20 Best Hypoallergenic Dog Foods in 2022

Hypoallergenic dog food is food that's made with a novel protein that isn't typically found in most dog foods. This includes proteins like venison or duck. This type of dog food also contains simple ingredients like fruits and vegetables. Compared to most dog foods, the ingredients list in hypoallergenic dog food is usually quite short.

Feeding your dog a food with limited ingredients makes it easier to identify what may be triggering your pup's allergies. But before investing in hypoallergenic dog food, you'll need to have a good idea as to what your pet is allergic to. At a minimum, you need to have a starting point for where you want to start testing for food allergies.

How do I know my dog has a food allergy?

Dogs with food allergies typically exhibit consistent symptoms no matter their age or breed. However, many of these symptoms are commonly associated with other conditions, so it can be hard to know the root cause.

The good news about food allergies in dogs is that even though they can be frustrating, they are very rarely life-threatening. While humans can experience difficulty breathing after eating a food they're allergic to, dogs typically experience skin issues.

Itchy, irritated skin and chronic ear infections are some of the most common symptoms that your dog may have a food allergy. Other symptoms include constant paw licking, hair loss, and digestive issues like vomiting and diarrhea.

While allergies are quite common in dogs, food allergies aren't at the top of the list. In fact, research has found that 10% of allergies in dogs are linked to food. The most common allergies include flea bites and inhalant allergies.

Before assuming that your pup has a food allergy, explore other possibilities and rule them out ahead of time. It's also possible for dogs to suffer from two types of allergies, which makes pinpointing the issue even harder!

Most common allergens in dog food

When dogs consume something that they're allergic to, their immune system responds in various ways. Some dogs develop itchy skin and sneezes while others have a sensitive stomach. While not all allergies are caused by food, food allergies are more common than most pet owners think.

Food intolerances and allergies are often genetic in dogs. Dogs that have a food allergy are unable to digest certain proteins, which are the most common allergens. Once you figure out what protein(s) your dog is allergic to, the key is to find a hypoallergenic food that provides another type of protein.

Some of the common food allergies found in dogs are:

Wheat

Dairy

Corn

Beef

Lamb

Chicken

Egg

Pork

Fish

Rabbit

Pinpointing your dog's allergies

So what's the best way to figure out the foods that your dog is allergic to? The most affordable and thorough way to identify your pup's allergies is with an elimination diet. This involves eliminating a certain ingredient, usually a protein, from your pet's diet.

For example, if your dog's current food includes chicken, you'll want to switch to a hypoallergenic formula that uses another protein, such as duck, salmon, or even bison.

Stick with the new hypoallergenic food for 6-8 weeks and then see if your pup's allergy symptoms get better. If a change in protein doesn't fix the issue, move onto the next ingredient and repeat the process.

Once you've identified what your dog is allergic to, you’ll want to find food that doesn't contain any of them.

After determining what your dog is allergic to, the next step is to choose a healthy diet free from problem foods. There are several routes to follow. Hypoallergenic dog foods are formulated with limited ingredients, so you're sure to find one that meets your pet's needs.

Top 20 best hypoallergenic dog foods

There are dozens of hypoallergenic dog foods on the market today. While it’s nice to have a variety of options to choose from, it makes the decision process a little harder. Our team has researched the best hypoallergenic dog foods available in 2022 so that you can start from a narrowed list of high-quality feed.

Keep reading to learn about our top 20 recommended foods for dogs with allergies.

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken liver, chicken gizzards, brown rice and flax

Best for: Dogs of all ages

Price: $24.99 for 1 lb.

When it comes to food, your pup deserves the best! Pupper Fuel is a great option for dogs who may be allergic to other proteins, such as fish or lamb.

Pupper Fuel is formulated to support optimal health and peak performance for your dog. This limited ingredient food contains just 13 all-natural active ingredients, including free range chicken and health-boosting fruits and vegetables like sweet potatoes, apples, and ginger.

Pupper Fuel contains no fillers, additives, or other ingredients that may negatively impact your dog's health. This high-quality hypoallergenic food is backed by science and wholesome ingredients.

2. Wellness Simple Limited Ingredient Diet Turkey and Potato

First five ingredients: Deboned turkey, turkey meal, potatoes, peas and dried ground potatoes

Best for: Adult dogs only

Price: $79.98 for 26-lb bag

Wellness Simple Limited Ingredient Diet Turkey and Potato is made with ingredients that have a purpose. This hypoallergenic food is formulated with a single protein source (turkey), along with easily digestible carbohydrates without any additives or fillers.

Wellness Simple Limited Ingredient Diet Turkey and Potato also contains fiber and probiotics to support your pup's digestive health. The addition of omega fatty acids promotes a healthy skin and coat.

What's great about the Wellness brand is that they offer a full line of limited ingredient foods. While we've highlighted the turkey and potato recipe, the company also offers other options, including duck and oatmeal, lamb and oatmeal, and salmon and potato.

3. Canidae Grain-Free Pure Real Salmon and Sweet Potato

First five ingredients: Salmon, salmon meal, menhaden fish meal, sweet potatoes and peas

Best for: Adult dogs only

Price: $74.99 for 24-lb bag

Looking for a grain-free fish based hypoallergenic food for your canine? Canidae Grain-Free Pure Real Salmon and Sweet Potato is sure to fit the bill. This dog food is made with just eight simple ingredients, providing a simple yet nutritious meal for your dog without unnecessary fillers and additives.

Each serving is packed with healthy fats and premium proteins from salmon and menhaden fish meal. The grain-free recipe is ideal for dogs with sensitive stomachs.

Canidae Grain-Free Pure Real Salmon and Sweet Potato also keeps your dog healthy with added probiotics and omega 6 and 3 fatty acids. For dogs with a fish allergy, this food is also available with other proteins, including lamb, boar, duck, bison, and chicken.

4. Blue Buffalo Basics Grain-Free Natural Hypoallergenic Recipe

First five ingredients: Deboned salmon, peas, potatoes, pea starch and salmon meal

Best for: Adult dogs only

Price: $63.98 for 24-lb bag

Blue Buffalo Basics Grain-Free Natural Hypoallergenic Recipe is a limited-ingredient food that's specially crafted for dogs with food sensitivities and allergies. The recipe replaces chicken with high-quality deboned salmon along with easily digestible proteins and omega fatty acids.

Each serving provides the goodness of potatoes, pumpkin, cranberries, flaxseed, and blueberries. These ingredients are packed with vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that nourish your dog from the inside out.

This hypoallergenic dog food is also grain-free, which means it's suitable for pups that have a gluten sensitivity.

5. Royal Canin Veterinary Diets Hydrolyzed Protein Adult HP

First five ingredients: Brewers rice, hydrolyzed soy protein, chicken fat, natural flavors and dried plain beet pulp

Best for: Adult dogs only

Price: $85.99 for 17.6-lb bag

Is your dog possibly allergic to most meat-based proteins? Royal Canin Veterinary Diets Hydrolyzed Protein Adult HP is a quality alternative that uses hydrolyzed soy protein to support your dog's muscles.

Hydrolyzed soy protein is made of low molecular weight peptides, which are highly digestible. This form of protein also supports skin and gastrointestinal health, to include balanced digestive flora.

Royal Canin Veterinary Diets Hydrolyzed Protein Adult HP is boosted with a wide range of vitamins and minerals, including fish oil, vitamin C, vitamin B6, taurine, magnesium, and many others.

6. Taste of the Wild Prey Angus Beef Limited Ingredient

First five ingredients: Beef, lentils, tomato pomace, sunflower oil and natural flavor

Best for: Puppies and adult dogs

Price: $59.99 for 25-lb bag

Taste of the Wild Prey Angus Beef Limited Ingredient is specially formulated for dogs who have a fish or chicken allergy. This food is made with pasture-raised Angus beef and contains no by-product meals or rendered meats. It's also made with lentils for protein and fiber, along with sunflower oil and tomato pomace.

Despite the short ingredients list, this hypoallergenic dog food doesn't cut corners on flavor or nutrition. The formula is made with vitamins and minerals, probiotics for healthy digestion, omega fatty acids, DHA, and antioxidants. This complete nutrition profile is sure to keep your pup healthy and allergy symptom free.

No matter if you have a puppy or a full-grown large size dog, Wild Prey Angus Beef Limited Ingredient is a wise choice.

7. Hill’s Prescription Diet Z/D Skin Food Sensitivities

First five ingredients: Corn starch, hydrolyzed chicken liver, powdered cellulose, soybean oil and calcium carbonate

Best for: Adult dogs only

Price: $110.99 for 25-lb bag

Hill’s Prescription Diet Z/D Skin Food Sensitivities is a special formula that's developed by nutritionists and veterinarians. It offers clinical nutrition that's uniquely formulated for dogs with food sensitivities.

Each serving contains hydrolyzed protein, which eliminates the risk of adverse food reactions while also promoting healthy skin and a shiny coat. This hypoallergenic dog food is also made with scientifically proven antioxidants, which optimize health benefits at each meal.

Hill’s Prescription Diet Z/D Skin Food Sensitivities is suitable for small, medium, and large breeds.

8. Purina Pro Plan Sensitive Skin and Stomach

First five ingredients: Salmon, barley, rice, oatmeal and canola meal

Best for: Adult dogs only

Price: $58.98 for 30-lb bag

Purina Pro Plan Sensitive Skin and Stomach Is a specialized dry formula that nourishes your pup from the inside out. This dog food supports skin and coat health, as well as digestive and immune health. It's made with high quality salmon, along with rice and oatmeal, which are gentle on the digestive system and easily digested.

The addition of sunflower oil provides your dog much needed omega-6 fatty acids, which keeps your pup's skin and coat flake-free. Purina Pro Plan Sensitive Skin and Stomach contains no wheat, soy, corn, or artificial colors or flavors.

For added health benefits, this dog food is fortified with Guaranteed Live Probiotics to support immune and digestive health.

9. American Journey LID Hypoallergenic Dog Food

First five ingredients: Deboned salmon, salmon meal, peas, chickpeas and sweet potatoes

Best for: Puppies and adult dogs

Price: $52.99 for 24-lb bag

American Journey LID Hypoallergenic dog food is made with salmon, the only protein source used in the formula. At 25% protein, this food is designed to keep your pup's muscle strong, lean, and limber. American Journey LID Hypoallergenic is also grain-free, which makes it a great food option for canines that have a sensitive stomach as well as itchy skin.

With no wheat, corn, soy, poultry by-product meals, or preservatives, this recipe offers complete and balanced nutrition. Each serving offers health-boosting omega fatty acids, along with zinc, vitamin E, iron, and other vitamins and minerals.

American Journey LID Hypoallergenic dog food is worth trying if your pup is potentially allergic to poultry or beef.

10. Brothers Complete Advanced Allergy Lamb Meal and Egg

First five ingredients: Lamb meal, whole eggs dried, turkey meal, cassava root and peas

Best for: Puppies and adult dogs

Price: $100.07 for 25-lb bag

Brothers Complete Advanced Allergy Lamb Meal and Egg offers just the right amount of protein for your dog along with other quality ingredients. This hypoallergenic food is made with free-range lamb and dried whole eggs to give your dog a well-rounded nutritional boost.

Unlike some hypoallergenic formulas, Brothers Complete Advanced Allergy Lamb Meal and Egg doesn't contain any grains or white potatoes. This means an easily absorbed food that also works to regulate your pup's digestive system.

Brothers Complete Advanced Allergy Lamb Meal and Egg is made in small batches to maximize freshness. It's suitable for all life stages and breeds.

11. Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Diets

First five ingredients: Lamb, brown rice, lamb meal, brewers rice, and rice bran

Best for: Adult dogs

Price: $62.98 for 24-lb bag

Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Diets dog food offers simple yet highly nutritious recipes for your best friend. This line of hypoallergenic food is purposefully designed to reduce the number of ingredients your dog is exposed to at meal time. Each formula offers a novel limited protein source, like salmon, bison, and duck. So no matter if your dog prefers fish or red meat, there's sure to be a recipe that will have his tail wagging.

This food also contains fiber packed ingredients like potatoes, along with flaxseed and countless minerals. Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Diets dog food is soy, grain, and gluten-free. It also contains no artificial flavors or colors.

Each ingredient in Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Diets dog food is designed to support healthy digestion as well as a healthy skin and coat. This means no more upset stomach or dry, itchy skin.

12. Merrick Limited Ingredient Diet Turkey and Rice Dog Food

First five ingredients: Deboned turkey, turkey liver, oatmeal, turkey broth and brown rice

Best for: Adult dogs

Price: $39.48 for case of 12 cans

While most of the hypoallergenic foods on this list are dry kibble, some dogs prefer wet food, which is why we’ve included Merrick Limited Ingredient Diet Turkey and Rice. This formula is crafted with a small number of carefully selected ingredients to provide complete and balanced nutrition for your furry companion.

This food supports healthy digestion and contains no potato, corn, pea, or soy ingredients. Instead, it's made with turkey, brown rice, oatmeal, and a healthy-boosting vitamin and mineral blend.

If your dog is a picky eater or simply prefers wet food, Merrick Limited Ingredient Diet Turkey and Rice is sure to have him drooling at every meal.

13. Solid Gold Wolf King Bison & Brown Rice

Fuel your pup's inner wolf by feeding him Solid Gold Wolf King Bison & Brown Rice. Your pup deserves the best, and this hypoallergenic food contains top of the line ingredients to nourish and protect your furry friend.

Each scoop contains pasture-raised USA bison along with whole grains, healthy fats, and living probiotics. Solid Gold Wolf King Bison & Brown Rice is also made with a unique blend of functional superfoods, including pumpkin, carrot, and blueberries.

Together these ingredients help to build and maintain lean muscle while also supporting immune, gut, and skin health.

First five ingredients: Bison, ocean fish meal, brown rice, oatmeal, and pearled barley

Best for: Adult dogs

Price: $59.98 for 24-lb bag

14. Nutro Limited Ingredient Diet Venison & Sweet Potato

Is your pup possibly allergic to common proteins like chicken, beef, and fish? If so, Nutro Limited Ingredient Diet Venison & Sweet Potato is a great formula to try. This dog food is made with just ten ingredients, plus vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients. The formula contains no wheat, corn, soy, or dairy protein.

Nutro Limited Ingredient Diet Venison & Sweet Potato contains venison meal, which is a novel protein for most pets. This food formula is also grain-free and uses sweet potato for needed carbohydrates and nutrients.

Aside from eliminating food allergies, this food is also designed to support your pup's health from the inside out. It nourishes the skin, ensuring a soft and shiny coat, along with digestive and immune health.

First five ingredients: Venison meal, dried potatoes, lentils, chickpeas and canola oil

Best for: Adult dogs

Price: $65.98 for 22-lb bag

15. Go! Solutions Carnivore Grain-Free Chicken Turkey + Duck

If your dog is a true meat-lover, this hypoallergenic food is for him. Go! Solutions Carnivore Grain-Free Chicken Turkey + Duck recipe is a drool-worthy protein-rich, grain-free food that your pup is sure to love. At 85% protein, this food offers chicken, turkey, duck, and salmon!

This kibble has been specially formulated to keep your dog's muscles lean and strong. Feeding this food will give your pup plenty of energy, along with healthy skin and coat.

Go! Solutions Carnivore Grain-Free Chicken Turkey + Duck contains added prebiotics and probiotics along with antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables to support immune function. Like most high-quality foods, this recipe contains no artificial preservatives or by-product meals.

First five ingredients: Chicken meal, deboned chicken, deboned turkey, duck meal and turkey meal

Best for: Adult dogs

Price: $69.99 for 16-lb bag

16. Hill's Science Diet Adult Sensitive Stomach & Skin

Boost your dog's digestive health while nourishing his skin and coat by feeding Hill's Science Diet Adult Sensitive Stomach & Skin. This hypoallergenic food is made with protein, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats.

Each serving contains prebiotics fiber, which fuels healthy gut bacteria along with a balanced microbiome. Hill's Science Diet Adult Sensitive Stomach & Skin is formulated for high digestibility so that your pup benefits from all of the health-boosting nutrients.

Since allergies are known to cause dry, itchy skin, this formula is boosted with omega-6 fatty acids and vitamin E for the ultimate skin nourishment.

First five ingredients: Chicken, chicken meal, yellow peas, cracked pearled barley and brown rice

Best for: Adult dogs

Price: $68.99 for 30-lb bag

17. Blue Buffalo Basics Duck & Potato

First five ingredients: Deboned duck, potatoes, pea starch, peas and pea protein

Best for: Adult dogs

Price: $63.99 for 22-lb bag

18. Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets HA Chicken Flavor

Is your pup allergic to most common proteins used in dog food? If so, treat your canine to Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets HA Chicken Flavor. This food is made with hydrolyzed protein, which is protein that's less likely to cause an adverse food reaction. Hydrolyzed protein is also highly digestible, which means no more upset, sensitive stomach.

Aside from the novel protein, Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets HA Chicken Flavor contains corn starch, which is a scientifically proven low allergen carbohydrate. Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets HA Chicken Flavor is chicken flavored, so your pup is sure to enjoy every meal.

This formula is suitable for puppies and adult dogs, as it provides complete nutrition for all life stages.

First five ingredients: Corn starch, hydrolyzed soy protein isolate, partially hydrogenated canola oil preserved with TBHQ, coconut oil and powdered cellulose

Best for: All life stages

Price: $103.99 for 25-lb bag

19. Zignature Turkey Formula Limited Ingredient Dog Food

For dogs that are allergic to chicken, turkey is a worthy alternative. Zignature Turkey Formula Limited Ingredient dog food is made with high quality turkey, which is a great source of lean protein that's high in vitamins and minerals but low in fat. Turkey is also a great source of riboflavin, which increases your pup's ability to absorb nutrients.

Zignature Turkey Formula Limited Ingredient dog food also contains other nourishing ingredients, including peas, chickpeas, and flaxseed. It's also loaded with vitamins and minerals to keep your dog feeling his best for years to come.

This dog food is free of many of the most common canine allergens such as wheat, corn, soy, chicken, and dairy.

First five ingredients: Turkey, turkey meal, chickpeas, peas, and sunflower oil

Best for: Adult dogs

Price: $77.44 for 25-lb bag

20. Just 6 by Rachel Ray Nutrish Hypoallergenic Food

First five ingredients: Lamb meal, brown rice, brewers rice, dried beet pulp, and chicken fat

Best for: Adult dogs

Price: $39.98 for 28-lb bag

As the name implies, Just 6 by Rachel Ray Nutrish Hypoallergenic Food is formulated with just six simple ingredients, along with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients. This dog food contains no added wheat, gluten, corn, or soy and is also free of fillers and other unhealthy additives.

Each batch is manufactured in the USA using the finest globally sourced ingredients. For pups that have a chicken, beef, or fish allergy, this lamb-based food is a worthwhile option to consider.

Just 6 by Rachel Ray Nutrish Hypoallergenic Food is a meal that you can feel great serving, because you know that your pup feels even better eating it!

Final thoughts

Finding the right hypoallergenic dog food for your pet can be life changing for you both! Having a pup that isn’t itchy or experiencing an upset stomach on a daily basis is such a relief. You and your furry best friend will be happier (and healthier!) than ever.

Whether you decide to feed your canine companion Pupper or any of the other recommended foods on this list, you can buy with total confidence. Each of the foods on our top 20 list have been thoroughly analyzed and meet our high standards.