Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Dogs are a man's best friend, and there is no doubt that Shih Tzu make great pets. These little dogs are full of personality and love, and they require a lot of care to stay healthy and happy.

In this article, we will discuss the 20 best dog foods for Shih Tzus in 2022. We will take a look at the nutritional needs of these dogs and recommend some of the best food options available on the market. Keep reading to learn more.

Pupper Fuel Chicken Recipe

Wellness Complete Health Small Breed Adult

Instinct Raw Boost Toy Breed with Real Chicken

Merrick Lil’ Plates Small Breed Wet

Hills Science Diet Puppy Small Bites

Iams ProActive Health Adult Minichunks

Blue Buffalo Life Protection Small Breed Senior

The Farmer’s Dog Turkey Recipe

Eukanuba Small Breed Adult Dog Food

Nature’s Recipe Grain Free Salmon, Sweet Potato, and Pumpkin

Taste of the Wild Appalachian Valley Small Breed Recipe

Merrick Classic Small Breed Dog Food

Nulo Freestyle Small Breed Dog Food

Instinct Original Small Breed Dog Food

Now Fresh Small Breed Dog Food

Halo Grain Free Small Breed Wet Dog Food

Diamond Naturals Small Breed Chicken and Rice

Nutro Wholesome Essentials Small Breed Adult Chicken

CESAR Small Breed Dry Dog Food Filet Mignon Flavor with Spring Vegetables

Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Shih Tzu Puppy Dry Dog Food

What are Shih Tzus known for?

Shih Tzus are known for being loyal, loving, and affectionate companions. They're also known for being one of the most popular dog breeds in the world. If you're thinking about getting a Shih Tzu, or if you already have one, you'll want to make sure you're feeding them the best food possible.

Shih Tzus need a diet that is high in protein and low in fat. They also need plenty of fiber to help keep their digestive system healthy.

What are some health conditions that Shih Tzus are known for?

Shih Tzus are known for being prone to certain health conditions, such as obesity, hip dysplasia, and allergies. That's why it's important to feed them a diet that is healthy and nutritious.

One way to keep your Shih Tzu from getting obese is to feed them a high-protein diet. You should also make sure they get plenty of exercise, and avoid feeding them table scraps or giving them too many treats.

How often should I feed my Shih Tzu?

Some good ways to feed a Shih Tzu include feeding them a high-quality dog food that is made for their specific breed, feeding them twice a day, and measuring out their food so they're not eating too much or too little.

You should also make sure to give them plenty of exercise, and avoid feeding them table scraps or giving them too many treats.

How often should I exercise my Shih Tzu?

Shih Tzus need to get at least 30 minutes of exercise every day. This can be in the form of walks, runs, or playtime. You should also make sure to give them plenty of opportunities to run and play so they can stay healthy and fit.

What is the best food for a Shih Tzu with allergies?

There are a few things to look for when choosing the best food for your Shih Tzu with allergies. The first is to make sure that the food does not contain any of the common allergens for dogs, such as wheat, corn, soy, or chicken.

You'll also want to choose a food that is hypoallergenic and easy to digest. Finally, you'll want to make sure that the food you choose is nutritionally complete and balanced for your Shih Tzu's life stage.

What are some foods that are bad for Shih Tzus?

Some foods that are bad for Shih Tzus include table scraps, bones, and fatty meats. These foods can cause digestive problems or weight gain in your Shih Tzu.

You should also avoid giving your Shih Tzu chocolate, coffee, tea, or energy drinks. These products contain caffeine and other stimulants that can be dangerous for your dog.

What is the best food for a senior Shih Tzu?

The best food for a senior Shih Tzu is one that is easy to digest and contains all of the nutrients your dog needs for good health. You should also avoid foods that are high in fat or calories, as these can cause weight gain in your senior dog.

What are some of the best dog foods for Shih Tzus?

Here is more information about the 20 best dog foods for Shih Tzu in 2022:

Image courtesy Pupper

Shih Tzus are known for being high energy dogs, and the Pupper Fuel Chicken Recipe is perfect for them. This recipe contains all-natural ingredients like chicken and veggies, which provide your dog with the nutrients they need to stay active.

Pupper Fuel also offers a variety of other recipes that are tailored for specific needs, such as their Fuel beef recipe.

2. Wellness Complete Health Small Breed Adult

Image courtesy Wellness

The Wellness Complete Health Small Breed Adult formula is designed specifically for small breeds like Shih Tzu. This food contains high-quality proteins and fats to help your dog maintain a healthy weight, as well as essential vitamins and minerals.

Wellness also offers a variety of other recipes that are tailored for specific needs, such as their grain-free formula.

3. Instinct Raw Boost Toy Breed with Real Chicken

Image courtesy Instinct Raw

The Instinct Raw Boost Toy Breed with Real Chicken is perfect for toy breeds. This food is made with real chicken, which provides your dog with the protein they need to stay active.

In addition to chicken, this food also contains a variety of other ingredients like fruits and vegetables. Instinct also offers a variety of other recipes that are tailored for specific needs, such as their grain-free formula.

4. Merrick Lil’ Plates Small Breed Wet

Image courtesy Merrick

The Merrick Lil’ Plates Small Breed Wet Dog Food is perfect for small breeds. This food is made with real chicken, which provides your dog with the protein they need to stay active.

In addition to chicken, this food also contains a variety of other ingredients like fruits and vegetables. Merrick also offers a variety of other recipes that are tailored for specific needs, such as their grain-free formula.

5. Hills Science Diet Puppy Small Bites

Image courtesy Hill’s Science Diet

The Hills Science Diet Puppy Small Bites Dog Food is perfect for puppies. This food is made with high-quality proteins and fats to help your dog grow and develop properly.

In addition to chicken, this food also contains a variety of other ingredients like fruits and vegetables. Hills also offers a variety of other recipes that are tailored for specific needs, such as their grain-free formula.

6. Iams ProActive Health Adult Minichunks

Image courtesy Iams

The Iams ProActive Health Adult Minichunks Dog Food is perfect for Shih Tzu adults. This food is made with high-quality proteins and fats to help your dog maintain a healthy weight.

In addition to chicken, this food also contains a variety of other ingredients like fruits and vegetables. Iams also offers a variety of other recipes that are tailored for specific needs, such as their grain-free formula.

7. Blue Buffalo Life Protection Small Breed Senior

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

The Blue Buffalo Life Protection Small Breed Senior Dog Food is perfect for Shih Tzu seniors. This food is made with high-quality proteins and fats to help your dog maintain a healthy weight.

In addition to chicken, this food also contains a variety of other ingredients like fruits and vegetables. Blue Buffalo also offers a variety of other recipes that are tailored for specific needs, such as their grain-free formula.

8. The Farmer’s Dog Turkey Recipe

Image courtesy The Farmer’s Dog

The Farmer’s Dog Turkey Recipe is perfect for Shih Tzu adults. This food is made with real turkey, which provides your dog with the protein they need to stay active.

In addition to turkey, this food also contains a variety of other ingredients like fruits and vegetables. The Farmer’s Dog also offers a variety of other recipes that are tailored for specific needs, such as their grain-free formula.

9. Eukanuba Small Breed Adult Dog Food

Image courtesy Eukanuba

The Eukanuba Small Breed Adult Dog Food is perfect for Shih Tzu adults. This food is made with high-quality proteins and fats to help your dog maintain a healthy weight.

In addition to chicken, this food also contains a variety of other ingredients like fruits and vegetables. Eukanuba also offers a variety of other recipes that are tailored for specific needs, such as their grain-free formula.

10. Nature’s Recipe Grain Free Salmon, Sweet Potato, and Pumpkin

Image courtesy Nature’s Recipe

The Nature’s Recipe Grain Free Salmon, Sweet Potato, and Pumpkin Dog Food is perfect for Shih Tzu adults. This food is made with high-quality proteins and fats to help your dog maintain a healthy weight.

In addition to salmon, this food also contains a variety of other ingredients like fruits and vegetables. Nature’s Recipe also offers a variety of other recipes that are tailored for specific needs, such as their grain-free formula.

11. Taste of the Wild Appalachian Valley Small Breed Recipe

Image courtesy Taste of the Wild

The Taste of the Wild Appalachian Valley Small Breed Recipe is perfect for Shih Tzu adults. This food is made with high-quality proteins and fats to help your dog maintain a healthy weight.

In addition to chicken, this food also contains a variety of other ingredients like fruits and vegetables. Taste of the Wild also offers a variety of other recipes that are tailored for specific needs, such as their grain-free formula.

12. Merrick Classic Small Breed Dog Food

Image courtesy Merrick

The Merrick Classic Small Breed Dog Food is perfect for Shih Tzu adults. This food is made with high-quality proteins and fats to help your dog maintain a healthy weight.

In addition to chicken, this food also contains a variety of other ingredients like fruits and vegetables. Merrick also offers a variety of other recipes that are tailored for specific needs, such as their grain-free formula.

13. Nulo Freestyle Small Breed Dog Food

Image courtesy Nulo Freestyle

The Nulo Freestyle Small Breed Dog Food is perfect for Shih Tzu adults. This food is made with high-quality proteins and fats to help your dog maintain a healthy weight.

In addition to chicken, this food also contains a variety of other ingredients like fruits and vegetables. Nulo also offers a variety of other recipes that are tailored for specific needs, such as their grain-free formula.

14. Instinct Original Small Breed Dog Food

Image courtesy Instinct Raw

The Instinct Original Small Breed Dog Food is perfect for Shih Tzu adults. This food is made with high-quality proteins and fats to help your dog maintain a healthy weight.

In addition to chicken, this food also contains a variety of other ingredients like fruits and vegetables. Instinct also offers a variety of other recipes that are tailored for specific needs, such as their grain-free formula.

15. Now Fresh Small Breed Dog Food

Image courtesy Now Fresh

The Now Fresh Small Breed Dog Food is perfect for Shih Tzu adults. This food is made with high-quality proteins and fats to help your dog maintain a healthy weight.

In addition to chicken, this food also contains a variety of other ingredients like fruits and vegetables. Now Fresh also offers a variety of other recipes that are tailored for specific needs, such as their grain-free formula.

16. Halo Grain Free Small Breed Wet Dog Food

Image courtesy Halo

The Halo Grain Free Small Breed Wet Dog Food is perfect for Shih Tzu that are adults. This food is made with high-quality proteins and fats to help your dog maintain a healthy weight.

In addition to chicken, this food also contains a variety of other ingredients like fruits and vegetables. Halo also offers a variety of other recipes that are tailored for specific needs, such as their grain-free formula.

17. Diamond Naturals Small Breed Chicken and Rice

Image courtesy Diamond Naturals

Diamond Naturals Small Breed Adult Chicken & Rice Formula Dry Dog Food gives your little dog superior nutrition.

This food is made with unrivaled quality and performance using exactly determined amounts of protein, fat, and other critical nutrients to support your little guy's health and active lifestyle.

Kale, blueberries, chia seeds, and pumpkin–as well as actual fruits and vegetables including carrots, spinach, and papaya – offer active ingredients that are necessary for a healthy and balanced whole-food diet for tiny pups.

18. Nutro Wholesome Essentials Small Breed Adult Chicken

Image courtesy Nutro Natural Choice

The Nutro Wholesome Essentials Small Breed Adult Chicken Dry Dog Food provides your little dog with all the nutrition they need to live a long and healthy life.

This food is made with real chicken as the first ingredient, which is then followed by a variety of other ingredients like fruits and vegetables. Nutro also offers a variety of other recipes that are tailored for specific needs, such as their grain-free formula.

19. CESAR Small Breed Dry Dog Food Filet Mignon Flavor with Spring Vegetables

Image courtesy Amazon

The CESAR Small Breed Dry Dog Food Filet Mignon Flavor with Spring Vegetables is perfect for Shih Tzu that are adults. This food is made with high-quality proteins and fats to help your dog maintain a healthy weight.

In addition to chicken, this food also contains a variety of other ingredients like fruits and vegetables.

20. Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Shih Tzu Puppy Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Chewy

The Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Shih Tzu Puppy Dry Dog Food is perfect for Shih Tzu that are puppies. This food is made with high-quality proteins and fats to help your dog maintain a healthy weight.

In addition to chicken, this food also contains a variety of other ingredients like fruits and vegetables. Royal Canin also offers a variety of other recipes that are tailored for specific needs, such as their grain-free formula.

What human foods can I feed my Shih Tzu?

One of the most common questions we get asked is what human foods can be given to Shih Tzus. The answer, unfortunately, is not many. Shih Tzus are notoriously finicky eaters and have very sensitive stomachs, so their diet needs to be carefully monitored.

Here are a few human foods that are safe to feed your Shih Tzu:

Cooked chicken or turkey (without the skin)

Cooked fish (without the bones)

Plain, cooked rice

Plain, cooked pasta

Canned pumpkin (not pie filling)

Green beans

While there are a few human foods that are safe to feed your Shih Tzu, it's important to remember that they should only make up a small part of their diet. The vast majority of their calories should come from high-quality dog food.

Can I feed my Shih Tzu eggs?

Yes, you can! Eggs are a great source of protein and other nutrients that your Shih Tzu needs to stay healthy. Just make sure they're cooked thoroughly before feeding them to your dog.

What else should I know about feeding my dog the best dog foods for Shih Tzu?

When it comes to the best dog foods for Shih Tzus, there are a few things you should keep in mind. First, always consult with your veterinarian before making any changes to your dog's diet.

Second, make sure the food you're feeding them is high-quality and made specifically for Shih Tzus. Third, always introduce new foods slowly and in small amounts to avoid upsetting their stomach.

And fourth, remember that you know your dog best! If you have any concerns about their diet, don't hesitate to reach out to a professional for help.

Final Thoughts on 20 Best Dog Foods for Shih Tzu in 2022

We hope this article has been helpful in answering some of your questions about the best dog foods for Shih Tzus. As always, consult with your veterinarian before making any changes to your dog's diet.

We do hope that our list of the 20 best dog foods for Shih Tzu in 2022 has helped you determine which brand is the one you'll try next.