This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Dogs are known as "man's best friend," and for good reason! They are loyal, loving, and always happy to see you. What's not to love? One of the best things about having a dog is getting to play with them.

Dogs love toys, and there are so many different kinds of toys available that it can be hard to know which ones are the best. That's why we've put together a list of the 20 best dog toys for 2022!

Pupper Dog Treats

Classic Kong Dog Toy

Chuck It! Ultra Ball

Jalousie 5 Pack Dog Squeaky Toys

Kong Wild Knots Bear Dog Toy

Wobble Wag Giggle

Trixie Dog Activity Flip Board

West Paw Bumi with Zogoflex

Kong Flyer

OurPets IQ Treat Ball

Mammoth Flossy

Chuckit! Paraflight

Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel

Benebone Medium Wishbone

West Paw Jive with Zogoflex

JW Hol-ee Roller

Multipet Plush Dog Toy

Chuckit! Indoor Ball

Nylabone Dura Chew Power Chew

StarMark Bob-A-Lot

There are a few reasons why dog toys are important for pet owners to have. Toys help keep dogs entertained, which can help reduce boredom and destructive behavior. They also help keep dogs mentally stimulated, which is important for their overall well-being. Toys can also help promote physical activity, which is important for the health of dogs.

When choosing toys for your dog, it is important to consider their age, size, and activity level. It is also important to choose safe and durable toys that will not pose a choking hazard or other safety risks.

With so many different types of dog toys available for sale, it can be difficult to know which ones are right for your pet. That's why we've compiled a list of the 20 best dog toys of 2022. This list includes a wide range of different types of toys, so you can find the perfect one for your pet.

What kind of toys do dogs like most?

It's difficult to answer what toys do dogs like most because, as you can see in this list of the best dog toys of 2022, there are so many dog toys to choose from. There are multiple variables when it comes to choosing the toys that dogs like most.

You see, a puppy isn't going got enjoy a toy crated with older dogs in mind, as they have more energy and tend to be more aggressive chewers. With that being said, an older dog may not enjoy a toy or treat created for puppies because they're less energetic, aren't as aggressive as a chewer, and tend to be a little less needy about playtime.

With that being said, there are a few categories of dog toys that most dogs seem to like best:

Fetch Style Dog Toys

Dog Treats for Hide-n-Seek Brain Games

Chew Toys

Stuffed Plush Dog Toys

Tug-of-War Dog Toys

There are so many different dog toys out there because each dog toy has its own unique purpose. Some dog toys are designed to keep dogs entertained, while others are meant to help dogs stay healthy and active. By choosing the right type of dog toy, you can help keep your dog happy and healthy.

How will I know which dog toy is the best dog toy for my dog?

The answer to this question is going to be different for every dog parent out there because it all depends on your individual dog's likes, dislikes, and needs.

For example, if you have a puppy who is teething, you may want to invest in a chew toy that will help with the teething process while also being durable enough to withstand their chewing.

On the other hand, if you have an older dog who likes to play fetch, you may want to consider a toy that is specifically designed for fetching, such as a ball or frisbee.

And lastly, if you have a dog who loves to cuddle and snuggle, you may want to consider a stuffed plush toy that they can carry around with them. No matter what type of dog you have, there is sure to be a toy out there that they will love and that will fit their needs.

What are the benefits of dog treat/brain game toys?

There are many benefits that come along with using dog treat/brain game toys. One of the most obvious benefits is that it gives your dog a chance to use its natural scavenging instincts. By hiding treats inside of the toy, your dog will have to use its nose and brain power to figure out how to get to the goodies.

This can help to keep your dog’s mind sharp, as well as provide a good outlet for its natural scavenging behaviors.

Another benefit of these types of toys is that they can help to build up your dog’s confidence. If your dog is able to figure out how to get the treat from the toy, it will feel a sense of accomplishment. This can help to increase its confidence, which is always a good thing.

So, if you are looking for a way to keep your dog’s mind sharp and provide it with a good outlet for its natural scavenging behaviors, then consider getting a dog treat/brain game toy.

For an added bonus start using Pupper all natural dog treats with these toys. This will ensure your dog is getting added health benefits while using their brain power to sniff out their favorite Pupper treats.

So now that you know more about using dog toys with your dog, we’d like to elaborate more on the 20 best dog toys of 2022:

Image courtesy Pupper

Now, dog treats may not be what you think of when you're thinking about the best dog toys of 2022, but we have to tell you that Pupper treats are our top pick.

Why?

That's simple. We know how much you love playing with your dog and these all-natural dog treats help ensure your pup stays healthy while encouraging a playful hide-n-seek experience for you both.

Hide and seek? Yes! You can use the Trixie Dog Activity Flip Board featured in our list below to hide Pupper Dog Treats in to encourage bonding experiences and brain games for your puppy or older dog. This keeps your dog's mind strong while they bond with their favorite human--you!

2. Classic Kong Dog Toy

Image courtesy Amazon

A Kong is a classic dog toy for a reason - it's durable, bouncy, and can be stuffed with your pup's favorite treats. Kongs come in different sizes to accommodate different size dogs, as well as different levels of chewers.

For the best dog toys of 2022, we recommend the Classic Kong Dog Toy because it's an all-around great toy that will keep your pup entertained for hours on end.

Kongs are perfect for stuffing with treats and keeping dogs busy, but they can also be used for fetch and other games. Kongs are made of durable rubber, so they can withstand a lot of wear and tear -- perfect for energetic dogs who like to play rough.

3. Chuck It! Ultra Ball

Image courtesy Amazon

This is a great choice for dogs who love to fetch and chew. The ball is made of durable rubber and will stand up to some serious chewing. It also has a high-bounce design that will keep your dog entertained for hours on end.

And, it's easy for you to throw as well thanks to the built-in finger grip. You'll be able to get a good throw in without hurting your arm or shoulder.

So, if you're looking for a durable and fun toy for your dog, the Chuck It! Ultra Ball is a great option.

4. Jalousie 5 Pack Dog Squeaky Toys

Image courtesy Amazon

These squeaky toys are perfect for dogs who like to chew and chase. The set includes five different animals - a hedgehog, raccoon, squirrel, skunk, and fox.

Each toy is made of durable plush fabric and has a built-in squeaker that will keep your dog entertained for hours on end. And, they're also great for cuddling. So, if your dog likes to snuggle as well as play, these are the perfect toys for them.

The Jalousie set of squeaky toys is a great choice for dogs who like to chew and chase. The built-in squeakers will keep your dog entertained for hours on end.

5. Kong Wild Knots Bear Dog Toy

Image courtesy Amazon

This is a great choice for dogs who like to chew and fetch. The Kong Wild Knots Bear is made of durable plush fabric and has a built-in squeaker that will keep your dog entertained for hours on end.

It's also great for cuddling. So, if your dog likes to snuggle as well as play, this is the perfect toy for them.

The Kong Wild Knots Bear is a great choice for dogs who like to chew and fetch. The built-in squeaker will keep your dog entertained for hours on end. It's also great for cuddling just like the above 5 toy sets.

6. Wobble Wag Giggle

Image courtesy Amazon

This is a great choice for dogs who like to fetch and chew. The Wobble Wag Giggle Ball is made of durable rubber and has a built-in squeaker that will keep your dog entertained for hours on end.

It's also bouncy and wobbles, making it even more fun for your dog to play with. So, if you're looking for a durable and fun toy for your dog, the Wobble Wag Giggle Ball is a great option.

The Wobble Wag Giggle Ball is a great choice for one of the best dog toy options for dogs who like to fetch and chew. The built-in squeaker will keep your dog entertained for hours on end. It's also bouncy and wobbles, making it even more fun for your dog to play with.

7. Trixie Dog Activity Flip Board

Image courtesy Amazon

This is a great choice for dogs who like to play and solve puzzles. The Trixie Dog Activity Flip Board comes with three different games that your dog can play.

First, there's the shell game where your dog has to find the Pupper dog treat hidden under one of three shells. Then, there's the sliding disc game where your dog has to slide the discs around to find the treat.

And last, there are upgraded options or different variations of this dog activity flip board to do so that your dog never gets bored. So, if you're looking for a toy that will keep your dog entertained and challenged, the Trixie Dog Activity Flip Board is a great option.

8. West Paw Bumi with Zogoflex

Image courtesy Amazon

This is a great choice for dogs who like to fetch and chew. The West Paw Bumi with Zogoflex is made of durable rubber and has a built-in squeaker that will keep your dog entertained for hours on end.

It's also bouncy and floatable, making it perfect for water play. So, if you're looking for a durable and fun toy for your dog, the West Paw Bumi with Zogoflex is a great option.

The West Paw Bumi with Zogoflex is a great choice for dogs who like to fetch and chew. The built-in squeaker will keep your dog entertained for hours on end. It's also bouncy and floatable, making it perfect for water play.

So, if you're looking for a durable and fun best dog toy for your dog, the West Paw Bumi with Zogoflex is a great option.

9. Kong Flyer

Image courtesy Amazon

This is a great choice for dogs who like to fetch and chew. The Kong Flyer is made of durable rubber and has a built-in squeaker that will keep your dog entertained for hours on end.

Since this is much like a frisbee for dogs, it doesn't require a lot of energy. So this makes the Kong Flyer one of the best dog toys of 2022 for younger, middle aged, and senior dogs alike.

10. OurPets IQ Treat Ball

Image courtesy Amazon

This best dog toy isn't just for playing, it's helpful for promoting healthy eating habits. You see, some dogs eat too fast causing some major digestive issues, that's why we had to include OurPets IQ Treat Ball in our list of the 20 best dog toys.

Not only can you use this IQ treat ball for slowing down your dog's eating but it's great for stimulation. Dogs of all ages can benefit from extra stimulation throughout their day, plus with different levels within this one ball, you can choose how quickly or slowly the treats come out during meal time.

11. Mammoth Flossy

Image courtesy Amazon

These rope toys are perfect for dogs who like to chew and play fetch. The Mammoth Flossy Chews are made of durable cotton and come in a variety of colors and sizes.

What's great about these rope toys is that they're not only good for your dog's teeth but they help massage their gums as well. So, if you're looking for a toy that's good for your dog's teeth and gums, the Mammoth Flossy Chews are a great option.

12. Chuckit! Paraflight

Image courtesy Amazon

This is a great choice for dogs who like to fetch and chew. The Chuckit! Paraflight is made of durable nylon and has a glow in the dark option that will keep your dog entertained for hours on end.

It's also bouncy and floatable, making it perfect for water play. So if you have a dog that loves playing long hours outside, in the water, or at the dog park then Chuckit! Paraflight is a great option for you!

13. Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel

Image courtesy Amazon

Your dog will spend hours playing hide and seek with the wild animals that hide inside this Outward Hound hide-and-seek toy, which is a fantastic way to keep them occupied and eliminate boredom. Once your dog locates the toys, each one will be stuffed with a loud squeaker, enticing them to play even more!

Additionally, you can play games of fetch together while leaving your dog to interact with the toys on their own. And with four distinct sizes and four different species of animals and dens available for purchase, picking out the appropriate set should be a breeze.

14. Benebone Medium Wishbone

Image courtesy Amazon

Made with real food ingredients to ensure this best dog toy is something that your dog will come back to time and time again. The softer chewing texture makes this Benebone Medium Wishbone perfect for puppies as well as older dogs.

This product is made and sourced in the USA, just in case you're strictly searching for made in USA dog toys of 2022. You'll be pleasantly surprised at how much this toy helps your dog stay entertained.

15. West Paw Jive with Zogoflex

Image courtesy West Paw

This soft, super durable ball is the perfect option for any dog out there who loves chewing. This is a super bouncy ball, which is fabulous for a day of play indoors or outside.

You can head to the local dog park, or another dog-friendly field in your area to enjoy hours of fun with your pup. The West Paw Jive with Zogoflex is the perfect best dog toy for super energetic dogs.

16. JW Hol-ee Roller

Image courtesy Amazon

This safe rubber toy ball is another fabulous option to use Pupper Dog Treats inside. You can place the treats inside the JW Hol-ee Roller and let your dog have a blast trying to get the most out of this long-lasting durable ball.

Since this is made out of a pet-safe rubber and super durable, you'll enjoy using this for all types of dogs, including heavy chewers.

17. Multipet Plush Dog Toy

Image courtesy Amazon

This is a great toy for dogs who like to cuddle and chew. The Multipet Plush Dog Toy is made of durable plush material and comes in a variety of animals, including ducks, bunnies, and lambs.

What's great about this toy is that it's not only durable but also machine washable, making it easy to keep clean. So if you're looking for a cuddly and durable toy, the Multipet Plush Dog Toy is a great option.

18. ChuckIt! Indoor Ball

Image courtesy Amazon

This indoor ball made by a popular dog toy brand, Chuckit!, is the perfect option for indoor rough play. This ball is highly durable and long-lasting making it excellent for aggressive chewers.

The ChuckIt! Indoor Ball is your rainy day solution for the best dog toys of 2022. With its bright and colorful design, ChuckIt! Indoor Ball won't be easily lost, either.

19. Nylabone Dura Chew Power Chew

Image courtesy Nylabone

This best dog toy is created specifically for dogs over 50 pounds. The bacon flavored Nylabone dura chew power chewer is an excellent option for dogs who simply get bored too easily.

You'll find that the Nylabone Dura Chew Power Chew is great for use when your dog has had enough Pupper dog treats for the day but still wants something with a little flavor.

20. StarMark Bob-A-Lot

Image courtesy Amazon

This toy is a great option if you have a dog who loves to play fetch or is food motivated. The StarMark Bob-A-Lot is perfect for stuffing with your dog's favorite treats and then watching them have a blast trying to get all the goodies out.

You can use this toy indoors or outdoors, making it one of the most versatile best dog toys of 2022. So if you're looking for a toy that your dog will absolutely love, the StarMark Bob-A-Lot is a great option.

What is the best toy for a bored dog?

There is no definitive answer to this question as each dog is unique and will therefore enjoy different types of toys. However, there are some general tips that may help you choose the best toy for your bored dog.

First, consider the type of toy that your dog enjoys playing with the most. If your dog loves to chew, then a chew toy may be the best option. If your dog loves to fetch, then a ball or Frisbee may be the best option.

Second, consider the size of the toy. It is important to choose a toy that is the appropriate size for your dog. If the toy is too small, your dog may choke on it. If the toy is too large, your dog may not be able to play with it comfortably.

Third, consider the material of the toy. You will want to choose a toy that is made from a durable material such as rubber or nylon. You will also want to avoid toys that are made from soft materials such as plush or fabric as these can be easily torn by your dog.

Fourth, you may want to consider a toy that has a built-in treat dispenser. This is a great way to keep your dog entertained and motivated to play with the toy.

Finally, you will want to consider the price of the toy. You do not want to spend a lot of money on a toy that your dog does not enjoy playing with.

How do you mentally stimulate a dog?

You can mentally stimulate a dog by providing them with toys that challenge them mentally, such as puzzle toys or interactive toys. You can also provide them with opportunities to learn new tricks or participate in Nose Work or search-and-rescue activities.

Mentally stimulating dog toys are important because they help dogs to stay mentally stimulated and challenged. This is important because it can help prevent boredom and destructive behaviors. Toys that challenge a dog's mind can help keep them mentally sharp and potentially help to prevent cognitive decline as they age.

Which dog breeds need the most mentally stimulating toys?

All dogs can benefit from mentally stimulating toys, but some breeds may need them more than others. Breeds that are particularly active or high energy, such as Border Collies and Australian Shepherds, may benefit the most from mental stimulation.

Other breeds that may need extra mental stimulation include working dogs, such as police dogs and service dogs, and herding dogs. Hunting dogs may also benefit from mentally stimulating toys as they often have a lot of energy and need to be challenged.

What are the best mentally stimulating dog toys?

The best mentally stimulating dog toys will vary depending on your dog's individual needs and preferences. However, some of the best options include puzzle toys, interactive toys, and activity mats.

Puzzle toys are a great option for dogs who need to be challenged mentally. They typically require the dog to figure out how to get the toy to dispense a treat or food. This can help to keep their minds active and engaged.

Interactive toys are another great option for mentally stimulating dogs. These toys typically have multiple parts that move or make noise, which can help to keep your dog's attention. They may also require your dog to use their problem-solving skills to figure out how to get the toy to work.

Activity mats are a great option for dogs who need a physical and mental challenge. These mats typically have a variety of different textures, colors, and patterns. They may also have built-in games or activities, such as hide-and-seek. Activity mats can help to keep your dog's mind and body active and engaged.

Final Thoughts on 20 Best Dog Toys of 2022

Knowing which of the best dog toys of 2022 will suit your dog's needs is a vital component of choosing some of the dog toys we featured here today. With so many different options available, it's important to take the time to find the perfect toy for your furry friend.