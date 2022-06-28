Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Organic dog food is becoming increasingly popular as pet parents strive to give their furry friends the best possible diet. However, with so many products on the market, it can be hard to know where to start.

To help you make an informed decision, we've rounded up 20 best organic dog foods this year. Whether you're looking for a kibble or a raw diet, there's sure to be an option on our list that's perfect for your pup.

What is organic dog food?

Organic dog food is made with ingredients that are grown without the use of pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, or other chemicals. The food is also free from genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and antibiotics.

Organic dog food may be more expensive than conventional brands, but it offers several benefits for your pup.

There are several benefits to feeding your dog organic food. The most obvious is that it's healthier for them. Organic food contains no harmful chemicals or pesticides, which can cause health problems down the road.

Organic food also tends to be higher in quality and nutrient-rich than conventional brands. This is because the ingredients are grown and processed in a more natural way.

Does organic dog food have to be raw dog food?

The short answer is no. While there are benefits to feeding your dog a raw diet, it's not necessary to switch to an all-organic diet. You can find plenty of organic dry food and canned food options on the market.

Organic dry food is a great option for dogs who need a high-protein diet. It's also a good choice for dogs who are picky eaters or have allergies. Canned food is another option for organic dog food. It's a good choice for dogs who need a high-fat diet or suffer from joint pain.

Organic dog food can be more expensive than regular dog food, but it's worth it to know you're feeding your dog the best possible food.

Do dogs really need organic?

Yes, dogs really do need organic food! Just like humans, dogs are susceptible to the harmful effects of chemicals and pesticides. By feeding your dog organic food, you can help keep them healthy and free from toxins.

Why is organic pet food better?

Organic pet food is better for your dog because it is made with fewer harmful chemicals and pesticides. It is also free from growth hormones, antibiotics, and other artificial ingredients.

What makes a dog food organic?

In order for a dog food to be certified organic, it must meet certain standards set by the USDA. The food must be made with organic ingredients that were grown without the use of pesticides or other harmful chemicals.

What dog breeds will benefit most from organic dog foods this year?

While all breeds of dogs can theoretically benefit from organic foods, some will see more noticeable improvements than others. For example, breeds with sensitive stomachs or allergies may have fewer digestive issues or skin problems when switching to an organic diet.

Other breeds prone to weight gain may find it easier to maintain a healthy weight on an organic food plan. Ultimately, any dog can benefit from organic foods, but some may see more dramatic changes than others.

What's the best way to switch my dog to organic dog foods this year?

If you're interested in switching your dog to an organic diet, there are a few things you should keep in mind. First, make sure to do your research. Not all organic dog foods are created equal.

Look for a food that is certified organic by the USDA and made with human-grade ingredients. This way, you can be sure you're giving your dog the best possible food.

You should also slowly transition your dog to their new food. Start by mixing a small amount of organic food in with their regular food. Gradually increase the amount of organic food until it makes up the entirety of their diet.

Doing this will help prevent digestive problems and other issues that can occur when switching to a new food.

How will I know if my dog likes organic dog food?

The best way to know if your dog likes their food is to observe their behavior and energy levels. If they seem more energetic and have an easier time digesting their meals, then organic food is probably agreeing with them.

On the other hand, if they become more lethargic or have more digestive problems, it may be time to switch back to their old food or try a different brand of organic dog food.

The bottom line is that every dog is different, so it may take some trial and error to find the right organic food for your pup.

If you're looking for the best organic dog food for your pup, check out our list of the top 20 brands this year. We've included something for every budget and lifestyle.

Image courtesy Pupper

If you're looking for an organic dog food that is both healthy and delicious, look no further than Pupper Fuel. Their chicken recipe is made with all-natural ingredients and is free from any artificial flavors or preservatives. Plus, it's packed with protein to keep your pup feeling full and satisfied.

Pupper Fuel products are available for purchase online and they have plenty of natural products for your dog to choose from.

Image courtesy Tender & True

Tender and True is another great option for organic dog food. Their products are made with USDA certified organic ingredients and they offer a variety of recipes to choose from, including chicken, turkey, and lamb.

Tender and True products are available online and in pet stores nationwide. If you're looking for an affordable option, Tender and True is a great choice.

3. Gather Free Acres Dog Food

Image courtesy Gather Free

Gather Free Acres Organic Free-Run Chicken Dry Dog Food is made with ingredients from farmers, growers, and fishermen who were hand-picked by Petcurean. They kicked the dirt in their fields, inspected their farms, and stood on their boats to ensure that your dog receives only the highest quality nutrition.

They went out and found sustainably raised, open- pasture organic chicken and combined it with non-GMO vegetables like organic peas, lentils, blueberries, and cranberries.

Tender Selects is an excellent quality dog food that's nutritionally complete and balanced, highly palatable, and entirely free of antibiotics, added hormones, and by-products.

4. Castor and Pollux Organix Organic Dog Food

Image courtesy Castor & Pollux

Castor & Pollux ORGANIX Dog Food is the first and only USDA certified organic pet food on the market today. It is made with organic free-range chicken, organic vegetables, and brown rice.

The ingredients in Castor & Pollux ORGANIX are all certified organic by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). This means they are grown without the use of synthetic pesticides, herbicides, or fertilizers.

Castor & Pollux ORGANIX Dog Food is available online and in pet stores nationwide. If you're looking for an organic option that is both healthy and affordable, Castor & Pollux ORGANIX is a great choice.

5. Primal Freeze-Dried Formula Dog Food

Image courtesy Primal

Primal Freeze-Dried Formula is made with raw, organic chicken. It is free from hormones, antibiotics, and steroids. In addition, it is packed with nutrients that your dog needs to thrive.

Primal Freeze-Dried Formula is available for purchase online and in pet stores nationwide. If you're looking for an organic option that is both healthy and delicious, Primal Freeze-Dried Formula is a great choice.

6. Honest Kitchen Dehydrated Dog Food

Image courtesy Honest Kitchen

The Honest Kitchen Whole Grain Chicken Recipe Dehydrated Dog Food is made with human grade, whole ingredients to give your dog the highest level of nutrition feasible!

This whole grain dish is prepared with exceptional quality control in mind, using real, identifiable components such as free-range chicken that are gently dehydrated to retain nutrients and flavor. The same whole ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen are used to make this recipe to fulfill The Honest Kitchen's 100% human-grade criterion.

Plus, it's manufactured in a human food facility! Simply add warm water and wait three minutes for a delectable, homemade meal that your canine companion will come head over tail for!

7. Newman’s Own Organic Dog Food

Image courtesy Newman’s Own

In 1993, Newman's Own Organics was founded. Their Holistic recipes are based on the most up-to-date knowledge in animal nutrition. Each meal is a unique combination of proteins, whole grains, vitamins and minerals that improve taste, digestion, and nutritional absorption.

All of the foods on this plan are made with at least 70% certified organic vegetables and grains. These USDA Organic Regulations are followed by Newman's Own Organics meals.

Canned foods are subjected to stringent cooking guidelines set and monitored by federal authorities to assure safety. To help your cherished pet live longer, all ingredients were chosen for their exceptional nutritional value.

8. Stella and Chewy’s Freeze-Dried Dinners

Image courtesy Stella & Chewy’s

Stella & Chewy's creates the most delicious, healthiest pet foods available. Their freeze-dried dinners are made with raw, organic chicken. They are free from hormones, antibiotics, and steroids. In addition, they are packed with nutrients that your dog needs to thrive.

Stella & Chewy's is available for purchase online and in pet stores nationwide. If you're looking for an organic option that is both healthy and delicious, Stella & Chewy's is a great choice.

9. Carna4 Dog Food

Image courtesy Carna4

Carna4 Duck Dog Food is good for grain-free diets. Carna4 is a synthetic-free "real food" that can be served as a ready-to-serve alternative or in addition to home-cooked or raw diet.

With only natural food components handpicked in Canada and the United States, Carna4 delivers all of a dog's required nutrients without the use of vitamin and mineral pre-mixes or any other artificial treatments.

You may now give your dog clean food with high nutrient, probiotic, enzyme, and Omega-3 levels that were previously only available in raw diets - without the danger of salmonella, E. coli, or other pathogens.

Baking in a precise and gentle manner destroys germs while retaining extremely high levels of live nutrients. Serve Carna4 nuggets as you would other dry dog food, but in smaller amounts, since it is so concentrated.

10. Purina Beyond Organic Dog Food

Image courtesy Purina

Place a healthy kibble prepared with Purina Beyond Organic Chicken, Egg & Sweet Potato Recipe Adult Dry Dog Food on the table. The first ingredient in this high-protein dog food is organic free-range chicken that has been raised without antibiotics or growth hormones, and carefully chosen components such as egg and sweet potato complete the recipe.

The USDA Certified Organic Seal is on all of our bags, which means that this organic dog food does not include any prohibited synthetic pesticides or fertilizers, no added antibiotics or growth hormones, and no artificial colors, tastes, or preservatives.

11. Organix Butcher and Bushel Dog Food

Image courtesy Castor & Pollux

Organix Butcher & Bushel dry food is a complete and balanced meal made with organic free-range chicken as the first ingredient. It also contains other high-quality ingredients such as organic fruits and vegetables.

This recipe contains no corn, wheat, soy, or artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors. It is also GMO-free.

Butcher & Bushel is available in three sizes: Small Breed, Large Breed, and Giant Breed. You can also find this food in both dry and wet form.

12. Castor and Pollux Organix Tiny Feasts

Image courtesy Castor & Pollux

The Castor & Pollux Organix Tiny Feasts Organic Chicken, Quinoa, and Carrot Stew Dog Food Trays provide your four-legged companion with more nutrients while also providing an excellent flavor.

To get the most out of your dog, you must put the best into it—hence, this hearty organic chicken and quinoa soup recipe is packed with a powerful superfood combination.

You can feel good about feeding your best friend this 100% complete and balanced dinner since it was carefully prepared in an ecologically certified kitchen and made with love.

13. Party Animal Original Dog Food

Image courtesy Party Animal

Party Animal Original is an organic dry dog food made with cage-free chicken as the first ingredient. It also contains other quality ingredients such as organic fruits and vegetables.

This recipe is free of corn, wheat, soy, artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors. It is also GMO-free.

14. Sundays for Dogs

Image courtesy Sundays

When a veterinarian and an engineer couldn't discover the ideal food for their dogs, they decided to create it. Finally, a better alternative to kibble that's both healthier and more delicious.

Sundays unique air-drying technique slowly dehydrates food while retaining nutrients and taste, as well as eliminating germs. It's the best of both worlds.

The unique, jerky-like texture and flavor attract dogs. It's ideal for picky eaters or any dog in need of spoiling.

15. Open Farm Wild-Caught Salmon & Ancient Grains Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Open Farm

Open Farm is a company that believes in complete transparency—you can even find the name and faces of the farmers who raised your food on their website.

Their Wild-Caught Salmon & Ancient Grains recipe starts with responsibly sourced salmon as the first ingredient. It also contains other quality ingredients such as organic fruits and vegetables.

16. Blue Buffalo True Solutions

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

Blue Buffalo True Solutions Blissful Belly Natural Digestive Care is a delicious adult dry dog food that's made with the help of Blue Buffalo's team of veterinarians and animal nutritionists.

This dish is vegetarian, and it's made with real chicken for high-quality protein! It contains vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients, as well as prebiotic fiber to aid healthy digestion.

17. Only Natural Pet Powerfood

Image courtesy Only Natural Pet

Just Fish Feast is a dry food for dogs made with whitefish, whitefish meal, menhaden fish meal, real vegetables, and fruit. These components work in tandem to create a healthy, low-calorie offering with 35% protein and is comprehensive and balanced for adult canines.

PowerFood Just Fish Feast Dog Food is made in the United States and is high in protein and holistic veterinary prepared to give joint support, essential fatty acids for skin and coat, as well as a mixture of protein and fat for appropriate energy.

It's high in taurine and has a PowerBoost blend, which is a proprietary coating of superfoods ingredients that provides your dog an extra taste and nutritional boost to help with strong health.

18. Instinct Be Natural

Image courtesy Nature’s Variety

The Instinct Raw Dog Food Brand by Instinct Be Natural Real Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Freeze-Dried Raw Coated Dry Dog Food is the first step toward natural nutrition.

The recipe begins with cage-free chicken since it provides a lot of natural protein to help build healthy, lean muscles and never includes any fillers, corn, wheat, soy, by-product meals, or artificial preservatives and colors.

Each kibble piece is tumbled with crushed freeze-dried raw chicken to enhance nutrition and flavor. And your dog will notice the difference!

19. Farmina N&D

Image courtesy Farmina N&D

Every Farmina meal is prepared with the highest-quality ingredients in precisely the right proportions, including high-quality protein, essential fatty acids, low carbohydrates, and specialized long life vitamins and minerals.

The Natural & Delicious high protein, 20% Ancestral Grain recipes are made up of 60 percent animal products (pre-cooking weight), 20% organic spelt and organic oats, and 20% vegetables, fruits, vitamins, and minerals.

Blueberries are a wonderful source of antioxidants, and eating them fresh or frozen is a fun way to include some color and flavor into your diet.

20. Natural Balance Vegetarian Blend

Image courtesy Natural Balance

Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Vegetarian Recipe Dry Dog Food is the best choice for giving your cherished pet everything he needs with nutritious ingredients that are good for dogs. This delicious vegetarian dog food is prepared with excellent vegetables and wholesome grains like barley and peas, making it a great replacement for a meat-based diet.

This delicious dog food is the ideal meal for all sorts of dogs, including those with sensitive stomachs, skin irritations, and allergies.

It has all of the nutrients your dog requires without any meat, making it ideal for non-meat eaters. Simply offer at mealtimes and see how enthusiastic your buddy is about the delicious crunch!

What should I consider when choosing the best organic dog foods this year?

Here are a few things to keep in mind when choosing the best organic dog foods this year:

The ingredients: Look for organic, whole food ingredients that you recognize. Avoid processed foods and fillers.

The price: Organic dog food can be more expensive than regular dog food, but it's worth it to feed your dog the best possible food.

The company: Do some research on the company to make sure they're reputable and have a good track record.

The reviews: Look for online reviews of the food to get an idea of what other dog owners think.

You'll want to ensure that the organic dog food you choose is one that your dog enjoys eating, too! Be sure to choose a flavor that they typically enjoy in their normal dog food.

Once you've selected your favorite organic dog food, it's time to make the switch! If you're not sure how to do that, here are a few tips:

Start slowly: Mix the new food in with their old food and gradually increase the amount of new food over time.

Monitor your dog closely: Watch for any changes in their energy levels, appetite, or bathroom habits.

Talk to your vet: If you have any concerns, be sure to talk to your veterinarian.

Making the switch to organic dog food is a great way to ensure that your dog is getting the best possible nutrition.

How long does it take for a dog to get used to a new food?

The answer to this question depends on a number of factors, including the dog's age, health, and previous eating habits. Generally speaking, it is best to slowly introduce any new food to your dog over the course of a week or so.

This will give their digestive system time to adjust and minimize the risk of upset stomach or other gastrointestinal issues. When it comes to organic dog food, there are a few things you should keep in mind.

First, not all organic dog foods are created equal.

Just like with human food, there are different grades of organic ingredients and products. The best way to ensure you're feeding your dog the highest quality food is to look for products that are certified organic by the USDA.

Second, even if a dog food is made with all organic ingredients, that doesn't necessarily mean it's the best option for your pup.

For example, some organic dog foods may be high in calories or fat, which could lead to weight gain. Others may not have enough of certain nutrients that your dog needs.

That's why it's important to do your research and consult with your veterinarian before switching to an organic diet for your furry friend.

Final Thoughts on 20 Best Organic Dog Foods This Year

Thank you for reading our article on the 20 best organic dog foods this year. We hope that you found it informative and helpful. If you’re still unsure about which food to choose for your pup, don’t worry, you can evaluate the foods further or ask your vet for the best possible organic food brand for your dog.

You could always buy one brand of the best organic dog food to try it out and see how well it works for your dog. Be sure to follow our tips we shared today about introducing organic dog food to your canine companion and we're sure your pooch will tell you which brand is his favorite in no time.