20 Best Plant Based Protein Powders in 2022

Are you looking for the best plant-based protein powders on the market? If so, you've come to the right place. In this blog post, we will discuss 20 of the best options available in 2022. Protein powders are a great way to get your daily dose of protein, and they can be a valuable addition to any diet.

Whether you are looking for a vegan protein powder or one that is dairy-free, we have you covered. So, without further ado, let's get started.﻿

What are plant based protein powders?

Plant based protein powders are a great alternative to whey or casein protein powders for those who are looking for a dairy-free option. They are also ideal for vegans and vegetarians. There are many different types of plant based protein powders on the market, so finding the right one for you can be tricky.

To help you find the best plant based protein powder for your needs, we’ve compiled a list of our top 20 favorites. These powders are all made from natural ingredients and are free from artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners. They also range in price, so you can find one that fits your budget.

Whether you’re looking for a protein powder to help you build muscle, lose weight, or just boost your overall health, one of these plant based options is sure to be perfect for you.

Why would someone need plant based protein powders?

Plant based protein powders are a great way to get the nutrients your body needs without having to consume animal products. They are also generally lower in calories and fat than animal-based protein powders.

If you’re looking to build muscle, plant based protein powders can be just as effective as whey or casein protein. They are also a good choice for those who are trying to lose weight, as they can help you feel full and satisfied after a workout.

What criteria to consider when buying plant based protein powders?

When buying plant based protein powders, there are a few things you should keep in mind:

Complete Protein Profiles

Close your eyes and think about protein. It's probably not alfalfa that springs to mind first, is it? Instead, it's likely that your thoughts went to a slab of meat. But why? Meat certainly contains all 9 must-have amino acids, but it isn't the only source of protein, is it?

Meat and dairy, while being high in protein, can also provide more protein than most plants in a single meal.

Most plants, on the other hand, lack all 9 of the essential amino acids that our bodies require. As a result, we had to carefully examine each product's formulation to ensure that it delivered a complete protein profile. Otherwise, you won't receive enough amino acids to build strong and healthy muscles.

Fortunately, some of the most widely cultivated plants include all 9 essential amino acids, even if only in combination. These plants are frequently referred to as superfoods and include:

· Soybeans

· Quinoa

· Buckwheat

· Hemp seeds

All of the products on our list include at least one of these superfoods, so you can be sure that you're getting a complete protein profile.

Plant based protein powders are made from soy or a combination of brown rice and pea extract. Others include a wide range of proteins, including quinoa, buckwheat, chia, and other protein-rich plant ingredients.

When looking for plant based protein powders, look for these components. They'll give your body everything it needs to create new muscle tissue and make you feel fantastic.

Taste

Don't get us wrong: high-quality ingredients and complete proteins are critical, but if you're not going to enjoy drinking a protein powder, what's the point of buying it?

Taste may be the deciding aspect in which product you decide to purchase and for good reason.

Protein powders that aren't flavored often have a flavor profile similar to bitter chalk that you wouldn't want to offer your worst enemy. Many protein powders are sweetened with chocolate, salt, and sugar in order to mask the taste. Some tastes, on the other hand, are far superior.

Sure, a few of the items on this list are only available in chocolate or vanilla, but we included brands that are recognized for their innovative and broad variety of tastes. However, with strongly flavored goods, be cautious since they frequently include more calories and may also be sweetened with stevia.

Stevia is a natural sugar substitute derived from the stevia rebaudiana plant, which is found in Brazil. It's loved for its low calorie count and wonderfully sweet taste, but it's not something everyone can consume. Some report they’ve experienced bloating and abdominal pain after eating it, so we advise adding an unflavored variety to a fruit smoothie if you fall into this category.

Price

Last but not least, there's no doubting that price is a consideration in any purchase. The cost of a protein powder at checkout might be the straw that breaks the camel's back, compelling you to look for something different.

What plants complete proteins?

There are a few plants that contain all of the essential amino acids:

· Soybeans

· Quinoa

· Buckwheat

· Chia seeds

· Hemp seeds

If you’re looking for a complete protein powder, make sure to choose one that contains one or more of these ingredients.

Now that you know more about plant based proteins, it’s time to elaborate on our list of 20 best plant based protein powders in 2022:

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Elm & Rye is a firm that creates vegan protein powders and other nutritional products. All of their goods are plant-based, gluten-free, soy-free, and non-GMO.

Elm & Rye's protein powders are available in many different flavors, including chocolate, vanilla, and cookies & cream. The pea protein used in Elm & Rye's protein powders comes from peas grown in the United States. Hemp is also used in their hemp protein powder.

2. KOS Organic Plant Protein Powder

Image courtesy KOS

Add the highest quality protein to any of your smoothie recipes. The combination of high-quality organic Peruvian cacao, Himalayan salt, organic coconut milk, a stevia and monk fruit dash, and more in this award-winning protein blend makes it jam-packed with nutrients and delicious.

Soluble fiber in plant protein helps you feel fuller for longer, making it a great weight-loss supplement. Plant proteins include soluble fibers that give you that "full" feeling for longer. You eat less but not at the expense of nutrition. Still high in 20 g protein per serving.

3. So Lean & So Clean Organic Plant-Based Superfood Protein

Image courtesy Ora

It's also vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free. It is formulated with pea protein, brown rice protein, and hemp protein.

This is a vanilla-flavored protein powder sweetened with stevia. Each serving has 20 grams of protein and is high in fiber and iron.

Lean & Clean is also one of the most cost-effective vegan protein powders we reviewed.

4. Garden Of Life Sport Organic Plant-Based Protein

Image courtesy Garden of Life

Garden of Life's Vegan Protein refuels and repairs muscles after a strenuous exercise, with 30 g Complete Protein and more than 5 g BCAA amino acids (Glutamine & Glutamic Acid).

This vegan amino acid powder is USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Verified, NSF Certified for Sport, Informed Choice for Sport Certified, Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy Free, and Soy Free. Knowing that this vegan amino acid powder is free of any banned substances puts you at ease.

5. Vega Sport Premium Protein

Image courtesy Vega Sport

Vega Sport Premium Protein is labeled by the Informed Choice and NSF. This protein powder is also vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and non-GMO.

It's available in three different varieties: chocolate, vanilla, and mocha. Vega Sport also produces a line of vegan and gluten-free protein bars. Pea protein, brown rice protein, and hemp protein are used to make Vega Sport's nutritional supplements.

6. Garden of Life Raw Organic Protein

Image courtesy Garden of Life

RAW Organic Protein by Garden of Life is a raw vegan protein powder that has 22 grams of protein and is USDA organic and Non-GMO Project Verified.

Soybeans are high in protein, which helps to develop and maintain strong muscles. It also includes live probiotics and enzymes, as well as calcium and iron. This soy powder is free of gluten, dairy, and soy.

Chocolate protein powder contains only high-quality, organic compounds. It's an excellent method to increase your protein intake without feeling guilty. If you're vegan or lactose-intolerant, this is the product for you.

7. Coffee Mushroom Epic Protein Organic Plant Protein

Image courtesy Sprout Living

Coffee Mushroom Epic Protein is a plant-based, organic, non-GMO, and gluten-free protein powder. It includes pea protein, brown rice protein, and hemp protein in its formulation.

Sweetened with stevia, this powder has a chocolate taste and is high in carbohydrates (54 grams per serving). It's packed with 20 grams of protein and has plenty of fiber and iron.

The Coffee Mushroom Epic Protein from Sunwarrior is also one of the most cost-effective vegan protein powders we evaluated.

8. Nutiva Organic Cold-Pressed Hemp Seed Protein Powder

Image courtesy Nutiva

Nutiva's Hemp Protein Powder is a high-quality, plant-based protein that is vegan-friendly and gluten-free. It is also USDA certified organic.

Hemp seeds are a complete protein, with all 20 amino acids in adequate amounts. Hemp protein is also high in fiber and magnesium.

Natural peanut butter is high in fat and protein, making it a perfect pick-me-up on those long days. It's also good in smoothies, baking recipes, and as a protein shake.

9. 100% All Natural Veggie Protein With Superfoods

Image courtesy MRM

This protein powder is made of organic pea protein, pumpkin seed protein, and chia seed protein. It's also free of gluten and certified vegan by the Vegan Society.

This powdered drink is sweetened with stevia and has a chocolate taste. It provides 20 grams of protein in each serving, as well as fiber and iron. This vegan protein powder is also one of the most inexpensive on our list.

10. Sunwarrior Protein Warrior Blend

Image courtesy Sunwarrior

Plant-based protein powder from Sunwarrior is a mix of pea protein, brown rice protein, and hemp protein. It's also free of GMO's, gluten, and organic by the USDA.

Sunwarrior's nutritional yeast has a mild, nutty flavor with no weird aftertaste. The powder comes in chocolate, vanilla, and mocha flavors. Sunwarrior also makes vegan and gluten-free protein bars.

11. NOW Sports Organic Pea Protein Powder

Image courtesy NOW Sports

The Sports Authority's Organic Pea Protein Powder is a plant-based protein powder produced from organic peas that is verified by the USDA. It also meets the Vegan Society's standards for being vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO.

This powder has a vanilla taste and is sweetened with stevia. It has 24 grams of protein per serving, as well as fiber and iron.

12. Organic Chocolate Plant-Based Protein Powder

Image courtesy Aloha

Hemp Protein is a protein drink that is made with organic pea protein, brown rice protein, and hemp protein. It's also non-GMO, gluten-free, and USDA certified organic.

This mix, which has a sweetened stevia taste, is great for making milkshakes and smoothies. It's high in fiber and iron and has 20 grams of protein per serving.

13. Momentous Vanilla Chai Essential Pure Plant Protein

Image courtesy Momentous

The momentous vanilla chai essential pure plant protein is a pea protein, brown rice protein, and hemp protein-based supplement. It's also vegan certified by the Vegan Society and non-GMO.

This dry powder has a vanilla chai taste and is sweetened with stevia. It's high in fiber and iron, and it contains 20 grams of protein per serving.

14. Amazing Grass Organic Protein Superfood

Image courtesy Amazing Grass

The Ultimate Plant-Based Protein Superfood from 'Really Green' contains pea protein, brown rice protein, and hemp protein. It's also USDA certified organic and non-GMO.

The unsweetened version of powdered Snickers is by far the most popular. It's available in a variety of flavors, including chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and unsweetened.

15. PlantFusion Complete Plant-Based Protein

Image courtesy PlantFusion

PlantFusion's Complete Plant-Based Protein Powder is a vegan protein powder that contains pea protein, brown rice protein, and hemp protein. It also has non-GMO status, gluten-free assurance, and is certified vegan by the Vegan Society.

This powder is sweetened with stevia and has a chocolate taste.

16. Manitoba Harvest Hemp Yeah! Organic

Image courtesy Manitoba Harvest

Hemp Yeah! Organic Protein Powder from Manitoba Harvest is a hemp-based protein powder. It is also USDA organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, and certified.

This powder is sweetened with stevia and has a chocolate taste. It's high in fiber and iron, and it's packed with 20 grams of protein per serving.

17. Sprout Living Plant Based Protein & Superfoods Powder

Image courtesy Sprout Living

Sprout Living's Plant Based Protein & Superfoods Powder is a pea protein, brown rice protein, and hemp protein-based plant-based protein powder. It is also non-GMO, gluten-free, and certified vegan by the Vegan Society.

18. Sunwarrior Classic Vegan Sprouted Brown Rice Protein Powder

Image courtesy Sunwarrior

Sunwarrior's Classic Vegan Sprouted Brown Rice Protein Powder is a sun-grown brown rice protein powder produced without the use of chemicals. It is also USDA certified organic and non-GMO, as well as gluten-free and non-GMO.

19. Naked Pea - Pea Protein Isolate from North American Farms

Image courtesy Naked Pea

Plant Proteins' Complete Protein Powder is a high-protein food. It's composed of pea and rice proteins, which are easily digested and have little effect on blood vessels and joints. The drink blends in effortlessly with other beverages, including smoothies and baked goods.

20. Orgain Organic Protein Powder

Image courtesy Orgain

The Organic Peanut Butter Protein Powder from Sunwarrior is a delectably smooth and delightful meal that contains 21 grams of organic protein and 6 grams of organic fiber per serving. USDA Organic, Gluten-Free, Kosher, Vegan, Non-GMO, Soy-Free. Artificial flavorings, colors or preservatives are not included.

What are the benefits of taking a plant based protein powder?

There are many benefits of taking a plant based protein powder. Some of the most common benefits include:

· Improved digestion

· Weight loss

· Muscle gain

· Reduced inflammation

· Reduced risk of disease

Plant based protein powders can also help to improve your overall health by providing you with essential vitamins and minerals. They can also help to boost your energy levels and mood.

Can I take plant based protein powders to lose weight?

Yes, you can take plant based protein powders to lose weight. In fact, they can be a great addition to your weight loss plan. Protein powders can help to increase your metabolism and reduce your appetite. They can also help to regulate your blood sugar levels and reduce your cravings for unhealthy foods.

Can I take plant based protein powders if I am not a vegan or vegetarian?

Yes, you can take plant based protein powders even if you are not a vegan or vegetarian. However, it is important to choose a protein powder that is right for your dietary needs. If you are not sure which protein powder to choose, speak to a registered dietitian or your healthcare provider.

Are there any side effects of taking plant based protein powders?

The most common side effect of taking plant based protein powders is gas and bloating. This is because the body is not used to digesting the high levels of protein found in these powders. If you experience any other side effects, speak to your healthcare provider.

What are the sources for plant based protein powders?

There are many sources of plant-based protein powders. Some common sources include rice, pea, soy, and hemp. There are also a variety of other plant-based proteins that can be used to make protein powders, such as quinoa, chia seeds, and flaxseeds.

Protein is an essential macronutrient that helps our bodies to grow and repair tissue. It is also necessary for the production of enzymes and hormones. Protein is especially important for athletes, bodybuilders, and people who are trying to lose weight, as it helps to build lean muscle mass.

Final Thoughts

If you are looking for a plant based protein powder that will help you to lose weight, gain muscle, or improve your overall health, then check out the 20 best plant based protein powders in 2022 we featured here today.

These protein powders are all vegan and vegetarian friendly, and they are packed with essential nutrients that your body needs. So, whether you are looking for a protein powder to help with weight loss or muscle gain, there is sure to be one on this list that will suit your needs.