse capsules per day with or without food. For best results, take at the same time each day. HUM Nutrition's Daily Cleanse supplement is made with a blend of herbs, fiber, and probiotics to help cleanse the digestive system and promote regularity.

8. Olly Mango

Image courtesy Olly

Olly Mango probiotics are delicious way to get your daily dose of probiotics. These gummy supplements are vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO. Each serving of Olly Mango Tango Probiotic Gummies contains 50 billion live cultures and is equivalent to one cup of yogurt.

To use, take two Olly Mango Tango Probiotic Gummies per day. For best results, take at the same time each day. Each serving of Olly Mango Tango Probiotic Gummies contains 50 billion live cultures and is equivalent to one cup of yogurt.

9. Love Wellness

Image courtesy Love Wellness

Love Wellness Good Gut Probiotic supplement is a daily probiotic that helps to promote gut health and a balanced microbiome. This vegan and gluten-free supplement comes in a convenient pill form, making it easy to take on the go.

To use, take one Love Wellness Good Gut Probiotic capsule per day with or without food. For best results, take at the same time each day.

10. The NUE Co.

Image courtesy The NUE Co.

The NUE Co.'s Prebiotic + Probiotic supplement is a daily probiotic that helps to promote gut health and a balanced microbiome. This vegan and gluten-free supplement comes in a convenient pill form, making it easy to take on the go.

To use, take one The NUE Co. Prebiotic + Probiotic capsule per day with or without food. For best results, take at the same time each day.

11. Seed Daily

Image courtesy Seed

Seed Daily Synbiotic is a daily probiotic that helps to promote gut health and a balanced microbiome. This supplement comes in a convenient pill form, making it easy to take on the go.

To use, take one Seed Daily Synbiotic capsule per day with or without food. For best results, take at the same time each day.

12. Nature’s Way

Image courtesy Nature’s Way

Nature’s Way Primadophilus Reuteri is a daily probiotic that helps to promote gut health and a balanced microbiome. This supplement comes in a convenient pill form, making it easy to take on the go.

To use, take one Nature’s Way Primadophilus Reuteri capsule per day with or without food. For best results, take at the same time each day.

13. Renew Life Probiotic

Image courtesy Renew Life

Renew Life Probiotic 50 Billion is a daily probiotic that helps to promote gut health and a balanced microbiome. This supplement comes in a convenient pill form, making it easy to take on the go.

To use, take one Renew Life Probiotic 50 Billion capsule per day with or without food. For best results, take at the same time each day.

14. Ora Organic

Image courtesy Ora Organic

Ora Organic Probiotic + Prebiotic is a daily probiotic that helps to promote gut health and a balanced microbiome. This vegan and gluten-free supplement comes in a convenient pill form, making it easy to take on the go.

To use, take one Ora Organic Probiotic + Prebiotic capsule per day with or without food. For best results, take at the same time each day.

15. Garden of Life

Image courtesy Garden of Life

Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Probiotics Once Daily is a daily probiotic that helps to promote gut health and a balanced microbiome. This supplement comes in a convenient pill form, making it easy to take on the go.

To use, take one Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Probiotics Once Daily capsule per day with or without food. For best results, take at the same time each day.

16. Rephresh

Image courtesy Rephresh

Rephresh Pro-B Probiotic is a daily probiotic that helps to promote gut health and a balanced microbiome. This supplement comes in a convenient pill form, making it easy to take on the go.

To use, take one Rephresh Pro-B Probiotic capsule per day with or without food. For best results, take at the same time each day.

17. GNC

Image courtesy GNC

GNC Women’s Ultra Mega Probiotic is a daily probiotic that helps to promote gut health and a balanced microbiome. This supplement comes in a convenient pill form, making it easy to take on the go.

To use, take one GNC Women’s Ultra Mega Probiotic capsule per day with or without food. For best results, take at the same time each day. .

18. Klaire Labs

Image courtesy Klaire Labs

Klaire Labs Ther-Biotic Complete is a daily probiotic that helps to promote gut health and a balanced microbiome. This supplement comes in a convenient pill form, making it easy to take on the go.

To use, take one Klaire Labs Ther-Biotic Complete capsule per day with or without food. For best results, take at the same time each day.

19. Stonehenge

Image courtesy Stonehenge Health

Stonehenge Health Digest-Ease is a daily probiotic that helps to promote gut health and a balanced microbiome. This supplement comes in a convenient pill form, making it easy to take on the go.

To use, take one Stonehenge Health Digest-Ease capsule per day with or without food. For best results, take at the same time each day.

20. emuaid

Image courtesy Emuaid

emuaidMAX is a daily probiotic that helps to promote gut health and a balanced microbiome. This supplement comes in a convenient pill form, making it easy to take on the go.

To use, take one emuaidMAX capsule per day with or without food. For best results, take at the same time each day.