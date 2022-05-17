This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Are you ready to enhance your sex life? We surely hope so! Today, we’ll focus on libido-boosting gummies that will help any male or female out there get aroused. Yes, it’s true! Libido gummies exist and we’re featuring the top 20 options available in 2022. Now, you can easily use libido gummies to get the mood going when perhaps stress is a wee bit too high to indulge in the moment without a little assistance.

The best libido gummies of 2022 for male and female arousal must meet a few criteria to ensure you get targeted, high-quality products. Many of these can be found in dispensaries, but shopping online allows you to dig deeper into the testing and practices of the brands you're supporting.

Below you’ll find our top 20 best libido gummies of 2022 that will help you enhance your sex life anytime you want.

1. Elm Sex Performance Gummies

2. Penguin CBD Full Spectrum Gummies

3. Everest Full Spectrum Gummies

4. Delta North Delta-8 Gummies

5. R+R Medicinals Gummies

6. Bearly Legal Hemp Co Delta-8 Gummies

7. Equilibria Daily Gummies

8. Exhale Wellness CBD Gummies

9. Just CBD Gummies

10. CBDfx Gummies

11. Colorado Botanicals Gummies

12. Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies

13. Verma Farms CBD gummies

14. Leaf Remedys CBD Gummies

15. FOCL CBD Chews

16. Budpop CBD + Ashwagandha Gummies

17. Cheef Botanicals CBD Gummy Cubes

18. Hollyweed CBD Cube Gummies

19. Fab CBD Gummies

20. Hemp Bombs CBD Gummies

Cannabis has received a lot of attention in the wellness industry in recent years. According to research, cannabis components have many health benefits, one of which may be as an aphrodisiac. While more research is needed, certain cannabis strains may be beneficial for sexual intercourse.

Cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) are two well-known components of the cannabis plant. THC is the compound that causes the intoxicating effects. People may take CBD or CBD-based products for a variety of reasons, including pain relief, anxiety control, and seizure management.

People may also recommend cannabis to improve sex anecdotally. More research is needed, however, because current evidence is conflicting. We’ve researched this information to find that most people have experienced a better sex life if they incorporate some CBD gummies into the mix.

Are CBD Gummies Legal?

This question is asked often when we share our favorite CBD products, so let us clear this up a little bit. In 2018, the Farm Bill in the United States removed hemp from the legal definition of marijuana in controlled substances legislation. This means any product that’s hemp-derived, such as the hemp-derived CBD gummies for libido, are generally legal as long as they have less than .3 percent of THC.

Now, some of the best libido gummies of 2022 featured in this list could potentially have higher levels of THC. If that’s the case, they’re not legal on the federal level in the United States, but they may be legal on a state-by-state basis. Always check your state and local laws before purchasing.

Benefits of Using Libido Gummies

You may have heard about the endocannabinoid system. This is a system every human body has and it becomes activated when using CBD products. Most of the ways the endocannabinoid system responds when introduce to CBD products includes helping reduce convulsions, anxiety, and inflammation throughout the human body.

While some experts still argue that CBD isn’t effective for some of these health issues, today we’re focusing on the use of CBD gummies that will help you increase libido so that you get a satisfying sexual experience every time.

Here are some of the benefits you’ll reap when you opt to buy any of the 20 best libido gummies of 2022:

Sexual anxiety

Some people experience what’s called sexual anxiety. This can prevent them from enjoying sexual experiences because they’re so full of unrealistic fear and worry. Some customer reviews online have suggested that CBD has played a prominent role in treating various forms of anxiety, including sexual anxiety.

This is great news for anyone out there hoping to get rid of that unnecessary anxiety before a sexual experience.

Low sex drive

Obviously having a low libido, a.k.a. a low sex drive, can harm your relationship. Many studies have been completed to examine the role cannabis plays in the human body for those with a low sex drive. They’ve been able to uncover promising information that shows CBD does help increase libido.

Poor lubrication

If you take a look at some of the personal lubricants available for improved sexual performance, you’ll find an interesting new ingredient: CBD. Yes, it’s true! Many personal lubricants now feature CBD as one of the ingredients to help increase arousal and lubrication. If you’re looking for help with dryness or pain during sex, CBD topicals may help with that. Check out each of the brands featured here today for other CBD product options to increase libido and promote a healthier sex life.

Erectile dysfunction (ED)

Last, but surely not least, some sources have shared that cannabis may improve ejaculatory and sexual performance. While more research is needed, CBD can possibly help with erectile dysfunction. As we learn more about how this plant works, we’re confident that you’ll find many improvements in the bedroom using this natural remedy for libido and ED.

Risks and Side Effects of Using the Best Libido Gummies of 2022

While there is little long-term research on whether libido gummies can cause any major adverse reactions, we’ve noticed that consumer have only experienced some mild symptoms from CBD gummies in the past.

These possible side effects may occur when using CBD gummies, especially if THC is present:

· Dry mouth

· Red eyes

· Slower than average response times

· A general feeling of being high

· Memory loss

· Issues with coordination

· Increased heart rate

The above symptoms may only happen if you’re allergic to THC, have taken too high of a dose of CBD gummies, or perhaps have a predisposed health condition that causes your body to react differently from CBD gummies.

Either way, the typical side effects that most users experience are nothing to be alarmed about. They’re not serious as long as you’re using the products correctly. Always read the label of each libido gummies package before buying! This will ensure you’re buying a product that is safe for you. Some ingredients may be something you’re allergic to and we don’t want you to make that mistake.

So, what are the 20 best libido gummies of 2022, and how do they help us with our sex life? Well, here’s the low down on each of the brands we’ve selected for this amazing list of gummies for enhanced libido:

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

This potent combination of natural ingredients has been created to enhance and support your sexual performance. When you use this sex performance enhancer, you will notice an increase in stamina, libido, penis girth, and erectile firmness. You won't have to carry any pills with you. This product is intended to be a daily supplement for overall improvement and should not be taken immediately before having sex.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

These CBD gummy worms are a tasty option for anyone looking for a more flavorful alternative to other CBD products. They're covered in a mixture of sweet and sour sugar crystals, so any sour candy fans out there will love them.

Each container contains 30 gummies, with each individual serving containing 10 mg of pure CBD isolate.

Image courtesy Everest

Everest's Full Spectrum Gummies emphasize the fact that they are made from the highest-quality hemp grown in the United States. These gummies are vegan-friendly and free of GMOs, making them appealing to a wide range of customers. Everest Full Spectrum Gummies come in a pack of 30 gummies, each containing an impressive 25 mg of CBD and 5 mg THC. Blue Raspberry flavored gummies are also free of dairy and pesticides.

4. Delta North Delta-8 Gummies

Image courtesy Delta North

Everyone's body is unique, and as a result, everyone's body will react differently when exposed to delta-8. Having said that, many people say that Delta North delta-8 gummies (500 mg) help them stay calm and stress-free. Delta-8 has grown in popularity in recent months due to its inclusion in users' daily wellness routines.

5. R+R Medicinals Gummies

Image courtesy R+R Medicinals

These market-leading vegan gummies are now THC-free! R+R collaborated with a candy manufacturer to create USDA Certified Organic CBD Gummies that are sugar coated and truly infused (not sprayed). Each jar contains 30 Gummies, each of which contains 25 mg of USDA Organic Broad-Spectrum CBD and .35 mg of minor cannabinoids (CBG, CBN, CBDv) (750mg CBD total). The phytonutrient-rich, broad-spectrum blend provides a complete entourage effect, including natural terpenes, flavonoids, and antioxidants.

6. Bearly Legal Hemp Co Delta-8 Gummies

Image courtesy Bearly Legal Hemp Co

The Bearly Legal line of delta 8 gummies is one their most popular products. These candies come in many flavors, including options for those who prefer something more sour or bitter tasting! A single wrap contains 25 mg per piece, the perfect dose if you're new to this product type. Half/quarter sizes are available too, so everyone can find something that works best for them.

7. Equilibria Daily Gummies

Image courtesy Equilibria

Try these new Daily Gummies for a delicious and easy way to get the benefits of medical grade, full spectrum CBD. With 10 mg per serving, these tasty gummy bears will leave you feeling centered with focused energy that is ready take on any day.

8. Exhale Wellness CBD Gummies

Image courtesy Exhale Wellness

Don’t deprive yourself of a flavorful bite of these best libido gummies of 2022. Exhale Wellness CBD fruit gummies provide you with 25 mg of CBD per gummy so that you can enjoy hours of fun and relaxation with your lover.

9. Just CBD Gummies

Image courtesy Just CBD

Just CBD’s 1,000 mg jar of CBD Gummies will keep you coming back for more. With different flavors and sizes, they have something that is sure to meet your every need! For those who love gummy bears as a youth, try their clear traditional ones in two flavor options. These will make your bad nights turn into better ones.

10. CBDfx Gummies

Image courtesy CBDfx

Look no further than CBDfx’s Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies if you want the purest form of cannabidiol available. With 25 mg per gummy, these natural and vegan berry-flavored libido gummies provide a calm without any other ingredients to compete with its benefits.

11. Colorado Botanicals Gummies

Image courtesy Colorado Botanicals

Colorado Botanicals believes that everyone deserves access to healthy and delicious food without the need for animal ingredients. That's why their team has spent countless hours developing an infused gummy product line made from all natural fruit flavors, including orange and strawberry!

These treats are perfect if you're looking for something to enhance libido with a little taste of sweet, but still want to stay true to your diet. They contain no sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners so will taste just as good even when eaten straight up.

12. Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies

Image courtesy Charlotte’s Web

These libido gummies are made with products found in nature. While the ingredients will vary from batch to batch, Charlotte’s Web enjoys making high-quality CBD gummies so you can get relief of all sorts of ailments, including sexual anxiety.

This brand stands by their promise to keep their libido gummies fully organic so that everyone can enjoy them without feeling guilty.

13. Verma Farms CBD gummies

Image courtesy Verma Farms

Verma Farms has a new line of CBD libido gummies that are perfect for any occasion! They're sweet, soft and have just the right kind if mellow vibes to keep you feeling happy all day long. You'll never want them too fast or in small amounts when they taste this good!

14. Leaf Remedys CBD Gummies

Image courtesy Leaf Remedys

Think gummies are just candy? Think again! Leaf Remedys’ 1,500 mg Full Spectrum CBD per piece makes them one of the strongest on market. The perfect texture and flavor pack will keep you coming back for more (and we're not talking about your average baby aspirin). Get a total 30 pieces per jar -- that's enough to make anyone happy knowing they're getting what they ordered.

15. FOCL CBD Chews

Image courtesy FOCL

You’ll get a delicious option with every bite as FOCL CBD fruit chews include three unique flavors inside one bottle of libido gummies of 2022. The flavors include orange cream, strawberry, and wild berry. Each of these fruit chews container 10 mg of CBD, which should help you lower your inhibitions to enjoy a sensual experience with your partner.

16. Budpop CBD + Ashwagandha Gummies

Image courtesy BudPop

Chill out with these mixed-berry flavored gummies, proven to help relieve stress and anxiety. The calming effects of CBD are combined with the traditional benefits from ashwagandha, which has been used for over 3,000 years as a way to keep you calm under pressure!

17. Cheef Botanicals CBD Gummy Cubes

Image courtesy Cheef Botanicals

Cheef Botanicals' CBD gummies are the perfect snack to enjoy anywhere. With an enticing variety of fruit flavors, you can easily take these delicious treats on your daily adventures without worry about any harmful side effects--just one bite will have everything melt away into nothing but soothing bliss!

In addition, they're vegan and 100% organic – nothing unnecessary is added into their products.

18. Hollyweed CBD Cube Gummies

Image courtesy Hollyweed

If you're looking for the ultimate vegan sweet treat that nourishes your body, improves libido, and calms your mind, look no further than these CBD gummy cubes! These gummies are made without animal gelatin or artificial flavors to give them their signature taste. Their shape allows users pack many into a portable container so they can take this delicious medicine with them anywhere.

19. Fab CBD Gummies

Image courtesy Fab CBD

These CBD gummies are great anytime, anywhere. They’re THC-free and come in a flavor you'll love! These fruit-shaped treats contain 25 mg of isolate per chewy so they provide an easy way to get your daily dose on the go or even after working out at the gym.

20. Hemp Bombs CBD Gummies

Image courtesy Hemp Bombs

Hemp Bombs 100-Count CBD Gummies are the perfect way to optimize your wellbeing and encourage relaxation so that you can have a fabulous sexual experience with your partner. These delicious gummy bears deliver a 15 mg serving size of cannabinoids so you can feel refreshed, calm or energetic as desired! If it's time for some "me" time then these will make living life with balance easier than ever before - no matter what mood you're in today.

How is CBD good for sex?

Cannabinoid receptors are abundant in your reproductive organs and sexual tissues. When CBD is ingested, it can improve your nightlife by reducing anxiety (which can be distracting), and inflammation (which can cause discomfort, allowing you to focus on pleasure). When applied topically, CBD can also help relax blood vessels, increasing blood flow and improving arousal, sensitivity, and lubrication. While the science behind it is still being studied, if you suffer from dryness and painful sex, using a CBD-infused lubricant can improve sexual performance and relieve pain.

So, whether it's stress, anxiety, dryness, or discomfort that's getting in the way of a wild romp in the hay, CBD is uniquely capable of addressing all of your sexual wellness concerns.

Will Libido Gummies Make Me High?

The awesome thing about CBD is that it can be taken without any psychoactive effects. It doesn't contain THC (or may contain less than .3 percent of THC), so you don’t get high, but you’ll still feel good when using this natural supplement! Research indicates CBD has the ability to boost mood through increased endorphin-like neurotransmitters like anandamide (which makes people happy). CBD may also boost oxytocin, which is responsible for generating feelings of love between partners. This means CBD libido gummies will surely help you feel more love and libido to get the job done.

What is a libido gummy?

Often times, a libido gummy is one that contains horny goat weed or just CBD as noted in most of the gummies featured here today. It will help entice you to feel more relaxed in order to enjoy a sexual encounter with your partner to the fullest.

Furthermore, libido gummies have been shown to help increase desire, while relaxing inhibitions that are often associated with sexual anxiety so you can experience a more connected sexual performance with your lover every time.