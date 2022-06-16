Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Dogs are a part of the family for many people, and just like humans, they need to be healthy and have the right nutrients in their diet. That's why it's important to give them multivitamins to make sure they're getting all the vitamins and minerals they need.

In this article, we will discuss the 20 best dog multivitamins to buy this year. We'll cover everything from price to ingredients, so you can find the perfect multivitamin for your furry friend.

Pupper Nucleus

Pupper Secure

Zesty Paws 11-in-1 Bites

Wholistic Canine Complete

Nutri-Vet Multi-Vite Chewable Supplement for Puppies

VetriScience Canine Plus Senior Multivitamin

NaturVet All-in-One Dog Supplement

PetHonesty SuperVitamin

Pro-Sense Dog Vitamin Solutions Chewable Tablet Multivitamin

Pet-Tabs Plus Supplement for Dogs

Nupro Original Gold

Nutramax Dasuquin with MSM Soft Chews

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets FortiFlora Powder Digestive Supplement

PetHonesty Calming Hemp Chicken Flavored Soft Chews

Nutramax Crananidin Chewable Tablets Dog Supplement

Zesty Paws Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil Skin & Coat Supplement

Virbac C.E.T. VeggieDent Fr3sh Tartar Control Dog Chews

Nutramax Welactin Omega-3 Softgels Skin & Coat Supplement

Healthy Dog World Daily Multivitamin

Nutra Thrive for Dogs

Do all dogs need multivitamins?

The answer to this question is a bit more complicated than simply yes or no. While all dogs can benefit from the nutrients found in multivitamins, not all dogs need them. For example, if your dog eats a well-balanced diet and gets plenty of exercise, they may not need a multivitamin.

However, if your dog is picky with their food or doesn't get enough exercise, they may benefit from a multivitamin. Be sure to talk to your veterinarian about whether or not your dog could benefit from a multivitamin and which type would be best for them.

What are multivitamins for dogs?

Multivitamins for dogs are supplements that provide your dog with the nutrients they need to stay healthy. These nutrients include vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

What are the benefits of multivitamins for dogs?

The benefits of multivitamins for dogs depend on the specific vitamin and mineral content of the supplement. However, in general, multivitamins can help:

Support a healthy immune system

Certain vitamins are essential for supporting a healthy immune system in dogs. These vitamins include vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin E. Multivitamins that contain these vitamins can help to keep your dog's immune system functioning properly.

Promote healthy skin and coat

There are a number of vitamins that can help promote healthy skin and coat in dogs. These vitamins include vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin E. All of these vitamins are essential for promoting overall health and vitality in dogs. Additionally, they can help to keep your dog's skin and coat healthy and shiny.

Help with joint pain and mobility

Some of the vitamins that can help with joint pain and mobility in dogs include vitamin C, vitamin E, and glucosamine. These vitamins can help to keep your dog's joints healthy and flexible. Additionally, they can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints.

Boost energy levels

There are a number of vitamins that can help to boost energy levels in dogs. These vitamins include vitamin B12, vitamin B6, and niacin. All of these vitamins are essential for supporting overall health and vitality in dogs. Additionally, they can help to increase energy levels and keep your dog feeling energetic and alert.

Improve digestion

There are a number of vitamins that can help to improve digestion in dogs. These vitamins include vitamin B6, vitamin B12, and magnesium. All of these vitamins are essential for supporting healthy digestion in dogs. Additionally, they can help to keep your dog's digestive system functioning properly.

If you're considering giving your dog a multivitamin, be sure to talk to your veterinarian about which one would be best for them. There are a variety of multivitamins on the market, and not all of them are created equal.

What are the most important vitamins for a dog?

There are a few vitamins that are particularly important for dogs. These include vitamin A, vitamin B12, and vitamin E. Vitamin A is important for a dog's vision and skin health.

Vitamin B12 is important for a dog's metabolism and nervous system function. Vitamin E is important for a dog's immune system and reproductive health.

What are the best sources of these vitamins for dogs?

There are a few different sources of these vitamins that are good for dogs. Vitamin A can be found in carrots and sweet potatoes. Vitamin B12 can be found in meat and eggs. Vitamin E can be found in seeds, nuts, and leafy greens.

How can I make sure my dog is getting enough vitamins?

There are a few different ways to make sure your dog is getting enough vitamins. You can feed them a balanced diet, give them supplements, or both.

A balanced diet should include all of the nutrients that a dog needs, including vitamins. Supplements can help to ensure that a dog is getting enough of a particular vitamin if they are not getting enough from their diet.

When should I give my dog vitamins?

It is generally recommended that dogs be given vitamins daily. This can be done either through their food or through supplements.

Vitamins are an important part of a dog's diet and can help to keep them healthy and happy. Be sure to talk to your veterinarian about the best way to provide vitamins for your dog.

Can the best dog multivitamins help my picky dog be healthier?

Yes, the best dog multivitamins can help your picky-eating dog be healthier. If your dog is not getting enough vitamins from their diet, supplements can help to make up for that.

Picky eaters may need a little extra help in getting all of the nutrients they need. The best way to ensure that your picky eater is getting enough vitamins is to talk to your veterinarian. They can recommend the best dog multivitamin for your particular dog.

What are some of the best dog multivitamins on the market?

Some of the best dog multivitamins to buy this year include the 20 best vitamins featured below:

Image courtesy Pupper

Degenerative joint diseases in dogs are caused by faulty formation of the joints during development, which is occasionally inherited and can lead to more severe problems such as hip or elbow dysplasia. These issues begin at birth.

Glucosamine, Sodium Hyaluronate, and MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane) are all present in Nucleus. The maintenance of your dog's cartilage and connective tissues is aided by the blend of ingredients in Nucleus. Nucleus is a palatable supplement that helps keep your dog active.

Nucleus contains 8 active ingredients as well as 14 inactive components that collaborate to target canine hip and joint issues.

Image courtesy Pupper

A healthy and resilient immune system keeps diseases like infections, diabetes, osteoarthritis, and cancer at bay. Maintaining your dog's immunological balance may help to reduce these risks while also promoting general health and well-being.

The immune system consists of several components that work together to keep the body safe from disease. It detects and attacks pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, fungus, and parasites before they can do damage.

These dog chew toys were created to aid your dog's immune system.

3. Zesty Paws 11-in-1 Bites

Image courtesy Amazon

Zesty Paws is a well-known, NASC-approved brand that creates this 11-in-1 bite to help your dog keep his joints healthy, heart functioning properly, stomach health, immune function, skin health, antioxidant support, liver, and urinary tract health.

Zesty Paws dog chews contain a chicken flavor and are available in an appealing Zesty Paws design, so your pup will think these dog vitamins are a tasty treat.

4. Wholistic Canine Complete

Image courtesy Wholistic Pet Organics

The natural dog supplement in this article is suitable for all ages of dogs and includes vitamins, minerals, prebiotics, probiotics, digestive enzymes, fatty acids, and antioxidants that are designed to promote long-term health.

This multivitamin is produced in the United States and has been certified by NASC. It contains only organic components, so it doesn't contain by-products, syntheses, GMOs, or artificial flavors.

Vitamin K2 is a vitamin that improves the look of your dog's skin and hair, relieves allergy symptoms, and has a high protein content. Feed your dog with the right amount of vitamin powder to notice changes in a few weeks or less.

5. Nutri-Vet Multi-Vite Chewable Supplement for Puppies

Image coutesy Nutri-Vet

The Nutri-Vet Multi-Vite chewable puppy vitamins are flavored with liver, making them quite pleasant to eat. If you’re a dog!

This food, which was developed by veterinarians to assist in the maintenance of strong bones and teeth, fight infection, support the nervous system and brain function, and aid joint and immunological health, contains all of the minerals and vitamins required to promote a healthy existence.

Also, at only $10.99 each chewable, you'll save more than $0.18 per chewable, which is fantastic news for your budget.

6. VetriScience Canine Plus Senior Multivitamin

Image courtesy VetriScience

Vitamin C is required for the maintenance of healthy teeth. Vitamin C promotes blood flow and helps prevent gum disease by keeping gums moist and soft by enhancing gum tissue development.

The VetriScience Canine Plus Senior Multivitamin delivers on this promise by having the appropriate balance of antioxidants, including vitamins A, C, and E, as well as selenium, all of which have been demonstrated to help the body fight cell damage, boost the immune system, and keep your dog's spirits up.

7. NaturVet All-in-One Dog Supplement

Image courtesy NaturVet

NaturVet All-in-One Dog Supplement is a comprehensive, all-natural supplement that benefits your dog's general health. It includes vitamins, minerals, enzymes, probiotics, and Omega-fatty acids to support a variety of issues including skin and coat health as well as joint comfort.

The NaturVet All-in-One best dog vitamin comes with a 100 percent money back satisfaction guarantee, so you can be certain that your pet will enjoy it. These chewable tablets are simple to give and offer a steak taste that dogs enjoy.

8. PetHonesty SuperVitamin

Image courtesy Chewy

Keep your dog in top form with PetHonesty SuperVitamin + Max-Strength Smoked Salmon Flavored Soft Chews All-In-One Vitamin Supplement for Dogs. These hickory smoked salmon flavored soft chews include a blend of real superfoods high in vitamins and minerals.

Probiotics for dogs come in a variety of forms and are designed to help your dog stay healthy and active. They give nutrients to support 15 different aspects of your dog's health, including energy and joint mobility, immunity, and digestive wellness.

Furthermore, these delicious nuggets are free of pesticides, chemical additives, GMOs, wheat, soy, and corn.

9. Pro-Sense Dog Vitamin Solutions Chewable Tablet Multivitamin

Image courtesy Chewy

The Pro-Sense Dog Vitamin will assist you in ensuring that your dog is healthy at all times by covering all of his or her health needs. Vitamins and minerals, as well as antioxidants, are included in each chewable tablet to promote general health in dogs.

It's packed with vitamins A and E, which are required for a strong immune system and skin and coat, B vitamins to get them through the day, vitamin C and linoleic acid to help your antioxidant defenses, as well as other nutrients.

It's healthy, safe to use every day, and suitable for all stages of life. The chewable tablets are also flavored with brewer's yeast, making them a wonderful treat.

10. Pet-Tabs Plus Supplement for Dogs

Image courtesy Pet-Tabs

PET-TABS® Plus Chewable Tablets are vitamin and mineral supplements developed particularly for active, older, or working dogs or to add a nutritional boost to their diet.

This balanced mix gives dogs all of the nutrients they may require as they get older, such as antioxidants, B vitamins, zinc, iron, and more to help them live a long life.

11. Nupro Original Gold

Image courtesy Nupro

The NUPRO® Natural Dog Supplement was created and researched by a doctor of nutrition, using only fresh, high-quality health food ingredients. It is a completely holistic supplement that will give your dog all of the vitamins, minerals, enzymes, amino acids, and essential omega fatty acids in the correct proportions.

We're substituting the wild diet ingredients with natural substances, in other words. It's a great daily multivitamin for dogs of all breeds and ages - from pups to seniors.

12. Nutramax Dasuquin with MSM Soft Chews

Image courtesy Nutramax

Welactin is a fish-based omega-3 fatty acid supplement that comes from cold water-dwelling fish. To provide substantial amounts of EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) to dogs, Welactin is developed.

Softgels of Welactin are available as minty fresh capsules. Skin and coat health and general well-being! A fantastic skin/coat-health and overall health delicacy!

13. Purina Pro Plan FortiFlora Digestive Supplement

Image courtesy Purina

You can assist your beloved companion in keeping his tummy healthy by giving him Purina Pro Plan Fortiflora Digestive Supplement. This delicious probiotic supplement powder promotes normal intestinal microflora generation and is meant to help maintain the health of dogs' intestines.

This supplement, which is developed in collaboration with nutritionists, scientists, and veterinarians to help improve digestion and reduce gas, comes with a 100 percent money-back guarantee.

This probiotic supplement powder is safe for use with all dog breeds at any age, and it's produced using a unique microencapsulation method to increase long-term stability.

14. PetHonesty Calming Hemp Chicken Flavored Soft Chews

Image courtesy Chewy

These soothing hemp chews with chamomile, L-tryptophan, and thiamine can help if your dog is nervous, stressed, or has separation anxiety.

These delectable chicken-flavored chews are also effective in the treatment of thunderstorm anxiety, fireworks anxiety, car rides and travels, grooming and vet visits, and Boarding and Kenneling. All-natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

15. Nutramax Crananidin Chewable Tablets Dog Supplement

Image courtesy Nutramax

Crananidin is a cranberry extract supplement that promotes urinary tract health in dogs. It inhibits bacteria from adhering to the urinary tract walls, which can cause infection.

Crananidin is a potent antioxidant that helps to prevent cellular damage. It's available in chewable tablets or capsules, and it may be given to dogs of all ages on a daily basis.

16. Zesty Paws Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil Skin & Coat Supplement

Image courtesy Zesty Paws

Why not give your pet a delicious incentive to dash for their food bowl with a paw-some fish oil with omegas? Pets go crazy over mealtime, so why not offer them another tempting incentive to run to their dish?

Zesty Paws' Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil is a high-quality fish oil that promotes healthy skin development in canines and felines to help them look and feel their best. It will be adored by all dog or cat breeds!

Needless to say, dogs love the wonderful taste of this food topper! Pet parents may rest easy knowing that their dogs will get the attention they require thanks on a simple, mess-free bottle of Salmon Oil supplement that won't leave a greasy residue on your floor!

17. Virbac C.E.T. VeggieDent Fr3sh Tartar Control Dog Chews

Image courtesy Virbac

Give your best buddy a reason to smile with VIRBAC's C.E.T. VeggieDent Fr3sh Tartar Control Dog Chews! These plant-based chews aid in the maintenance of your dog's dental health by cleaning her gums and freshening her breath while also promoting a healthy digestive system!

Chewing on Medium Virbac chews can help to remove plaque and tartar while providing a chewy texture that aids in the removal of these deposits. They're available in the form of a Z-shape for better grip when chewing, and they're made out of a chewier substance to aid in plaque and tartar removal.

18. Nutramax Welactin Omega-3 Softgels Skin & Coat Supplement

Image courtesy Nutramax

In terms of skin and coat health, Welactin is an omega-3 fatty acid supplement that’s excellent for dogs. It's available in softgels or capsules and can be given to dogs of all ages on a daily basis.

Welactin is a high-quality supplement that contains omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, which are required for healthy skin and coat development. It also contains antioxidants to help prevent cell damage.

19. Healthy Dog World Daily Multivitamin

Image courtesy Healthy Dog World

Healthy Dog World's Daily Multivitamin & Mineral Supplement is a comprehensive, balanced supplement that delivers all of a dog's required nutrients for optimum health.

The vitamin mix includes vitamins A, C, and E to help your immune system function properly; B-vitamins for energy metabolism; and minerals such as calcium, phosphorus, and iron for bone and tooth strength.

It's a highly palatable chicken-flavor chew that dogs love, and it may be served as a special treat or incorporated into meals.

20. Nutra Thrive for Dogs

Image courtesy Ultimate Pet Nutrition

Nutra Thrive is a natural supplement that supports overall health in dogs. It's offered in powder or liquid form, and it may be given to dogs of all ages on a regular basis.

NutraThrive is a vitamin, mineral, antioxidant, probiotic, and omega-three fatty acid supplement that aims to support all of the body's systems. It's also flavored with chicken and liver so dogs will eat it.

What should I look for in the best dog multivitamin?

There are a few key factors you should look for when purchasing a multivitamin for your dog.

Complete and Balanced Ingredients

First and foremost, you want to make sure the multivitamin you select has complete and balanced ingredients.

This means that the vitamin should have all the essential nutrients your dog needs for optimal health, including vitamins, minerals, probiotics, enzymes, and more.

Vet Formulated

Another important factor to look for is that the multivitamin is vet formulated.

This means that it has been specifically designed by veterinarians to meet the nutritional needs of dogs.

Easy for Dog to Consume

You'll also want to make sure that the multivitamin is easy for your dog to consume. Some multivitamins come in chewable tablet form, while others are flavored liquids.

Choose the option that you think your dog will be most likely to take on a regular basis.

Flavor Your Dog Will Eat

When it comes to flavor, you'll want to choose a multivitamin that your dog will actually eat. Many brands offer multiple flavors, so be sure to select one that you know your dog will enjoy.

It's also a good idea to select a multivitamin that is made in the USA and has undergone third-party testing to ensure quality and safety.

Can my dog get all of their nutrients through fresh homemade dog food?

This is a great question that many pet parents ask themselves. The answer is maybe. It really depends on the ingredients used in the homemade dog food and if those ingredients are nutritionally dense.

For example, if you're feeding your dog mostly cooked meat and vegetables with little to no fat, then they may not be getting enough essential nutrients like vitamins A, D, and E.

That's where multivitamins come in! Multivitamins are a great way to ensure your dog is getting all the nutrients they need, even if their diet isn't perfect.

How can I tell if the best dog multivitamin is helping my dog's health?

There are a few things you can look for to see if the best dog multivitamin is helping your dog's health. First, you should see an improvement in your dog's energy levels.

If your dog is more energetic and playful, that's a good sign that the vitamins are working. You should also see an improvement in your dog's coat.

A shiny, healthy coat is a sign of a healthy dog, and the best dog multivitamin will help to improve your dog's coat. Finally, you should see an improvement in your dog's overall health.

If your dog is happier and healthier, that's a good sign that the multivitamin is working. The best dog multivitamin is the one that works best for your dog. Every dog is different, so you may need to try a few different brands or formulas to find the one that works best for your pup.

How do I give my dog vitamins?

There are a few different ways you can give your dog vitamins. The most common way is through pill form, where you would just add the recommended amount of pills to your dog's food bowl.

Another way is to give them liquid vitamins, which can be mixed into their food or water bowl. And lastly, there are chewable vitamins which can be given to your dog as a treat.

Final Thoughts on 20 Best Dog Multivitamins to Buy This Year

When it comes to giving your dog the best possible care, you can never go wrong with a multivitamin. These supplements can provide your dog with the nutrients they need to stay healthy and happy. So, what are you waiting for? Pick up a bottle of multivitamins for your dog today.