If you're a dog owner, you know that keeping your furry friend healthy is a top priority. That's why probiotics are so important – they help keep your pup's gut health in check and can help ward off sickness and disease. In this blog post, we will discuss the 20 best dog probiotics for 2022.

These probiotics have been proven to be effective and safe, and they come from some of the best brands in the business. Keep reading for more information.

What are probiotics?

Probiotics are live, beneficial bacteria that keep the gastrointestinal tract healthy and support the immune system. When given to dogs in adequate amounts, probiotics can help with a variety of digestive issues such as diarrhea, constipation, gas, bloating, and poor nutrient absorption.

They can also help to reduce allergies, improve skin and coat health, and reduce inflammation. There are many different probiotic supplements on the market, and it can be difficult to know which one is best for your dog.

That's why we're sharing the best dog probiotics for 2022 today with you. We hope this list and information helps you determine which option is right for your furry friend.

What are prebiotics for dogs?

Prebiotics are a type of dietary fiber that helps promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut. Probiotics are live bacteria that help maintain a healthy balance of gut flora. When taken together, prebiotics and probiotics work synergistically to support digestive health.

The best way to give your dog prebiotics is through a diet rich in whole foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and grains. You can also find prebiotic supplements for dogs at your local pet store.

How do I know if my dog needs probiotics?

If you are unsure if your dog needs probiotics, there are a few things you can look for. Dogs that suffer from diarrhea, constipation, gas, bloating, and a reduction in appetite may need probiotics.

If your dog is exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is best to consult with your veterinarian to see if probiotics are right for them. There are many different types of probiotics available for dogs, so it is important to find one that is best suited for your dog's needs.

What are the benefits of the best dog probiotics?

Probiotics can offer a number of benefits for dogs, including better digestion, a stronger immune system, and relief from allergies and skin conditions.

The best probiotics for dogs will contain live and active cultures that can help to restore the balance of good bacteria in your dog's gut. This can lead to improved overall health for your dog.

What are the side effects of probiotics for dogs?

Probiotics are generally considered safe for dogs, with few side effects. The most common side effect is diarrhea, which usually goes away after a few days. If your dog experiences any severe side effects, it is important to consult with your veterinarian.

Do probiotics make dogs thirsty?

Yes, probiotics can make dogs thirsty. This is because they help to regulate the production of water in the body. When there is an imbalance of bacteria in the gut, it can lead to dehydration and an increased thirst. Probiotics can help to correct this imbalance and restore hydration levels.

How do I choose the best probiotic for my dog?

There are many factors to consider when choosing a probiotic for your dog. The first is to consult with your veterinarian to see if probiotics are right for your dog. Next, consider the following criteria before buying the best dog probiotics for 2022:

Ingredients: Look for a probiotic that contains live and active cultures.

Number of CFUs: The number of Colony Forming Units (CFUs) will determine the potency of the probiotic. A higher number of CFUs is generally better.

Price: Probiotics can range in price from $15 to $50. Choose the best probiotic for your dog based on their needs and your budget.

Reviews: Look for positive reviews from other dog owners before purchasing a probiotic.

With so many different types of probiotics available, it can be difficult to choose the best one for your dog. However, by considering the factors above, you can narrow down the options and find the best dog probiotic for your furry friend.

Now that we shared more details about the best dog probiotics for 2022, let's elaborate further on our top 20 picks:

These chews for dogs' digestive systems are made with all-natural ingredients that aid in the maintenance and function of your dog's digestive system while also preparing it to deal with any future problems.

A healthy mix of bacteria is essential for a dog's health. Probiotics have several benefits, including assisting your dog in digestion, assimilation, and maintenance of a strong immune system.

2. Purina Fortiflora Canine Nutritional Supplement

The high-quality, easy-to-digest Canine Nutritional Supplement from Purina Fortiflora is a convenient and popular way to ensure that your dog gets a daily dose of probiotics, making it our top pick.

No matter why you're adding a probiotic to your dog's diet, there's a good chance that someone else has already solved the same problem. It's as simple as opening a package and sprinkling it over his food during mealtime.

And if your dog doesn't mind the taste, he or she isn't likely to complain; many people claim that their dogs clean the bowl clean in order to obtain every last drop of this probiotic powder.

3. NUSENTIA Probiotic Miracle Supplement

If you're looking for a low-cost pet probiotic, pay attention to the quality but avoid individual packaging. Nusentia Probiotic Miracle Powder is our top pick for an inexpensive dog's probiotic.

The powdered format is completely safe for dogs and cats to consume, which provides further savings and convenience for multi-pet families. It's also shelf-stable, so you won't have to clear any space in the refrigerator or worry about it going rancid in the pantry.

There are six types of probiotics in this blend, and each serving has approximately 1 billion CFUs. This may not have as many CFU per dose as some others, but the findings show that it is still highly beneficial.

4. PetVitalityPRO Probiotics for Dogs with Natural Digestive Enzymes

In the dog world, there are various probiotics available for consumption in the form of a chew, which to your dog's mind is practically the same as a treat! Give your dog good probiotics and a cause to wag his tail with the PetVitalityPro Probiotic Chew.

There are more than 20 active substances in this duck-flavored soft chew, which includes a green superfood composition. A few pet parents were taken aback by the color when they saw it.

However, if your dog isn't interested in another "treat," these chews readily dissolve and may be added to a meal.

5. Zesty Paws Probiotic Bites with Natural Digestive Enzymes Chews

Probiotics with digestive enzymes can aid in digestion and elimination if your dog is having digestive problems or has a frequent tummy ache. Zesty Paws Probiotic Bites are an excellent choice for dogs of all sizes since they're both natural and effective.

Zesty Paws has 6 strains of probiotics and prebiotics in each bite, for a total of over 3 billion CFU, which is comparable to some prescription-strength probiotics. This dog probiotic supplement includes pumpkin and papaya extracts to help the digestive tract work more efficiently and efficiently break down fats and proteins.

These two ingredients work together to make it simpler for many dogs to digest and eliminate their meals.

6. Amazing Nutritionals Probiotic Joint Chewable Tablets

As your dog ages, new issues may emerge. With a probiotic for senior dogs like Amazing Nutritionals Probiotics Joint Formula, you can tackle any emerging digestive difficulties as well as relieve joint discomfort.

The Omega Paw Relief tab is a good choice for dogs with arthritis, joint discomfort, and stiffness. It contains 7 billion CFUs of beneficial bacteria, as well as many of the most common allergens for dogs (wheat, corn, soy, egg), but it does not contain wheat or corn.

Your puppy will also get MSM, chondroitin, and glucosamine to help alleviate arthritis and promote joint and cartilage wellness.

7. Honest Kitchen Pro Bloom Instant Goat's Milk Probiotics

The puppy stage is extremely important for a dog's development, and as pet owners, we want to do everything we can to give our dogs the best start possible. The Honest Kitchen's Pro Bloom Instant Goat's Milk & Probiotic Supplement may help in the early stages of establishing a healthy gut.

Every 3 ounces contains 5 billion CFUs of beneficial bacteria. This microbe-rich food can assist your puppy in improving digestion, relieving elimination, strengthening the immune system, and alleviating a tummy upset caused by dietary adjustments or unsupervised eating.

8. Zesty Paws Allergy Immune Bites

Gut imbalances are linked to a surprising number of allergy problems, therefore it's only natural to support your pet's gut health. The Allergy Immune Bites from Zesty Paws include a potent combination of probiotics and supplements to enhance both digestive and immune function.

Both prebiotics and probiotics are included in the Allergy Immune Bites to help improve doggie digestion and promote general health through properly balanced gut bacteria. The combination contains 500 million CFU from five different kinds of bacteria in each chew.

9. FloraZil+ Multi-Probiotic Food Spray For Dogs

A spray formula is difficult to beat for simplicity if you're searching for the most basic way to provide your dog with probiotics on a daily basis. Our selection for a probiotic spray that is simple to use while also delivering beneficial bacteria to your pet is FloraZil+ Multi-Probiotic Food Spray.

It's readily available, so no need to rush out and grab some. It doesn't have to be refrigerated, so store it where you'll notice it. The liquid solution has a minimum of 750,000 CFU in each milliliter.

The number of sprays in a single dose of the formula is determined by your dog's size, with tiny canines receiving up to three sprays per feeding and big dogs receiving anywhere from four to six sprays per meal.

10. Honest Paws Pre+Probiotics

The Honest Paws Prebiotic and Probiotic supplement is an excellent way to boost your dog's overall health. It comes in a powder form that you can add to your pet's food. The recommended dosage is one teaspoon per day for every ten pounds of body weight.

One teaspoon of the Honest Paws Prebiotic and Probiotic powder contains one billion CFUs of live bacteria from 13 different strains. The blend also includes inulin, a type of dietary fiber that acts as a prebiotic and helps to promote the growth of healthy gut bacteria.

11. GreatPet Care Great Poop

The Great Poop supplement from Pitbull Pets Care is the ultimate weapon, brimming with high-fiber probiotics, to battle any gut-related issues your dog could be suffering from. These chews are chicken flavored and have 2 billion CFUs in each chew, making them far more effective than other supplements.

All of the important components found in these chews, such as amylase, cellulase, lactase, lipase, bromelain, and protease enzymes, help to enhance a dog's digestive enzyme activity.

12. Nom Nom Probiotic Support

Probiotics are live microorganisms that may help with a variety of health issues, including gastrointestinal disorders. There are many different strains of probiotic bacteria and each has specific characteristics that can benefit your dog in multiple ways. Probiotics for dogs come in two forms: full spectrum and GI-targeted probiotics.

The "NomNomNow" probiotic supplement includes live cultures such as Lactobacillus probiotics. They also include reuteri, Pediococcus acidilactici, Enterococcus faecium, Lactobacillus acidophilus, Bifidobacterium animalis, Lactobacillus

The Full-Spectrum Probiotic Blend also includes a probiotic and seven varieties of bacteria to aid with digestive tract health and immunological function.

13. Nutri-Vet Pre & Probiotic

Pre and Probiotic Soft Chews are a sort of soft chews that come from Nutri-Vet. Their mixes include one billion CFUs to help the digestive system and immune system function more effectively.

Furthermore, these chews include Probiotic Inulin, which serves as a go-between for the probiotics, vitamins, and minerals that your dog requires while also improving his or her feces consistency. It includes a blend of prebiotic and probiotic strains that is more effective than other probiotic supplements.

14. Native Pet Probiotic

All of the required components for your dog's probiotics are included in Pet's Natural Probiotic Paste. Each serving has Enterococcus faecium, Bacillus coagulants, and a whopping 6 billion CFU.

The chemicals in this powder are quite few, but they are sufficient to improve your dog's gut health. When combined with dog food, powdered probiotics like these produce the most favorable results when compared to treats or tablets.

The absence of chemical flavorings, chemicals, and preservatives makes this probiotic powder a great alternative for pet parents.

15. Doggie Dailies Probiotics

The majority of pet parents would choose giving their dogs the greatest dog probiotics in chew form, and Doggie Dailies Probiotics is the ideal match for them. The shape, scent, and taste of these chews make them appealing to dogs; thus, you won't have to worry about issues when giving them these goodies.

L. Acidophilus, L. Brevis, L. Plantarum, L. Lactis, and L. fermentum are the four bacterial strains in this probiotic supplement for dogs that should be avoided by pups with sensitive stomachs or who have undergone surgery to remove a portion of their stomach (dramatic reduction).

16. Plano Paws Tummy Treats

If you're searching for a cost-effective yet effective probiotic, PlanoPaws Tummy goodies are the way to go. With their more affordable pricing, they try to provide high-quality products and a variety of health advantages.

Some people, on the other hand, may believe that PlanoPaws' probiotics are more expensive than comparable products.

Furthermore, it contains six critical enzymes and is beneficial to your dog's digestive health since it contains helpful bacteria and the presence of six required enzymes.

17. Profivex Probiotics

Profivex Probiotic is a veterinary-recommended probiotic supplement that contains five types of bacteria, as well as two prebiotics. The prebiotics in the solution are produced from sweet potato fibers and FOS. The greatest feature about this probiotic pill is that each dose includes 5 billion CFUs.

Furthermore, these vitamins are available in huge amounts and last a long time, especially when your pet is little.

18. Deley Naturals Probiotics

Even if they have various tastes to make them more easily edible, dogs may not enjoy the probiotics given to them. However, Deley provides natural dog probiotics with a flavor that almost all sorts of dogs like.

Deley Naturals also produces dog food, dog treats, and cbd oils for dogs in addition to their Deley Naturals line.

This particular product is made in the USA, which indicates that it is totally safe for your pet to consume. This supplement's four billion CFUs and six enzymes make it an even better option for most dog owners.

19. Full Bucket Canine Daily Dog Probiotic

Our FullBucket Daily Dog is a revolutionary yeast-based solution that promotes digestion and immunity function in adult dogs. With probiotics, prebiotics, digestive enzymes, and L-Glutamine.

This is one of the best dog probiotics that help keep their digestive system running smoothly. Full Bucket Canine includes all ingredients necessary to keep your dog as healthy as possible.

20. Dr. Mercola Complete Probiotics Powder Supplement

With the Dr. Mercola Complete Probiotics Dog & Cat Supplement, you can help your buddy's gastrointestinal health and well-being. This probiotic supplement combines 10 of the most potent probiotics, or "good bacteria," known to promote optimal digestive and immune system wellness in cats and dogs.

Fortified with 38 billion live probiotics, each portion delivers nearly 38 billion microorganisms that may be added to your partner's food during mealtimes. The probiotics not only enhance digestion and immunity but also aids in the absorption of nutrients from meals, such as vitamin K and B vitamins for energy and general health.

It's also made with no wheat, gluten, corn, or soy, so it's perfect for pets who are allergic to those ingredients.

Do probiotics make dogs poop more?

Probiotics are live microorganisms that offer a variety of health benefits when consumed. Some people believe that probiotics can help to regulate digestion and make dogs poop more regularly. However, there is no scientific evidence to support this claim.

When should I give my dog probiotics?

Probiotics can be given to dogs of all ages. However, puppies and senior dogs may benefit the most from probiotic supplementation. Puppies are still developing their immune system and gut flora. Senior dogs may have a diminished ability to absorb nutrients and produce enzymes needed for good gut health.

Consult with your veterinarian before giving your dog probiotics. They can help you choose the best product and dosage for your dog's needs.

Are there any food options that will give my dog probiotics?

Some yogurts have active cultures that can help promote a healthy gut for your dog, but make sure to check the label to see if it's safe for them to consume. You can also find freeze-dried or powdered probiotics that are designed specifically for dogs and can be added to their food.

How long does it take for probiotics for dogs to work?

Probiotics are live bacteria and yeasts that are good for your dog's health, especially their digestive system. When introducing probiotics to your dog, it's important to start slowly and increase the dosage over time. It typically takes about two weeks for the effects of probiotics to be noticeable.

Can a dog get too much probiotics?

Simply said, dogs cannot over-consume probiotics because they do not include directly hazardous components. Because higher doses of probiotics are not immediately hazardous or toxic, this is the case.

However, if you give your dog too many beneficial microorganisms, his or her digestive system may become unbalanced and result in problems like diarrhea and excessive gassiness.

Can dog probiotics cause itching?

A common side effect of probiotics is itching. However, this is usually only temporary and should go away within a few days. If the itching persists or gets worse, you should stop giving your dog probiotics and consult your veterinarian.

Final Thoughts on 20 Best Dog Probiotics for 2022

As you can see giving your dog probiotics can help them have a healthier life by improving their digestive tract. There are many different types and brands of probiotics on the market, so it is important to do your research before giving your dog any type of supplement. If you have any questions about which probiotic is right for your dog, please consult with your veterinarian.

We hope this list of the 20 best dog probiotics for 2022 was helpful in choosing the right probiotic for your furry friend. If you have any questions or would like to share your experience with a certain probiotic, please consult the brand or your veterinarian.