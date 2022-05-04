20 Best Omega-3 Supplements

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

If you are looking for the best omega-3 supplements, look no further! In this blog post, we will discuss 20 of the best options on the market. Omega-3 fatty acids are essential nutrients that play a vital role in human health. They have been shown to improve cardiovascular health, cognitive function, and more. That's why it is so important to make sure you are getting enough of them in your diet.

If you can't get enough omega-3s from food alone, then supplementation may be a good option for you. We will discuss the benefits of omega-3s and then recommend 20 of the best supplements on the market.

What are Omega 3 Supplements?

Omega-3 supplements are products that contain high levels of omega-3 fatty acids. These nutrients are essential for human health, and they have been shown to improve cardiovascular health, cognitive function, and more. That's why it is so important to make sure you are getting enough of them in your diet.

If you can't get enough omega-3 fatty acids from food alone, then supplementation may be a good option for you.

What are the Benefits of Omega-3 Fatty Acids?

There are many benefits of taking omega-3 fatty acid supplements. Below we'll elaborate more details on each of them:

Improved cardiovascular health

Omega-3 fatty acids play a vital role in human health and have been shown to improve cardiovascular health. They do this by helping to lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, as well as preventing the formation of plaque in the arteries.

Cognitive function

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for human health and have been shown to improve cognitive function. They do this by helping to protect the brain from damage, promoting the growth of new neurons, and reducing inflammation.

Reduced inflammation

Omega-3 fatty acids have anti-inflammatory effects, which is why they are beneficial for reducing inflammation. They do this by blocking the production of inflammatory compounds, preventing the activation of inflammatory cells, and reducing the amount of inflammation-causing proteins in the body.

Skin health

Omega-3 fatty acids have anti-inflammatory effects, which can be beneficial for skin health, as inflammation is a common cause of skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis.

In addition to the benefits above, omega-3 fatty acids are also essential for pregnant women and infants. This is because they are necessary for the development of the brain and nervous system. Pregnant women should make sure they are getting enough omega-3 fatty acids.

How to Choose Omega-3 Supplements

When choosing an omega-3 supplement, it is important to look for one that contains high levels of EPA and DHA. Along with this tip, there are other things to look for when choosing the best omega-3 supplements, such as:

Type of Omega-3

The type of Omega-3 fatty acids is important as they have different effects on the body. EPA and DHA are the most beneficial for health, so look for a supplement that contains these two fatty acids.

Concentration

The concentration of omega-3 fatty acids is important as it determines the amount of EPA and DHA you will be getting. The higher the concentration, the more EPA and DHA you will be getting.

Purity

When choosing an omega-3 supplement, it is important to make sure that it is pure. This means that it should not contain any impurities, such as mercury or other toxins.

Price

The price of omega-3 supplements can vary, so it is important to find one that is affordable.

Freshness

It is important to choose an omega-3 supplement that is fresh. This means that it has been recently made and does not contain any expired ingredients.

Sustainability

When choosing an omega-3 supplement, it is important to make sure that it is sustainable. This means that the fish oil used to make the supplement has been sourced from a sustainable fishery.

What are the Best Omega-3 Supplements?

There are many omega-3 supplements available on the market, but not all of them are created equal. Below we have compiled a list of the best omega-3 supplements, based on the criteria above.

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

All of Elm & Rye's products are made with only high-quality ingredients. There are no fillers, no gimmicks, and no BS in any of their supplements. These components work together to create a superior method for living your daily life.

Not all supplements are made equal. Elm & Rye sends their items to third-party labs on a regular basis for testing and analysis. Then they make the data public on their website for full transparency.

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Krill oil is a supplement made from tiny sea creatures known as Antarctic krill. Many animals rely on these sea creatures as food. Like fish oil, krill oil is high in EPA and DHA, the two kinds of omega-3 fatty acids that contribute most to its health benefits. However, whereas fish oil has a structure similar to human fat, krill oil's structure is more similar to that of human cell membranes.

Krill oil is also a source of the antioxidant astaxanthin. This substance gives krill oil its red color and provides some protection against damage from ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

Elm & Rye's Krill Oil is sourced from the cleanest waters on Earth, the Antarctic Ocean. All of their krill are harvested using sustainable methods that do not harm the environment.

3. Metagenics OmegaGenics EPA-DHA 2400

Image courtesy Metagenics

Metagenics' OmegaGenics EPA-DHA 2400 is a high-quality omega-3 supplement that provides a potent dose of EPA and DHA. This supplement is made with fish oil that has been purified to remove mercury and other toxins.

This product is also backed by Metagenics' Quality Pledge, which means that it has been third-party tested for purity and potency.

4. Mary Ruth’s Vegan Omega-3 Liquid Drops

Image courtesy Mary Ruth’s

Mary Ruth's Vegan Omega-3 Liquid Drops are a great option for those who are looking for an omega-3 supplement that is plant-based. This product is made with algal oil, which is a rich source of EPA and DHA.

This product is also non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan. It is also free of hexane, a solvent that is used to extract oil from seeds.

5. Wiley’s Finest Wild Alaskan Fish Oil

Image courtesy Wiley’s Finest

Wiley's Finest Wild Alaskan Fish Oil is a high-quality omega-3 supplement that is made with fish oil that has been sourced from sustainable fisheries in Alaska. This product is also purified to remove mercury and other toxins.

This product is also backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free.

6. Doctor’s Best Natural Vision Enhancers

Image courtesy Doctor’s Best

Doctor's Best Natural Vision Enhancers are a unique omega-3 supplement that is designed to support eye health. This product is made with DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid that is essential for vision.

This product is also non-GMO and gluten-free. It is also free of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives.

7. Carlson’s Immune Omega

Image courtesy Carlson

Carlson's Immune Omega-3 is a high-quality omega-3 supplement that is made with fish oil that has been sourced from sustainable fisheries. This product is also purified to remove mercury and other toxins.

This product is also backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee, so you can try it risk-free.

8. The Vitamin Shoppe Omega-3 With Turmeric

Image courtesy The Vitamin Shoppe

The Vitamin Shoppe's Omega-3 with Turmeric is a unique omega-3 supplement that is made with fish oil that has been sourced from sustainable fisheries. This product is also enriched with turmeric, a spice that has been traditionally used for its health benefits.

This product is also non-GMO and gluten-free. It is also free of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives.

9. Douglas Laboratories Omega Beauty

Image courtesy Douglas Laboratories

Douglas Laboratories' Omega Beauty is a high-quality omega-3 supplement made with fish oil that has been sourced from sustainable fisheries. This product is also enriched with biotin, a vitamin that is essential for healthy skin and nails.

This product is also non-GMO and gluten-free. It is also free of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives.

10. Garden of Life Fish Oil with 1200 mg Omega 3 Fish Oil

Image courtesy Garden of Life

Garden of Life's Fish Oil with 1,200 mg omega-3 fish Oil is a high-quality omega-3 supplement that is made with fish oil that has been sourced from sustainable fisheries. This product is also enriched with vitamin D, a nutrient that is essential for bone health.

11. Kori Krill Oil

Image courtesy Kori

Kori's Krill Oil Supplement is a high-quality omega-3 supplement made with krill oil that has been sourced from sustainable fisheries. This product is also enriched with astaxanthin, an antioxidant that has been shown to support heart health.

12. Designs for Health OmegAvail Synergy

Image courtesy Designs for Health

Designs for Health's OmegAvail Synergy is a high-quality omega-3 supplement that is made with fish oil sourced from sustainable fisheries. This product is also enriched with vitamin E, an antioxidant that supports immune health.

13. Needed Omega 3 for Women

Image courtesy Needed.

These delicious-tasting, vegan Omega-3 (DHA + EPA), Choline, Lutein, and Zeaxanthin pills contain all the important nutrients. Needed's Omega-3+ helps to promote a baby's excellent brain, nerve, and eye development as well as mama's mood and general health.

14. Rainbow Light Prenatal Omega-3

Image courtesy Rainbow Light

Rainbow Light's Prenatal Omega-3 is a high-quality omega-3 supplement that is made with fish oil that has been sourced from sustainable fisheries. This product is also enriched with vitamin A, an essential nutrient for pregnant women.

15. Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega Junior

Image courtesy Nordic Naturals

Nordic Naturals' Ultimate Omega Junior is a high-quality omega-3 supplement that is made with fish oil that has been sourced from sustainable fisheries. This product is also enriched with vitamin D, an essential nutrient for children's health.

16. Fera Pets Fish Oil

Image courtesy Fera Pets

Fera's Fish Oil plus Vitamin E is one of the most concentrated sources on the market, with over a gram of EPA and DHA per teaspoon. It aids in reducing dry, irritated, and flaky skin by frequently giving it to your pet food.

Every dropper of their Fish Oil combination contains 900 mg EPA and 600 mg DHA. These omega 3s improve and support your pet's immune system, brain function, cardiac and joint health.

17. MindBodyGreen Omega 3

Image courtesy MindBodyGreen

MindBodyGreen's Omega-3 is a high-quality omega-3 supplement that is made with fish oil that has been sourced from sustainable fisheries. This product is also enriched with vitamin C, an essential nutrient for overall health.

18. Pure Encapsulations ONE Omega

Image courtesy Pure Encapsulations

Providing a one-of-a-kind, once-daily delivery of 1,000 mg supercritical CO2 extracted, triglyceride form EPA and DHA in easy to swallow softgel capsules.

Clinical studies and many earlier reports have verified that the omega O.N.E formula is effective in reducing heart disease, joint pain, skin problems, and memory loss.

19. Nature Made Mini Omega 3

Image courtesy Nature Made

Nature Made's Mini Omega-3 is a high-quality omega-3 supplement that is made with fish oil that has been sourced from sustainable fisheries. This product is also enriched with biotin, an essential nutrient for healthy skin and nails.

20. NOW DHA 500

Image courtesy NOW

NOW DHA 500 is a high-quality omega-3 supplement that is made with fish oil that has been sourced from sustainable fisheries. This product is also enriched with vitamin A, an essential nutrient for overall health. NOW DHA 500 is also non-GMO and gluten-free. It is also free of artificial colors, flavors, and sweeteners.

Is EPA or DHA better for omega-3?

It is a common question asked by many people who are looking to add an omega-3 supplement to their diet. The answer is that both EPA and DHA are essential for good health. However, DHA is the more important of the two for brain health. EPA is more important for heart health.

Therefore, it is recommended that you take a supplement that contains both EPA and DHA.

How do you know if your fish oil is good quality?

There are a few things to look for when you are purchasing a fish oil supplement. First, make sure that the product is certified by an independent organization such as ConsumerLab.com or NSF International.

These organizations test supplements for purity and potency. Second, make sure that the fish oil is sourced from sustainable fisheries.

Third, look for a product that is enriched with vitamins A, D, and E. These nutrients are essential for good health. Finally, make sure that the product is free of artificial colors, flavors, and sweeteners.

When should you take an Omega-3 supplement?

It is recommended that you take an omega-3 supplement with your largest meal of the day. This will help to ensure that the fatty acids are properly absorbed by your body.

You should also take the supplement with a source of fat, such as a glass of milk or a tablespoon of peanut butter. This will help to increase the absorption of the omega-3 fatty acids.

What foods contain Omega-3s?

Omega-3 fatty acids are found in fish, such as salmon, tuna, and sardines. They are also found in flaxseed oil, canola oil, and walnuts.

How to sneak more Omega-3 foods into your diet?

If you are not a fan of fish, there are a few ways that you can sneak more omega-3 fatty acids into your diet. One way is to add flaxseed oil to your smoothies or salad dressings.

Another way is to eat foods that are high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as walnuts or canola oil. Finally, you can take a fish oil supplement.

Should you refrigerate fish oil capsules?

To maintain the freshness and potency of your fish oil capsules, keep them refrigerated after opening. Look for specific storage instructions on the label of the fish oil capsule bottle. When the bottle is sealed and stored at room temperature, most fish oil capsules can be kept for up to a year.

How do you know if Omega-3 is rancid?

If you notice a fishy smell or taste when taking omega-3 supplements, this is an indication that the product is rancid. Rancid omega-3 supplements can cause indigestion, nausea, and diarrhea. If you experience any of these side effects, discontinue use and speak with a healthcare professional.

What are the side effects of taking too much Omega-3?

The most common side effect of taking too much omega-3 is fishy breath. Other possible side effects include indigestion, nausea, and diarrhea. If you experience any of these side effects, discontinue use and speak with a healthcare professional.

Omega-3 supplements are generally safe for most people. However, it is important to speak with a healthcare professional before starting any supplement regimen.

Is 2,400 mg of fish oil too much?

Although there are no hard-and-fast rules, most healthy individuals can get by on 250–500 mg of combined EPA and DHA each day, which is readily available in fish oil. Keep in mind that this will vary depending on your demands. Furthermore, pregnant women, infants, and children may require greater amounts.

Can my dog take Omega-3 supplements?

In fact, omega-3 supplements can be beneficial for your dog's coat and skin. However, it is important to speak with a veterinarian before starting any supplement regimen for your pet.

Do I need a prescription for fish oil?

No, you do not need a prescription for fish oil. You can purchase fish oil supplements over the counter at most pharmacies and health food stores.

Can you take 2 Omega-3 pills at the same time?

When taken, fish oil may cause gastrointestinal issues in some people. If a person experiences this side effect, they might find it beneficial to split their dose and take it at different times of the day. People who divide their dosage in half may need to consume each one at a different mealtime.

What is the best time of day to take fish oil?

There is no definitive answer to this question. Some people find that taking their fish oil supplement with a meal helps to reduce side effects, such as gastrointestinal issues. Others find that taking their supplement at night helps them to sleep better. Ultimately, it is up to the individual to determine what time of day works best for them.

As with any supplement, it is important to speak with a healthcare professional before starting any new regimen. This is especially true if you are pregnant, nursing, have a medical condition, or are taking any medications.

What medications do Omega-3s interfere with?

Omega-3 supplements can interact with certain medications, such as blood thinners and cholesterol-lowering drugs. If you are taking any medications, it is important to speak with a healthcare professional before starting an omega-3 supplement regimen.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, omega-3 fatty acids are essential for good health. They are beneficial for the brain, heart, and overall wellness. There are many ways to add Omega-3 fatty acids to your diet, including fish oil supplements.

When selecting a fish oil supplement, it is important to choose a product that is certified by an independent organization and is free of artificial colors, flavors, and sweeteners. It is also important to take the supplement with a meal that contains fat.

Most people can safely take omega-3 supplements. However, it is always best to speak with a healthcare professional before starting any supplement regimen.