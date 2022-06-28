20 Best Dog Shampoos for Sensitive Skin in 2022

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Routine grooming isn't always just about keeping your dog cleaning and smelling fresh. Bath time is also a good way to spend quality time with your pooch by pampering him and making him feel loved. If you have a dog with sensitive skin, finding the right shampoo is easier said than done. There's nothing worse than bathing your dog, only to have him itchy and irritated.

The good news is that there are plenty of sensitive dog shampoos on the market that are effective yet gentle. The right shampoo will leave your dog clean without any redness, dryness, or other irritation.

Our team has searched wide and far to find the 20 best dog shampoos for pups with sensitive skin. Each of these products are made with gentle ingredients that are safe for the most sensitive pup.

Keep reading to learn more about each of these shampoos.

Active ingredients: Oatmeal & beeswax

Price: $34.99

When it comes to bath time, your pup deserves the best. Dogs with sensitive skin need a shampoo that’s formulated with their unique needs in mind. Pupper Coat is formulated with a soothing and moisturizing blend of ingredients that protect and nourish your pup's coat after each wash.

Pupper Coat is functional, safe, and free of harmful compounds like parabens and sulfates. Instead, it’s powered by ingredients that you know and trust. Colloidal oatmeal soothes and moisturizes the skin while relieving redness and irritation. Beeswax is a natural source of vitamin A, which helps with wound healing, which is especially helpful if your dog has developed hot spots. The ingredient also helps the skin to retain moisture.

Other ingredients like green tea extract, honey, and peppermint oil also protect, nourish, and soothe your dog’s skin. After one wash with Pupper Coat, your dog will smell great and feel even better.

2. Natural Dog Company Sensitive Skin Oatmeal Shampoo

Active ingredients: Colloidal oatmeal, aloe vera, chamomile extract, manuka honey, glycerin, argan oil, mango butter, marigold extract, green tea extract, vitamin E, seaweed extract, and lavender oil

Size: 12 oz bottle

Price: $16.95

Keep your furry companion clean without irritating his sensitive skin by bathing him with Natural Dog Company Sensitive Skin Oatmeal Shampoo. This shampoo is made with a gentle formula that cleanses your dog's skin and coat without causing dryness or irritation.

The hypoallergenic formula is crafted with oatmeal and aloe vera, two ingredients that are known to nourish, hydrate, and moisturize the skin. Other key, all-natural ingredients include manuka honey, chamomile extract, and argan oil.

Natural Dog Company Sensitive Skin Oatmeal Shampoo is free of parabens, sulfates, alcohols, artificial fragrances, and other potentially toxic ingredients. Instead it embraces natural ingredients that heal, balance, and soothe pups with delicate skin.

Keeping your pup clean and irritation-free has never been easier. Natural Dog Company Sensitive Skin Oatmeal Shampoo is extra-gentle and is safe for puppies and adult dogs of all ages, breeds, and sizes.

3. Virbac Epi-Soothe Shampoo

Active ingredients: Colloidal oatmeal, glycerin, magnesium, DMDM hydantoin, d-galactose, d-mannose, and l-rhamnose

Size: 16 oz bottle

Price: $21.01

Give your dog relief from dry, itchy skin with Virbac Epi-Soothe Shampoo. This emollient oatmeal shampoo is designed to cleanse your dog's skin while also easing skin irritation caused by allergies. Oatmeal soothes and nourishes the skin and has shown to help dogs with hotspots and excessive licking and biting due to allergies.

The pH balanced formula normalizes irritated skin using glycotechnology. This reduces the adhesion of bacterial and yeast particles on the surface of your dog's skin, which disrupts bacterial and fungal infections.

Virbac Epi-Soothe Shampoo also contains spherulites, which stay on the skin and continuously release protective ingredients after the product has been applied. With this soap-free medicated shampoo, you can give your pup relief from dry, itchy skin once and for all.

Here’s to bath time that finally eases sensitive skin.

4. Burt's Bees Care Plus+ Relieving Chamomile & Rosemary Dog Shampoo

Active ingredients: Colloidal oatmeal, beeswax, honey, chamomile flower extract, and rosemary leaf extract

Size: 16 oz bottle

Price: $10.99

Made with rosemary and chamomile to soothe and heal irritated skin, bathing your dog Burt's Bees Care Plus+ Relieving Chamomile & Rosemary Dog Shampoo means less time spent scratching and more time going on walks, playing fetch, or getting in a good cuddle session on the couch.

This pH balanced shampoo is made with natural ingredients that provide a gentle yet thorough clean. Colloidal oatmeal eases irritation while keeping the skin hydrated. Beeswax helps with wound healing and also keeps the skin from becoming dry and brittle.

Burt's Bees Care Plus+ Relieving Chamomile & Rosemary Dog Shampoo is made in the USA using only the highest quality ingredients. It doesn't contain any colorants, sulfates, or other harmful compounds that could irritate your pooch's sensitive skin.

5. Vet's Best Oatmeal Medicated Dog Shampoo

Active ingredients: Salicylic acid, colloidal oatmeal, tea tree oil, vitamin B5, and aloe vera

Size: 16 oz bottle

Price: $14.99

Treat your dog to a soothing, nourishing bath that helps his sensitive skin. Vet's Best Oatmeal Medicated Dog Shampoo is formulated to soothe and moisturize dry, itchy, sensitive skin with proven, all natural ingredients.

This vet-formulated shampoo contains a calming blend of colloidal oatmeal, salicylic acid, tea tree oil, and vitamin B5. Together these ingredients soothe irritation, eliminate dandruff, clear and tighten the pores, and cleans your dog's skin and coat, creating a healthy glow.

When used as directed, this gentle yet effective shampoo will leave your dog with calmer skin and no wet dog smell. Vet's Best Oatmeal Medicated Dog Shampoo can be safely used with topical flea and tick products.

6. Earthbath Oatmeal & Aloe, Vanilla & Almond Shampoo

Active ingredients: Colloidal oatmeal, coconut, aloe vera, glycerin, vitamins A, B, D, & E, and allantoin

Size: 16 oz bottle

Price: $16.99

Itch-relief is just a bath away with Earthbath Oatmeal & Aloe, Vanilla & Almond Shampoo. This formula is specially created to help dogs with dry, itchy, sensitive skin. The combination of colloidal oatmeal and organic aloe vera work to promote healing, ease skin irritation, and bring moisture back into your pup's skin and coat.

Earthbath Oatmeal & Aloe, Vanilla & Almond Shampoo is pH balanced and creates a luxurious lather that makes bath time a truly enjoyable experience for your pup. This shampoo is soap-free, which means that it won't wash off topical flea and tick applications.

After one use, your furry pal's skin and coat will be clean, soft, and smelling great. Earthbath Oatmeal & Aloe, Vanilla & Almond Shampoo is made without parabens, sulfates, or dyes. It's also cruelty-free and is proudly made in the USA.

7. Espree Natural Tea Tree and Aloe Dog Shampoo

Active ingredients: Coconut, aloe vera, silk amino acids, safflower oil, pro-vitamin B5, vitamin A, and jojoba oil

Size: 20 oz bottle

Price: $12.79

Heal and nourish your best pal's skin and coat with Espree Natural Tea Tree and Aloe Dog Shampoo. This quality shampoo is made with natural and organic ingredients that soothe sensitive skin. It relieves common symptoms like itching and inflammation so that your dog can spend less time scratching and more time enjoying his days.

Espree Natural Tea Tree and Aloe Dog Shampoo is made with quality ingredients like organically-grown aloe vera, tea tree oil, and jojoba oil. These intense yet gentle ingredients relieve irritation caused by dry skin, hot spots, and flea bites.

This natural dog shampoo for sensitive skin is also formulated with vitamin E, pro-vitamin B5, and salicylic acid. Vitamin E helps to treat canine atopic dermatitis while moisturizing and heals coat damage. Salicylic acid exfoliates the skin and balances oil production.

Espree Natural Tea Tree and Aloe Dog Shampoo is made with human-grade ingredients, which means you can bathe your pup with confidence.

8. Wondercide Oatmeal & Honey Shampoo Bar

Active ingredients: Honey, neem oil, oatmeal, and coconut oil

Size: 4oz bar

Price: $14.99

Dry skin and dirt coats have met their match! Wondercide Oatmeal & Honey Shampoo Bar gets rid of dirt and knocks out dryness using all natural ingredients. Wondercide Oatmeal & Honey Shampoo Bar is unique in that it's a shampoo bar instead of the common liquid form. The bar is made with coconut oil, which creates a lush lather when rubbed against your pup's skin and coat.

This cleanser is designed for dogs with sensitive skin. Honey and aloe vera gently cleanse and condition the skin and coat while also helping with moisture retention. The addition of neem offers antiseptic properties to fend off bacteria and fungus.

Wondercide Oatmeal & Honey Shampoo Bar doesn't contain any parabens, fragrances, artificial colors, sulfates, or other synthetic ingredients. It's also made in the USA using human food-grade ingredients.

9. TropiClean Gentle Coconut Hypoallergenic Shampoo

Active ingredients: Coconut cleanser, avena sativa oatmeal, aloe extract, and vitamin E

Size: 20 oz bottle

Price: $12.99

For puppies and adult dogs with sensitive skin, check out TropiClean Gentle Coconut Hypoallergenic Shampoo. This shampoo is formulated to gently cleanse and moisturize your pup's skin and coat with a rich, soothing lather.

Not only is this pH-balanced sensitive skin shampoo soap-free, it's also made without parabens, dyes, or other ingredients that may harm your pup's skin or coat. Instead it's formulated with naturally derived ingredients like mild coconut cleanser, aloe extract, vitamin E, and avena sativa oatmeal.

No one likes the smell of a wet dog! Thankfully TropiClean Gentle Coconut Hypoallergenic Shampoo is formulated to leave your dog with a light scent of coconut. You can both escape to your own tropical paradise during your next cuddle session!

This shampoo is made in the USA and is safe for dogs 12 weeks or older.

10. John Paul Pet Tea Tree Treatment Dog Shampoo

Active ingredients: Almond oil, chamomile, eucalyptus oil, and tea tree oil

Size: 16 oz bottle

Price: $12.99

John Paul Pet Tea Tree Treatment Dog Shampoo offers everything your dog's skin needs. It not only reduces skin irritations, it cleanses and soothes, leaving your dog fresh, clean, and itch-free.

This shampoo is formulated with natural ingredients like eucalyptus and tea tree leaf oil, which soothe skin irritation while discouraging further licking and biting. This gives hot spots time to heal. These botanicals also repel fleas and ticks, two parasites that are known to cause skin problems.

The addition of chamomile, oatmeal, and almond oil also soothe irritated skin, while aloe works to keep the skin hydrated and moisturized.

John Paul Pet Tea Tree Treatment Dog Shampoo is tearless, which means it's safe for puppies and dogs of all ages. Because it's tested on humans first, you can bathe your furry companion without worry.

11. GNC Ultra for Pets Medicated Hypoallergenic Shampoo

Active ingredients: Coconut oil and safflower seed oil

Size: 16 oz bottle

Price: $8.13

Boost the health and condition of your dog's skin with GNC Ultra for Pets Medicated Hypoallergenic Shampoo. This medicated dog shampoo is made with a gentle, fragrance-free formula that soothes irritation caused by environmental stimulants and allergies.

GNC Ultra for Pets Medicated Hypoallergenic Shampoo is made with safe and highly effective ingredients. Pramoxine hydrochloride eases irritation while coconut oil and safflower seed oil keep the skin hydrated and moisturized.

This pH balanced formula is dye- and fragrance-free, though it will leave your dog smelling fresh and clean. You don’t have to worry about wet dog smell with this medicated shampoo. GNC Ultra for Pets Medicated Hypoallergenic Shampoo is made in the USA and is safe for dogs of all ages.

12. Pawtitas Organic Lavender & Chamomile Oatmeal Dog Shampoo & Conditioner

Active ingredients: Organic vegetable glycerin, organic aloe vera leaf, organic neem, organic rosemary, organic chamomile, organic olive leaf, organic moringa, colloidal oatmeal, and baking soda

Size: 16 oz bottle

Price: $9.99

Looking for a product that cleans and refreshes your pup's coat while also easing irritation? Pawtitas Organic Lavender & Chamomile Oatmeal Dog Shampoo & Conditioner is just the product. This shampoo and conditioner combo soothes and moisturizes dry, itchy skin while removing dirt and other debris from your pup's coat.

It's specially formulated with certified organic ingredients, which means you can bathe your pup without a worry in the world. Pawtitas Organic Lavender & Chamomile Oatmeal Dog Shampoo & Conditioner offers instant itch relief and also soothes other common skin problems like flaking and hot spots.

This shampoo is crafted with certified organic vegetable glycerin, aloe vera leaf, neem, rosemary, and chamomile. It's also made with colloidal oatmeal, which is the go-to ingredient for soothing, nourishing, and healing irritated skin.

13. 4-Legger Organic, Hypo-Allergenic, Lemongrass & Aloe Dog Shampoo

Active ingredients: Organic lemongrass, aloe vera, olive oil, coconut oil, jojoba oil, and rosemary essential oil

Size: 16 oz bottle

Price: $15.98

4-Legger Organic, Hypo-Allergenic, Lemongrass & Aloe Dog Shampoo offers gentle cleansing and moisturizing to remove dirt and grime while leaving your dog's skin and coat soft and shiny. This organic shampoo offers soothing relief from dry, itchy skin using all natural, sustainably sourced ingredients.

Lemongrass is not only a natural cleanser that gets rid of "doggy smell," it's commonly used in aromatherapy to uplift the mind and body. This natural ingredient also offers antibacterial, anti-fungal, and pest deterrent properties!

Other ingredients like rosemary essential oil and aloe vera juice ease inflammation while re-moisturizing the skin and improving skin quality.

The best part is that 4-Legger Organic, Hypo-Allergenic, Lemongrass & Aloe Dog Shampoo is great for all dogs - with or without sensitive skin!

14. Zymox Shampoo with Vitamin D3

Active ingredients: Grapefruit seed extract, zinc, vitamin D3, lysozyme, lactoferrin, and lactoperoxidase

Size: 14 oz bottle

Price: $14.99

Zymox Shampoo with Vitamin D3 is formulated to ease itchy, inflamed skin. This shampoo protects your dog's natural skin barrier without causing dryness or further irritation. Instead of using harsh chemicals, this dog shampoo for sensitive skin uses mild plant surfactants and anti-inflammatory enzymes to soothe, nourish, and calm the skin.

Zymox Shampoo with Vitamin D3 is also fortified with various skin-nourishing vitamins and minerals, including vitamin A, vitamin B5, vitamin E, vitamin D3, zinc, and potassium. Vitamin D3 hydrates the skin and gently relieves surface irritations while vitamin E helps the skin to heal and repair. Zinc offers antioxidants and promotes wound healing and protein synthesis.

Zymox Shampoo with Vitamin D3 is made without harsh chemicals, detergents, and petroleum bi-products. It offers a mild, pleasant fragrance that keeps your dog smelling great.

No matter if you have a puppy or a senior dog with sensitive skin, this is a shampoo that you can trust.

15. Attitude Furry Friends Soothing Oatmeal Shampoo

Active ingredients: Oats and glycerin

Size: 16 oz bottle

Price: $14.95

Take the best care of your dog's skin and coat by washing him with Attitude Furry Friends Soothing Oatmeal Shampoo. This all natural shampoo is made with oats, glycerin, and other ingredients that leave your pet's coat soft while also protecting sensitive skin.

Oatmeal is the go-to ingredient for soothing irritated skin while also remoisturizing it to prevent dry skin. Instead of using soap, this shampoo is formulated with sodium coco-sulfate to create a foamy lather that removes dirt and other debris.

This soothing vegan shampoo is a gentle yet powerful cleanser. Though it's unscented, this shampoo doesn't cause the dreaded “wet dog” smell. It's hypoallergenic, dermatologically tested, and is proudly made in Canada.

Attitude Furry Friends Soothing Oatmeal Shampoo is made with a biodegradable formula and is certified by PETA as a vegan, cruelty-free product.

16. Paws & Pals Oatmeal, Sweet Basil & Turmeric Shampoo

Active ingredients: Oatmeal, rosemary, aloe vera, and pro-vitamin B5

Size: 20 oz bottle

Price: $14.99

Don't let your pup suffer with irritated skin for another day! A calming bath with a luxurious lather from Paws & Pals Oatmeal, Sweet Basil & Turmeric Shampoo is sure to help.

This shampoo is specially formulated for pups with dry, sensitive skin. It's made with natural oils that deeply cleanse your dog, while also soothing, moisturizing, and softening his skin and coat. Say goodbye to irritated skin once and for all!

The combination of oatmeal, shea butter, and rosemary smooth and moisturize even the most brittle coats and driest skin. After just one wash, your dog's coat will be clean and odor-free.

Paws & Pals Oatmeal, Sweet Basil & Turmeric Shampoo is made with non-toxic, vegan ingredients that is safe for your dog and the entire family. The tearless, paraben-free, and cruelty-free formula makes bath time hassle- and pain-free.

17. Nature's Miracle Oatmeal Dog Shampoo

Active ingredients: Plant-derived surfactants, colloidal oatmeal, chamomile extract, and vitamin B

Size: 16 oz bottle

Price: $9.35

Oatmeal is one of the best ingredients for dogs with sensitive skin. Nature's Miracle Oatmeal Dog Shampoo is soap-free and doesn't contain any harsh ingredients like parabens or dyes. This 4-in-1 provides the benefits of shampoo and conditioner. It soothes itchy skin, cleanses your dog's skin and coat, neutralizes odors, and conditions, leaving your pup soft and silky.

Aside from colloidal oatmeal, this shampoo also contains other skin-nourishing ingredients like vitamin B and chamomile extract. B vitamins support the skin's natural defenses while also reducing the symptoms of dermatitis and other skin conditions. Chamomile is rich in antioxidants and soothes redness and other forms of irritation.

Nature's Miracle Oatmeal Dog Shampoo is made in the USA using safe, all natural ingredients. Because it's soap-free, it can be used in combination with topical flea and tick products.

18. Buddy Wash Original Lavender & Mint Dog Shampoo & Conditioner

Active ingredients: Coconut, aloe vera gel, lavender essence, mint essence, chamomile, sage extract, rosemary extract, nettle extract, tea tree oil, vitamin E, and vitamin C

Size: 16 oz bottle

Price: $10.59

Wash and condition your dog's skin and coat with Buddy Wash Original Lavender & Mint Dog Shampoo & Conditioner. This 2-in-1 formula is made with natural herbs and oils that leave your pup clean, soft, and smelling great.

Instead of using harsh chemicals like parabens and sulfates, Buddy Wash Original Lavender & Mint Dog Shampoo & Conditioner is powered by natural ingredients that are nourishing and hydrating. Each bottle is made with aloe vera gel, tea tree oil, and wheat protein extract, which is a gentle yet effective deodorizing agent. The addition of vitamins C and E protect the skin while supporting the natural protective barrier.

The gentle formula provides a soothing bath experience for your pup. The calming scents of lavender and mint allow your dog to relax and be at total ease. Buddy Wash Original Lavender & Mint Dog Shampoo & Conditioner is made in the USA, so you can bathe with confidence!

19. K9 Pro Aloe and Oatmeal Cucumber Melon Shampoo for Allergies

Active ingredients: Aloe vera gel, oatmeal extract, and melon extract

Size: 16 oz bottle

Price: $17.95

Unlike other shampoos, K9 Pro Aloe and Oatmeal Cucumber Melon Shampoo for Allergies is an all-natural, soap-free formula that's specifically crafted for dogs with sensitive skin. This hypoallergenic shampoo soothes dry, itchy, sensitive skin with a soothing scent that will have your pup smelling fresh and clean.

It's formulated with glycerin, cucumber infusion, aloe vera gel, oatmeal extract, and melon extract. This sensitive skin shampoo is made in the USA using the finest ingredients. Make bath time fun and enjoyable for the both of you!

K9 Pro Aloe and Oatmeal Cucumber Melon Shampoo for Allergies is made with proprietary pharmasome technology, which are tiny particles that encapsulate each ingredient. These particles then adhere to your dog and penetrate to the skin, carrying the ingredients to where they're needed the most.

20. NaturVet Aller-911 Skin Care Shampoo

Active ingredients: Aloe vera, tea tree oil, rosemary oil, and lavender oil

Size: 16 oz bottle

Price: $18.99

NaturVet Aller-911 Skin Care Shampoo is uniquely designed to soothe pups who are dealing with itchy, irritated skin due to seasonal allergies. This sulfate-free shampoo removes dirt and grime from your pup's coat without stripping his coat of essential natural oils.

It contains a powerful blend of natural ingredients, including aloe vera gel, tea tree oil, rosemary oil, and lavender oil. Each of these nourishing compounds will help your pet's sensitive skin year-round.

Smelly pup? NaturVet Aller-911 Skin Care Shampoo takes care of that in an instant. This shampoo not only smells great, it leaves your dog's skin and coat, soft, shiny, and irritation-free.

NaturVet Aller-911 Skin Care Shampoo is proudly made in the USA using only the finest moisturizing ingredients. Your pup's spa day has never been so great!

What causes sensitive skin in dogs?

There are several factors that can cause your dog to have sensitive skin, including environmental and genetic factors. Identifying what's causing your dog's skin problems makes finding the proper treatment much easier.

Your dog's outward appearance is one of the most visible indicators of his well-being. If your dog has sensitive skin, you're likely to notice dry, flaky patches, hair loss, and excessive scratching.

Sensitive skin can be caused by genetic factors like diet and allergies. Some dogs are allergic to certain foods, including wheat, corn, soy, and even protein sources like chicken and beef. Feeding your dog an ingredient he's allergic to on a daily basis can cause skin problems.

Another common genetic issue that can cause sensitive skin is allergies. Some dogs are more genetically predisposed to have environmental sensitivities. For instance, your dog may be allergic to dust mites, pollen, grass, and other common allergens.

On the other hand, your dog may also have sensitive skin due to environmental factors. Some dogs' skin is sensitive to weather changes. It's not uncommon for a dog to have dry skin in the winter and flare ups during the warmer seasons.

If the air in your home is lacking humidity, this can also irritate your dog's skin and cause it to become dry and flaky. Running a humidifier in the home can help.

Parasites like fleas and mites can also cause skin irritation, especially if your dog has an allergy to their saliva.

Grooming tips for dogs with sensitive skin

As the parent of a pup with sensitive skin, there are some grooming tips and tricks that you’ll want to put into practice. Here are some things to keep in mind when grooming your furry companion.

First and foremost, always use a specially formulated shampoo when bathing your dog. These shampoos are designed to remove dirt, debris, and allergens like dust and pollen that may be irritating your dog’s skin. At the same time, these products moisturize and hydrate the skin to combat allergies and ease irritation.

One key thing to remember is that bathing your dog too often can actually do more harm than good, even if you’re using a gentle shampoo meant for dogs with sensitive skin. Overwashing strips the natural oils on your dog’s coat and can cause dry, flaky skin.

Aside from regular grooming, you also want to wipe your dog’s feet each time he comes from outside. This helps to remove outdoor allergens before your dog comes into the house. This way pollen and other allergens aren’t bought in and tracked throughout your home, leading to further issues.

If your dog has dry skin patches, consider applying a topical oil. An oil formulated with vitamin E can help with dry skin by providing much needed moisture.

Can I use human shampoo on my dog?

While there are plenty of hydrating and moisturizing shampoos meant for human use, these products should never be used on your dog. This is because human skin is very different from canine skin.

Not only do dogs have thinner skin, they have a completely different pH balance. Canine skin is more alkaline, with a pH range of 5.5 to 7.2. On the other hand, human skin is more acidic and has a pH range of 4.8 to 5.8.

Using human shampoo on your dog will disturb his natural pH balance while leaving his skin vulnerable to irritation and infections. So while it may be tempting to bathe your dog using your own shampoo, it’s never a good idea to do so.

Final thoughts

Using the right dog shampoo for sensitive skin makes bath time more enjoyable for the both of you. All of the shampoos that were highlighted above are made using safe, natural ingredients that help the skin heal. These products are formulated to hydrate and nourish the skin, which means no more redness, itching, and other skin problems.

Whether you choose to use Pupper Coat or one of the other 19 products on our list, you can use them with confidence knowing that they’re formulated to soothe, nourish, and protect your pup’s skin and coat. Here’s to less itching, scratching, and licking and more time for your dog to run, romp, and rest.