Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

If you're a pet parent, then you know the importance of keeping your furry friend free of fleas and ticks. Not only are they uncomfortable for your dog, but they can also be dangerous, leading to diseases such as Lyme disease.

That's why it's so important to use a good flea and tick shampoo on your dog regularly. In this article, we will discuss the 20 best flea and tick shampoos for dogs to help you alleviate the annoyance of these pests.

Pupper Shampoo for Dogs

Vet’s Best Flea and Tick Advanced Strength Dog Shampoo

Adams Plus Flea & Tick Shampoo

Veterinary Formula Flea and Tick Shampoo

Richard’s Organics Flea and Tick Shampoo

SENTRY Flea and Tick Shampoo

kin+kind Flea and Tick Shampoo

SENTRY Oatmeal Flea and Tick Shampoo

TropiClean Natural Flea & Tick Maximum Strength Shampoo

Sergeant's Guardian Flea & Tick Dog Shampoo

SENTRY PRO Flea and Tick Shampoo

Hartz UltraGuard Pro Triple Action Flea & Tick Shampoo

Advantage Flea and Tick Treatment Shampoo

Mad About Organics Flea and Tick Repellent Shampoo Formulated

SKOUT'S HONOR: Flea + Tick Shampoo

Zodiac Oatmeal Flea and Tick Dog and Puppy Conditioning Shampoo

Bio-Groom Flea and Tick Dog/Cat Conditioning Shampoo

Vet's Best Anti-Flea Spray Shampoo

Lillian Ruff Flea & Tick Pet Shampoo

Wahl Flea & Tick Repelling Dog Shampoo

Can dog fleas cause disease?

Yes, dog fleas can transmit diseases to your pet. The most common disease transmitted by fleas is tapeworms. Fleas can also transmit other diseases and parasites, such as typhus, cat-scratch fever, and anemia. In addition, fleas can cause allergic reactions in some dogs.

These reactions can range from mild to severe and may include itchiness, redness, hair loss, and hot spots. If your dog is showing any of these signs, please consult your veterinarian.

What are some natural remedies to get rid of fleas and ticks on dogs?

There are a number of natural remedies that can help get rid of fleas and ticks on dogs. Some of these include:

Diatomaceous earth: This is a powder made from the fossilized remains of algae and is effective in killing both fleas and ticks.

Neem oil: Neem oil is derived from the neem tree and has insecticidal and anti-inflammatory properties.

Citronella: Citronella is a type of grass that emits a strong smell that repels fleas and ticks.

Lavender: Lavender oil has both insecticidal and repellent properties.

Rosemary: Rosemary oil can help repel fleas and ticks.

These are just a few of the many natural remedies that can help get rid of fleas and ticks on dogs. If you are considering using any of these, please consult your veterinarian first.

What is the best way to prevent flea and tick infestations?

The best way to prevent flea and tick infestations is to keep your dog clean and well-groomed. This will help remove any fleas or ticks that may be on your dog's fur. In addition, you should regularly vacuum your home and wash your dog's bedding to remove any eggs or larvae that may be present.

You should also consider using a flea and tick prevention product on your dog. There are a number of these products available, so please consult your veterinarian to find the one that is best for your pet.

How often should I bathe my dog to reduce the risk of fleas and ticks?

There is no definitive answer to this question as it will depend on a number of factors, such as your dog's breed, coat type, and activity level. However, most experts recommend bathing your dog every two weeks to help reduce the risk of fleas and ticks.

If you do decide to bathe your dog more often, please be sure to use a dog-specific shampoo as human shampoo can be harsh on your dog's skin.

What are some signs that my dog has fleas or ticks?

Some signs that your dog may have fleas or ticks include:

Excessive scratching

Redness and inflammation around the ears, eyes, and muzzle

Hair loss

Bumps or lesions on the skin

Flea droppings (black specks) in the coat

Tick droppings (brown or red specks) in the coat

If you notice any of these signs, please consult your veterinarian. Fleas and ticks are a common problem for many dog owners. These pests can cause a number of health problems for your pet, so it is important to take steps to prevent and control them.

Does flea and tick shampoo work?

Yes, flea and tick shampoo can be effective in preventing and treating these pests. However, it is important to choose a shampoo that is specifically designed for dogs as human shampoo can be harsh on your dog's skin. In addition, you should follow the directions on the bottle carefully to ensure that the shampoo is used correctly.

If you are concerned about fleas or ticks, please consult your veterinarian. They will be able to advise you on the best course of action for your pet. The above are some tips to help you prevent and control fleas and ticks on your dog.

What are some other treatment options for ticks and fleas?

There are many different treatment options for ticks and fleas, but not all of them are created equal. Some treatments are more effective than others, and some have more side effects. Before choosing a treatment option, it's important to consult with your veterinarian to find out what will work best for your dog.

Some common treatment options for ticks and fleas include:

Topical Treatments

These are applied directly to your dog's skin and work by killing the fleas or ticks that come into contact with them. Some common topical treatments include Omega supplements, Frontline, Advantage, and Revolution.

Oral Medications

These are pills or chewables that you give to your dog that kill the fleas or ticks that come into contact with them. Some common oral medications include Capstar, Comfortis, and Sentinel.

Spot-On Treatments

These are liquids that you apply directly to your dog's skin, and they work by killing the fleas or ticks that come into contact with them. Some common spot-on treatments include Advantix, Frontline Plus, and Revolution.

Shampoos and Sprays

These are products that you apply directly to your dog's skin or coat, and they work by killing the fleas or ticks that come into contact with them. Some common shampoos and sprays include Pyrethrin-based shampoo, Permethrin-based spray, and Diatomaceous earth shampoo.

As you can see, there are many different options available for treating ticks and fleas. The best way to find out what will work best for your dog is to consult with your veterinarian. They will be able to recommend the best option based on your dog's individual needs.

How do flea and tick medicine for dogs work?

There are a few different types of flea and tick medicine for dogs. Some work by killing the fleas or ticks on contact, while others work to prevent them from biting your dog in the first place.

The most important thing to remember when using any type of flea or tick medicine is to follow the directions carefully and always wash your hands after applying the medication.

Do I need a prescription from my vet for flea and tick medication?

For some types of flea and tick medicine, you will need a prescription from your veterinarian. However, there are also many over-the-counter products available.

There are a number of over-the-counter flea and tick medications available. Some of these products work by killing the fleas or ticks on contact, while others work to prevent them from biting your dog in the first place.

Always follow the directions carefully when using any type of flea or tick medication, and be sure to wash your hands after applying the medication.

When should I start using flea and tick medicine?

Most experts recommend starting flea and tick prevention in the spring, before the weather gets warm enough for fleas and ticks to become active. However, if you live in an area with a year-round warm climate, you may need to use flea and tick medicine all year round.

Talk to your veterinarian about the best flea and tick prevention plan for your dog, based on where you live and the time of year.

What are some of the side effects of flea and tick medicine?

The most common side effect of flea and tick medicine is skin irritation at the site of application. If your dog has a reaction, stop using the medication and talk to your veterinarian.

Other possible side effects of flea and tick medicine include vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, and seizures. These side effects are rare but can be serious, so it's important to contact your veterinarian if you notice any of these signs after using flea and tick medicine.

What are the best flea and tick shampoos for dogs?

There are a variety of effective flea and tick shampoos on the market. Some of the best include:

Image courtesy Pupper

A healthy coat should be sleek and silky, not dry or rough. Healthy skin should be smooth and clear, not greasy, flaky, or bumpy. Your dog's health and nutrition have an impact on the luster and texture of his coat from the inside out; regular grooming and skin care will help your dog maintain a healthy appearance and comfortable feel.

Proper coat and skin care starts with regular shampooing using a quality dog shampoo that is formulated for your dog's specific needs, whether that be a hypoallergenic formula for sensitive skin or an anti-itch formula for dry, itchy skin.

Grooming is essential for all dogs to maintain a healthy, clean look. It also aids in the removal of loose hairs and dead skin cells, as well as keeping the coat free of grime, dirt, and external parasites. The natural oils distributed along the hair shafts are also beneficial.

For dogs with dry, irritated skin, oatmeal and beeswax dog shampoo is soothing and natural. It's prepared with colloidal oatmeal, beeswax, and a collection of compounds that veterinarians recommend to relieve itching while moisturizing and healing the skin.

No parabens, phthalates, or sulfates are used in this hypoallergenic dog shampoo, which is tear-free and pH-balanced. It does not contain parabens, phthalates, or sulfates, all of which can remove natural oils from the hair. This oatmeal and aloe dog shampoo leaves the coat clean, soft, and healthy.

2. Vet’s Best Flea and Tick Advanced Strength Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Amazon

If your dog has been scratching a lot lately, it may be time to check him for fleas. Vet's Best Flea and Tick Advanced Strength Dog Shampoo is a powerful, natural flea treatment that kills fleas and ticks on contact. This dog shampoo is made with 100% natural essential oils and plant-based ingredients, including peppermint oil and eugenol from clove plants.

Vet's Best Flea and Tick Advanced Strength Dog Shampoo also repels mosquitoes, which can transmit heartworm disease to dogs. To use, wet your dog's coat thoroughly and massage the shampoo into his skin. Leave the shampoo on for five minutes, then rinse well and dry your dog with a towel.

This flea and tick shampoo is safe to use on dogs of all ages and can be used as often as needed.

3. Adams Plus Flea & Tick Shampoo

Image courtesy Amazon

Adams Plus Flea & Tick Shampoo with Pyrethrins is a powerful flea and tick treatment that kills on contact. This dog shampoo contains pyrethrins, which are derived from chrysanthemum flowers, and piperonyl butoxide, which synergistically increase the effectiveness of the pyrethrins.

Adams Plus Flea & Tick Shampoo also contains aloe and lanolin to soothe the skin and coat. To use, wet your dog's coat thoroughly and massage the shampoo into his skin. Leave the shampoo on for five minutes, then rinse well and dry your dog with a towel.

4. Veterinary Formula Flea and Tick Shampoo

Image courtesy Amazon

Veterinary Formula Flea and Tick Shampoo is a powerful flea and tick treatment that kills on contact. This dog shampoo contains pyrethrins, which are derived from chrysanthemum flowers, and piperonyl butoxide, which synergistically increase the effectiveness of the pyrethrins.

Veterinary Formula Flea and Tick Shampoo also contains aloe and lanolin to soothe the skin and coat. To use, wet your dog's coat thoroughly and massage the shampoo into his skin. Leave the shampoo on for five minutes, then rinse well and dry your dog with a towel.

This flea and tick shampoo is safe to use on dogs of all ages and can be used as often as needed.

5. Richard’s Organics Flea and Tick Shampoo

Image courtesy Richard’s Organic

Richard's Organics Flea and Tick Shampoo is a natural flea and tick treatment that contains neem oil, which is derived from the Indian lilac tree. Neem oil has been used for centuries in Ayurvedic medicine to treat a variety of skin conditions.

This dog shampoo also contains aloe vera and chamomile to soothe the skin and coat. To use, wet your dog's coat thoroughly and massage the shampoo into his skin. Leave the shampoo on for five minutes, then rinse well and dry your dog with a towel.

6. SENTRY Flea and Tick Shampoo

Image courtesy Amazon

SENTRY Flea and Tick Shampoo is a powerful flea and tick treatment that contains pyrethrins, which are derived from chrysanthemum flowers, and piperonyl butoxide, which synergistically increase the effectiveness of the pyrethrins.

SENTRY Flea and Tick Shampoo also contains aloe and lanolin to soothe the skin and coat. To use, wet your dog's coat thoroughly and massage the shampoo into his skin. Leave the shampoo on for five minutes, then rinse well and dry your dog with a towel.

7. kin+kind Flea and Tick Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

kin+kind Flea and Tick Shampoo is a natural flea and tick treatment that contains neem oil, which is derived from the Indian lilac tree. Neem oil has been used for centuries in Ayurvedic medicine to treat a variety of skin conditions.

This dog shampoo also contains aloe vera and chamomile to soothe the skin and coat. To use, wet your dog's coat thoroughly and massage the shampoo into his skin.

Leave the shampoo on for five minutes, then rinse well and dry your dog with a towel. kin+kind Flea and Tick Shampoo is safe to use on dogs of all ages and can be used as often as needed.

8. SENTRY Oatmeal Flea and Tick Shampoo

Image courtesy Amazon

SENTRY Oatmeal Flea and Tick Shampoo is a flea and tick treatment that contains oatmeal to soothe the skin and coat. This dog shampoo also contains pyrethrins, which are derived from chrysanthemum flowers, and piperonyl butoxide, which synergistically increase the effectiveness of the pyrethrins.

To use, wet your dog's coat thoroughly and massage the shampoo into his skin. Leave the shampoo on for five minutes, then rinse well and dry your dog with a towel.

9. TropiClean Natural Flea & Tick Maximum Strength Shampoo

Image courtesy Amazon

This dog shampoo kills both fleas and ticks while soothing your dog's skin with TropiClean Maximum Strength Natural Flea & Tick Dog Shampoo, which is made with natural pest-fighting components including lemon grass, cinnamon, and cedar wood oils.

It's also packed with hydrating ingredients, like aloe vera and coconut oil. The formula is paraben-free.

To use, wet your dog's coat thoroughly and massage the shampoo into his skin. Leave the shampoo on for five minutes, then rinse well and dry your dog with a towel.

TropiClean Natural Flea & Tick Maximum Strength Shampoo is safe to use on dogs of all ages and can be used as often as needed.

10. Sergeant's Guardian Flea & Tick Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Amazon

Sergeant's Guardian Flea & Tick Dog Shampoo contains a unique blend of essential oils that kills fleas, ticks, and lice on contact. This dog shampoo also contains oatmeal to soothe the skin and coat.

To use, wet your dog's coat thoroughly and massage the shampoo into his skin. Leave the shampoo on for five minutes, then rinse well and dry your dog with a towel.

11. SENTRY PRO Flea and Tick Shampoo

Image courtesy Amazon

Sentry Flea & Tick Tropical Breeze Shampoo for Dogs has a beautiful blue hue and a lovely tropical breeze scent. This tried-and-true formula destroys fleas and ticks for up to ten days. Kills the Lyme disease-carrying ticks. pH is correct for your pet's coat.

12. Hartz UltraGuard Pro Triple Action Flea & Tick Shampoo

Image courtesy Hartz

Hartz UltraGuard Pro Triple Action Flea & Tick Shampoo for Dogs contains three active ingredients to kill fleas, flea eggs, and ticks on contact. This dog shampoo also contains oatmeal to soothe the skin and coat.

13. Advantage Flea and Tick Treatment Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

Advantage Flea & Tick Treatment Shampoo for Dogs is a flea and tick treatment that contains pyrethrins, which are derived from chrysanthemum flowers, and piperonyl butoxide, which synergistically increase the effectiveness of the pyrethrins.

14. Mad About Organics Flea and Tick Repellent Shampoo Formulated

Image courtesy Chewy

Mad About Organics Flea and Tick Repellent Shampoo Formulated for Dogs is a natural flea and tick treatment that contains neem oil, which is derived from the Indian lilac tree. Neem oil has been used for centuries in Ayurvedic medicine to treat a variety of skin conditions.

This dog shampoo also contains aloe vera and chamomile to soothe the skin and coat. To use, wet your dog's coat thoroughly and massage the shampoo into his skin. Leave the shampoo on for five minutes, then rinse well and dry your dog with a towel.

15. SKOUT'S HONOR: Flea + Tick Shampoo

Image courtesy Skout’s Honor

Skout's Honor Flea + Tick Shampoo for Dogs is a natural flea and tick treatment that contains neem oil, which is derived from the Indian lilac tree. Neem oil has been used for centuries in Ayurvedic medicine to treat a variety of skin conditions.

This dog shampoo also contains aloe vera and chamomile to soothe the skin and coat. To use, wet your dog's coat thoroughly and massage the shampoo into his skin. Leave the shampoo on for five minutes, then rinse well and dry your dog with a towel.

16. Zodiac Oatmeal Flea and Tick Dog and Puppy Conditioning Shampoo

Image courtesy Zodiac

Zodiac Oatmeal Flea & Tick Dog & Puppy Conditioning Shampoo is a flea and tick treatment that contains oatmeal to soothe the skin and coat. This dog shampoo also contains aloe vera, which is an anti-inflammatory agent that helps to heal the skin.

To use, wet your dog's coat thoroughly and massage the shampoo into his skin. Leave the shampoo on for five minutes, then rinse well and dry your dog with a towel.

17. Bio-Groom Flea and Tick Dog/Cat Conditioning Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

Bio-Groom Flea & Tick Dog/Cat Conditioning Shampoo is a flea and tick treatment that contains pyrethrins, which are derived from chrysanthemum flowers, and piperonyl butoxide, which synergistically increase the effectiveness of the pyrethrins.

To use, wet your dog's coat thoroughly and massage the shampoo into his skin. Leave the shampoo on for five minutes, then rinse well and dry your dog with a towel.

18. Vet's Best Anti-Flea Spray Shampoo

Image courtesy Amazon

Vet's Best Anti-Flea Spray Shampoo for Dogs is a flea and tick treatment that contains pyrethrins, which are derived from chrysanthemum flowers. This dog shampoo also contains aloe vera, which is an anti-inflammatory agent that helps to heal the skin.

19. Lillian Ruff Flea & Tick Pet Shampoo

Image courtesy Lillian Ruff

Lillian Ruff Flea & Tick Pet Shampoo is a flea and tick treatment that contains pyrethrins, which are derived from chrysanthemum flowers. This dog shampoo also contains aloe vera, which is an anti-inflammatory agent that helps to heal the skin.

20. Wahl Flea & Tick Repelling Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Wahl

Wahl Flea & Tick Repelling Dog Shampoo is a flea and tick treatment that contains pyrethrins, which are derived from chrysanthemum flowers. This dog shampoo also contains aloe vera, which is an anti-inflammatory agent that helps to heal the skin.

How will I know which of the best flea and tick shampoos for dogs is right for my situation?

The best flea and tick shampoo for your dog will be the one that suits their individual needs. Some dogs may have allergies to certain ingredients, while others may need a more powerful formula to effectively kill fleas and ticks.

What can kill ticks on contact?

There are a few different ingredients that can kill ticks on contact, including pyrethrins and permethrins. Pyrethrins are derived from chrysanthemums, and they work by causing paralysis in the tick.

Permethrins are synthetic versions of pyrethrins, and they're also effective at killing ticks on contact.

How long does it take to get rid of a flea infestation?

If you're using a flea shampoo that contains pyrethrins or permethrins, you should see results within 24 hours. However, it may take up to a week to completely get rid of the infestation.

Final Thoughts on 20 Best Flea and Tick Shampoos for Dogs

There are a lot of different flea and tick shampoos on the market, and it can be tough to choose the right one for your dog. However, by taking into account your dog's individual needs, you should be able to find a shampoo that will effectively kill fleas and ticks.