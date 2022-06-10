Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

If you're a dog lover, then you know that spoiling your furry friend with the best treats is one of the highlights of being a pet parent. Lucky for you, we've compiled a list of the 20 best dog treats of 2022!

These treats are all made with high-quality ingredients and will keep your pup's tail wagging for days. So what are you waiting for? Check out our list and get started on spoiling your pup today!

Pupper Fuel Beef

Pupper Fuel Chicken

Ziwi Good Dog Rewards Air-Dried Beef Dog Treats

Greenies Regular Dental Dog Treats

Rocco & Roxie Gourmet Beef Jerky Dog Sticks

Full Moon Chicken Jerky Human-Grade Dog Treats

Old Mother Hubbard P-Nuttier Dog Biscuits

Wellness Soft Puppy Bites

Rachael Ray Nutrish Turkey Bacon Dog Treats

Blue Buffalo Wilderness Trail Treats Duck Biscuits

Milk-Bone Soft & Chewy Chicken Recipe Dog Treats

Best Bully Sticks Cow Ear Dog Chews

Nudges Natural Dog Treats

Wellness Soft WellBites

Zuke’s Superfood Blend

Good’n’Fun Triple Flavored Rawhide Kabobs

Farmland Traditions Dogs Love Chicken Jerky Treats

Hill’s Natural Training Chews

Buddy Softies

Milo’s Kitchen Dog Treats

There are so many ways to use dog treats. You can use dog treats to give your pooch something extra special just because, you can use them for training, or you can use them to encourage good behavior with your dog.

Whatever your reason for giving your dog a treat, we've got you covered with our list of the 20 best dog treats of 2022. From crunchy to chewy, sweet to savory, and everything in between, there's sure to be a perfect dog treat on this list for every pup.

Tips for Using the Best Dog Treats for Dog Training

When it comes to dog treats, not all are created equal. If you're using dog treats for training purposes, you'll want to make sure that the treat is high quality and something that your dog really loves.

You'll also want to make sure that the treat is small enough that your dog can eat it quickly and easily. After all, you don't want your dog to get too full on treats and lose interest in training!

And finally, make sure to praise your dog lavishly when they do something you've asked them to do. Dogs love positive reinforcement, so a little bit of verbal praise can go a long way.

How many dog treats can my dog have every day?

This is a question that many dog owners have, and it's definitely one worth asking. The answer will vary depending on your dog's size, age, and activity level.

As a general rule of thumb, puppies can have up to three treats per day, while adult dogs can have up to five treats per day. However, if your dog is particularly active, they may be able to have even more treats.

Just remember to keep an eye on your dog's weight and make sure they're not getting too many calories from treats. A good way to do this is to factor in treats when you're calculating your dog's daily caloric needs.

Tips to Get the Best Dog Treats for Picky Eaters

If you've got a picky eater on your hands, don't worry- there are still plenty of great dog treat options out there for you. One thing to keep in mind is that picky eaters often do best with softer, chewier treats.

Hard, crunchy treats can sometimes be too much for picky eaters to handle. If you're not sure what kind of treat to get for your picky eater, ask your veterinarian or a professional trainer for their recommendations.

How do I choose the best dog treats for my dog?

It can be difficult to choose the best dog treats for your pet, as there are so many on the market. Here are a few tips to help you select the right ones:

Check the ingredients list.

The best dog treats will be made with natural ingredients and will not contain any artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

Avoid treats that contain sugar.

While some sugar is okay, too much can lead to weight gain and other health problems.

Choose treats that are appropriate for your dog's age and size.

Puppies and small dogs need different kinds of treats than larger dogs.

Read reviews from other pet parents.

Hearing what other people think about a certain brand or type of treat can be helpful.

The best dog treats will have natural ingredients, be the right size for your dog, and have good reviews. Choosing the perfect treat for your pup may take some trial and error, but it'll be worth it when you see that tail wag!

Treats are an important part of a dog's diet and can provide them with essential nutrients, help with training, or simply be a tasty snack. When choosing treats for your dog, it's important to consider their individual needs and preferences. The best dog treats will be nutritious, delicious, and loved by your pup!

Should I get my dog treats delivered on a subscription basis?

Yes! Getting your dog's treats delivered on a subscription basis can be a great way to make sure you always have their favorite snacks on hand. Not to mention, it's one of the most convenient ways to shop for pet supplies.

When selecting a delivery service, be sure to choose one that offers flexible shipping options and easy returns in case your dog doesn't love a certain treat. That way, you can always find the perfect snack for your pup.

What dog treats should I avoid?

There are certain types of dog treats that you should avoid feeding your pet. These include:

Treats that contain chocolate, caffeine, or theobromine

Treats that contain xylitol

Treats that are high in fat or sugar

Treats that are hard or brittle (such as bones or rawhide chews)

If you're unsure about a particular treat, it's always best to consult with your veterinarian before feeding it to your dog.

What are the healthiest dog treats?

When it comes to choosing healthy dog treats, there are a few things you should look for:

Treats that are low in calories

Treats that are high in protein

Treats that contain healthy ingredients such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains

Treats that are free of artificial additives

Some of the best healthy dog treats on the market include:

Image courtesy Pupper

Fuel was created using grain-free and all-natural components to provide optimal health and performance. Pupper uses grass-fed beef, actual veggies, and all-natural additives that are high in nutrients.

There are 13 active components and 16 inactive ingredients in the beef recipe, all of which work together to provide your dog with the finest diet possible.

Meat from cattle, buffalo, and other ruminants is an excellent source of protein for your dog.

Carrots are high in vitamin A, potassium, and fiber, among other nutrients.

Parsley is beneficial for your dog's breath, and it has anti-inflammatory, antirheumatic, and antioxidant properties.

Pupper uses only the finest ingredients and most pure substances in its formulations. There are no fillers or unpleasant additives. The best stuff is what we're dealing with here. Not a single corner has been cut to ensure that these products are of the highest quality and purity.

Image courtesy Pupper

The best dog food is one that's made with grain-free and all-natural components for optimum health and peak performance. Chicken from free range sources, real veggies, all-natural components full of nutrients

Chicken is a high-calorie, low-fiber source of protein that is devoid of yeast or carbohydrates. It's also a good source of vitamins A and E, which are important for your dog's skin and coat.

Chicken is a high-quality source of energy that contains plenty of protein, which aids in the development of muscle.

Sweet potatoes are high in antioxidants and nutrients that can assist prevent cancer and heart disease.

Kelp is high in fiber, which is beneficial to your dog's overall digestive health.

Excellent products begin with high-quality components. Every stage of the supply chain has been examined. Absorb was made with superior grade ingredients provided by partner farmer and suppliers. Your dog deserves nothing less than the finest treatment possible.

For optimum effectiveness and absorption, all solutions are evaluated for purity and quality by accredited third parties.

3. Ziwi Good Dog Rewards Air-Dried Beef Dog Treats

Image courtese Ziwi

ZIWI Peak Good Dog Rewards Training Treats are bursting with flavor (beef, lamb, or venison), and they're both nutritious and delectable. They've been handmade by a small team of dedicated and skilled workers in New Zealand, using meat raised on pasture.

4. Greenies Regular Dental Dog Treats

Image courtesy Greenies

Greenies Original Regular Natural Dental Dog Treats are a great example of a product that you can trust. They're manufactured in the United States from only natural substances, as proven by veterinarians and the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC).

Rawhide bones are high in calcium, just like other animal protein supplements. They're also a great source of vitamin D and essential minerals such as phosphorus. They're not only healthy for your dog, but they taste fantastic, making them an excellent training reward. The highly soluble components are easy to digest and protect your dog's digestive system.

5. Rocco & Roxie Gourmet Beef Jerky Dog Sticks

Image courtesy Rocco & Roxie

The Rocco & Roxie Gourmet Jerky dog chew treats are a top seller in the dog jerky treat market. The 6-inch jerkies are made of delicious, tender, slow-roasted, and naturally smoked chicken, turkey, or beef and come with 6-inch jerky sticks.

The components are only sourced from trustworthy and reputable farms, and the blend is made using the same family secret recipe that has been passed down through generations.

6. Full Moon Chicken Jerky Human-Grade Dog Treats

Image courtesy Full Moon

Full Moon All Natural Human Grade Dog Treats are a great option for pet owners who want to feed their dog the same high-quality food that they eat themselves. All stages of the process, from growing to drying and packaging, are documented and meet USDA standards for human foods.

7. Old Mother Hubbard P-Nuttier Dog Biscuits

Image courtesy Old Mother Hubbard

Old Mother Hubbard's all-natural P-Nuttier dog biscuits are made with peanut butter, molasses, honey, and whole wheat flour. They're oven-baked to preserve the natural flavors and nutrients.

The P-Nuttier dog biscuits are a great source of protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They're also low in fat and calories, making them a healthy treat for your dog.

8. Wellness Soft Puppy Bites

Image courtesy Wellness

Wellness Soft Puppy Bites are natural, grain-free dog treats that are perfect for puppies and adult dogs alike. They're made with real meat and vegetables, and they're free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.

The Wellness Soft Puppy Bites are a great source of protein and essential nutrients. They're also low in fat and calories, making them a healthy treat for your dog.

Puppies need a lot of energy to grow and develop, and these Wellness Soft Puppy Bites are a great way to give them the nutrition they need.

9. Rachael Ray Nutrish Turkey Bacon Dog Treats

Image courtesy Rachael Ray

Rachael Ray Nutrish Turkey Bacon Dog Treats are made with real turkey bacon and whole wheat flour. They're oven-baked to preserve the natural flavors and nutrients.

The Rachael Ray Nutrish Turkey Bacon Dog Treats are a great source of protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They're also low in fat and calories, making them a healthy treat for your dog.

Turkey bacon is a great source of protein and essential nutrients. It's also low in fat and calories, making it a healthy treat for your dog. These Rachael Ray Nutrish Turkey Bacon Dog Treats are the perfect size for training or rewarding your dog.

10. Blue Buffalo Wilderness Trail Treats Duck Biscuits

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo Wilderness

Blue Buffalo Wilderness Trail Treats Duck Biscuits are made with real duck and whole wheat flour. They're oven-baked to preserve the natural flavors and nutrients.

The Blue Buffalo Wilderness Trail Treats Duck Biscuits are a great source of protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They're also low in fat and calories, making them a healthy treat for your dog.

Duck is a great source of protein and essential nutrients. It's also low in fat and calories, making it a healthy treat for your dog. These Blue Buffalo Wilderness Trail Treats Duck Biscuits are the perfect size for training or rewarding your dog.

11. Milk-Bone Soft & Chewy Chicken Recipe Dog Treats

Image courtesy Milk Bone

Milk-Bone Soft & Chewy Chicken Recipe Dog Treats are made with real chicken and whole wheat flour. They're oven-baked to preserve the natural flavors and nutrients.

The Milk-Bone Soft & Chewy Chicken Recipe Dog Treats are a great source of protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They're also low in fat and calories, making them a healthy treat for your dog.

Chicken is a great source of protein and essential nutrients. It's also low in fat and calories, making it a healthy treat for your dog. These Milk-Bone Soft & Chewy Chicken Recipe Dog Treats are the perfect size for training or rewarding your dog.

12. Best Bully Sticks Cow Ear Dog Chews

Image courtesy Best Bully Sticks

Best Bully Sticks Cow Ear Dog Chews are made with real cow ears and are 100% natural. They're a great source of protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Cow ears are a great source of protein and essential nutrients. They're also low in fat and calories, making them a healthy treat for your dog. These Best Bully Sticks Cow Ear Dog Chews are the perfect size for chew time.

13. Nudges Natural Dog Treats

Image courtesy Nudges

Nudges Natural Dog Treats are made with real meat and vegetables. They're grain-free, gluten-free, and free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.

The Nudges Natural Dog Treats are a great source of protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They're also low in fat and calories, making them a healthy treat for your dog. Nudges Natural Dog Treats are the perfect size for training or rewarding your dog.

14. Wellness Soft WellBites

Image courtesy Wellness

Wellness Soft WellBites Dog Treats are made with real meat and vegetables. They're grain-free, gluten-free, and free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.

The Wellness Soft WellBites Dog Treats are a great source of protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They're also low in fat and calories, making them a healthy treat for your dog. Wellness Soft WellBites Dog Treats are the perfect size for training or rewarding your dog.

15. Zuke’s Superfood Blend

Image courtesy Zuke’s

Zuke’s Superfood Blend Dog Treats are made with real meat and vegetables. They're grain-free, gluten-free, and free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.

The Zuke’s Superfood Blend Dog Treats are a great source of protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They're also low in fat and calories, making them a healthy treat for your dog. Zuke’s Superfood Blend Dog Treats are the perfect size for training or rewarding your dog.

16. Good’n’Fun Triple Flavored Rawhide Kabobs

Image courtesy Good’n’Fun

Good’n’Fun Triple Flavored Rawhide Kabobs Dog Treats are made with real meat and vegetables. They're grain-free, gluten-free, and free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.

The Good’n’Fun Triple Flavored Rawhide Kabobs Dog Treats are a great source of protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They're also low in fat and calories, making them a healthy treat for your dog. Good’n’Fun Triple Flavored Rawhide Kabobs Dog Treats are the perfect size for training or rewarding your dog.

17. Farmland Traditions Dogs Love Chicken Jerky Treats

Image courtesy Farmland Traditions

Farmland Traditions Dogs Love Chicken Jerky Treats are made with real chicken and vegetables. They're grain-free, gluten-free, and free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.

The Farmland Traditions Dogs Love Chicken Jerky Treats are a great source of protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They're also low in fat and calories, making them a healthy treat for your dog. Farmland Traditions Dogs Love Chicken Jerky Treats are the perfect size for training or rewarding your dog.

18. Hill’s Natural Training Chews

Image courtesy Hill’s

Hill’s Natural Training Chews Dog Treats are made with real meat and vegetables. They're grain-free, gluten-free, and free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.

The Hill’s Natural Training Chews Dog Treats are a great source of protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They're also low in fat and calories, making them a healthy treat for your dog. Hill’s Natural Training Chews Dog Treats are the perfect size for training or rewarding your dog.

19. Buddy Softies

Image courtesy Buddy Softies

Buddy Softies Cheese Flavored Dog Treats are made with real cheese and vegetables. They're grain-free, gluten-free, and free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.

The Buddy Softies Cheese Flavored Dog Treats are a great source of protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They're also low in fat and calories, making them a healthy treat for your dog. Buddy Softies Cheese Flavored Dog Treats are the perfect size for training or rewarding your dog.

20. Milo’s Kitchen Dog Treats

Image courtesy Milo’s Kitchen

Milo’s Kitchen Dog Treats are made with real meat and vegetables. They're grain-free, gluten-free, and free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.

The Milo’s Kitchen Dog Treats are a great source of protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They're also low in fat and calories, making them a healthy treat for your dog. Milo’s Kitchen Dog Treats are the perfect size for training or rewarding your dog.

What is the one meat all dogs should avoid?

The one meat all dogs should avoid is pork. Pork fat can be hard for dogs to digest and may cause pancreatitis. If you're looking for a safe and healthy treat for your dog, opt for something that doesn't contain pork fat or any other dangerous ingredients.

Is bacon bad for dogs?

This is a question that we get asked a lot, and the answer is…maybe. While there are some vets who will say that bacon is perfectly fine for dogs in moderation, others believe that it can be harmful because of the high fat content.

If you decide to give your dog bacon, make sure it is cooked thoroughly and leaner cuts are better. You should also avoid giving your dog bacon that is high in sodium or has been smoked, as these can be harmful to dogs.

What is the healthiest human food for dogs?

There are a few human foods that are healthy for dogs, but some of the best options include carrots, green beans, and apples. These fruits and vegetables are packed with nutrients that can help keep your dog healthy.

What is the best way to store homemade dog treats?

The best way to store homemade dog treats is in an airtight container in the fridge. Homemade dog treats can last up to a week in the fridge, but they will start to spoil after that. If you're looking for a longer-lasting treat, you can freeze homemade dog treats for up to six months.

What are some of the best dog treats for training?

Some of the best dog treats for training are small, easy to chew, and high in protein. Good options include chicken jerky, freeze-dried liver, and hard-boiled eggs. These treats will help keep your dog focused and motivated during training sessions.

Puppies have different nutritional needs than adult dogs, so when it comes to finding the best dog treat options for puppies, you'll want to consider additional criteria.

Puppies have different nutritional needs than adult dogs because they are still growing and developing. Puppies need more calories and nutrients than adults to support their growth. That's why it's important to feed your puppy a high-quality puppy food that is specifically designed for their needs.

If you're looking for a safe, healthy, and delicious treat for your dog, you can't go wrong with any of the options on this list. From chicken jerky to freeze-dried liver, there are plenty of great options to choose from. Just be sure to avoid treats that contain pork fat or any other dangerous ingredients.

Is peanut butter good for dogs?

Some people believe that peanut butter is good for dogs while others believe that it is not. The verdict seems to be out on this one, as different dogs seem to tolerate it differently. Some dogs experience stomach upset after eating peanut butter, while others seem to do just fine.

If you are unsure whether or not peanut butter is good for your dog, it is best to consult with your veterinarian. They will be able to give you the best advice for your individual dog.

Are bully sticks safe for dogs?

Bully sticks are a type of dog treat that is made from dried bull meat. They are popular among pet owners because they are affordable and seem to be healthy for dogs.

However, there have been some concerns about the safety of bully sticks. Some people believe that they can contain harmful bacteria and parasites. If you are concerned about the safety of bully sticks, it is best to consult with your veterinarian. They will be able to give you the best advice for your individual dog.

Final Thoughts on 20 Best Dog Treats of 2022

Thanks for reading our roundup of the 20 best dog treats of 2022! We hope this article has helped you find the perfect treat for your pup.

If you're looking for more paw-some content, be sure to check out our blog for everything dog related. From tips on training to the latest puppy products, we've got you covered.