20 Best Pea Protein Powders in 2022

Looking for the best pea protein powders? You've come to the right place. In this blog post, we will discuss our top 20 picks for the best pea protein powders in 2022. These powders are made with high-quality ingredients and offer a variety of health benefits.

Whether you are looking for a vegan-friendly protein powder or one that is low in carbs and sugar, we have you covered. So, without further ado, let's get started!

What is Pea Protein Powder?

Pea protein powder is a supplement made from the yellow split pea. It is a plant-based protein that is high in iron and branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs). Pea protein powder has become increasingly popular in recent years due to the growing popularity of veganism and vegetarianism.

There are many benefits of pea protein powder, including:

· It is a good source of vegan protein

· It is high in iron and BCAAs

· It is easy to digest

· It is hypoallergenic

· It has a neutral taste

Who uses pea protein powder instead of whey protein powder?

There are a few reasons why someone might use pea protein powder instead of whey protein powder. The most common reason is that they are either vegan or lactose-intolerant and cannot tolerate whey protein.

Pea protein is also a good option for those with allergies to soy or nuts, as it is hypoallergenic. Finally, some people simply prefer the taste of pea protein over whey protein.

What to Look for in a Pea Protein Supplement

There are a few factors to consider when looking for pea protein powders in 2022, such as:

Form

Pea protein supplements are available in a range of products, from 100 percent pea protein powders to mixtures of peas with additional nutritious, plant-based components.

Consider your own health needs while selecting a powder. If you're looking for a hypoallergenic powder, consider one that's made entirely of pea protein to avoid the additional possibility of being allergic to other components.

If you're seeking for a complete plant-based protein powder, combining pea protein with other types of protein might help to ensure that all necessary amino acids are provided, particularly methionine, which is low in pea protein.

Fillers

When it comes to protein powder, you want to be sure you know what else is in it. Some companies use fillers like maltodextrin, which add calories and carbohydrates, while others provide more pure formulations. Read the ingredients carefully and pick one that helps you achieve your objectives without getting in the way of them.

Flavor

It's crucial to consider the flavor and taste of a pea protein supplement. You might want something that is bland in taste or has a rich chocolate or vanilla taste. Whatever your preference, be sure to read the ingredients and seek for one that doesn't contain artificial flavors or additives.

If you are looking for a good quality pea protein powder, here are the 20 best pea protein powders in 2022:

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

If you're looking for a pea protein powder that's both effective and affordable, look no further than Elm & Rye Protein Supplements. This natural protein powder is perfect for post-workout recovery or adding an extra boost to your diet.

Elm & Rye's protein supplements are also vegan and dairy-free, making it a great choice for those with dietary restrictions.

2. Ritual Essential Protein

Image courtesy Ritual

Ritual Essential Protein is another great option for those looking for an effective and affordable pea protein powder. This powder is perfect for post-workout recovery or adding an extra boost to your diet.

Ritual Essential Protein is also vegan and dairy-free, making it a great choice for those with dietary restrictions.

3. Ladder Plant Protein

Image courtesy Ladder

Ladder Plant Protein is a great choice for those looking for a pea protein powder that's both effective and delicious. This powder is perfect for post-workout recovery or adding an extra boost to your diet.

Ladder Plant Protein is also vegan and dairy-free, making it a great choice for those with dietary restrictions.

4. Gainful Personalized Protein Powder

Image courtesy Gainful

Gainful Personalized Protein Powder is another great option for those looking for an effective pea protein powder. This powder is perfect for post-workout recovery or adding an extra boost to your diet.

Gainful Personalized Protein Powder is also vegan and dairy-free, making it a great choice for those with dietary restrictions.

5. Anthony’s Premium Pea Protein

Image courtesy Anthony’s Goods

Anthony's Goods is a company that specializes in providing tasty, high-quality organic and natural meals at an affordable price. They provide hundreds of goods sourced from farmers all over the world, as well as an expanding range of organic and natural dishes.

This firm is dedicated to maintaining a close relationship with its consumers, and they claim to be as near to their ingredients as possible. It's committed to making your daily existence more sustainable by delivering you high-quality items.

The yellow peas are crushed to produce the premium pea protein, which is a kind of flour. The starch and fiber content of the yellow peas is removed. Anthony's Goods' plant-based protein is ideal for vegans and vegetarians, as it provides a great alternative to whey and soy proteins.

6. Growing Naturals Pea Protein

Image courtesy Growing Naturals

The final product on the list is Growing Naturals Pea Protein. This is the only plant protein produced with raw yellow peas that is available.

One of the benefits of this raw organic rice protein is that it's a quickly absorbed protein powder.

It has a high digestibility profile and many consumers agree with this. It's also wheat-free. Those who suffer from celiac disease will truly profit from this product since it is gluten-free.

7. Bulk Supplements Pea Protein Isolate

Image courtesy Bulk Supplements

With just one component, this high-quality solution allows you to improve your protein consumption at a low cost.

It's also flavor-free, which makes it a versatile and easy-to-consume supplement to your diet.

A COA is not required for this product, but you can purchase it in various sizes. A COA may be obtained on request. This document confirms that a product has been tested and is of good quality.

8. Naked Pea Premium Pea Protein Powder

Image courtesy Naked Pea

Naked Pea Protein Powder is a great choice for those looking for an effective and affordable pea protein powder. This powder is perfect for post-workout recovery or adding an extra boost to your diet.

Naked Pea Protein Powder is also vegan and dairy-free, making it a great choice for those with dietary restrictions.

9. Orgain Organic Protein

Image courtesy Orgain

If you have a delicate stomach and wish to try an organic protein powder that is tasty, Orgain Organic Protein may be the one for you.

Orgain, a company that has been in the health and wellness sector since 2009, created this pea protein product.

10. Vega Sport Premium Protein

Image courtesy Vega Sport

Vega Sport Premium Protein is a great choice for those looking for an effective and affordable pea protein powder. This powder is perfect for post-workout recovery or adding an extra boost to your diet.

Vega Sport Premium Protein is also vegan and dairy-free, making it a great choice for those with dietary restrictions.

11. KOS Organic Plant Protein Powder

Image courtesy KOS

KOS is a company that specializes in providing healthy and delicious foods.

The KOS Organic Plant Protein Powder is perfect for those who want to add more protein to their diet without resorting to animal products.

This powder is made with organic pea protein, organic pumpkin seed protein, and organic sunflower seed protein.

12. Sunwarrior Blend

Image courtesy Sunwarrior

Sunwarrior Warrior Blend is the greatest plant-based pea protein powder for boosting your energy.

The Sunwarrior brand makes this pea protein supplement. The business was founded in 2008 in the health and wellness sector.

Since its inception, their objective has been to develop high-quality protein supplements to enhance general health.

Warrior Blend is one of their most popular products, with a unique comprehensive protein blend formulation and complete amino acid profile.

13. Source Organic Premium Pea Protein Isolate

Image courtesy Source Organic

Source Organic Premium Pea Protein Isolate is a great choice for those looking for an effective and affordable pea protein powder. This powder is perfect for post-workout recovery or adding an extra boost to your diet.

Source Organic Premium Pea Protein Isolate is also vegan and dairy-free, making it a great choice for those with dietary restrictions.

14. Garden of Life Raw Organic Vanilla Protein Powder

Image courtesy Garden of Life

Garden of Life's Raw Organic Protein is a delicious pea protein powder that's made up of a unique combination of 15 plant-based legumes, grains, and seeds. Each serving has 22 grams of easily absorbed plant-based protein without any sugar.

Probiotics and digestive enzymes, including bromelain, papain, and protease, are also included in the powder to help with digestion.

Garden of Life has a product for everyone, whether you enjoy coffee or tea. There are four varieties to the powder, including chocolate, vanilla, vanilla chai, and unsweetened.

The unpasteurized variety lacks any sweetener, but the other varieties include erythritol and stevia. Garden of Life Raw Organic Protein is also gluten-free and kosher.

15. Now Foods NOW Sports Nutrition Pea Protein

Image courtesy NOW Sports

Sports-specific pea protein powder is a trusted protein source for athletes. With the Informed-Choice and Informed-Sport certifications, each batch is verified for potency, identity, and safety, which makes the protein powder an excellent choice. Furthermore, the product is subjected to testing for more than 220 illicit substances.

Only yellow pea protein isolate is used in the powder. There are 24 grams of easily digested protein per scoop, and there is no sugar. The high bioavailability of the protein makes it ideal for a sports recovery drink after workouts.

16. Sprout Living Epic Protein Vanilla Lucuma

Image courtesy Sprout Living

If you're searching for a delicious pea protein powder, Sprout Living's Epic Protein is a fantastic option. Epic Protein is made from yellow pea and contains sunflower, pumpkin, sacha inchi, and cranberry seeds.

Each 2-scoop portion has 19 grams of plant-based protein. Jerusalem artichoke is the source for 4 grams of dietary fiber.

Add a half cup or so of vanilla protein to a green smoothie with eight ounces of cold water. It has a creamy texture and no artificial aftertaste. If you don't enjoy vanilla, the super clean plant-based protein is available in three more varieties: chocolate maca, green kingdom, and original.

17. Live Conscious Organic Pea Powder Vanilla Flavored

Image courtesy Live Conscious

Live Conscious's Organic Pea Powder is a fantastic choice for those looking to add more protein to their diet. It's made with yellow peas that are free from glyphosate, the herbicide found in Roundup.

The powder is also non-GMO and USDA organic certified. It contains no soy, gluten, or dairy. The product is also vegan and paleo-friendly.

One scoop of the powder contains 25 grams of protein and only 130 calories. It's a great choice for post-workout recovery or a pre-workout shake.

18. Transparent Labs Organic Vegan Rice and Pea Protein

Image courtesy Transparent Labs

Transparent Labs' Organic Vegan Rice and Pea Protein is a great choice for those looking for an affordable and effective protein powder. The powder is made with organic yellow peas, brown rice protein concentrate, and Sacha inchi protein.

There are 23 grams of protein per scoop, and the product is also non-GMO, gluten-free, and soy-free. It's a great choice for those with food allergies or sensitivities.

The powder is available in three flavors: chocolate, vanilla, and unflavored. Transparent Labs also offers a line of sports nutrition products that are free from banned substances.

19. Zen Principle Organic Pea Protein Powder

Image courtesy Zen Principle

Zen Principle's Organic Pea Protein Powder is a great choice for those looking for an organic and non-GMO protein powder. The powder is made with yellow peas that are free from glyphosate, the herbicide found in Roundup.

The product is also USDA organic certified. It contains no soy, gluten, or dairy. The product is also vegan and paleo-friendly.

20. Nature Plus Organic Pea Powder

Image courtesy NaturePlus

Nature Plus' Organic Pea Powder is a great choice for those looking for an affordable and effective protein powder. The powder is made with organic yellow peas, brown rice protein concentrate, and Sacha inchi protein.

Does pea protein raise estrogen?

Pea protein does not include estrogen, which is a hormone produced in the body. Pea protein, on the other hand, includes phytoestrogens in modest amounts, comparable to most other meals and considerably less than "high" diet items that contain phytoestrogens.

Phytoestrogens are plant-derived chemicals that can mimic the effects of estrogen in the body. Pea protein's phytoestrogen content is not likely to have any effect on hormone levels in adults.

Protein powders are a popular supplement, often used by athletes and people looking to build muscle mass or lose weight.

Which is better, soy protein or pea protein?

There are many types of protein powders on the market, each with different pros and cons. Soy and pea protein are two popular options, but it can be difficult to decide which is best for you.

Soy protein is a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids. It is also low in calories and fat. Pea protein is also a complete protein, but it is lower in calories and fat than soy protein. Pea protein is also rich in iron and phosphorus.

When it comes to deciding between soy and pea protein, there are a few things to consider. If you are looking for a low-calorie option, pea protein is a better choice. If you are looking for a protein powder that is rich in iron and phosphorus, pea protein is the better choice.

Can you build muscle with pea protein?

Pea protein is a popular plant-based protein powder. It's made from yellow peas and is usually used to increase protein intake for people who don't eat meat or want a vegan protein powder option.

Pea protein is high in iron and has all the essential amino acids needed to build muscle. A single serving of pea protein powder has about 24 grams of protein.

To build muscle, you need to eat more calories than you burn and consume enough protein. Pea protein can help with both of these goals. It's a good idea to pair pea protein powder with other foods or supplements to make sure you're getting all the nutrients you need to build muscle.

If you're looking for a vegan protein powder that will help you build muscle, pea protein is a great option. It's high in iron and has all the essential amino acids needed to build muscle. Pea protein powder is a good choice for people who don't eat meat or want a vegan protein powder option.

Is pea protein genetically modified?

The short answer is no, pea protein is not genetically modified. However, it's important to remember that not all proteins are created equal. There are many different types of protein powders on the market, and some do contain genetically modified ingredients.

If you're concerned about consuming GM products, be sure to check the label of your protein powder before purchasing it.

What are the benefits of pea protein?

There are a few key benefits associated with pea protein. First, it's an excellent source of vegan-friendly protein. Pea protein is also low in calories and fat, making it a great option for those watching their weight.

Additionally, pea protein is rich in iron and fiber, both of which are important for overall health. Pea protein is also easy to digest, making it a good choice for those with sensitive stomachs.

Does pea protein have all essential amino acids?

Pea protein is a rich source of the essential amino acids lysine and arginine, and it also provides good amounts of leucine, isoleucine, and valine. Pea protein has a high digestibility rate, making it a great choice for those with sensitive stomachs or digestive issues.

Additionally, pea protein is vegan and hypoallergenic, making it a great choice for people with allergies or dietary restrictions. Pea protein is also low in calories and fat, and it's a good source of fiber.

Is pea protein high in histamine?

No, pea protein is not high in histamine. Instead, pea protein is a good source of the amino acid histidine, which is necessary for the production of histamine. Histamine is an important neurotransmitter that plays a role in immune function and digestion.

Can I make shakes from pea protein powders in 2022?

Yes, you can make shakes from pea protein powders in 2022. You can also use them to make soups, stews, casseroles, and more. Pea protein powders are a great way to add protein to your diet without having to eat meat. They are also low in calories and fat, and high in fiber.

Final Thoughts

So there you have it – the 20 best pea protein powders in 2022 for you to use while working towards your fitness goals. Whether you're vegan, looking for a healthy protein source, or just trying to cut down on calories, these powders have you covered.

Do your research and find the one that best suits your needs – you won't regret it!