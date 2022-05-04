20 Best Iron Supplements

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Do you ever feel tired and out of energy? If so, you may be lacking in iron. Iron is an essential mineral that our bodies need for many different functions. It helps to produce red blood cells, which carry oxygen throughout the body. This is why it is important to make sure that you are getting enough iron in your diet.

If you are not getting enough from food sources, you may want to consider taking an iron supplement. In this blog post, we will discuss 20 of the best iron supplements on the market today.

What are Iron Supplements?

Iron supplements are designed to help people who are not getting enough iron in their diets. They come in a variety of forms, including pills, capsules, and liquids. Some iron supplements also contain other nutrients like vitamin C, which can help the body absorb iron more effectively.

Why Do You Need Iron?

Our bodies need iron for many different reasons. It helps to produce hemoglobin, which is a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout the body. Iron is also necessary for cell growth, proper metabolism, and immune function.

Who Needs Iron Supplements?

Iron supplements are often recommended for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, as they need extra iron during these times. They may also be recommended for people with anemia, a condition in which the body does not have enough healthy red blood cells.

How Much Iron Should You Take?

The amount of iron you need will depend on your age, gender, and health condition. NOTE: You should NOT take iron supplements without talking to your doctor. They can order a blood test to check your iron levels and, if you’re deficient, can make sure that you are taking the right amount.

What Are the Side Effects of Iron Supplements?

Iron supplements can cause side effects like constipation, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting. They can also cause black stools and stomach pain. If you experience any of these side effects, stop taking the supplement and talk to your doctor.

What to Look for When Buying Iron Supplements

When you are looking for iron supplements, it is important to read the label carefully. Make sure that the supplement contains 100% of the Daily Value (DV) for iron. You should also consider the following:

Which Form of Iron

There are two main types of iron: ferrous and non-ferrous. Ferrous iron is more easily absorbed by the body, while non-ferrous iron is not as well absorbed. If you are taking an iron supplement, it is best to choose one that contains ferrous iron.

Which Method You Prefer

Iron supplements come in capsules, liquid, and tablets. Some people prefer to take capsules because they are easy to swallow. Others prefer liquid iron supplements because they are easier to absorb. Ultimately, it is up to you which method you prefer.

Check Level of Elemental Iron

When you are looking at iron supplements, you will want to check the level of elemental iron. This is the amount of pure iron in the supplement. The higher the level of elemental iron, the more effective the supplement will be.

Check for Side Effects

As we mentioned earlier, iron supplements can cause side effects like constipation, diarrhea, and stomach pain. Be sure to check the label for any potential side effects before you take an iron supplement.

How Much Should You Take

As we mentioned before, the amount of iron you need will depend on your age, gender, and health condition. Be sure to talk to your doctor about how much iron you should take. They can order a blood test to check your iron levels and make sure that you are taking the right amount.

When Should You Take It

Iron supplements are best taken with food. This helps to reduce the side effects and increase absorption. If you are taking an iron supplement, be sure to follow the instructions on the label.

Are there any foods that are rich in iron?

Yes, there are many foods that are rich in iron. These include red meat, poultry, fish, beans, lentils, spinach, and fortified cereals. If you are looking for foods that are high in iron, be sure to check the label or talk to a dietitian.

You can get the iron needed through food alone, but it may be difficult for some people to get enough iron this way. If you are someone who does not eat a lot of meat or poultry, you may need to take an iron supplement to ensure that you are getting enough.

Are all iron supplements the same?

No, all iron supplements are not the same. As we mentioned before, there are two main types of iron: ferrous and non-ferrous. Ferrous iron is more easily absorbed by the body, while non-ferrous iron is not as well absorbed.

If you are taking an iron supplement, it is best to choose one that contains ferrous iron. Additionally, you will want to check the level of elemental iron. This is the amount of pure iron in the supplement. The higher the level of elemental iron, the more effective the supplement will be.

When you are looking for an iron supplement, be sure to read the label carefully and talk to your doctor if you have any questions.

How can I raise my iron levels quickly?

If you are looking to raise your iron levels quickly, you may want to consider taking an iron supplement. As noted earlier in this article, iron supplements come in capsules, liquid, and tablets.

Ultimately, it is up to you which method you prefer. Be sure to check the label for any potential side effects before you take an iron supplement.

What Are the Best Iron Supplements?

Now that you know more about iron supplements, let’s take a look at 20 of the best on the market today.

These supplements are designed to be easy on the stomach and provide a high level of absorption. They are made with organic ingredients and are free from GMOs, gluten, soy, dairy, and artificial colors and flavors.

This iron supplement is designed to build red blood cells and support energy levels. It is made with whole food ingredients and does not contain any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

This iron supplement contains both iron and folic acid. It is designed to help the body create new red blood cells and is easy on the stomach.

This supplement is designed to increase energy levels and support a healthy immune system. It contains a form of iron that is easy for the body to absorb and is gentle on the stomach.

This liquid supplement is easy to take and contains a form of iron that is readily absorbed by the body. It also includes vitamin C, which helps the body absorb iron more effectively.

This iron supplement is fermented with probiotics and designed to be easy on the stomach. It is also non-GMO and gluten-free.

This iron supplement contains both ferrous and ferric iron. It is designed to be easy on the stomach and is non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan.

Nature Made Iron 18 mg Gummies are a dietary supplement that comes in the form of gummy bears. They are designed to help with the absorption of iron in the body and are gluten-free and vegan. They are also free from dairy, soy, and GMOs.

Gnarly Baseline Iron is an organic iron supplement that is designed to be easy on the stomach. It contains a form of iron that is easily absorbed by the body and is gentle on the stomach. It also includes other nutrients like vitamin C, which can help the body absorb iron more effectively.

This iron supplement is designed to be easy on the stomach and is vegan and gluten-free. It also contains other nutrients like vitamin C, which can help with the absorption of iron.

Persona Iron is an organic iron supplement that contains a form of iron that is easily absorbed by the body and is gentle on the stomach. It also includes other nutrients like vitamin C, which can help with the absorption of iron.

If you are vegan or have a gluten sensitivity, Vitamin Friends Adult Vegan Iron Gummies may be the perfect iron supplement for you. These gummies are free from gluten, dairy, soy, and GMOs. They are also vegan and easy on the stomach.

Thorne Iron Bisglycinate capsules are designed to be gentle on the stomach and easy to absorb. They are also vegan and gluten-free.

The Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw Iron supplement is made with organic ingredients and is designed to be gentle on the stomach. It is also vegan and gluten-free.

Iron Protein Plus is a high-quality iron supplement that contains both ferrous and ferric iron. It is designed to be easy on the stomach and helps the body create new red blood cells. It also includes other nutrients like vitamin C, which can help with the absorption of iron.

Natalist Iron is an organic iron supplement that is designed to be easy on the stomach. It also includes other nutrients like vitamin C, which can help with the absorption of iron. Natalist Iron is vegan and gluten-free.

Mary Ruth's Liquid Iron is a high-quality liquid iron supplement that is easy to take and helps the body create new red blood cells. It also includes other nutrients like vitamin C, which can help with the absorption of iron. It is vegan and gluten-free.

JSHealth Iron is an organic iron supplement that is designed to be easy on the stomach. It also includes other nutrients like vitamin C, which can help with the absorption of iron. JSHealth Iron is vegan and gluten-free.

Ancient Nutrients Iron Capsules are a high-quality iron supplement that contains both ferrous and ferric iron. It is designed to be easy on the stomach and helps the body create new red blood cells. It also includes other nutrients like vitamin C, which can help with the absorption of iron. Ancient Nutrients Iron Capsules are vegan and gluten-free.

Proferrin® ES is a high-quality iron supplement that contains both ferrous and ferric iron. It is designed to be easy on the stomach and helps the body create new red blood cells. It also includes other nutrients like vitamin C, which can help with the absorption of iron.

How can I get 18 mg iron a day?

There are a few different ways that you can get 18 mg of iron each day. You can take an iron supplement, eat foods that are high in iron, or get a blood transfusion. If you decide to take an iron supplement, be sure to consult with your doctor first to make sure it is the right decision for you.

There are a few different types of iron supplements available, including ferrous sulfate, ferrous gluconate, and iron bisglycinate. Ferrous sulfate is the most common type of iron supplement. It is generally well-tolerated but can cause side effects like constipation and stomach upset.

Ferrous gluconate is a less common type of iron supplement. It is generally well-tolerated but can cause side effects like constipation and stomach upset.

Iron bisglycinate is a newer type of iron supplement that is designed to be easy on the stomach. It is generally well-tolerated but can cause side effects like constipation and stomach upset.

If you decide to take an iron supplement, be sure to follow the instructions on the package. If you experience these side effects, be sure to drink plenty of fluids and eat foods that are high in fiber.

How long does it take to get iron levels up?

It generally takes a few weeks to see an increase in iron levels. However, it can take up to six months for iron levels to return to normal. If you are concerned about your iron levels, be sure to consult with your doctor.

Does dark stool mean too much iron?

No, dark stool does not necessarily mean that you are taking too much iron. However, if you experience other side effects like constipation or stomach upset, be sure to consult with your doctor.

What are the signs of low iron?

The signs of low iron can vary from person to person. Common symptoms include fatigue, weakness, and shortness of breath. If you are concerned that you may be iron deficient, be sure to consult with your doctor.

When should I take iron morning or night?

There is no wrong time to take iron. However, some people find that it is easier to take iron in the morning. The general rule of thumb is to take your iron supplement one hour before a meal or two hours after so that you're taking the supplement on an empty stomach.

How much iron do I need per day?

The amount of iron you need each day depends on your age, gender, and health status. The recommended daily allowance (RDA) for iron is 18 mg for adults. However, some people may need more or less depending on their individual needs.

Can I take vitamin D and iron together?

Yes, you can take vitamin D and iron together. In fact, taking these two nutrients together can help with the absorption of iron. If you are taking an iron supplement, be sure to take it with a glass of orange juice or another source of vitamin C.

Can I take an iron supplement if I am pregnant?

If you are pregnant, you should consult with your doctor before taking an iron supplement. If you are pregnant, you may need to take a higher dose of iron than the RDA.

Do I need to take an iron supplement if I am a vegetarian?

If you are a vegetarian, you may need to take an iron supplement. This is because vegetables are not a good source of iron. If you are a vegetarian, you should consult with your doctor to see if an iron supplement is right for you.

Can I take an iron supplement if I have kidney disease?

If you have kidney disease, you should consult with your doctor before taking an iron supplement. If you have kidney disease, you may need to take a lower dose of iron than the RDA.

When should I stop taking iron supplements?

You should stop taking iron supplements when your iron levels return to normal. However, if you are still experiencing symptoms of low iron, you should consult with your doctor. They can order a blood test to check your iron levels and make sure you are taking the right amount of iron.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, there are a variety of iron supplements available. Be sure to consult with your doctor before taking any supplements. If you experience side effects, be sure to drink plenty of fluids and eat foods that are high in fiber. Iron levels generally take a few weeks to increase but may take up to six months to return to normal. If you are concerned about your iron levels, be sure to consult with your doctor.

This article is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. The information contained herein is not a substitute for and should never be relied upon for professional medical advice. Always talk to your doctor about the risks and benefits of any treatment.