20 Best Dog Gut Health Supplements

Like humans, dogs have hundreds of different types of bacteria in their gastrointestinal tract. A healthy gut microbiome is key to your pup's overall health. When the gut is healthy, your dog is likely to feel his best from the inside out.

If there's a bacteria imbalance, where bad bacteria outnumber the good, there's an increased risk of all sorts of health issues, including poor immune function, digestive problems, and even diabetes.

Other factors, such as medications and your dog's diet, directly impact gut microbiome health. The good news is that your pup's microbiome can be totally restored, even without using medications.

Top 20 gut health supplements for your pup

As a pet owner, there’s no better feeling than knowing that your dog is healthy and happy. With the right product, you can support your dog’s gut health with a simple once-a-day supplement that provides holistic wellness support.

But with so many dog gut health supplements to choose from, it can be hard to know which one is best for your furry friend. Instead of taking a chance on the first product you come across or spending hours researching, we’ve done the hard work for you.

We’ve come up with a list of the top 20 gut health supplements that give your dog all of the protection and support he needs. Keep reading to learn about each of these amazing products.

Boost your dog's gut health with Pupper Digest. These digestive soft chews are made from quality, all-natural ingredients that support gut barrier integrity, health microbiota, and a healthy local immune system.

Each delicious chicken and rice flavored chew is formulated with a blend of nine-potent probiotics. They work to ensure healthy, balanced gut bacteria for your pup. These probiotics also help with digestion, nutrient absorption, and immune function.

Aside from probiotics, Pupper Digest is also formulated with ginger, turmeric, papaya, basil, and licorice root. Together these ingredients keep your pup's digestive and GI tract healthy. Just one chew a day will have a noticeable impact on your dog’s health and well-being.

Good products start with good ingredients. Pupper Digest is made using high quality ingredients from trusted vendors and farmers. This supplement is formulated for maximum absorption and effectiveness.

2. Zesty Paws Probiotic Bites

Zesty Paws Probiotic Bites is an advanced functional soft chew that's made with pumpkin, papaya, and probiotics that work together to support digestion and immune function. Each yummy chew contains six probiotics, including DE111, a strain of Bacillus subtilis that's clinically researched to support gut health.

By treating your dog to Zesty Paws Probiotic Bites each day, you can lower the risk of occasional digestive and gastric issues, including gas, indigestion, bloating, and constipation.

3. Four Leaf Rover Gut Guard

With Four Leaf Rover Gut Guard, your dog will be brighter, happier, and back to his old ways. This veterinarian-formulated supplement contains gut-boosting probiotics and herbs that support a healthy inflammatory response in the gut and immune system. It also supports the gut's protective layers and mucous membrane to minimize the risk of digestive issues.

Four Leaf Rover Gut Guard is made with highly resourced and carefully sourced ingredients. It's formulated with a synergistic combination of prebiotics and probiotics along with soothing herbs to provide holistic support.

Each scoop contains L-glutamine, licorice root extract, and certified organic aloe vera leaf, chamomile, dandelion root, ginger root, and others. With a proprietary probiotic blend, you can count on Four Leaf Rover Gut Guard to support your pup's gut health.

4. PetLab Co. Probiotic Chews

PetLab Co. Probiotic Chews are formulated using a unique blend of live cultures and antioxidants that work to balance your dog's good gut bacteria. The powerful blend of ingredients not only supports your pup's digestive system, it also keeps him comfortable, active, and healthy.

These pork-flavored soft chews are made with 8 strains of probiotics along with pumpkin, honey, inulin, and fructooligosaccharides. When given as a daily supplement, PetLab Co. Probiotic Chews supports healthy yeast production, provides allergy and immune system support, and helps to maintain a healthy intestinal tract.

PetLab Co. Probiotic Chews are proudly made in the USA using only the highest quality ingredients. They’re suitable for all dogs 6 months and older.

5. Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive is one of the most unique supplements on the market today. It's made with a comprehensive formula that combines probiotics with easily-absorbed vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, digestive enzymes, and other nutrients. This combination of ingredients supports your dog's health from all aspects, including digestion, immune function, and joint health.

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive is formulated with 23 vitamins and minerals, 9 superfoods, 4 digestive enzymes, and 4 probiotics. Most importantly it doesn't contain any fillers, additives, or artificial ingredients.

Each scoop of this powdered supplement includes health-boosting ingredients like beef liver, Reishi mushroom, B-complex vitamins, protein, and a probiotic blend that's loaded with 2 billion CFUs.

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive offers a delicious bacon flavor. Simply sprinkle the supplement powder over your dog's food and watch the magic happen.

6. Pawfy Probiotic

Support your dog's well-being and overall health with Pawfy Probiotic. These wag-tastic probiotic chews are formulated to support your dog's digestive system in a delicious vegetarian chicken flavored chew.

Not only does Pawfy Probiotic improve digestive function and gut health, they're also loaded with vitamins and minerals that boost immune function and energy levels. These drool-worthy soft chews also maintain healthy bacteria in the gut while keeping bad breath at bay.

Each chew contains organic turmeric, dried yucca, a probiotic blend, and a nutrient and vitamin mix including B vitamins, folic acid, biotin, vitamin E, and other important nutrients for all-round health.

Pawfy Probiotic are made in the USA using only the highest quality ingredient. These chews don't contain any fillers which means that you can feed with total confidence.

7. Purina Pro Plan FortiFlora

Give your dog specialized support with Purina Pro Plan FortiFlora. This probiotic supplement is made with strains that are scientifically proven to support digestive health and balance. Though it's formulated to help dogs with diarrhea, it's a safe and effective probiotic supplement that can be used to provide everyday support for your pup.

Each packet of powder contains live microorganisms that promote healthy intestinal microflora. The powder is made using a proprietary microencapsulation process that enhances probiotic stability to provide the most benefit for your pup.

For best results, sprinkle the recommended dose of powder over your dog's food. When fed as directed, Purina Pro Plan FortiFlora promotes gut health while reducing gas and other digestive issues.

8. ION* Gut Support For Pets

Protect your furry companion against environmental toxins while diversifying his gut microbiome with ION* Gut Support For Pets. When added to your pet's food, this supplement seals cells in the gut lining and reinforces it to keep toxins out.

A stronger gut lining means that it's protected against toxic substances like gluten, glyphosate, and other foreign particles. Unlike other gut supplements, this product preserves the integrity of the gut barrier while facilitating nutrient absorption and inflammatory response.

ION* Gut Support For Pets supports digestion, immune function, kidney function, and overall vitality. This liquid supplement can be administered directly into your dog's mouth or added to water.

ION* Gut Support For Pets is vegan, BPA-free, glyphosate-free, and uses recycled packaging.

9. Alpha Dog Nutrition Balance Probiotic

When it comes to your dog's health, balance is key. Alpha Dog Nutrition Balance Probiotic kick starts your dog's digestive health and gut microbiome by overwhelming them with healthy bacteria that promotes overall wellness and well-being. This powder also aids in digestion, wards off illness, and even boosts the immune system.

Alpha Dog Nutrition Balance Probiotic is an easy solution for a healthy gut for your pup. Simply scoop the recommended amount into your dog's food and you'll see results almost immediately.

Alpha Dog Nutrition Balance Probiotic is made in the USA using only the highest quality ingredients. It doesn't contain any fillers or other potentially harmful ingredients that don't support and nourish your pup's health.

10. Instinct Freeze Dried Raw Boost Mixers Grain-Free Gut Health Recipe

Make your dog's meals even more nutritious with Instinct Freeze Dried Raw Boost Mixers Grain-Free Gut Health Recipe. These food toppers are made with live, natural probiotics along with various forms of fiber to support digestive health and function.

The gut health recipe combines cage-free chicken along with other functional, whole-food ingredients, including sweet potato, pumpkin, chicory root, and apple cider vinegar. These raw ingredients are frozen at their peak to preserve all of the natural nutrients.

Instinct Freeze Dried Raw Boost Mixers Grain-Free Gut Health Recipe is the perfect addition to your dog's food. The gut-supplement doesn't contain any wheat, grain, corn, soy, or white potato. It's also free of artificial flavors and preservatives.

11. Pet Honesty Digestive Probiotics

Pet Honesty Digestive Probiotics is a veterinarian-recommended gut supplement that will help your pup feel his best from the inside out. These duck-flavored soft chews support digestion, nutrient absorption, and immune health all in one small treat! Not only will your dog love the taste, you'll see results that you can trust.

Pet Honesty Digestive Probiotics are made with highly effective all natural ingredients along with other premium compounds. Each chew contains probiotics that work to maintain proper gut flora along with chicory root, a prebiotic that encourages the growth of beneficial bacteria.

The addition of digestive enzymes enable your dog's body to break down fat, protein, and carbohydrates to support healthy digestion and bowel health.

Pet Honesty Digestive Probiotics don't contain any wheat, corn, or soy. These soft chews are also made without any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

12. Happy Go Healthy Brilliant Bites

A healthy, happy pup is one who has a properly functioning immune system. With Happy Go Healthy Brilliant Bites, you can give your dog all of the nutrients he needs for optimal digestive and gut health.

This supplement is free from artificial fillers and other low-quality ingredients. Instead it's loaded with fresh ingredients like prebiotics, probiotics, ginger root, kelp, and organic Icelandic seaweed. The unique 5-strain probiotics and precise prebiotic blend work to support every aspect of your dog's digestive health.

Happy Go Healthy Brilliant Bites makes mealtime even more nutritious! Scoop the proper amount of these bites onto your dog's food. They can also be fed alone as treats throughout the day.

13. Animal Essentials Healthy Gut Herbal Prebiotic

Animal Essentials Healthy Gut Herbal Prebiotic is an all-natural tincture that's rich in inulin and prebiotics to support your dog's healthy gut flora. This prebiotic supplement is made using special fiber sourced from chicory root, fennel seed, marshmallow root, and yucca root that supply nutrients to the good bacteria already living in your dog's digestive tract.

Healthy gut bacteria means a healthy pup. Animal Essentials Healthy Gut Herbal Prebiotic is made without preservatives or other harmful ingredients. It's proudly made in the USA using high quality, pure, and potent ingredients.

For best results, drop the recommended dose of Animal Essentials Healthy Gut Herbal Prebiotic into your dog's mouth. If your dog isn't one to take oral supplements, you can add the appropriate dose to his wet or dry food.

14. Winpro Pet Gut Health Soft Chews

Support your dog's gut health with all natural ingredients by feeding him Winpro Pet Gut Health Soft Chews. These delicious soft chews are made with a unique plasma-powdered formula that provides antibodies to inflamed areas throughout the body. This supplement works to quickly reduce inflammation while promoting healing from within to support a healthy immune system.

Winpro Pet Gut Health Soft Chews are made with porcine plasma, deglycyrrhized licorice root, and marshmallow root powder. Porcine plasma is scientifically proven to reduce inflammation while licorice root soothes and protects the gut lining. Marshmallow root reduces digestive problems and repairs a problematic gut.

The best part is that your dog won't know that Winpro Pet Gut Health Soft Chews are good for him! They taste like a delicious treat that will have your pup begging for more.

15. VetriScience Vetri Mega Probiotic Capsules

Give your dog the gift of top notch digestive health, regularity, and immune support with VetriScience Vetri Mega Probiotic Capsules. These capsules also help to normalize digestion, food intolerances, and even support neurological function. Each capsule is loaded with 5 billion gut-supporting microorganisms.

VetriScience Vetri Mega Probiotic Capsules is made with non-dairy probiotics, making them safe for all dogs. With eight different strains of probiotics, your pup's gut and digestive tract will be boosted with each daily capsule.

If your dog doesn't like to take pills, you can mix the capsule contents into his food. Delivery method doesn't matter - what's most important is that your pup benefits from this powerful probiotic formula daily!

16. Nulo Functional Probiotic Soft Chews

Give your dog the ultimate gut check with Nulo Functional Probiotic Soft Chews. These soft chews are scientifically-formulated using a blend of bioactive ingredients, to include prebiotics, probiotics, and other compounds.

Each drool-worthy chew provides a healthy dose of naturally occurring probiotics along with other health-boosting ingredients like inulin, pumpkin powder, coconut oil, papaya, plantain, and slippery elm bark.

Nulo Functional Probiotic Soft Chews are designed to support digestion, intestinal well-being, and bowel health. They also enhance immune response and promote overall wellness.

The combination of probiotics, pumpkin, and natural botanicals make Nulo Functional Probiotic Soft Chews a great option for your pup's gut health. Just one chew a day can have amazing results!

17. Freely Beneficial Broth Gut Health Blend

Bring excitement back to your dog's mealtime with Freely Beneficial Broth Gut Health Blend. This bison bone broth is made with 100% human grade ingredients and doesn't contain any grains or other common food allergies. No matter if you have a picky pup or one who can't seem to eat enough, this bone broth topper is sure to be a hit.

Not only does Freely Beneficial Broth Gut Health Blend taste great, it's formulated to support your pup's gut health. It's made with pure bison bone broth along with ginger, pumpkin, lactic acid, vinegar, turmeric, and chicory root. Add flavor to your dog's meals with the benefit of gut-nourishing ingredients.

Sometimes simple ingredients work the best. Support your dog's gut health with Freely Beneficial Broth Gut Health Blend. Just warm, pour, and serve!

18. Wholistic Pet Organics Digest-All Plus

Looking for a holistic digestive support supplement for your pup? Wholistic Pet Organics Digest-All Plus is a plant-based gut supplement that's made with a blend of enzymes, prebiotics, and probiotics to support nutrient absorption and healthy digestion.

Wholistic Pet Organics Digest-All Plus uses human-grade ingredients along with non-GMO enzymes to keep your pup's gut microbiome healthy, balanced, and optimally functioning. These ingredients also help with weight management and eliminate gas and loose stool.

To use this product, simply sprinkle a scoop over your pup’s dry food or mix it into wet food. Wholistic Pet Organics Digest-All Plus is a great gut-supporting supplement that takes mealtime to the next level.

Wholistic Pet Organics Digest-All Plus is also available in soft chews for pups who prefer a health-boosting treat.

19. Healthy Promise Pre & Probiotics

Keeping your dog’s digestive and gut health in check has never been easier or more delicious. Healthy Promise Pre & Probiotics are specially formulated to support your dog's digestive tract health so that he can feel his best every day.

These chicken flavored chews feature 1 billion CFU, giving your dog all of the probiotics he needs to keep his gut health in tip top shape. These chews also contain salmon oil, brewers yeast, rosemary extract, and green tea extract, which are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants.

Healthy Promise Pre & Probiotics are manufactured following NASC standards. They're made with globally sourced ingredients and are proudly made in the USA.

20. Native Pet Vet-Formulated Probiotics & Prebiotic

Say goodbye to bad poops and butt scoots with Native Pet Vet-Formulated Probiotics & Prebiotic. This powdered mix of organic prebiotics and probiotics work within your pup's body to promote good gut bacteria. It provides holistic gut support with just four simple ingredients that are designed to work together.

Each serving of Native Pet Vet-Formulated Probiotics & Prebiotic contains an organic probiotic blend, organic pumpkin seed powder, organic Jerusalem artichoke, and organic, grass-fed beef bone broth. These ingredients provide everything your dog needs and nothing that he doesn't.

Native Pet Vet-Formulated Probiotics & Prebiotic is vet-developed and nutritionist-approved. It's perfect for daily use or to restore gut health after antibiotic use or a stressful situation. It even works to treat serious stomach ailments like IBD and leaky gut.

Other ways to improve your pup's gut health

Supplementing your dog’s daily regimen with supplements like prebiotics and probiotics are only one way to boost his gut health. Here are some other things you can do to protect, support, and restore your dog’s gut microbiome.

Reduce your dog’s stress

Stress has negative effects on your dog’s gut microbiome health. When it’s damaged or outrun by bad bacteria, your pup’s body goes into a cycle of stress, which causes hormonal changes in the body.

Most notably, stress causes the body to release cortisol. Chronic high levels of cortisol can have lasting impacts on your dog’s health, including increased blood pressure and a weakened immune system.

There are many things that can trigger stress in your furry friend, including:

Change in routine

Change in environment

Illness

If your dog is stressed, you’ll likely notice telltale signs and symptoms like loss of appetite, increased aggression, and avoiding contact with humans and/or other dogs.

To minimize the amount of stress your dog is exposed to, maintain a comfortable environment. This includes a comfortable place to sleep, food, and clean water along with plenty of love and affection. If your dog is sick, take him to the vet to get the treatment he needs.

Keep your dog active

Exercise naturally reduces stress levels and boosts feelings of happiness for humans and dogs alike. Be sure to keep your dog active by implementing a healthy exercise routine. Whether you go for a walk, take a jog in a local park, or play fetch in the yard, make sure you give your pup time to romp and have fun.

Exercise stimulates the release of endorphins which reduce stress. Keeping your dog active benefits the two of you!

Schedule regular vet checkups

Your dog should go to the vet at least once a year for his annual checkup. Your vet has the experience and expertise needed to address any health concerns while also testing for any underlying problems.

Regular trips to the vet also greatly reduce the risk of a disease going undiagnosed and untreated. If your dog is generally in good health, taking your dog to the vet once a year for a general checkup should be plenty.

However, if your dog is older or has a chronic disease, seeing the vet more often is ideal.

Final thoughts

Knowing how to support and protect your dog’s gut plays a crucial role in keeping him healthy for years to come. We highly recommend the 20 dog gut health supplements that we’ve listed above. Whether you choose to give your pup a gut-boosting treat, capsule, or broth, you can have peace of mind knowing that you’re doing your best to make sure that your dog is happy and healthy.