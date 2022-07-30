Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Looking for the best oatmeal dog shampoo to keep your furry friend clean and healthy? Look no further! In this article, we will discuss the 20 best oatmeal dog shampoos in 2022. We'll talk about the benefits of using oatmeal sod shampoo, as well as some of our top picks. So whether your dog is suffering from dry skin or a bad case of fleas, an oatmeal shampoo can help.

Pupper Shampoo Coat Jungle Pet Aloe Oatmeal Shampoo for Dogs Bark 2 Basics Oatmeal Dog Shampoo TropiClean Dog Shampoo WAHL Dry Skin & Itch Relief Pet Shampoo for Dogs Organic 5 in 1 Oatmeal Dog Shampoo & Conditioner Burt's Bees for Dogs Natural Oatmeal Shampoo for Dogs Natural Dog Company Sensitive Skin Shampoo Earthbath Oatmeal & Aloe Pet Shampoo Arm & Hammer for Pets Soothing Oatmeal Pet Shampoo Oster Oatmeal Essentials 4-in-1 Shampoo 6-in-1 Dog Shampoo and Conditioner for Itchy Skin, John Paul Pets Oatmeal Shampoo Virbac Epi-Soothe Pet Shampoo for Dogs Dechra DermAllay Oatmeal Shampoo for Cats and Dogs 12 oz Petology Oatmeal Honey Soothing Shampoo Furfect Choice Colloidal Oatmeal Pet Shampoo PetAg Fresh 'n Clean Oatmeal 'n Baking Soda Dog Shampoo Dog Shampoo with Oatmeal and Aloe Healthy Breeds Goldendoodle Oatmeal Aloe Dog Shampoo

Will the best oatmeal dog shampoo help with itchy skin in dogs?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question, as the best oatmeal dog shampoo for your pup may vary depending on the severity of their itchiness and any underlying skin conditions. However, many pet parents find that using an oatmeal dog shampoo can help soothe their pup's itchy skin.

What is Oatmeal?

Oatmeal, of course, is a type of grain that is often used in human foods, such as oatmeal cookies and oatmeal porridge. You knew that. What you may not know is that oatmeal is also a popular ingredient in many dog shampoos, as it can help to soothe dry, itchy skin.

What is oatmeal dog shampoo good for?

There are a few things that make oatmeal dog shampoo good for your pup. First, oatmeal is a natural cleanser and can help to remove dirt and debris from your dog's coat. Additionally, oatmeal has anti-inflammatory properties that can help to soothe your dog's skin if it is irritated.

Finally, oatmeal is a good source of essential fatty acids, which are important for maintaining healthy skin and coat.

So, if you are looking for a shampoo that can cleanse your dog's coat and soothe their skin, then an oatmeal dog shampoo is a great option!

Is oatmeal dog shampoo good for dogs?

Yes, oatmeal shampoo is excellent for dogs. The oatmeal shampoo has several advantages that can improve your dog's skin and coat health and appearance. While most oatmeal dog shampoos are beneficial, it's critical to select the proper one – manufactured with natural, pet-safe ingredients and devoid of harsh chemicals.

How Does Oatmeal Help Itchy Skin?

Oats contain avenanthramides, which are natural compounds that have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. When applied to the skin, these compounds can help to soothe itchiness and irritation. Additionally, oatmeal has a high fat content, which can help to moisturize the skin and prevent further dryness.

Are There Any Drawbacks to Using an Oatmeal Dog Shampoo?

One potential drawback to using an oatmeal dog shampoo is that it may not be suitable for dogs with sensitive skin. If you've never used an oatmeal shampoo on your dog before, it's a good idea to do a patch test on a small area of their skin first to make sure they don't have any adverse reactions.

Another thing to keep in mind is that oatmeal shampoos may not be as effective at cleaning the coat as other types of dog shampoo. If your dog gets dirty frequently, you may need to use a regular shampoo in addition to an oatmeal shampoo.

How to Choose the Best Oatmeal Dog Shampoo

There are a few factors we considered before choosing this list of the 20 best oatmeal dog shampoos in 2022. For instance, these are the majority of criteria we evaluated before including a brand in our list:

Ingredients

We believe that dogs deserve the best of the best, so we only selected shampoos with all-natural ingredients.

Odor

One of the worst things about dog shampoo is the way it can leave your house smelling for days. We made sure to select oatmeal shampoos that are light and have a pleasant scent.

Brand Reputation

There are countless oatmeal dog shampoo brands on the market, but not all of them are created equal. We only selected brands that have a good reputation and use high-quality ingredients.

Price

We believe that you don't have to spend a fortune to get a good quality oatmeal shampoo for your dog. With that said, we only selected shampoos that are reasonably priced.

Now that you know what to look for in an oatmeal dog shampoo, let's take a deeper look at the 20 best oatmeal dog shampoos in 2022.

Image courtesy Pupper

Even for dogs with dry, itchy skin, Pupper's oatmeal and beeswax dog shampoo is soothing and natural. It's created using colloidal oatmeal, beeswax, and a range of substances that veterinarians suggest to effectively combat irritation, moisturize, and promote recovery.

It has no parabens, phthalates, or sulfates, so it won't remove your dog's natural oils from his coat. This oatmeal and aloe dog shampoo leaves your pet with a clean, soft coat.

They added oatmeal to this shampoo because it's a natural anti-inflammatory that helps to soothe your dog's skin. Plus, it has been shown to be effective in treating a number of skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis, and dermatitis.

2. Jungle Pet Aloe Oatmeal Shampoo for Dogs

Image courtesy Amazon

This soothing oatmeal shampoo from Jungle Pet is made with aloe vera, oatmeal, and eucalyptus oil to cleanse and moisturize your dog's coat. It's free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and artificial colors or fragrances.

The oatmeal in this shampoo helps to relieve dry, itchy skin while the aloe vera and eucalyptus oil work to moisturize your dog's coat. This shampoo is also great for dogs with sensitive skin. Jungle Pet's oatmeal shampoo is safe for use on dogs of all ages and breeds.

3. Bark 2 Basics Oatmeal Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Amazon

Bark to Basics oatmeal dog shampoo is made with all-natural ingredients and is free of harsh chemicals. This shampoo contains colloidal oatmeal, which has been shown to be effective in treating a number of skin conditions.

This shampoo also contains aloe vera, which helps to soothe and moisturize your dog's skin. The all-natural ingredients in this shampoo make it safe for use on dogs of all ages and breeds. Bark to Basics oatmeal dog shampoo is also available in a variety of scents, including lavender, chamomile, and eucalyptus.

4. TropiClean Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Amazon

TropiClean's oatmeal dog shampoo is made with all-natural ingredients and is free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. This shampoo contains oatmeal, which helps to soothe dry, itchy skin.

The all-natural ingredients in this shampoo make it safe for use on dogs of all ages and breeds. TropiClean's oatmeal dog shampoo is also available in a variety of scents, including lavender, chamomile, and eucalyptus. TropiClean's oatmeal dog shampoo is also available in a hypoallergenic formula for dogs with sensitive skin.

5. WAHL Dry Skin & Itch Relief Pet Shampoo for Dogs

Image courtesy Amazon

WAHL's oatmeal dog shampoo is made with all-natural ingredients and is free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. This shampoo contains oatmeal, which helps to soothe dry, itchy skin.

The all-natural ingredients in this shampoo make it safe for use on dogs of all ages and breeds. WAHL's oatmeal dog shampoo is also available in a variety of scents, including lavender, chamomile, and eucalyptus. WAHL's oatmeal dog shampoo is also available in a hypoallergenic formula for dogs with sensitive skin.

6. Organic 5 in 1 Oatmeal Dog Shampoo & Conditioner

Image courtesy Amazon

This organic oatmeal dog shampoo from Nature's Specialties is made with all-natural ingredients and is free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. This shampoo contains oatmeal, which helps to soothe dry, itchy skin.

The all-natural ingredients in this shampoo make it safe for use on dogs of all ages and breeds. Nature's Specialties oatmeal dog shampoo is also available in a variety of scents, including lavender, chamomile, and eucalyptus. Nature's Specialties oatmeal dog shampoo is also available in a hypoallergenic formula for dogs with sensitive skin.

7. Burt's Bees for Dogs Natural Oatmeal Shampoo for Dogs

Image courtesy Amazon

Burt's Bees oatmeal dog shampoo is made with all-natural ingredients and is free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. This shampoo contains oatmeal, which helps to soothe dry, itchy skin.

The all-natural ingredients in this shampoo make it safe for use on dogs of all ages and breeds. Burt's Bees oatmeal dog shampoo is also available in a variety of scents, including lavender, chamomile, and eucalyptus. Burt's Bees oatmeal dog shampoo is also available in a hypoallergenic formula for dogs with sensitive skin.

8. Natural Dog Company Sensitive Skin Shampoo

Image courtesy Amazon

Natural Dog Company's oatmeal dog shampoo is made with all-natural ingredients and is free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. This shampoo contains oatmeal, which helps to soothe dry, itchy skin.

The all-natural ingredients in this shampoo make it safe for use on dogs of all ages and breeds. Natural Dog Company's oatmeal dog shampoo is also available in a variety of scents, including lavender, chamomile, and eucalyptus. Natural Dog Company's oatmeal dog shampoo is also available in a hypoallergenic formula for dogs with sensitive skin.

9. Earthbath Oatmeal & Aloe Pet Shampoo

Image courtesy Amazon

Earthbath's oatmeal dog shampoo is made with all-natural ingredients and is free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. This shampoo contains oatmeal, which helps to soothe dry, itchy skin.

The all-natural ingredients in this shampoo make it safe for use on dogs of all ages and breeds. Earthbath's oatmeal dog shampoo is also available in a variety of scents, including lavender, chamomile, and eucalyptus. Earthbath's oatmeal dog shampoo is also available in a hypoallergenic formula for dogs with sensitive skin.

10. Arm & Hammer for Pets Soothing Oatmeal Pet Shampoo

Image courtesy Amazon

Arm & Hammer's oatmeal dog shampoo is made with all-natural ingredients and is free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. This shampoo contains oatmeal, which helps to soothe dry, itchy skin.

The all-natural ingredients in this shampoo make it safe for use on dogs of all ages and breeds. Arm & Hammer's oatmeal dog shampoo is also available in a variety of scents, including lavender, chamomile, and eucalyptus. Arm & Hammer's oatmeal dog shampoo is also available in a hypoallergenic formula for dogs with sensitive skin.

11. Oster Oatmeal Essentials 4-in-1 Shampoo

Image courtesy Amazon

Oster's oatmeal dog shampoo is made with all-natural ingredients and is free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. This shampoo contains oatmeal, which helps to soothe dry, itchy skin.

The all-natural ingredients in this shampoo make it safe for use on dogs of all ages and breeds. Oster's oatmeal dog shampoo is also available in a variety of scents, including lavender, chamomile, and eucalyptus. Oster's oatmeal dog shampoo is also available in a hypoallergenic formula for dogs with sensitive skin.

12. 6-in-1 Dog Shampoo and Conditioner for Itchy Skin

Image courtesy Amazon

This oatmeal dog shampoo is made with all-natural ingredients and is free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. This shampoo contains oatmeal, which helps to soothe dry, itchy skin.

The all-natural ingredients in this shampoo make it safe for use on dogs of all ages and breeds. This oatmeal dog shampoo is also available in a variety of scents, including lavender, chamomile, and eucalyptus. This oatmeal dog shampoo is also available in a hypoallergenic formula for dogs with sensitive skin.

13. John Paul Pets Oatmeal Shampoo

Image courtesy Amazon

John Paul Pets' oatmeal dog shampoo is made with all-natural ingredients and is free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. This shampoo contains oatmeal, which helps to soothe dry, itchy skin.

The all-natural ingredients in this shampoo make it safe for use on dogs of all ages and breeds. John Paul Pets' oatmeal dog shampoo is also available in a variety of scents, including lavender, chamomile, and eucalyptus. John Paul Pets' oatmeal dog shampoo is also available in a hypoallergenic formula for dogs with sensitive skin.

14. Virbac Epi-Soothe Oatmeal Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Amazon

Virbac's oatmeal dog shampoo is made with all-natural ingredients and is free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. This shampoo contains oatmeal, which helps to soothe dry, itchy skin.

The all-natural ingredients in this shampoo make it safe for use on dogs of all ages and breeds. Virbac's oatmeal dog shampoo is also available in a variety of scents, including lavender, chamomile, and eucalyptus. Virbac's oatmeal dog shampoo is also available in a hypoallergenic formula for dogs with sensitive skin.

15. Dechra DermAllay Oatmeal Shampoo for Cats and Dogs 12 oz

Image courtesy Amazon

Dechra's oatmeal dog shampoo is made with all-natural ingredients and is free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. This shampoo contains oatmeal, which helps to soothe dry, itchy skin.

The all-natural ingredients in this shampoo make it safe for use on dogs of all ages and breeds. Dechra's oatmeal dog shampoo is also available in a variety of scents, including lavender, chamomile, and eucalyptus. Dechra's oatmeal dog shampoo is also available in a hypoallergenic formula for dogs with sensitive skin.

16. Petology Oatmeal Honey Soothing Shampoo

Image courtesy Amazon

Petology's oatmeal dog shampoo is made with all-natural ingredients and is free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. This shampoo contains oatmeal, which helps to soothe dry, itchy skin.

The all-natural ingredients in this shampoo make it safe for use on dogs of all ages and breeds. Petology's oatmeal dog shampoo is also available in a variety of scents, including lavender, chamomile, and eucalyptus. Petology's oatmeal dog shampoo is also available in a hypoallergenic formula for dogs with sensitive skin.

17. Furfect Choice Colloidal Oatmeal Pet Shampoo

Image courtesy Amazon

Furfect Choice's oatmeal dog shampoo is made with all-natural ingredients and is free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. This shampoo contains oatmeal, which helps to soothe dry, itchy skin.

The all-natural ingredients in this shampoo make it safe for use on dogs of all ages and breeds. Furfect Choice's oatmeal dog shampoo is also available in a variety of scents, including lavender, chamomile, and eucalyptus. Furfect Choice's oatmeal dog shampoo is also available in a hypoallergenic formula for dogs with sensitive skin.

18. PetAg Fresh 'n Clean Oatmeal 'n Baking Soda Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Amazon

PetAg's oatmeal dog shampoo is made with all-natural ingredients and is free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. This shampoo contains oatmeal, which helps to soothe dry, itchy skin.

The all-natural ingredients in this shampoo make it safe for use on dogs of all ages and breeds. PetAg's oatmeal dog shampoo is also available in a variety of scents, including lavender, chamomile, and eucalyptus. PetAg's oatmeal dog shampoo is also available in a hypoallergenic formula for dogs with sensitive skin.

19. Dog Shampoo with Oatmeal and Aloe

Image courtesy Amazon

This dog and puppy shampoo will not only assist with odor removal and the reconditioning of their coat, but it will also nourish and calm their skin.

Oliver's Choice is formulated for all sizes and breeds of dogs, and it's a great fit for pups and older canines. Oatmeal has anti-infection properties that assist with skin issues such as moisturizing and soothing irritated skin. It also aids in the relief of allergy symptoms, dry skin, hot spots, and flea and tick bites.

20. Healthy Breeds Goldendoodle Oatmeal Aloe Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Amazon

Healthy Breeds oatmeal dog shampoo is made with all-natural ingredients and is free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. This shampoo contains oatmeal, which helps to soothe dry, itchy skin.

The all-natural ingredients in this shampoo make it safe for use on dogs of all ages and breeds. Healthy Breeds' oatmeal dog shampoo is also available in a variety of scents, including lavender, chamomile, and eucalyptus. Healthy Breeds' oatmeal dog shampoo is also available in a hypoallergenic formula for dogs with sensitive skin.

What are the ingredients in oatmeal shampoo?

Oatmeal shampoo usually contains colloidal oatmeal, which is a finely ground powder that can help to soothe and protect your dog's skin. Other ingredients may include aloe vera, chamomile, and glycerin. These ingredients can help to nourish your dog's coat and skin.

How often should I wash my dog with oatmeal shampoo?

Depending on your dog's activity level and lifestyle, you may need to shampoo as often as once a week or as little as once every few months. If your dog has skin allergies, you may need to shampoo more frequently to help soothe the itchiness and irritation.

Oatmeal shampoos are a great choice for dogs with sensitive skin, as they are gentle and hypoallergenic. If you're looking for an oatmeal shampoo to try, check out our list of the 20 best oatmeal dog shampoos in 2022.

What are the benefits of using oatmeal shampoo on my dog?

Here are some of the benefits of using oatmeal shampoo on your dog:

Soothes dry, itchy skin

Gentle and hypoallergenic

Suitable for dogs with sensitive skin

Can help to relieve skin allergies and irritation

Final Thoughts

As you can see there are many benefits and reasons for using the best oatmeal dog shampoos in 2022. We hope that our list has inspired you to find a brand that you’re comfortable with trying on your furry friend this year.