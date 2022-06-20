20 Best Dog Supplements in 2022

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Dogs are a part of the family for many people, and it is important to make sure they are getting the best possible care. That includes providing them with the right supplements to keep them healthy and happy.

In this article, we will discuss 20 of the best dog supplements on the market today. We'll cover everything from joint supplements to probiotics, so you can be sure your furry friend is getting what he or she needs.

What is the most important vitamin for dogs?

There are a few different vitamins that are important for dogs, but one of the most important is vitamin E. This vitamin helps keep your dog's coat healthy and shiny, and it also provides them with energy. Vitamin E can be found in many different foods, including fish oil, eggs, and leafy greens.

Another important vitamin for dogs is vitamin C. Vitamin C helps to keep your dog's immune system strong, and it also helps them to heal from injuries and illnesses more quickly. Vitamin C can be found in many different foods, including oranges, strawberries, tomatoes, and broccoli.

While vitamins are important for dogs, they are not the only nutrients that they need. Dogs also need protein, fat, carbohydrates, and water. A healthy diet for a dog should contain all of these nutrients in the right proportions. If you are unsure about what to feed your dog, talk to your veterinarian. They can help you create a balanced diet that is perfect for your pup.

Why do dogs need supplements?

Dogs need supplements for the same reasons that people do: to improve their overall health and well-being. Just like humans, dogs can benefit from taking vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that are not found in their regular diet.

For example, joint supplements can help to ease pain and inflammation associated with arthritis, while probiotics can improve digestion and help to boost the immune system.

What are the best dog supplements?

The best dog supplements vary depending on your dog's individual needs. However, there are some general categories of supplements that are beneficial for most dogs. These include:

Probiotics

Joint Supplements

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Vitamins and Minerals

Antioxidants

Each of these supplements has different benefits that can help to improve your dog's health in a variety of ways.

Probiotics

Probiotics are live bacteria that are found in the digestive system. They help to break down food and absorb nutrients, which can improve digestion and boost the immune system.

Joint Supplements

Joint supplements are used to treat arthritis and other joint problems. They can help to reduce inflammation and pain and improve mobility.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are a type of healthy fat that is found in fish oil. They have anti-inflammatory properties and can help to improve cognitive function, heart health, and joint health.

Vitamins & Mineral Supplements

Vitamins and minerals are essential nutrients that help to support the body's overall health. They can be found in a variety of foods, but some dogs may not be getting enough through their diet.

Why do some dogs need joint supplements?

Joint supplements can be extremely beneficial for dogs, especially as they age. Joint supplements can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints, as well as improve joint function. If your dog is experiencing any joint pain or stiffness, it may be worth considering a joint supplement.

There are a few different types of joint supplements that are available for dogs. The most common type is glucosamine, which is a natural substance that is found in the body. Glucosamine supplements can help to replenish the body's supply of this substance, which can help to reduce joint pain and improve joint function.

Another popular type of joint supplement is chondroitin. Chondroitin is another natural substance that is found in the body, and it helps to protect the cartilage in the joints. Chondroitin supplements can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints, as well as improve joint function.

How do I choose the best dog supplements in 2022?

There are a few things to consider when choosing the best dog supplements for your pet. The first is to consult with your veterinarian. They will be able to advise you on what supplements may be beneficial for your dog based on their health and needs.

The second is to read reviews from other pet owners. This can be a great way to get unbiased opinions on which supplements are the most effective.

Finally, make sure to choose a reputable brand that uses high-quality ingredients. This will help to ensure that your dog is getting the best possible nutrition from their supplements.

Now that you know more about which supplements are among the best dog supplement options, it's time to elaborate on which brands provide your furry companion with the most health benefits.

Image courtesy Pupper

Developmental joint problems are caused by poor development of the joints in puppies that is occasionally inherited and might lead to more severe injuries like hip or elbow dysplasia. These issues first begin when they're born.

Nucleus contains Glucosamine, Sodium Hyaluronate, and MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane), all of which are necessary for the maintenance of your dog's cartilage and connective tissues. Nucleus is a delicious vitamin that encourages activity in your pet.

Nucleus contains 8 genuinely active ingredients and 14 inactive components that collaborate to target canine hip and joint disease.

Image courtesy Pupper

The immune system is powerful and resilient, preventing a wide range of illnesses including infections, diabetes, osteoarthritis, and cancer. Maintaining your dog's immunological equilibrium might help to lower these risks while also enhancing general health and well-being.

The immune system comprises of several components that work together to safeguard the body from harmful infections. It finds and destroys potentially disease-causing microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites before they can cause harm.

These canine chews were developed to assist your dog's immune system.

3. Zesty Paws 11-in-1 Bites

Image courtesy Amazon

Zesty Paws is a well-known and NASC-approved manufacturer that offers this 11-in-1 bite to help your dog stay healthy overall. Cranberry, curcumin, and glucosamine are all present in the formula.

Zesty Paws chew treats from Zesty Dog Chews are flavored with chicken and come in a zesty paws design, so they're sure to be enticing to your dog.

4. Wholistic Canine Complete

Image courtesy Wholistic Pet Organics

This all-natural dog supplement is suitable for dogs of all ages and includes vitamins, minerals, prebiotics, probiotics, digestive enzymes, fatty acids, and antioxidants that are tailored to your dog's long-term health.

This multivitamin is produced and certified by the NASC in the United States. It contains no by-products, syntheses, GMOs, or artificial flavors because it's entirely made of organic components.

Vitamin K2 is a vitamin that promotes softer skin and a thicker coat, relieves allergy symptoms, and has a high protein content. In a few weeks or less, give your dog the right dosage of vitamin powder to notice changes.

5. Nutri-Vet Multi-Vite Chewable Supplement for Puppies

Image coutesy Nutri-Vet

The Nutri-Vet Multi-Vite chewable puppy vitamins are designed with liver, making them quite palatable.

All of the components required to maintain a healthy existence are included in this supplement, which was created by veterinarians to assist with bone and tooth maintenance, disease treatment, nerve and brain function, and joint and immunological health.

Finally, you can save more than $0.18 each chewable by obtaining 10 chewables for just $10.99, which is wonderful news for your bank account.

6. VetriScience Canine Plus Senior Multivitamin

Image courtesy VetriScience

Vitamin C is required for the health of teeth. Vitamin C promotes blood flow in gum tissues, which can aid in the prevention of gum disease by keeping gums moist and soft.

The VetriScience Canine Plus Senior Multivitamin provides your dog with exactly the same blend of antioxidants, including vitamins A, C, and E, as well as selenium, which has been found to aid in the prevention of cell damage.

7. NaturVet All-in-One Dog Supplement

Image courtesy NaturVet

NaturVet All-in-One Dog Supplement is a comprehensive, all-natural supplement that supports your dog's general health. It includes vitamins, minerals, enzymes, probiotics, and omega fatty acids to aid with a variety of concerns such as skin and coat health and joint support.

The NaturVet All-in-One best dog vitamins come with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee, so you can be confident that your dog will enjoy them. These chewable tablets are simple to give and have a beef taste that dogs like.

8. PetHonesty SuperVitamin

Image courtesy Chewy

Keep your dog in top form with PetHonesty SuperVitamin + Max-Strength Smoked Salmon Flavored Soft Chews All-In-One Vitamin Supplement for Dogs. These hickory smoked salmon flavored soft chews are made up of a variety of real superfoods that are rich in vitamins and minerals.

These moist, succulent bites are also free of pesticides, high-fructose corn syrup, GMOs, wheat and soy.

9. Pro-Sense Dog Vitamin Solutions Chewable Tablet Multivitamin

Image courtesy Chewy

The Pro-Sense Dog Vitamin will ensure that your dog is in top form at all times by addressing all of his or her health requirements. Vitamins and minerals, as well as antioxidants, are included in each chewable tablet to promote general health in canines.

It's high in vitamins A and E, which are required for a robust immune system and skin and coat, B vitamins to help you get through the day, vitamin C and linoleic acid to support your antioxidant defenses, as well as other minerals.

Glucosamine is a popular, natural supplement that has been used for decades to help relieve joint pain. It's not only nutritious, but also safe and suitable for all stages of life. The chewable tablets are also flavored with brewer's yeast, making them a unique treat.

10. Pet-Tabs Plus Supplement for Dogs

Image courtesy Pet-Tabs

PU-TABS Plus Chewable Tablets are vitamin and mineral supplements manufactured especially for active, older, or working canines. They're also a great way to complement your dog's diet with a nutritional boost.

This well-balanced nutritional supplement for dogs, which includes antioxidants, B vitamins, zinc, iron, and other minerals to aid them live a long life.

11. Nupro Original Gold

Image courtesy Nupro

The NUPRO® Natural Dog Supplement was designed and researched by a doctor of nutrition who only utilized fresh, high-quality health foods in his research. It is a completely holistic supplement that provides your dog all of the vitamins, minerals, enzymes, amino acids, and essential omega fatty acids in the correct proportions.

To put it another way, they're replacing the natural components a dog would encounter in nature with real food ingredients to help maintain that sense of quality that you’d want from the best dog supplement. It's a wonderful all-around supplement for dogs of all sizes and ages, from pups to seniors.

12. Nutramax Dasuquin with MSM Soft Chews

Image courtesy Nutramax

Welactin is a fish oil supplement manufactured from fish that dwell in cold water. Welactin is designed to provide substantial amounts of EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) to dogs. DHA and EPA are two important types of omega-3 fatty acids.

Softgels of Welactin are available in minty fresh capsules. Skin, coat, and general well-being! A delicious skin/coat health and whole-body wellness recipe!

13. Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets FortiFlora Powder Digestive Supplement

Image courtesy Purina

You can use Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements Probiotics Dog Supplement, Fortiflora Canine Nutritional Supplement, or other supplements to help your dog maintain a healthy stomach. By stimulating proper intestinal microflora formation, this delicious probiotic supplement powder may help support the health of dogs' intestines.

This supplement, which is produced in collaboration with nutritionists, scientists, and veterinarians to encourage digestive health and reduce gas, has been shown to be effective.

This probiotic powder is perfect for dogs of all breeds at any age, and it's created using a patented microencapsulation technique that promotes long-term stability.

14. PetHonesty Calming Hemp Chicken Flavored Soft Chews

Image courtesy Chewy

Having an anxious dog is hard. They can get upset about the littlest of things, but those little things are BIG things to them when they're scared. That's why we just had to include these calming chews in our list of the best dog supplements.

Calming chews provide your dog with some vitamins they need plus the bonus of having chamomile and L-tryptophan that will help calm their anxiety. Anxiety can occur during grooming, vet visits, fireworks, and even car rides. This dog supplement will help deter the stressful symptoms of anxiety with your dog.

15. Nutramax Crananidin Chewable Tablets Dog Supplement

Image courtesy Nutramax

This is a cranberry extract supplement for dogs that will help support their urinary tract. Yes, even dogs can get UTIs. That's why we felt it imperative that we include the best dog supplement for cranberry extract.

Crananidin works by stopping the bacteria from creating an infection by sticking to your dog's urinary tract. This supplement is chewable and is capable of being used daily for maximum urinary tract health in all dogs.

16. Zesty Paws Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil Skin & Coat Supplement

Image courtesy Zesty Paws

Why not complement your dog's mealtime with a paw-some fish oil with omegas as an additional delicious enticement to run for their food bowl? Pets are ecstatic about meal time, so why not give them another enticing incentive to dash for their dish with a paw-some fish oil with omegas?

This best dog supplement is a high-quality fish oil that promotes skin health in order to make canine and feline pets look and feel great. It will be adored by all dog or cat breeds!

Naturally, dogs love the wonderful taste of this food topper! Pet parents may also rest assured that their pets will receive the attention they need because to a simple, mess-free bottle of Salmon Oil supplement with no greasy residue on your floor!

17. Virbac C.E.T. VeggieDent Fr3sh Tartar Control Dog Chews

Image courtesy Virbac

With Virbac's C.E.T. VeggieDent Fr3sh Tartar Control Dog Chews, give your close friend a reason to grin! These plant-based chews clean your dog's gums and freshen her breath while also encouraging a healthy digestive system, making them the ideal gift for any dog lover!

Chewing chews are designed with a chewable texture to help remove plaque and tartar, and they come in the form of a Z-shape for better grip while chewing. Your dog will enjoy the benefits that these Virbac chews can provide!

18. Nutramax Welactin Omega-3 Softgels Skin & Coat Supplement

Image courtesy Nutramax

Welactin is an omega-3 fatty acid supplement for dogs that helps to promote skin and coat health. It's available in soft gels or capsules, and it's suitable for dogs of all ages who take it daily.

Welactin is high in omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, which are critical to healthy skin and coat development. It also contains antioxidants to assist defend cells from harm.

19. Healthy Dog World Daily Multivitamin

Image courtesy Healthy Dog World

The Healthy Dog World's Daily Multivitamin & Mineral Supplement is a comprehensive, balanced vitamin and mineral supplement that meets all of a dog's nutritional needs.

Vitamins A, C, and E assist with immune function; B-vitamins are involved in energy metabolism; and minerals including calcium, phosphorus, and iron are required for bone and tooth health.

It's available in a tasty chicken flavor that dogs love, and it may be used as a treat or added to meals.

20. Nutra Thrive for Dogs

Image courtesy Ultimate Pet Nutrition

Nutra Thrive is a supplement designed to aid in the maintenance of general health in dogs. It's available as a powder or liquid, and it may be given to dogs of all ages on a daily basis.

Nutra Thrive contains a combination of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, probiotics, and omega-3 fatty acids to aid in the maintenance of all body parts. It's also flavored with chicken and liver to make it more appealing to dogs.

Are dog vitamins worth it?

This is a question that we get asked a lot, and unfortunately, there is no easy answer. The simple fact is that every dog is different and will therefore require different amounts of vitamins and minerals in their diet.

However, there are some general guidelines that you can follow to ensure that your pup is getting the nutrition they need.

One of the most important things to keep in mind when selecting a supplement for your dog is their age. Puppies and senior dogs have different nutritional needs than adult dogs, so it's important to choose a product that is specifically tailored for their life stage.

Another important factor to consider is your dog's activity level. Active dogs will require more calories and nutrients than those who are less active, so it's important to select a supplement that meets their needs.

Finally, you'll also want to take into account any health conditions that your dog may have. Dogs with certain health problems may require specific vitamins or minerals in their diet, so it's important to talk to your veterinarian about what they recommend.

Can I give my dog human vitamins?

The short answer is no. Human supplements are not formulated for dogs and can actually be harmful to your pup. Dogs have different nutritional needs than people, so it's important to give them supplements that are specifically designed for them.

There are a wide variety of dog supplements on the market, so it's important to choose the best dog supplement for your pup's needs. Whether you want to be proactive with health issues that a DNA genetics test showed your dog may be susceptible to, or you just want to give your dog the best start in life, the best dog supplements are the best place to start.

Is turmeric safe for dogs?

Turmeric is a spice that is commonly used in Indian cuisine. It is also known for its medicinal properties and has been used in traditional Chinese medicine and Ayurveda for centuries. Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, is thought to have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anticancer properties.

While there is no definitive answer as to whether or not turmeric is safe for dogs, the general consensus seems to be that it is. Turmeric is often used as a supplement to help with joint pain in dogs. It is also thought to be helpful in preventing cancer and promoting gut health.

If you are considering giving your dog turmeric, it is important to talk to your veterinarian first. They will be able to advise you on the best way to give it to your dog and what the potential risks are.

What are the best dog supplements for joint pain?

There are a number of different supplements that can be helpful for dogs with joint pain. Glucosamine and chondroitin are two of the most popular supplements for this purpose. Other options include omega-fatty acids, turmeric, and green-lipped mussel extract.

Do any dog supplements have side effects?

Yes, some dog supplements can have side effects. It is important to talk to your veterinarian before giving your dog any supplement, as they will be able to advise you on the potential risks. The most common side effect of supplements is gastrointestinal upset, such as diarrhea or vomiting.

If you notice your dog having any adverse reaction to a supplement, stop giving it to them and talk to your veterinarian.

What are the best dog supplements for senior dogs?

There are a number of different supplements that can be helpful for senior dogs. Glucosamine and chondroitin are two of the most popular supplements for this purpose. Other options include omega-3 fatty acids, turmeric, and green-lipped mussel extract.

Do I need to give my dog supplements if they are on a good quality dog food?

If your dog is on a good quality dog food, they may not need supplements. However, there are some circumstances in which supplements may be recommended. For example, if your dog has joint pain, they may benefit from a supplement that contains glucosamine or chondroitin.

If your dog is a senior, they may also benefit from supplements such as omega-fatty acids or turmeric. Talk to your veterinarian to see if supplements are right for your dog.

Final Thoughts on 20 Best Dog Supplements in 2022

As you can see other are many benefits of giving your dog the best dog supplements. We hope that our list of options and information has helped you determine which supplement to start your canine friend on this year.

Remember, always speak with your veterinarian before starting your dog on any new supplement regimen to ensure that you're getting the best dog supplement for your specific needs.