20 Best Dog Foods for Weight Gain in 2022

If you have a dog who is underweight, you may be wondering what the best dog food for weight gain is. It can be tough to find a food that will help your pup put on some pounds, but we have compiled a list of the 20 best dog foods for weight gain!

These foods are all high in protein and calories, and will help your dog pack on the pounds in no time.

Why do some dogs need to gain weight?

There are a variety of reasons why your dog may need to gain weight. Maybe they were a little too enthusiastic with their exercise and lost a bit too much weight, or maybe they have a medical condition that makes it difficult to maintain their weight.

Some common medical conditions that can cause weight loss in dogs include diabetes, liver disease, cancer, and intestinal parasites. If your dog has any of these conditions, it is important to talk to your veterinarian before changing their diet.

How can I tell if my dog is underweight?

A good way to tell if your dog is underweight is to feel their ribs. If you can easily feel their ribs, they are probably too thin.

Another way to tell if your dog needs to gain weight is by looking at them from above. If you can see their waistline, they are probably too thin.

If you are unsure if your dog is underweight, you can always talk to your veterinarian. They will be able to assess your dog's body condition and give you a good idea of how much weight they should gain.

How much weight should my dog gain?

The amount of weight your dog needs to gain will depend on their age, breed, and current health condition. For most dogs, a healthy weight gain is about two to four pounds per month.

If your dog is very underweight, they may need to gain more weight than this. However, it is important not to overfeed your dog, as this can lead to obesity, which can be just as dangerous as being underweight.

Will puppy food help my adult dog gain healthy weight?

Puppy food is designed to help puppies gain the weight they need to be healthy. Adult dogs, on the other hand, are usually at their ideal weight. If you're looking for a food that will help your adult dog gain weight, you'll want to choose a food that is high in calories and fat.

What are the best foods to help my dog gain weight?

There are a few different types of food that can help your dog gain weight. The best food for your dog will depend on their individual needs. Some dogs do well on a high-protein diet, while others need more fat in their diet. Here are a few of the best foods to help your dog gain weight:

High-protein dog food: This type of food is high in calories and protein, making it ideal for dogs who need to gain weight.

High-fat dog food: This type of food is high in calories and fat, making it ideal for dogs who need to gain weight.

Puppy food: Puppy food is high in calories and protein, making it ideal for dogs who need to gain weight.

How do the best dog foods for weight gain help my dog?

The best foods for weight gain help your dog by providing the right nutrients and calories to support a healthy weight. Often, these foods are higher in protein and fat than average, which helps your dog feel fuller longer and maintain their energy levels.

In addition, the best foods for weight gain usually contain added fiber to help with digestion and absorption of nutrients.

How to choose the best dog foods for weight gain?

When you are looking for the best dog food for weight gain, there are a few things you should keep in mind.

First, you want to make sure that the food is high in calories. The label on the food should say how many calories per serving, and you want to choose a food that has at least 300 calories per cup.

Second, you want to make sure the food is high in protein. Protein is essential for muscle growth, so you want to choose a food that has at least 20% protein.

Finally, you want to make sure the food contains healthy fats. Healthy fats will help your dog's coat stay shiny and will give them energy. You want to choose a food that has at least eight percent fat.

Now that you know what to look for in a weight gain dog food, let's take a look at the 20 best dog foods for weight gain.

Image courtesy Pupper

Chicken is a high-fat, low-carbohydrate source of animal protein, which is why it's ideal for people with diabetes or those who need to follow a vegan diet. Chicken tastes great and can be easily incorporated into your dog's meal plan without any issue.

Fuel was created from ingredients that are 100% grain-free and all-natural to promote health and peak performance. The manufacturer utilizes free range chicken, real vegetables, and all-natural components that are high in nutrients.

Pupper Fuel is one of the best dog food brands for weight gain because it's made with all-natural, grain-free ingredients that are high in nutrients. If you're looking for a healthy, high-quality dog food that will help your pup gain weight, Pupper Fuel is a great option.

2. Crave Chicken Grain-Free

Image courtesy Crave

Crave grain-free dog food is made with real chicken as the first ingredient, and it's formulated to meet the nutritional needs of all dogs. This food is also free from corn, soy, and wheat, which are common allergens for dogs.

Crave grain-free dog food is a great option for dogs who are allergic to corn, soy, or wheat. This food is also high in protein and fat, which makes it perfect for dogs who need to gain weight.

If you're looking for a grain-free dog food that is high in protein and fat, Crave grain-free dog food is a great option.

3. Purina Pro Plan Puppy

Image courtesy Purina

Purina Pro Plan Puppy is a high-quality dog food that is formulated for puppies. This food is made with real chicken and provides all the nutrients your puppy needs to grow and develop properly.

Purina Pro Plan Puppy is a great option for puppies who need to gain weight. This food is high in protein and fat, and it provides all the nutrients your puppy needs to grow and develop properly.

If you're looking for a high-quality dog food that is formulated for puppies, Purina Pro Plan Puppy is a great option.

4. Purina Pro Plan Performance

Image courtesy Purina

Purina Pro Plan Performance is a high-quality dog food that is formulated for dogs who need to gain weight. This food is made with real chicken and provides all the nutrients your dog needs to grow and develop properly.

Purina Pro Plan Performance is a great option for dogs who need to gain weight. This food is high in protein and fat, and it provides all the nutrients your dog needs to grow and develop properly.

If you're looking for a high-quality dog food that is formulated for dogs who need to gain weight, Purina Pro Plan Performance is a great option.

5. Earthborn Holistic Coastal Catch

Image courtesy Earthborn

Earthborn Holistic Coastal Catch is a high-quality, grain-free dog food that is made with real fish. This food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of all dogs and is free from corn, soy, and wheat.

Earthborn Holistic Coastal Catch is a great option for dogs who are allergic to corn, soy, or wheat. This food is also high in protein and fat, which makes it perfect for dogs who need to gain weight.

If you're looking for a grain-free dog food that is high in protein and fat, Earthborn Holistic Coastal Catch is a great option.

6. Adirondack High-Protein High-Fat Recipe

Image courtesy Adirondack

The Adirondack High-Protein High-Fat Recipe is a great food for dogs who need to gain weight. This food is made with real chicken and provides all the nutrients your dog needs to grow and develop properly.

This food is high in protein and fat, and it provides all the nutrients your dog needs to grow and develop properly.

If you're looking for a high-quality dog food that is high in protein and fat, the Adirondack High-Protein High-Fat Recipe is a great option.

7. Ziwi Peak Beef Recipe

Image courtesy Ziwi

Ziwi Peak Beef Recipe is a high-quality dog food that is made with real beef. This food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of all dogs and is free from corn, soy, and wheat.

Ziwi Peak Beef Recipe is a great option for dogs who are allergic to corn, soy, or wheat. This food is also high in protein and fat, which makes it perfect for dogs who need to gain weight.

If you're looking for a grain-free dog food that is high in protein and fat, Ziwi Peak Beef Recipe is a great option.

8. Wellness CORE Grain-Free Canned Dog Food

Image courtesy Wellness

Wellness CORE Grain-Free Canned Dog Food is a high-quality, grain-free dog food that is made with real chicken. This food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of all dogs and is free from corn, soy, and wheat.

Wellness CORE Grain-Free Canned Dog Food is a great option for dogs who are allergic to corn, soy, or wheat. This food is also high in protein and fat, which makes it perfect for dogs who need to gain weight.

If you're looking for a grain-free dog food that is high in protein and fat, Wellness CORE Grain-Free Canned Dog Food is a great option.

9. Merrick Backcountry Freeze-Dried Raw Great Plains Red Recipe

Image courtesy Chewy

Merrick Backcountry Freeze-Dried Raw Great Plains Red Recipe is a high-quality, grain-free dog food that is made with real beef. This food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of all dogs and is free from corn, soy, and wheat.

Merrick Backcountry Freeze-Dried Raw Great Plains Red Recipe is a great option for dogs who are allergic to corn, soy, or wheat. This food is also high in protein and fat, which makes it perfect for dogs who need to gain weight.

If you're looking for a grain-free dog food that is high in protein and fat, Merrick Backcountry Freeze-Dried Raw Great Plains Red

10. Nature’s Variety Instinct Ultimate Protein Grain-Free Cage-Free Duck Recipe

Image courtesy Nature’s Variety

Nature’s Variety Instinct Ultimate Protein Grain-Free Cage-Free Duck Recipe is a high-quality, grain-free dog food that is made with real duck. This food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of all dogs and is free from corn, soy, and wheat.

Nature’s Variety Instinct Ultimate Protein Grain-Free Cage-Free Duck Recipe is a great option for dogs who are allergic to corn, soy, or wheat. This food is also high in protein and fat, which makes it perfect for dogs who need to gain weight.

11. Bully Max High Performance Super Premium Dog Food

Image courtesy Bully Max

Bully Max High Performance Super Premium Dog Food is a high-quality, grain-free dog food that is made with real beef. This food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of all dogs and is free from corn, soy, and wheat.

Bully Max High Performance Super Premium Dog Food is a great option for dogs who are allergic to corn, soy, or wheat. This food is also high in protein and fat, which makes it perfect for dogs who need to gain weight.

12. Nature’s Logic Canine Chicken Meal Feast Dry Food

Image courtesy Nature’s Logic

Nature’s Logic Canine Chicken Meal Feast Dry Food is a high-quality, grain-free dog food that is made with real chicken. This food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of all dogs and is free from corn, soy, and wheat.

Nature’s Logic Canine Chicken Meal Feast Dry Food is a great option for dogs who are allergic to corn, soy, or wheat. This food is also high in protein and fat, which makes it perfect for dogs who need to gain weight.

13. Nulo Freestyle Limited+ Salmon Recipe Grain-Free

Image courtesy Nulo Freestyle

Nulo Freestyle Limited+ Salmon Recipe Grain-Free Dry Dog Food for weight gain is a high-quality, grain-free dog food that is made with real salmon. This food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of all dogs and is free from corn, soy, and wheat.

Nulo Freestyle Limited+ Salmon Recipe Grain-Free Dry Dog Food for weight gain is a great option for dogs who are allergic to corn, soy, or wheat. This food is also high in protein and fat, which makes it perfect for dogs who need to gain weight.

14. Solid Gold Barking at the Moon High-Protein Grain-Free

Image courtesy Solid Gold

Solid Gold Barking at the Moon High-Protein Grain-Free Dry Dog Food is a high-quality, grain-free dog food that is made with real beef. This food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of all dogs and is free from corn, soy, and wheat.

Solid Gold Barking at the Moon High-Protein Grain-Free Dry Dog Food is a great option for dogs who are allergic to corn, soy, or wheat. This food is also high in protein and fat, which makes it perfect for dogs who need to gain weight.

15. Elite K9 Maximum Bully All Stages Dog Food

Image courtesy Elite K9 Nutrition

Elite K-Max Bully All Stages Dog Food is a high-quality, grain-free dog food that is made with real beef. This food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of all dogs and is free from corn, soy, and wheat.

Elite K-Max Bully All Stages Dog Food is a great option for dogs who are allergic to corn, soy, or wheat. This food is also high in protein and fat, which makes it perfect for dogs who need to gain weight.

16. Hill's Prescription Diet g/d Aging Care Turkey Flavor Wet Senior Dog Food

Image courtesy Hill’s

Hill's Prescription Diet g/d Aging Care Turkey Flavor Wet Senior Dog Food is a high-quality, grain-free dog food that is made with real turkey. This food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of all dogs and is free from corn, soy, and wheat.

Hill's Prescription Diet g/d Aging Care Turkey Flavor Wet Senior Dog Food is a great option for dogs who are allergic to corn, soy, or wheat. This food is also high in protein and fat, which makes it perfect for dogs who need to gain weight.

17. Blue Buffalo Natural Veterinary Diet

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

Feed Blue Buffalo Natural Veterinary Diet HF, a high-fiber food for dogs with food intolerance problems, including grain-free dry dog food.

It's designed for dogs with food intolerances, so it helps to decrease the likelihood of adverse responses to commonly consumed proteins. For a highly digestible protein your pal will tolerate,

Sunflower oil and flaxseed are combined for a low-allergen grain-free recipe that provides omega 3 fatty acids to help dogs achieve and maintain healthy skin and a glossy coat. It also has vitamins E and C, as well as antioxidant-rich components including pumpkin and kelp to assist your buddy's healthy immune system.

It's also high in fiber, which can help keep your dog regular and promote healthy skin and digestion. Plus, this nutritious, all-natural diet has both nutritional value and a flavor that your dog will adore.

18. Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Adult Satiety Support Weight Management Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Royal Canin

Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Adult Satiety Support Weight Management Dry Dog Food is a high-quality, grain-free dog food that is made with real turkey. This food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of all dogs and is free from corn, soy, and wheat.

Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Adult Satiety Support Weight Management Dry Dog Food for weight gain is a great option for dogs who are allergic to corn, soy, or wheat. This food is also high in protein and fat, which makes it perfect for dogs who need to gain weight.

19. Hill's Prescription Diet i/d Digestive Care Chicken Flavor Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Hill’s

Hill's Prescription Diet i/d Digestive Care Chicken Flavor Dry Dog Food is a high-quality, grain-free dog food that is made with real chicken. This food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of all dogs and is free from corn, soy, and wheat.

Hill's Prescription Diet i/d Digestive Care Chicken Flavor Dry Dog Food is a great option for dogs who are allergic to corn, soy, or wheat. This food is also high in protein and fat, which makes it perfect for dogs who need to gain weight.

20. Pedigree Healthy Weight Roasted Chicken & Vegetable Flavor Dog Food

Image courtesy Pedigree

Pedigree Healthy Weight Roasted Chicken & Vegetable Flavor Dog Food is a high-quality, grain-free dog food that is made with real chicken. This food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of all dogs and is free from corn, soy, and wheat.

Pedigree Healthy Weight Roasted Chicken & Vegetable Flavor Dog Food is a great option for dogs who are allergic to corn, soy, or wheat. This food is also high in protein and fat, which makes it perfect for dogs who need to gain weight.

How can I fatten up my dog fast?

There are a few things you can do to help your dog gain weight. One is to feed them a high-calorie diet that is specifically made for weight gain. You can also give them treats or supplements that are high in calories. And, lastly, make sure they get plenty of exercise so they burn off some of the extra calories.

There are a few different types of food that can help your dog gain weight. One is high-calorie dog food that is specifically made for weight gain. You can also give them treats or supplements that are high in calories.

How do I feed my dog the best dog food for weight gain?

The best dog food for weight gain is a high-quality, nutrient-rich diet that contains plenty of calories. You'll want to avoid foods that are low in calories or nutrients, as these will not help your dog pack on the pounds.

If you're unsure which type of food is best for your pup, talk to your veterinarian or a pet nutritionist. They can help you create a diet plan that will meet your dog's individual needs.

When it comes to calories, more is not always better. Feeding your dog too many calories can lead to obesity, which can cause a host of health problems. If you think your dog could benefit from a weight-gain diet, talk to your vet about how many calories they should be consuming each day.

Remember, the best way to help your dog maintain a healthy weight is to feed them a nutritious diet and give them plenty of exercise. With a little effort, you can help your furry friend reach their ideal weight in no time!

Final Thoughts on 20 Best Dog Foods for Weight Gain in 2022

Now that you know the best dog foods for weight gain, it's time to start stocking up! Make sure to choose a high-quality food that will meet your pup's individual needs. And don't forget to talk to your vet before making any changes to your dog's diet.

With a little effort, you can help your dog reach their ideal weight in no time.