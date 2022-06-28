Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Dogs are known for being loyal and loving companions. They are also known for their thick fur coats that can sometimes be difficult to groom. If your dog has dry skin, you need to find a good shampoo that will help moisturize their skin and keep it healthy.

In this blog post, we will discuss the 20 best dog shampoos for dry skin in 2022. We'll also provide some tips on how to choose the right shampoo for your dog's needs.

What causes itchy skin in dogs?

There are many causes of itchy skin in dogs, but the most common is allergies. Allergies can be caused by environmental factors such as pollen or dust mites, or they can be food allergies. Other causes of itchy skin include parasites, infections, and hormonal imbalances.

If your dog is scratching more than usual, it's important to take them to the vet to rule out any underlying health conditions. Once you've determined that your dog's itchiness is indeed caused by allergies, there are a few things you can do to help soothe their skin.

First, try switching to hypoallergenic dog food or feed them a limited ingredient diet. You can also give them regular baths with a mild, hypoallergenic dog shampoo. Be sure to avoid shampoos that contain harsh chemicals or fragrances, as these can further irritate your dog's skin.

The best way to treat dry, itchy skin is to use a dog shampoo that's specifically designed for dry skin. These shampoos usually contain ingredients like oatmeal or aloe vera, which can help to soothe and hydrate your dog's skin.

The best way to treat dry, itchy skin is to use a dog shampoo that's specifically designed for dry skin. These shampoos usually contain ingredients like oatmeal or aloe vera, which can help to soothe and hydrate your dog's skin.

We're sharing the 20 best dog shampoos for dry skin today that should help resolve your dog's itchy skin. That is if they don't have some other deeper medical condition going on.

Is baby shampoo good for dogs with dry skin?

This is a question that we get asked a lot and the answer is no. Baby shampoo is not good for dogs with dry skin. In fact, it can actually make their condition worse.

The reason why baby shampoo is not good for dogs with dry skin is that it contains harsh chemicals that can strip away the natural oils from their skin. This can leave their skin feeling dry, itchy, and irritated.

What can I bathe my dog in for dry itchy skin?

There are a number of different dog shampoos that you can use to help soothe your dog's dry, itchy skin.

Some of the best dog shampoos for dry skin should include the all or some of following ingredients:

Oatmeal

Aloe vera

Coconut oil

Shea butter

Each of these ingredients has properties that can help to soothe and nourish your dog's dry skin.

When should I bathe my dog with dry skin?

You should only bathe your dog as often as necessary. If you notice that their skin is starting to look dry or they are scratching more than usual, then it is time for a bath.

Over-bathing can actually make your dog's dry skin worse, so be sure to only bathe them when necessary.

When you do bathe your dog, be sure to use lukewarm water and a mild, hypoallergenic shampoo. Avoid using hot water or harsh shampoos as this can further dry out their skin.

After the bath, be sure to apply a moisturizing cream or lotion to their skin to help replenish lost moisture.

What else can I put on my dog for dry itchy skin?

There are many things you can do to help your dog with dry, itchy skin. In addition to using a quality dog shampoo, you can also:

Feed them a nutritious diet

A nutritious diet for a dog is one that is high in protein and low in carbs. Dogs need protein to help build and repair muscle, hair, and skin. A diet that is high in carbs can lead to weight gain and obesity, which can lead to other health problems.

Give them regular baths

In addition to using the best dog shampoo for dry skin, you can also help your dog's dry skin by feeding them a nutritious diet and giving them regular baths.

Use a humidifier in your home

A humidifier can help your dog's dry skin by adding moisture to the air. This can help to prevent the skin from becoming too dry and irritated.

Give them supplements like omega-fatty acids

Some supplements that can help a dog with dry skin include omega-fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids are especially beneficial, as they help to keep the skin moisturized and may also help to reduce inflammation.

How do I choose the best dog shampoo for dry skin?

There are several factors to consider when buying the best dog shampoo for dry skin. Some of the most important factors include:

The ingredients in the shampoo

The ingredients in a dog shampoo can affect how well it cleanses and moisturizes the skin. It is important to choose a shampoo that contains quality, natural ingredients that will help to cleanse and moisturize the skin without causing irritation.

The type of skin your dog has

Dogs can have different types of skin, just like people. Some dogs have dry skin, while others have oily skin. It is important to choose a shampoo that is formulated for the type of skin your dog has.

Your dog's individual needs

Every dog is different, and each one may have different needs when it comes to their shampoo. If your dog has particularly dry skin, you may need to choose a shampoo that is designed specifically for dry skin.

You can also help your dog's dry skin by feeding them a nutritious diet and giving them supplements like omega-fatty acids, as we noted above.

Now that we discussed all of the above information, please read the below details on each of the 25 best dog shampoos for dry skin in 2022 to learn more about each brand.

Image courtesy Pupper

This shampoo is specifically designed for dogs with dry skin. It's made with all-natural ingredients like beeswax and oatmeal to gently cleanse and moisturize your pup's skin.

Pupper Shampoo is also free of harsh chemicals, sulfates, and fragrances that could irritate your dog's skin. If you're looking for an all-natural, gentle shampoo to help soothe your dog's dry skin, Pupper Shampoo is a great option.

2. Buddy Wash Lavender Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

Buddy Wash's Lavender Dog Shampoo is a great option for dogs with dry skin. It's made with all-natural ingredients like lavender oil and aloe vera to help soothe and moisturize your pup's skin.

This shampoo is also free of harsh chemicals, sulfates, and fragrances that could irritate your dog's skin. If you're looking for an all-natural, gentle shampoo to help soothe your dog's dry skin, Buddy Wash Lavender Dog Shampoo is a great option.

3. Burt's Bees Hypoallergenic Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

Burt's Bees Hypoallergenic Dog Shampoo is a great option for dogs with dry skin. It's made with all-natural ingredients like oatmeal and almond oil to help soothe and moisturize your pup's skin.

This shampoo is also free of harsh chemicals, sulfates, and fragrances that could irritate your dog's skin. If you're looking for an all-natural, gentle shampoo to help soothe your dog's dry skin, Burt's Bees Hypoallergenic Dog Shampoo is a great option.

4. Rocco & Roxie Soothe Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Rocco & Roxie

Rocco & Roxie Soothe Dog Shampoo is a great option for dogs with dry skin. It's made with all-natural ingredients like aloe vera and chamomile to help soothe and moisturize your pup's skin.

This shampoo is also free of harsh chemicals, sulfates, and fragrances that could irritate your dog's skin. If you're looking for an all-natural, gentle shampoo to help soothe your dog's dry skin, Rocco & Roxie Soothe Dog Shampoo is a great option.

5. Nature's Miracle Odor Control Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

Nature's Miracle Odor Control best Dog Shampoo for dry skin is a great option for dogs with dry skin. It's made with all-natural ingredients like baking soda and citrus oil to help soothe and moisturize your pup's skin.

This shampoo is also free of harsh chemicals, sulfates, and fragrances that could irritate your dog's skin. If you're looking for an all-natural, gentle shampoo to help soothe your dog's dry skin, Nature's Miracle Odor Control Dog Shampoo is a great option.

6. TropiClean Medicated Oatmeal Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy TropiClean

TropiClean Medicated Oatmeal Dog Shampoo is a great option for dogs with dry skin. It's made with all-natural ingredients like oatmeal and aloe vera to help soothe and moisturize your pup's skin.

This shampoo is also free of harsh chemicals, sulfates, and fragrances that could irritate your dog's skin. If you're looking for an all-natural, gentle shampoo to help soothe your dog's dry skin, TropiClean Medicated Oatmeal Dog Shampoo is a great option.

7. Oliver’s Choice Dog Shampoo with Oatmeal, Aloe, and Shea Butter

Image courtesy Oliver’s Choice

Oliver's Choice Dog Shampoo with Oatmeal, Aloe, and Shea Butter is a great option for dogs with dry skin. It's made with all-natural ingredients like oatmeal, aloe vera, and shea butter to help soothe and moisturize your pup's skin.

This shampoo is also free of harsh chemicals, sulfates, and fragrances that could irritate your dog's skin. If you're looking for an all-natural, gentle shampoo to help soothe your dog's dry skin, Oliver's Choice Dog Shampoo with Oatmeal, Aloe, and Shea Butter is a great option.

8. Antiparasitic & Antiseborrheic Medicated Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

This shampoo is designed to treat a number of skin conditions including seborrhea, mange, and other parasitic infections. It contains active ingredients that help to soothe the skin while also cleansing and protecting it. This shampoo is safe for use on dogs of all ages and can be used as often as needed.

If your dog has any of the aforementioned skin conditions, then this is the shampoo for you. It’s also a good choice if you’re looking for a medicated shampoo that can be used on a regular basis.

9. Burt's Bees Dog Shampoo for Puppies

Image courtesy Chewy

This shampoo is made with natural ingredients that are gentle on the skin and coat. It's designed for use on puppies and is safe for use on dogs of all ages. This shampoo will leave your puppy's coat clean, soft, and healthy.

If you’re looking for a natural shampoo that’s gentle enough for puppies, then this is the one for you. It’s also a good choice if you have an older dog with sensitive skin.

Burt's Bees best dog shampoo for dry skin in Puppies is our top pick for the best shampoo for puppies. This natural shampoo is gentle on the skin and coat and is safe for use on dogs of all ages.

10. Natural Oatmeal & Aloe Itch Relief Dog & Cat Shampoo

Image courtesy Earthbath Natural Pet Care

This shampoo is made with oatmeal and aloe to help relieve itchiness and dryness. It's safe for use on dogs and cats of all ages and can be used as often as needed. This shampoo will leave your pet's coat clean, soft, and healthy.

If your dog or cat is suffering from itchiness or dryness, then this is the shampoo for you. It’s also a good choice if you’re looking for a natural shampoo that can be used on a regular basis.

11. deShedding Shampoo for Dogs and Cats

Image courtesy FURminator

This shampoo is designed to help reduce shedding. It's safe for use on dogs and cats of all ages and can be used as often as needed. This shampoo will leave your pet's coat clean, soft, and healthy.

If you’re looking for a shampoo that can help reduce shedding, then this is the one for you. It’s also a good choice if you want a shampoo that can be used on a regular basis.

12. Wahl 4-in-1 Calming Pet Shampoo

Image courtesy Wahl

This shampoo is designed to help calm and relax your pet. It's safe for use on dogs and cats of all ages and can be used as often as needed. This shampoo will leave your pet's coat clean, soft, and healthy.

If you’re looking for a shampoo that can help calm your pet, then this is the one for you. It’s also a good choice if you want a shampoo that can be used on a regular basis.

13. MiconaHex+Triz Shampoo for Dogs

Image courtesy Dechra

This shampoo is made with an anti-fungal and anti-bacterial agent that helps to fight infections. It's safe for use on dogs and cats of all ages and can be used as often as needed. This shampoo will leave your pet's coat clean, soft, and healthy.

If your dog or cat has a skin infection, then this is the shampoo for you. It’s also a good choice if you want a medicated shampoo that can be used on a regular basis.

14. Virbac Epi-Soothe Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

This shampoo is made with a number of natural ingredients that help to soothe the skin. It's safe for use on dogs and cats of all ages and can be used as often as needed. This shampoo will leave your pet's coat clean, soft, and healthy.

If your dog or cat has sensitive skin, then this is the shampoo for you. It’s also a good choice if you want a natural shampoo that can be used on a regular basis.

15. Malaseb Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

This shampoo is made with an anti-fungal and anti-bacterial agent that helps to fight infections. It's safe for use on dogs and cats of all ages and can be used as often as needed. This shampoo will leave your pet's coat clean, soft, and healthy.

If your dog or cat has a skin infection, then this is the shampoo for you. It’s also a good choice if you want a medicated shampoo that can be used on a regular basis.

16. TropiClean OxyMed Medicated Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

This shampoo is made with an anti-fungal and anti-bacterial agent that helps to fight infections. It's safe for use on dogs and cats of all ages and can be used as often as needed. This shampoo will leave your pet's coat clean, soft, and healthy.

17. Pet MD Antiseptic and Antifungal Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

This shampoo is made with an anti-fungal and anti-bacterial agent that helps to fight infections. It's safe for use on dogs and cats of all ages and can be used as often as needed. This shampoo will leave your pet's coat clean, soft, and healthy.

18. Strawfield Pets Chlorhexidine Shampoo for Dog

Image courtesy Strawfield

With the Strawfield Pets Chlorhexidine & Ketoconazole Dog, Cat, and Horse Antiseptic Spray, you can provide comfort to your animal pet. This aloe-infused product helps treat skin irritations and dermatitis; seborrhea; pyoderma; hotspots; ringworm; and yeast infections.

It's alcohol-free, so you can use it on your dog's paws, mouth, and eyes as well as ear and eye wipes. This spray may be used to refresh your pet's face folds, wrinkles, or dog beards between baths.

19. Smiling Paws Antibacterial & Antifungal Shampoo

Image courtesy Chewy

This shampoo is made with an anti-fungal and anti-bacterial agent that helps to fight infections. It's safe for use on dogs and cats of all ages and can be used as often as needed. This shampoo will leave your pet's coat clean, soft, and healthy.

Treats skin irritations such as dermatitis and pyoderma. Benzethonium Chloride is included to help eliminate germs that cause discomfort and stench, while Ketoconazole is used to cure fungal infections.

20. Well & Good Oatmeal Medicated Dog Shampoo

Image courtesy Petco

With a unique blend of aloe vera, kava kava extract, and glycerin for ultimate moisturizing effects. Helps relieve itching in moderate to severe skin disorders. Leaves the coat soft, shiny, and manageable.

This dog shampoo is made with oatmeal to keep your dog's dry skin moisturized. It's also medicated to help relieve itching from skin disorders. This shampoo will leave your pet's coat clean, soft, and healthy.

Why does my dog itch all of the time?

If your dog is constantly scratching and has dry, flaky skin, they may have a condition called atopic dermatitis. This condition can be caused by environmental allergens like pollen or dust mites, or it could be a reaction to certain food ingredients.

Whatever the cause, atopic dermatitis is uncomfortable for your dog and can be difficult to treat. One way to help soothe your dog's dry skin is to use a special shampoo designed for dogs with this condition.

What are some natural remedies to relieve a dog's itchy skin?

There are several natural remedies you can make at home to help relieve your dog's itchy skin. One is a soothing oatmeal bath. Grind up some oats in a food processor until they are a fine powder, then add them to your dog's bath water.

You can also make a compress out of chamomile tea bags to help soothe your dog's skin. Simply steep two tea bags in boiling water for a few minutes, then remove and allow them to cool slightly. Place the tea bags on a clean cloth and apply to your dog's affected areas for about 15 minutes.

For more severe cases of itchy skin, you can give your dog a mixture of 50/50 apple cider vinegar and water. This will help to kill any bacteria or fungus on the skin that may be causing the itchiness. Be sure to use a very soft cloth when applying, as the vinegar can be harsh on the skin.

If your dog's itchy skin does not improve with home remedies, it is important to take them to the vet to rule out any underlying medical conditions.

What are some medical conditions that cause itchy skin in dogs?

There are several medical conditions that can cause itchy skin in dogs. One of the most common is allergies. Dogs can be allergic to pollen, grass, dust mites, and many other things.

If your dog is constantly scratching and you cannot figure out why, it is important to take them to the vet to rule out allergies.

Another common cause of itchy skin in dogs is mange. Mange is a skin condition caused by mites that burrow into the skin and cause intense itching. If your dog has mange, they will need to be treated by a vet.

Fleas are another common cause of itchy skin in dogs. If your dog has fleas, they will need to be treated with a Flea shampoo.

Dry skin is another common cause of itchy skin in dogs. If your dog has dry skin, you can try using a Dog Shampoo that is designed for dry skin.

How long will it take before dog shampoo helps my dog's dry skin?

It depends on the shampoo you use and the severity of your dog's dry skin. Some shampoos will start working immediately, while others may take a few weeks to see results.

If you do not see any improvement in your dog's dry skin after using a shampoo for a few weeks, it is important to take them to the vet to rule out any underlying medical conditions.

Final Thoughts on 20 Best Dog Shampoos for Dry Skin in 2022

If your dog is experiencing dry skin then it's best to try one of the brands we've featured here today in the list of 20 best dog shampoos for dry skin. These are by far the best options available to use for all dog breeds out there.