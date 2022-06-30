Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

If you are the proud owner of a large breed dog, then you know that they require a special diet in order to stay healthy and happy. In this article, we will be discussing the 20 best large breed dog foods in 2022.

We have compiled this list based on customer reviews and ratings, as well as our own personal experience with these foods. Keep reading for more information on each of the best options of dog food to feed your larger dog breed.

Pupper Fuel

Merrick Grain-Free Large Breed Adult

Nom Nom Fresh

Blue Buffalo Wilderness Salmon Recipe

Holistic Select Large and Giant Breed Adult

Diamond Naturals Large Breed Adult Chicken and Rice

Eagle Pack Power Adult Dog Food

Instinct Raw Boost with Real Duck

Victor Purpose Nutra Pro Dog Food

Iams ProActive Health Large Breed

Orijen Large Breed Puppy Food

Wellness Complete Health Large Breed Puppy

Purina Pro Plan Large Breed Puppy Food

Blue Buffalo Large Breed Puppy Food

Hill’s Science Diet Large Breed Puppy Food

Purina Pro Plan Sensitive Skin and Sensitive Stomach

Blue Buffalo Wilderness High Protein, Natural Adult Wet Dog Food

Wag Dog Food

Nutro Ultra Dry Food for Large-Breed Puppies

Taste of the Wild Southwest Canyon

Do large dog breeds need different types of food?

The short answer to this question is no, all dogs regardless of their size need similar types of nutrients. However, large breeds do have some specific dietary needs that must be met in order to ensure their health and well-being.

One of the most important things to remember when feeding a large breed dog is to avoid foods that are high in calories.

Large breeds are prone to weight gain, which can lead to a number of health problems including joint pain, arthritis, and diabetes. It is important to choose a food that is specifically designed for large breed dogs and contains the proper balance of protein, fat, and carbohydrates.

What's the most important ingredient in a large breed dog food?

Protein is the most important ingredient in a large breed dog food. Large breeds need more protein than small breeds in order to maintain their lean muscle mass. Look for a food that contains at least 25% protein from a quality source such as chicken, lamb, or beef.

What can I feed my dog if they don't like chicken?

There are a variety of protein sources that can be used in large breed dog food. If your dog does not like chicken, lamb, or beef, you can try fish, turkey, or duck. It is important to find a protein source that your dog enjoys and will eat on a regular basis.

How will I know if my large dog is allergic to an ingredient in their dog food?

The best way to determine if your dog is allergic to an ingredient in their food is to consult with a veterinarian. They will be able to perform tests and give you specific advice on how to proceed.

Feeding a large breed dog the wrong type of food can lead to a number of health problems. These problems include joint pain, arthritis, diabetes, and obesity. It is important to consult with a veterinarian before making any changes to your dog's diet.

What causes bloat in large dogs?

Bloat is a serious condition that can affect any dog, but is most common in large breeds. It occurs when the stomach fills with gas and twists, making it difficult for the dog to breathe. Bloat can be fatal if not treated immediately.

How often should I feed my large breed dog?

Large breed dogs should be fed twice a day, once in the morning and once at night. This will help to prevent bloat and keep their energy levels stable throughout the day.

What is the best large breed dog food for my pet?

The best large breed dog food for your pet is one that meets their specific dietary needs. Below we're featuring more details about the 20 best large breed dog foods in 2022 so you can select the right dog food for your furry friend.

Image courtesy Pupper

When a dog's diet is poor, the same diseases that affect people do so as well. Carbohydrate problems, unbalanced meals high in carbohydrates and other nutrients, and other elements can all raise a dog's chances of diabetes, obesity, and heart disease.

A poor diet not only puts your dog's health at risk, but it also has the same symptoms of hunger and tiredness as a person eating poorly. As a consequence, your dog may have low energy levels, which might lead them to eat more—leading to an unhappy and sick pet.

All-natural, grain-free meals are used to make this product. It's 100% natural and made from natural ingredients. They use grass-fed beef and actual vegetables, both of which are high in nutrients.

2. Merrick Grain-Free Large Breed Adult

Image courtesy Amazon

Merrick Grain-Free Large Breed Adult Dog Food is a fantastic food for big dogs. It's prepared with deboned chicken, peas, and sweet potatoes. This meal is gluten-free and devoid of artificial colors and preservatives.

The first component of this diet is chicken, which is high in nutrients. Peas are the second component, which include fiber and critical vitamins and minerals. Sweet potatoes are high in carbohydrates as well as dietary fiber.

Flaxseed is one of the key ingredients in this food, which includes omega-three fatty acids in abundance. Omega-3 fatty acids are important for your dog's skin and coat health.

It's also high in vitamins and minerals, including vitamin A, vitamin E, and zinc. These nutrients are important for your dog's immune system, skin, and coat health.

3. Nom Nom Fresh

Image courtesy Nom Nom

There are only a few Board-Certified Veterinary Nutritionists in the United States, and Nom Nom has two on the team. They develop each Nom Nom recipe to the nutritional profiles of the AAFCO food nutrients. They believe that feeding your dog properly is the best way to prevent chronic disease.

Nom Nom combines high-quality proteins and vegetables with specialized vitamins and minerals to offer all stages of dog life the necessary nutrients they need. There are no fillers or fluff in this mix.

4. Blue Buffalo Wilderness Salmon Recipe

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

The Blue Buffalo Wilderness Salmon Recipe is ideal for large dogs since it includes genuine salmon, which is a high-quality protein source. This food also contains sweet potatoes, which are rich in carbohydrates and dietary fiber.

The first ingredient in this food is salmon, which provides high-quality protein. This is a necessary component of your big dog's diet to guarantee that they are obtaining all of the nutrients they require.

5. Holistic Select Large and Giant Breed Adult

Image courtesy Holistic Select

Bigger meals are required by bigger dogs (50 pounds or more). The larger pieces of Holistic Select Natural Grain Free Dry Dog Food, Large & Giant Breed Adult Recipe are ideal for bigger mouths.

A unique combination of probiotics, dietary fiber, and digestive enzymes may benefit your dog's gastrointestinal health. The tantalizing tastes are complemented with joint-strengthening components as well as other vitamins and minerals for a delectable, healthy meal that will keep your pet occupied all day long.

6. Diamond Naturals Large Breed Adult Chicken and Rice

Image courtesy Diamond Naturals

Diamond Naturals Large Breed Adult Chicken & Rice Formula Dry Dog Food is a premium dry dog food that will provide your big breed adult dog with everything she needs. Each Diamond Naturals dry formulation is complemented with superfoods and guaranteed probiotics to support your canine's physical, mental, and emotional development.

This high-quality food will taste delicious to your dog. It's prepared with fresh cage-free chicken, whole grain brown rice, and real fruit and vegetables like kale, blueberries, and coconut to provide protein, minerals, omega fatty acids for healthy skin and coat.

Assist your buddy in obtaining a complete and balanced holistic diet with Diamond Naturals.

7. Eagle Pack Power Adult Dog Food

Image courtesy Eagle Pack

Eagle Pack Power Adult Dog Food is a wonderful food for big dogs. It's made with real chicken, which is a high-quality protein source. Sweet potatoes are also included in this food, which provide carbohydrates and dietary fiber.

The first component in this diet is chicken, which gives your dog high-quality protein. This is a necessary component of your large dog's diet to guarantee that they are getting all of their required nutrients.

8. Instinct Raw Boost with Real Duck

Image courtesy Chewy

Real Duck is used in the manufacture of Instinct Raw Boost with Real Duck, which is a great food for enormous dogs. It's high in protein and includes real duck, which is a good source of it. Sweet potatoes are also included in this food, which include carbohydrates and dietary fiber in adequate quantities.

The first item on the list is duck, which provides your dog with high-quality protein. Duck is a fantastic source of protein for dogs and has a wonderful flavor. Your dog will enjoy the taste of this food, and you will notice a difference in their energy levels and general health.

9. Victor Purpose Nutra Pro Dog Food

Image courtesy Victor

Victor Purpose Nutra Pro Dog Food is one of the finest dog foods for large dogs in 2022. This feeding contains real chicken, which is a great source of protein for your pet. This diet also includes sweet potatoes and carrots, both of which are high in carbohydrates and dietary fiber.

The first item on this list is chicken, which provides high-quality protein to your big dog. This is an important component of their diet since it ensures that they are obtaining all of the nutrients they require.

The additional natural components in this best dry dog food for large breeds include both excellent sources of carbohydrates and dietary fiber, which may help to keep your dog's energy levels up and promote a healthy digestive system.

This product is also made without any artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, which is something that you should always look for in dog food.

Overall, the Victor Purpose Nutra Pro Dog Food is an excellent option for large dogs and one that we highly recommend.

10. Iams ProActive Health Large Breed

Image courtesy Iams

Iams Adult Large Breed Real Chicken High Protein Dry Dog Food is a nutritious meal to feed your large breed puppy. Your big-breed pup's unique nutritional needs have been met by this adult food.

Chicken is the first component, which is important for muscular strength. It's also meant to assist your friend in being active by maintaining bone and joint health.

This food also includes DHA, an omega-fatty acid, for brain development. You'll be able to see the difference in your pup's coat and overall health when you switch to Iams.

11. Orijen Large Breed Puppy Food

Image courtesy Orijen

Orijen Large Breed Puppy Food is a fantastic food for big dogs. It's made with genuine chicken, which is high in protein. Sweet potatoes are also added to this food, which are high in carbohydrates and dietary fiber.

Chicken is the first ingredient in this food, which provides your dog with high-quality protein. This is a vital component of your large dog's diet since it ensures that they are obtaining all of the nutrients they require.

The ingredients in this food are all natural, and they provide carbohydrates and dietary fiber, which can assist to keep your dog's energy levels up and their digestive system functioning properly.

12. Wellness Complete Health Large Breed Puppy

Image courtesy Wellness

Chicken, Salmon & Rice delivers complete-body nutritional nourishment for your dog. This best dry dog food for large dogs was created to provide your big breed dog with total-body nutritional support.

It's packed with high-quality proteins and whole grains, as well as omega fatty acids—including DHA—important vitamins, antioxidants, glucosamine, and probiotics.

The following balanced, nutritious dry dog food is designed to promote tooth and bone growth as well as general health, energy, and vitality while maintaining a healthy muscle tone.

It's free of GMOs, animal by-products, fillers, or preservatives, so your large dog will always get the correct minerals.

13. Purina Pro Plan Large Breed Puppy Food

Image courtesy Purina

Pro Plan Large Breed Puppy Formula is a dry food that's made with real chicken as the first component. It also has rice and oatmeal for easy digestibility, DHA for brain and vision development, and calcium for sturdy bones.

The ingredients in this recipe are tailored to help your dog's tremendously big frame and rapid development, as well as his immune system, skin, and coat. The kibble is also extra-large and simple to eat, so your tall guy may feed himself at mealtime.

14. Blue Buffalo Large Breed Puppy Food

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

The dry food Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Large Breed Puppy Chicken & Brown Rice is made with real chicken as the first ingredient. It also contains DHA for cognitive and visual development, calcium for strong bones, and whole grains for easy digestion.

The puppy's rapidly growing frame and wide-ranging health demands that he be fed with a high-nutrition diet. The kibble is also large and simple to chew, so your big guy can eat it at mealtimes.

15. Hill’s Science Diet Large Breed Puppy Food

Image courtesy Hill’s Science Diet

The Science Diet Puppy Large Breed dry dog food is designed to help your puppy develop strong bones and joints. This high-quality pet dish includes adequate amounts of nutrients for big breed puppies, such as DHA derived from fish oil, to encourage brain and eye development.

The primary goal of this dish is to provide nutrients to support your dog's joints as he matures, calcium for sturdy bones, and a clinically studied antioxidant combination for a healthy immune system.

16. Purina Pro Plan Sensitive Skin and Sensitive Stomach

Image courtesy Purina

You can assist your aging larger dog meet his or her unique demands with Purina Pro Plan Senior dry dog food for Purina Pro Plan Sensitive Skin & Stomach 7+ Salmon & Rice Formula Dry Dog Food.

Salmon is the #1 source of protein in this high-protein dry dog food, which also includes tailored nutrition to meet your dog's needs. This dog food for sensitive stomachs has an easily digested mix of oatmeal and rice.

Hill's Science Plan Advance Adult Dog Food contains animal protein as well as whole brown rice, but the major component is whole brown rice. Brown rice has a greater mineral profile than white rice since it includes more germ and bran.

Purina Pro Plan dog food is high in protein, low in carbohydrates and fat. This salmon and rice dish for dogs also has sunflower oil, which is rich in omega-6 fatty acids and helps to soothe your dog's sensitive skin.

17. Blue Buffalo Wilderness High Protein, Natural Adult Wet Dog Food

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

The taste of Blue Buffalo Wilderness High Protein Grain Free, Natural Adult Wet Dog Food is as enticing as it is nutritious. This grain free wet food includes potatoes, peas, carrots, and sweet potatoes in addition to real chicken and turkey.

This is a good choice if you want to feed your dog something healthy which will help him maintain his energy and health. It also includes everything he needs for long-term vitality, including essential vitamins and minerals. This grain-free wet dog meal is also free of synthetic tastes and preservatives.

18. Wag Dog Food

Image courtesy Wag

Wag Dry Dog Food Turkey & Lentil Recipe focuses on what dogs need to live: meat. Protein aids in the maintenance of your dog's bounding energy levels.

They collaborate with veterinarians to create their meals, which have the greatest protein and fat ratio without including grains. Each meal has 35% protein to keep your dog active and healthy.

19. Nutro Ultra Dry Food for Large-Breed Puppies

Image courtesy Nutro

Nutro Ultra Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food is a nutritious and enticing meal for your dog. These tasty, dry recipes start with real chicken as the primary component, no chicken by-product meal here.

The combination of grains, vegetables, and fruits in this recipe provides the optimum nutrition for your dog. You can use this meal to feed a variety of other animals or pets that need higher quality food. This nutrient-dense diet contains many high-quality nutrients including omega fatty acids from salmon and lamb, which help keep your big furbaby's coat healthy and shiny.

It's made from real meats, poultry, and fish, plus there are no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Corn, wheat, and soy protein are all absent from this delicious, nutritious kibble for your growing pup!

20. Taste of the Wild Southwest Canyon

Image courtesy Taste of the Wild

You can give your dog with a high-quality food that is tailored to his or her unique health requirements with Taste of the Wild Southwest Canyon Grain-Free Dry Dog Food.

This grain-free recipe, which is complemented with nutrient-dense legumes like peas and garbanzo beans as well as natural antioxidants found in real fruits and vegetables, dried chicory root for prebiotic help, and wild boar, contains highly digestible proteins like wild boar that give your active dog plenty of energy.

What dog food is closest to human food?

While there are a variety of opinions on what the best dog food is, there are some that believe that the closer to human food, the better. This way of thinking believes that since we as humans are able to thrive off of a certain type of diet, our dogs should be able to as well.

While this may be true for some, it's important to remember that not all human food is good for dogs. In fact, there are some common human foods that can be poisonous to dogs.

Some human foods that can be bad for large breed dogs include chocolate, onions, garlic, grapes, and raisins. These foods can cause stomach upset, vomiting, and diarrhea in dogs.

Tips for Reading Dog Food Labels

When looking for the best large breed dog food, it's important to read the labels carefully. This will help you understand what ingredients are in the food and how they can benefit your dog.

The first thing you should look for on the label is the guaranteed analysis. This includes the minimum percentage of crude protein and fat, as well as the maximum percentage of crude fiber and moisture.

Another important aspect of the label is the ingredients list. This will give you an idea of what type of ingredients are in the food and how they can benefit your dog.

When looking at the ingredients list, you should be able to find meat as one of the first few ingredients. This is important because meat is a good source of protein for dogs. You should also look for an appropriate balance of carbohydrates, fats, and fiber.

It's also important to choose a food that is specifically designed for large breed dogs. This is because large breed dogs have different nutritional needs than other types of dogs.

Large breed dog food should contain higher levels of protein and fat to help support their growing bodies. It should also have a lower level of carbohydrates to help prevent obesity.

How can I ensure my large breed dog maintains a healthy weight?

One of the best ways to ensure your large breed dog maintains a healthy weight is to feed them a high-quality diet. This means choosing a food that is specifically designed for large breed dogs and reading the labels carefully.

It's also important to make sure your dog gets plenty of exercise. Large breed dogs need to burn off excess energy, so a daily walk or run is a great way to help them stay at a healthy weight.

Finally, it's important to monitor your dog's weight on a regular basis. This will help you catch any weight gain or loss early and make changes to their diet or exercise routine as needed.

Final Thoughts on 20 Best Large Breed Dog Foods in 2022

When it comes to choosing the best large breed dog food, there are a few things you should keep in mind. First, choose a food that is specifically designed for large breed dogs.

Second, read the labels carefully to make sure the ingredients list contains meat and an appropriate balance of carbohydrates, fats, and fiber. And finally, monitor your dog's weight on a regular basis to ensure they are maintaining a healthy weight.

Now that you know what to look for, you can choose one of the best large breed dog foods in 2022 for your furry family member today!