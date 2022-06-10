20 Best Dog Treats for Puppies in 2022

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

There's nothing more exciting than welcoming a puppy into your family. Get ready for months of puppy breath and maybe a few sleepless nights! When preparing to take care of a puppy, you’ll need all sorts of items, like puppy food, a collar and leash, a crate, and puppy pads. One other item that you don’t want to forget about is puppy treats.

No matter if you’re at home or traveling, puppy treats are something that you’ll want to have handy at all times. Treats are great for training your puppy to "sit" or "stay" while also rewarding positive behaviors, like going potty outside.

Puppy treats not only need to taste good, they need to be the right size for your furry friend's little mouth. Quality ingredients are also important, as you want to feed treats that are made with health-boosting protein, fruits, vegetables, and other nutrients. Wholesome ingredients provide much needed vitamins and minerals to keep your puppy growing and thriving.

Things to consider when buying puppy treats

There are hundreds of different treats available today. So what should you look for when deciding which ones to give your precious puppy? Here are the First factors we considered when ranking our top 20 treats.

Ingredients

One of the first things to look for when deciding which treats to get for your puppy is the ingredients list. Ideally, avoid treats that are made with low quality ingredients such as grain meals, wheat, corn, and meat by-products. You'll also want to be on the lookout for preservatives and other potentially harmful compounds.

Calories

Treats are a must when training your puppy. During these sessions, chances are that you’ll be giving your pooch plenty of positive praise. Be mindful of how many calories are in each treat. For long training sessions, use low-calorie treats.

Since puppy food is extremely high in calories, you don’t want to overdo it with high calorie treats as well. Even though puppies are quite active, consuming too many calories will always increase the risk of unhealthy weight gain.

Size

Smaller treats are best for small puppy mouths. While large treats take longer for your pup to eat, if your puppy is excited or just a fast eater, there’s a risk that he could choke. Small bite-sized treats are ideal, as your pup can easily chew and swallow them without the risk of choking.

Of course, consider size as it's relevant to your furry companion. What’s small to a Great Dane puppy is likely to be much different when compared to a Yorkie.

Top 20 treats for your puppy

Head to any pet store or browse online and you’ll find page upon page of dog treats. Instead of spending hours choosing the best treats for your puppy, our team has done all of the hard work for you.

After tons of research, we've come up with a list of 20 of the best puppy treats available on the market.

First five ingredients: Colostrum, turkey tail mushroom, salmon oil, EPA, and DHA

Flavor: Salmon and fennel, chicken and rice, and other recipes

Price: $49.99 for 30 chews

Your pup deserves the best of the best. When it comes to high quality, nourishing treats, look no further than Pupper. This brand offers a full line of dog treats for puppies including ones meant to boost immune function, to help with allergies, and to support a healthy digestive system.

Pupper treats are designed to help your pup through all aspects of his life. These supplements are made with science-backed ingredients and most importantly - love! Treat your pup to yummy flavors and health for years to come.

These easy-to-eat chewables taste great and nourish your little furry friend from the inside out. Protecting and supporting your dog while he's young is crucial in ensuring a healthy, wholesome life.

2. Wellness Soft Puppy Bites Grain Free Lamb & Salmon

First five ingredients: Lamb, salmon, chickpeas, ground potatoes, and vegetable glycerin

Flavor: Lamb and salmon

Price: $9.49 for 8-oz pouch

Wellness Soft Puppy Bites are grain-free and offer a delicious lamb and salmon flavor at just six calories each. These soft treats are made with all natural ingredients and are specifically formulated for puppies. They’re the perfect size for pups of all breeds and ages.

With each bite your pup will enjoy lamb, salmon, carrots, apples, sweet potatoes, and more. Each bite-size treat offers a wide range of nutrients, including DHA to support brain development.

The best part is that Wellness Soft Puppy Bites are free of wheat, corn dairy, meat by-products and artificial colors and flavors. This means that you can reward your pup with total confidence knowing you’re giving him a deliciously healthy treat.

3. Get Naked Biteables Functional Real Chicken Recipe

First five ingredients: Chicken, vegetable glycerin, water, sweet potatoes, and tapioca starch

Flavor: Chicken

Price: $2.67 for 6oz bag

Does your pup love chicken? If so, Get Naked Biteables Functional Real Chicken Recipe are the perfect treats to show him he's a good boy. These treats are made with simple, high-quality ingredients, including chicken and sweet potatoes.

Get Naked Biteables Functional Real Chicken Recipe contains no wheat, corn, soy, or grain. They're also high in protein, which helps your small canine grow strong, lean muscles.

These chewy bites are fortified with probiotics and colostrum to support your pup's growth and development. They're designed for dogs of all breeds and ages. At three calories per treat, Get Naked Biteables are great for any training session.

4. Zuke's Mini Naturals Pumpkins Treats

First five ingredients: Chicken, rice, barley, malted barley extract, and vegetable glycerin

Flavor: Turkey and pumpkin

Price: $5.99 for 5-oz pouch

Dog treats for puppies should not only taste good, but they should also be made with nourishing ingredients. Zuke's Mini Naturals Pumpkins Treats are tasty tender morsels that are made with the best ingredients. Each soft chew contains protein-rich meat, savory herbs, and berries.

On the other hand, these puppy treats don't contain wheat, soy, or corn, making them ideal for pups with food sensitivities. Zuke's Mini Naturals Pumpkins Treats are the perfect size for growing puppies. At less than three calories per treat, you can give these to your pup without a worry!

If your dog prefers other flavors, Zuke's are also available in other recipes such as pork, rabbit, duck, beef, and peanut butter and oats.

5. Blue Buffalo Blue Bits Soft-Moist Training Treats

First five ingredients: Chicken, oatmeal, brown rice, cane sugar, and potatoes

Flavor: Chicken

Price: $4.48 for 4-oz bag

Blue Buffalo Blue Bits Soft-Moist Training Treats are tender, chewy, and definitely drool-worthy. Your pup will enjoy these delicious protein-rich chicken treats from morning 'til night. Each bite is packed with protein, whole grains, and nourishing omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil.

Blue Buffalo Blue Bits Soft-Moist Training Treats support your pup's health from the inside out. DHA helps with cognitive development with omega 3 and 6 fatty acids promote skin and coat health.

These treats are only made with real ingredients. Not only are they free of meat by-product meals, Blue Buffalo Blue Bits Soft-Moist Training Treats are also 100% free of soy, wheat, corn, and artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives.

6. WholeHearted Chicken & Salmon Flavor

First five ingredients: Chicken, peas, tapioca, coconut glycerin, and gelatin

Flavor: Chicken and salmon

Price: $9.49 for 6-oz bag

Award your pup with delicious WholeHearted Chicken & Salmon Flavor Puppy Treats. These puppy treats are mindfully crafted to nourish and protect your new furry friend to help him grow up big and strong. Each treat contains DHA, which plays an important role in cognitive development.

Not only do WholeHearted Chicken & Salmon Flavor Puppy treats taste good, they're the perfect size for your pup. These yummy bites are made with top notch ingredients, including chicken, fruits, and vegetables. The recipe is slow cooked for an indulgent experience that will have your pup listening on demand.

WholeHearted Chicken & Salmon Flavor Puppy treats are made in the USA and don't contain any grains, soy, or artificial colors or flavors.

7. Cloud Star Wag More Bark Less Grain-Free Itty Bitty Crunchy Biscuit Dog Treats

First five ingredients: Pea flour, tapioca starch, chickpea flour, flaxseed, and pumpkin

Flavor: Pumpkin

Price: $6.79 for 14-oz box

Pumpkin is a flavor that your dog can enjoy all-year round. Cloud Star Wag More Bark Less Grain-Free Itty Bitty Crunchy Biscuit Dog Treats are made with seven simple, wholesome ingredients that keep your pup healthy and happy.

These tiny treats are grain-free and contain no added gluten. They're free of corn, dairy, soy and white potatoes. These high-quality treats are perfect for your canine companion, whether he’s learning a new trick, or you just want to show your love.

8. Nature's Gourmet Beef Flavor Dog Training Treats

First five ingredients: Beef liver, barley flour, whole ground potatoes, molasses, and vegetable glycerin

Flavor: Beef

Price: $3.15 for 4-oz bag

What dog doesn't love a good beef-flavored treat? Nature's Gourmet Beef Flavor Dog Training Treats are sure to have your pup drooling for more. The right treats make training your pup a breeze, and you can’t go wrong with Nature’s Gourmet.

Despite their size, these 2-calorie morsels are paw-fect for your puppy. The best part is that you can reward your dog without feeding him unnecessary fillers or calories! These treats are made with ingredients you can trust, including beef liver, chicken fat, and flaxseed.

These protein-rich snacks are perfect to use at home or on the go. Show your pup how much you love him with these delectable chews.

9. Fruitables Skinny Minis

First five ingredients: Sweet potato, vegetable glycerin, chickpeas, peas, and tapioca starch

Flavor: Apple bacon flavor, along with others such as watermelon, pumpkin and berry, and rotisserie chicken

Price: $10.99 for 12-oz bag

Fruitables Skinny Minis may be small in size but they're big in flavor. These wholesome treats are formulated with maximum goodness that makes your dog want to "sit" and "roll over" whenever you say the command. At just 3 calories each, these are dog treats that you can feel good about giving your puppy.

The apple bacon flavor combines real bacon with apples and sweet potatoes for a delicious treat. Fruitables Skinny Minis are grain-free and are made with nourishing superfoods, including sweet potatoes, flaxseed and green tea extract.

These treats contain no corn, wheat, soy, artificial colors, or artificial flavors. Fruitables Skinny Minis are proudly produced in the USA using globally sourced ingredients.

10. ORIJEN Puppy High-Protein Grain-Free Biscuits

First five ingredients: Chicken, whole herring, turkey, sweet potato, and dehydrated turkey

Flavor: Chicken

Price: $8.99 for 8-oz bag

ORIJEN Puppy High-Protein Grain-Free Biscuits are uniquely formulated to meet your puppy's needs. With these dog treats for puppies, your furry companion is sure to learn quicker than you ever expected.

These crunchy biscuits are packed with animal protein from three different sources, including chicken, herring, and turkey. Each bite-sized treat offers 2x more protein than other puppy treats on the market. Protein is a critical compound that helps support your pup's lean muscle.

ORIJEN Puppy High-Protein Grain-Free biscuits are also enriched with DHA, which is scientifically proven to support cognitive development. With these treats, learning is fun, healthy, and energizing. These crunchy biscuits are made in the USA using ingredients from across the globe.

11. Riley's Organic Dog Treats

First five ingredients: Organic peanut butter, organic oat flour, organic oats, organic peanut flour, and organic molasses

Flavor: Peanut butter and molasses

Price: $5.99 for 5-oz bag

Searching for limited ingredient dog treats for your pup? If so, look no further than Riley's Organic Dog Treats. These crunchy bone-shaped biscuits are made with just five ingredients - all of which you can spell and pronounce!

These wholesome dog treats are made with only the finest USDA-certified organic, non-GMO and human grade ingredients. What’s even better is that these crunchy morsels don’t contain any corn, wheat, or soy, and are made in the USA. They also contain no salt, sugar, preservatives, or artificial flavors or colors.

Feeding your pup Riley's Organic Dog Treats not only makes him feel good, but you can feel good as well!

12. Old Mother Hubbard Classic Puppy Biscuits

First five ingredients: Whole wheat flour, oatmeal, chicken, wheat bran, and chicken fat

Flavor: Chicken and apple

Price: $5.47 for 20-oz bag

Old Mother Hubbard Classic Puppy Biscuits are all-natural bone-shaped treats that your pup is sure to love. These oven-baked snacks feature healthy ingredients, including chicken, apples, and carrots that make snack time deliciously rewarding.

Old Mother Hubbard Classic Puppy Biscuits are fortified with vitamins and minerals to help your puppy grow. Each yummy treat contains omega-rich ground flaxseed along with natural fiber from apples and antioxidants from carrots.

Crunchy treats and puppies are a match made in heaven. While soft treats are nice, a little crunch works wonders for keeping your pup’s teeth clean and tartar-free. At just 10 calories each, you can reward your puppy with these treats each time he's a really good boy!

13. Wholesomes Puppy Original Treats

First five ingredients: Wheat, chicken meal, oatmeal, pumpkin, and sweet potato

Flavor: Chicken

Price: $5.47 for 2-lb bag

Wholesomes Puppy Original Treats are crunchy morsels that your pup is sure to love. Reward your dog with wholesome ingredients like ancient grains, pumpkin, sweet potato, and oatmeal. Together these ingredients support heart health, digestion, and energy levels.

Wholesomes Puppy Original Treats are fit for an active lifestyle, offering a recipe with 19% crude protein. Each crunchy morsel is made with tasty chicken and pork meal to support your pup's lean muscle mass.

The crunchy texture makes dental health part of the everyday routine. Keep plaque and tartar at bay while showing your pup just how great he is.

14. Pupford Freeze-Dried Training Treats

First five ingredients: Chicken and mixed tocopherols

Flavor: Chicken

Price: $13.38 for 475 treats

When it comes to dog treats for puppies, sometimes simple is best. Reward your pup with a simple, high-protein treat: Pupford Freeze-Dried Training Treats. These crunchy morsels are made with only two ingredients, with the first ingredient being a lean protein source.

These treats will capture your pup's attention and keep it. Before you know it your furry friend will be mastering new tricks! At just 1 calorie each, these treats are perfect for training sessions, or just because.

If your pup loves chicken, he's sure to go crazy over the taste of these yummy morsels. Pupford also offers other freeze-dried flavors, including beef, rabbit, fish, and sweet potato.

15. Nylabone Healthy Edibles Puppy Turkey & Sweet Potato Flavor Dog Bones

First five ingredients: Wheat starch, vegetable glycerin, pea protein, natural flavor, and powdered cellulose

Flavor: Turkey and sweet potato

Price: $14.99 for 8 bones

While most of the treats on our top 20 list are meant for training, puppies are always looking for something to chew. Protect your shoes and furniture by treating your pup to Nylabone Healthy Edibles Puppy Turkey & Sweet Potato Flavor Dog Bones.

These bones are specially formulated to meet the nutritional needs of puppies. They’re fortified with DHA to support brain and eye development, along with turkey for protein and sweet potato for antioxidants.

Nylabone Healthy Edibles Puppy Turkey & Sweet Potato Flavor Dog Bones are made with all natural ingredients and contain no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. These bones are sure to keep your pup occupied for hours!

16. True Acre Foods All-Natural Puppy Dental Teething Rings

First five ingredients: Potato starch, rice flour, vegetable glycerin, pork gelatin, and chicken

Flavor: Original chicken

Price: $9.53 for 6 teething rings

Not all treats are meant for training. True Acre Foods All-Natural Puppy Dental Teething Rings are perfect for chewers who need something to gnaw on throughout the day. There’s nothing more frustrating than a teething dog who wants to chew everything but his toys!

The good news is that these teething rings are made with drool-worthy ingredients that will keep your pup preoccupied for hours at a time. True Acre Foods teething rings are made with all natural ingredients, including chicken and fish oil, all of which are easy to digest.

Each ring is fortified with DHA, which is a nourishing omega fatty acid that supports a healthy brain and cognition. True Acre Foods All-Natural Puppy Dental Teething Rings are manufactured in the USA using top ingredients from trusted suppliers across the globe.

17. Crazy Dog Train-Me! Minis Bacon Flavor

First five ingredients: Pork liver, barley flour, chicken fat, whole ground potatoes, and sucrose

Flavor: Bacon

Price: $5.10 for 4-oz bag

Motivate your dog to learn new tricks by rewarding him with Crazy Dog Train-Me! Minis Bacon Flavor. These bite-sized treats are uniquely formulated to keep your young pup focused and eager to learn. At just 1.5 calories per treat, these chewy morsels are perfect for each of your training sessions.

Crazy Dog Train-Me! Minis Bacon Flavor contain no soy, corn, BHA, BHT, or ethoxyquin. These savory bites feature a delicious smoky bacon flavor that will draw your pup in and keep his focus for as long as you need it!

Who says learning new tricks can’t be deliciously fun? Train your puppy the right way with Crazy Dog Train-Me! Minis Bacon Flavor.

18. Wellness Crunchy Puppy Bites Chicken & Carrots Recipe

First five ingredients: Deboned chicken, peas, chickpeas, tapioca flour, and cane molasses

Flavor: Chicken and carrots

Price: $4.49 for 6-oz bag

Wellness Crunchy Puppy Bites Chicken & Carrots Recipe are the perfect bite-sized treats to complete your pup's training sessions. The formula is fortified with vitamins and minerals, including DHA, to support the nutritional needs of a growing puppy.

Wellness Crunchy Puppy Bites are made with only the highest quality ingredients and don't contain corn, wheat, dairy, meat-by products, artificial colors or artificial flavors. Instead, each crunchy treat contains peas, chickpeas, carrots, broccoli, apples, cranberries, and alfalfa meal.

At just 3 calories per treat, Wellness Crunchy Puppy Bites are formulated to complement a balanced, wholesome diet. Reward your pup with love and nutritious ingredients with these awesomely crunchy treats.

19. Bil-Jac Little Jacs Training Treats

First five ingredients: Chicken liver, chicken, chicken meal, wheat flour, and glycerin

Flavor: Chicken liver

Price: $8.99 for 10-oz bag

Dogs love the decadent taste of chicken liver, which is why Bil-Jac Little Jacs Training Treats are perfect for your pup. Your canine companion will be listening on command and wagging his tail for more!

Not only are these treats made with chicken liver, the recipe also contains real chicken. These moist chewy morsels taste great and are absolutely guilt-free. Each treat contains less than 3 calories and contains a whopping 25% crude protein content.

These training treats are ideal for small mouths and are made with high quality ingredients. Reward your puppy for a job well-done with these yummy nourishing treats.

20. Stella & Chewy's Perfectly Puppy Chicken & Salmon Dinner Patties

First five ingredients: Chicken, salmon with ground bone, chicken liver, chicken gizzard, and pumpkin seed

Flavor: Chicken and salmon

Price: $14.99 for 14-oz bag

Growing pups need plenty of protein and nutrients, which is why Stella & Chewy's Perfectly Puppy Chicken & Salmon Dinner Patties are a great choice to reward your good boy. These treats are 95% protein and are made with top-of-the-line ingredients, including raw cage-free chicken and wild-caught salmon.

These crunchy morsels are also made with organic fruits and vegetables, including spinach, cranberries, broccoli, beets, carrots, and blueberries. Each protein-packed patty is fortified with taurine and other vitamins and minerals. The recipe even contains probiotics and antioxidants to keep your pup healthy and nourished from snout to tail.

Because these treats contain 32 calories each, it’s best to break them into smaller pieces. This way you get more bang for your buck while also lowering your pup’s calorie intake from treats.

Tips for using treats to train your puppy

When it's time to train your puppy, what's most important is that you find a reward that your dog is motivated enough to work for. Just like we work for our money, pups want to work for delicious treats!

Thankfully most dogs are willing to do just about anything for something that tastes good. Before you begin training your pup using treats, there are some tips and tricks you'll want to know.

First, always use small treats. It's easy to overdo it when rewarding your dog. Using high calorie treats helps to maintain your pup's healthy weight now and in the future.

One of the biggest mistakes that people make is only rewarding their dog when he does the trick. However, it's important to give your pup treats every step of the way. For instance, when teaching your dog to sit, reward him each time he lowers his butt to the ground, even if he doesn't sit completely. Eventually your dog will realize that sitting is what earns him a treat.

Last but not least, don't fall into the habit of bribing your dog. Canines are smart and can learn dozens of commands. But what you don't want is a dog that only listens when there's a treat waiting for him.

With these pointers, you and your furry companion can get the most out of each training session.

Final thoughts

Finding the right dog treats for your puppy may take some trial and error. What’s important is that you reward your furry friend with treats that grab and keep his attention. The yummier the treat, the more motivated your pup will be to learn and listen to your commands.

While there’s no shortage of dog treats for puppies, we highly recommend the 20 options above. Each of these puppy treats taste great and are made with wholesome ingredients that nourish your pup from the inside out.

Here’s to a lifetime of fun and excitement with your new puppy!