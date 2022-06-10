20 Best Fresh Dog Foods in 2022

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Are you looking for the best fresh dog foods on the market? If so, you've come to the right place. In this blog post, we will discuss 20 of the best options available. We'll talk about what makes each food stand out, as well as why it might be a good choice for your pup.

So whether you're looking for a new fresh dog food to try or just want to do some research before making a purchase, read on for all the info you need!

Pupper Fuel Dog Food

Nom Nom Dog Food

Blue Buffalo Divine Delights

Instinct Raw Boost

Blue Buffalo Life Protection

Taste Of The Wild Prairie

American Journey Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe

Purina Pro Plan Salmon & Rice Formula

American Journey Variety Pack Canned Dog Food

Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Adult Dry Food

Purina ONE SmartBlend Chicken & Rice Formula

Rachael Ray Nutrish Real Beef, Pea, & Brown Rice Recipe

Tylee’s Human-Grade Frozen Dog Food

Iams Adult MiniChunks High Protein Dog Food

Cesar Classic Loaf in Sauce Beef Recipe

Nature’s Recipe Salmon, Sweet Potato & Pumpkin Recipe

Blue Buffalo Homestyle Recipe

Merrick Backcountry Freeze-Dried Big Game Recipe

Annamaet 25% Medium & Large Breed Dog Food

True Acre Foods Chicken & Vegetable Dog Food

What does fresh dog food mean?

Fresh dog food is made with no preservatives or fillers and usually contains higher levels of protein and fat. Fresh dog food can be frozen or refrigerated and often has a shorter shelf life than kibble or canned food.

There are many brands that make fresh dog food, but not all are created equal. To help you choose the best food for your pup, we've compiled a list of the 20 best fresh dog foods for 2022.

The main benefit of feeding a dog fresh dog food is that it is nutritionally complete and contains no fillers or preservatives. Fresh dog food also has a shorter shelf life than kibble or canned food, so it's important to rotate through different brands and flavors to ensure your pup is getting a variety of nutrients.

There are a few things to keep in mind when choosing fresh dog food. First, make sure the ingredients are high quality and sourced from reputable farmers and manufacturers.

Second, choose a food that is nutritionally complete and contains no fillers or preservatives. Finally, be sure to rotate through different brands and flavors to ensure your pup is getting a variety of nutrients.

Are fresh foods better for dogs?

There is no definitive answer to this question as it depends on the specific dog and his or her individual nutritional needs. However, fresh dog food is generally considered to be a healthier option than kibble or canned food, as it contains no preservatives or fillers.

Fresh dog food is also nutritionally complete, which means that it provides all of the nutrients a dog needs to stay healthy. For this reason, many dog owners choose to feed their pups fresh food as part of a balanced diet.

Is fresh dog food the same as raw?

No, fresh dog food is not the same as raw dog food. Raw dog food is made with uncooked meat and bones, which can be dangerous for dogs if not prepared correctly.

Fresh dog food is made with cooked meat and vegetables and does not contain any bones. This makes it a safer option for dogs, as there is no risk of them choking on bones or getting sick from bacteria.

What is the healthiest food to feed your dog?

There are a lot of opinions out there about the best way to feed your dog. Some people believe that the healthiest way to feed your dog is to give them fresh food. Others believe that dry kibble is the way to go.

The truth is, there is no one right answer. The best way to feed your dog depends on a number of factors, including their age, health, and activity level.

Dogs, like humans, can suffer from a poor diet. A diet that is imbalanced in terms of carbohydrates and other macronutrients has the potential to cause diabetes, obesity, and cardiac problems in dogs.

A poor diet not only affects your dog's health, but it gives him or her the same unappetizing and lethargic sensation as us humans get when consuming poorly. As a result, your dog may have low energy levels, causing them to eat more and start a cycle that makes your pet unhappy and ill.

We've got you covered if you're looking for the best fresh dog food for your pup. Below you'll find more information about 20 of the best fresh dog foods on the market in 2022:

Image courtesy Pupper

Grain-free and all-natural components were used to create Fuel for optimum health and peak performance. Pupper uses free range chicken, real vegetables, and all-natural substances that are high in nutrients.

All of the essential minerals, vitamins, and nutrients your pup needs are included in this fresh dog food recipe. Each variety has 13 active components and 16 inactive materials working together to provide your dog with the finest diet possible.

Your dog's health is a very complicated and tough to comprehend. Pupper’s objective is to provide dog owners with all of the information they need to make the best decision for their pets.

2. Nom Nom Dog Food

Image courtesy Nom Nom

NomNom's vision is to take the hassle and guesswork out of dog nutrition, so you can get back to what you're best at - being a great pet parent. They make it easy for you to give your dog delicious, fresh meals that fit their unique nutritional needs.

They use only the freshest, human-grade ingredients in their recipes. A team of veterinarians, animal nutritionists, and culinary experts design each recipe to meet your dog's individual nutritional needs.

NomNom is committed to helping you make the best possible decisions for your dog's health and nutrition. They offer a variety of resources to help you understand your dog's nutritional needs and make informed decisions about their diet.

3. Blue Buffalo Divine Delights

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

Blue Buffalo Divine Delights Dog Food is a gourmet wet food that provides your dog with a delicious, nutritious meal. Made with real chicken or beef and vegetables in a savory gravy, Divine Delights is a complete and balanced meal your dog will love.

Divine Delights is available in a variety of flavors, including Chicken & Vegetable Stew, Beef & Vegetable Stew, and Turkey & Potato Stew. Each flavor is made with high-quality ingredients and contains no artificial flavors or preservatives.

4. Instinct Raw Boost

Image courtesy Chewy

Instinct Raw Boost Mixers are a raw, freeze-dried dog food topper made with cage-free chicken and farm-raised vegetables. Simply mix with your dog's favorite kibble for a boost of nutrition.

Raw Boost Mixers are grain-free and gluten-free, and do not contain any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. They are also a good source of omega-3 fatty acids for healthy skin and coat.

5. Blue Buffalo Life Protection

Image courtesy Amazon

Blue Buffalo Life Protection puppy food is a premium food made with real meat, whole grains, and garden veggies. It is formulated to meet the needs of all life stages and all breeds of dogs.

Life Protection Dog Food is available in a variety of flavors, including Chicken & Brown Rice, Lamb & Brown Rice, and Fish & Brown Rice. It is also available in a large breed formula.

6. Taste of The Wild Prairie

Image courtesy Taste of the Wild

The Taste of the Wild High Prairie Dog Food contains omega fatty acids and 32% protein, which helps to promote your dog's bones, muscles, and joints. The real meat in the roasted bison and venison recipes is meant to whet your dog's appetite.

The recipe includes prebiotics, probiotics, and antioxidants from natural fruit and vegetables to guarantee that it is as healthy as possible. It also doesn't contain any of the common allergens that might trigger allergic reactions in dogs, such as grain, gluten, corn, or wheat.

Taste of the Wild is a high-quality kibble full of nutrients for your dog, but it's a pricey diet and may not be suitable for all budgets.

7. American Journey Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe

Image courtesy American Journey

The American Journey Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe is a grain-free food made with real salmon as the first ingredient. It also contains sweet potatoes, peas, and carrots for a nutrient-rich diet.

This food is free of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. It is also formulated to meet the needs of all life stages and all breeds of dogs.

8. Purina Pro Plan Salmon & Rice Formula

Image courtesy Purina

The Purina Pro Plan Salmon & Rice Formula is a premium food made with real salmon and rice. It is formulated to meet the needs of all life stages and all breeds of dogs.

This food is available in a variety of flavors, including Salmon & Rice, Chicken & Rice, and Beef & Rice. It is also available in a large breed formula.

Purina Pro Plan is a high-quality food full of nutrients for your dog, but it's a pricey diet and may not be suitable for all budgets.

9. American Journey Variety Pack Canned Dog Food

Image courtesy American Journey

The American Journey Variety Pack Canned Dog Food contains three flavors of wet food: chicken, beef, and turkey. Each can contains real meat and vegetables for a nutritious meal.

This food is free of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. It is also formulated to meet the needs of all life stages and all breeds of dogs.

The American Journey Variety Pack is a great way to try out different flavors of wet food and find one that your dog loves. It's also a good value for the price.

10. Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Adult Dry Food

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

When grown up, dogs that liked Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Dry Food's puppy-focused version will enjoy the adult version. Blue Buffalo promotes bone and dental health while also supporting your dog's joints with high-quality protein and glucosamine. The antioxidants also assist to keep your beloved canine's immune system strong.

Purina Pro Plan does not use corn, wheat, soy, or poultry by-products to help your dog maintain a good diet. It's also available in five bag sizes — 3, 6, 15, 24, and 30 pounds.

Although this recipe is marketed as "puppy food," it's only appropriate for adult dogs and doesn't contain the nutrients puppies require. The bigger bags are also more expensive, and the kibble crumbles easily.

11. Purina ONE SmartBlend Chicken & Rice Formula

Image courtesy Purina

The Purina ONE SmartBlend Chicken & Rice Formula is available in four bag sizes, making it appropriate for single- or multi-dog households. The recipe contains actual chicken and is easy to digest to guarantee that your dog gets all of the nutrients they need to be happy and healthy.

12. Rachael Ray Nutrish Real Beef, Pea, & Brown Rice Recipe

Image courtesy Rachael Ray

The Rachael Ray Nutrish Real Beef, Pea, & Brown Rice Recipe is made with real beef as the first ingredient. It also contains peas and brown rice for a nutrient-rich diet.

This food is free of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. It is also formulated to meet the needs of all life stages and all breeds of dogs.

The Rachael Ray Nutrish Real Beef, Pea, & Brown Rice Recipe is a great option for dogs who need a high-protein diet. It is also a good choice for dogs with allergies or sensitivities to chicken or beef.

13. Tylee’s Human-Grade Frozen Dog Food

Image courtesy Tylee’s

Tylee’s Human-Grade Frozen Dog Food is made with real meat, vegetables, and fruit. It is formulated to meet the needs of all life stages and all breeds of dogs.

This food is available in a variety of flavors, including Chicken, Beef, Turkey, and Salmon. It is also available in a large breed formula.

Tylee’s Human-Grade Frozen Dog Food is a great option for dogs who need a high-protein diet. It is also a good choice for dogs with allergies or sensitivities.

14. Iams Adult MiniChunks High Protein Dog Food

Image courtesy Iams

Iams Adult MiniChunks High Protein Dog Food is meant to be simple to consume for tiny breeds, so the kibble is made to be easy to chew. For single- or multi-dog households, or simply to test a new brand, the five bag sizes provide plenty of alternatives.

Protein, antioxidants, fibers, and probiotics all aid in the maintenance of your dog's digestive and immune systems.

While this kibble is designed with tiny dogs in mind, some dog owners have complained that it's too big for their pets. There are also claims that because to the recipe not being hypoallergenic, this dry food causes stomach problems and allergic responses.

15. Cesar Classic Loaf in Sauce Beef Recipe

Image courtesy Amazon

The Cesar Classic Loaf in Sauce Beef Recipe variety pack includes beef, filet mignon, grilled chicken, and porterhouse steak. There's plenty of choice for finicky dogs with 24 prepared portions.

The trays are hermetically sealed and easy to open, and the grain-free components can be used as food toppers with kibble or as meals on their own.

Cesar does not include the nutrients that puppies require to develop since it is designed for adult dogs. Some customers have complained about the strong smell of this dog food.

16. Nature’s Recipe Salmon, Sweet Potato & Pumpkin Recipe

Image courtesy Nature’s Recipe

With real salmon and fiber-rich pumpkin, Nature's Recipe Salmon, Sweet Potato & Pumpkin Recipe helps your dog maintain a healthy digestion and immune system. The salmon in the product ensures that your dog receives enough omega acids to keep their joints lubricated and their skin and coat healthy.

This grain-free food is also free of chicken by-products, corn, wheat, and soy.

The kibble of this brand has a strong fishy smell that some owners found unpleasant, and the kibble itself can easily crumble, especially during shipping. Nature's Recipe is one of the more expensive choices on the market, despite its three bag sizes of 4, 12, and 24 pounds.

17. Blue Buffalo Homestyle Recipe

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

The Blue Buffalo Homestyle Recipe Chicken Dinner with Garden Veggies contains chicken, carrots, green beans, potatoes, and cranberries. It is grain-free and made with natural ingredients.

This food is formulated to meet the needs of all life stages and all breeds of dogs. The Blue Buffalo Homestyle Recipe is a great option for dogs who need a high-protein diet.

18. Merrick Backcountry Freeze-Dried Big Game Recipe

Image courtesy Merrick

Merrick Backcountry Freeze-Dried Big Game Recipe is high in protein and omega fatty acids and is easy to digest for sensitive stomachs. This grain-, wheat-, corn-, and soy-free recipe does not exacerbate allergies because it is made with real lamb, wild boar, and venison.

Although the bags come in 4- or 40-pound weights, Merrick Backcountry is one of the more costly alternatives available. Because this freeze-dried food is uncooked, it can carry a higher level of harmful germs and the kibble might easily break apart.

Merrick Backcountry is suitable for all breed sizes, however some older dogs with fewer teeth or tiny dog breeds may have difficulties eating the pieces.

19. Annamaet 25% Medium & Large Breed Dog Food

Image courtesy Annamaet

The Annamaet 25% Medium & Large Breed Dog Food is designed for big dogs. The recipe is allergen-free and human-grade, with non-GMO components and no corn, wheat, or soy.

The high protein content, prebiotics, probiotics, and omega fatty acids benefit your dog's muscles, digestive system, skin, and fur in several ways.

Despite the fact that it's not intended for tiny dog breeds, the Annamaet is too large for them to manage easily. It's also rather costly, regardless of the four bag sizes, and none of them are resealable to keep food fresh.

20. True Acre Foods Chicken & Vegetable Dog Food

Image courtesy True Acre Foods

Chicken and vegetables from the United States are used in True Acre Foods Chicken & Vegetable Dog Food, which aids your dog's digestion. Omega fatty acids and antioxidants fight joint disorders, skin problems, hair loss, and immune system degeneration while avoiding common canine allergies by excluding corn and wheat products.

True Acre's Single Dog Kennel is available in three sizes to accommodate single or multi-dog families.

The product's main source of carbohydrates is rice, which can make certain dog breeds sensitive to it. There are also peas in the mix, which might induce allergic reactions in some dogs. While True Acre Foods was created with all dog breeds in mind, the kibble's size may be too big for tiny dog breeds.

What causes obesity in dogs?

There are many factors that can contribute to obesity in dogs, including overeating and lack of exercise. Genetics may also play a role, as some breeds are more prone to weight gain than others. Obesity can lead to a number of health problems, including joint pain, diabetes, and respiratory difficulties.

If you're concerned that your dog is overweight, talk to your veterinarian. They can help you create a weight loss plan that's right for your pet.

Can dogs survive only on dry food?

Dogs can technically survive on dry food alone, but it's not ideal. Dry food is lacking in many of the nutrients that dogs need to stay healthy. It's also low in moisture, which can lead to dehydration.

If you choose to feed your dog dry food, be sure to supplement their diet with fresh fruits and vegetables, and plenty of water.

What is the best food to feed a puppy?

Puppies have different nutritional needs than adult dogs, so it's important to choose a food that's specifically designed for them. Look for a food that contains high-quality protein and is easy to digest. Puppies also need more calories than adults, so choose a food that's high in calories.

What is the best food to feed an adult dog?

The best food for an adult dog is one that contains high-quality protein and is easy to digest. It should also be high in calories to help maintain their energy levels.

Can I feed my dog table scraps?

While there are some human foods that are safe for dogs to eat, it's generally not a good idea to feed them table scraps. Human food is often too high in fat and salt for dogs, and can cause them to become obese.

It's also important to remember that not all human foods are safe for dogs, so it's best to avoid feeding them anything other than their regular dog food.

What is the best way to keep my dog healthy?

There are a few things you can do to keep your dog healthy. First, make sure they're getting enough exercise. It's also important to feed them a balanced diet and to visit the veterinarian regularly. Finally, keep their vaccinations up to date to help prevent against disease.

Final Thoughts on 20 Best Fresh Dog Foods in 2022

Dogs are a vital part of many families, and it's important to provide them with the best possible care. The 20 best fresh dog foods in 2022 will help your pet stay healthy and happy.

We've highlighted some of the most important things to look for when choosing a food for your dog, including high-quality protein and easy digestion. Be sure to talk to your veterinarian if you have any questions about your dog's diet. And, most importantly, enjoy your time with your furry friend!