If your dog is prone to vomiting and has a sensitive stomach, you may be wondering what the best food for them is. There are many different foods on the market that claim to be great for dogs with digestive issues, but it can be hard to figure out which one is right for your pet.

In this article, we will discuss the 20 best dog foods for sensitive stomachs and vomiting in 2022. We will also provide information on how to choose the right food for your dog and tips on how to prevent vomiting.

Pupper Fuel Chicken Recipe

Wellness Simple Limited Ingredient Diet Turkey and Potato

Nom Nom Fresh

Canidae Grain-Free Pure Real Salmon and Sweet Potato

Taste of the Wild Prey Angus Beef Limited Ingredient Dog Food

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets HA Chicken Flavor

Merrick Limited Ingredient Diet Turkey and Rice Dog Food

Royal Canin Veterinary Diets Hydrolyzed Protein Adult HP

Brothers Complete Advanced Allergy Lamb Meal and Egg

Hill’s Prescription Diet Z/D Skin Food Sensitivities

Purina Pro Plan Sensitive Skin and Stomach

Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Diets

Zignature Turkey Formula Limited Ingredient Dog Food

Blue Buffalo Basics Grain-Free Natural Hypoallergenic Recipe

Solid Gold Wolf King Bison & Brown Rice

Nutro Limited Ingredient Diet Venison & Sweet Potato

Go! Solutions Carnivore Grain-Free Chicken Turkey + Duck

Blue Buffalo Basics Duck & Potato

Just 6 by Rachel Ray Nutrish Hypoallergenic Food

Diamond Naturals Skin and Coat Dry Dog Food

What causes a dog to have a sensitive stomach and vomiting?

Before we get into the best dog food for a sensitive stomach and vomiting, let's first understand what causes these issues. Often, it is due to an intolerance or reaction to certain ingredients in their food. It could also be caused by a bacterial infection, parasites, or even stress.

If your dog has any of these symptoms, it's important to take them to the vet to rule out any underlying health issues. Once you've determined that the cause is indeed food-related, you can start looking for a food that will be easier on their stomach.

Keep in mind that each dog is different, so what works for one may not work for another. It's important to find a food that agrees with your dog's stomach and doesn't trigger any vomiting or diarrhea.

Is wet or dry food better for dogs with sensitive stomachs?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question. Some dogs do better with wet food, while others do better with dry food. It really depends on your dog's individual needs.

If your dog has a sensitive stomach, you might want to try a few different types of food to see what works best. You can also talk to your vet about which type of food they recommend.

Why is my dog throwing up undigested food hours after eating?

This is a common question we get from dog parents. While there can be many reasons why your dog is vomiting, one reason could be that he's eating too fast. When dogs eat too fast, they don't give their food enough time to properly digest.

This can cause them to throw up undigested food hours after eating. If you think your dog is eating too fast, there are a few things you can do to slow him down.

One way to slow down your dog's eating is to use a puzzle feeder. Puzzle feeders are designed to make your dog work for his food. This will not only slow down his eating, but it will also provide him with some much-needed mental stimulation.

Another way to slow down your dog's eating is to portion out his food into smaller meals throughout the day. If you typically feed your dog one large meal per day, try breaking it up into two or three smaller meals.

You can also try adding some wet food to his dry food. The wet food will make the dry food more difficult to eat and will slow down his eating.

If you've tried all of these things and your dog is still throwing up undigested food, it's time to talk to your vet. Your vet will be able to help you figure out what's causing your dog's vomiting and how to treat it.

What can I do to help keep my dog from vomiting?

In addition to finding the right food, there are a few things you can do to help keep your dog's stomach from becoming upset.

First, avoid sudden changes in diet. If you need to switch foods, do so gradually over the course of a week or two. This will give their digestive system time to adjust.

Second, make sure they're getting enough exercise. A dog who isn't active is more likely to experience digestive issues.

Finally, add some probiotics to their diet. Probiotics are live, beneficial bacteria that help keep the gut healthy. They can be found in yogurt, fermented foods, and supplements. Adding probiotics to your dog's diet can help reduce vomiting and diarrhea.

What are some human foods I can feed my dog to help ease his upset stomach?

If your dog is vomiting or has diarrhea, there are a few human foods you can feed them to help ease their stomach.

First, try offering them plain, cooked chicken or turkey. These meats are easy to digest and full of nutrients. You can also give them boiled potatoes. Potatoes are bland and starchy, which can help to soothe an upset stomach.

Another option is to make a homemade chicken and rice soup. This soup is easy on the stomach and can help your dog feel better quickly. Just be sure to avoid giving them any onions, garlic, or other spices.

Finally, you can give them some plain unsweetened yogurt. Yogurt contains probiotics, which can help to restore the balance of good bacteria in the gut.

When should I see a vet?

If your dog is vomiting or has diarrhea frequently, it's important to see a vet. This could be a sign of an underlying health condition that needs to be treated.

Additionally, if your dog is vomiting blood or has black, tarry stool, this is a sign of a serious issue and you should seek medical attention immediately.

If you're unsure whether or not your dog's symptoms are serious, it's always best to err on the side of caution and make an appointment with your vet.

Do they make specific dog food for dogs with sensitive stomachs and vomiting?

Yes, there are a number of dog food brands that make formulas specifically for dogs with sensitive stomachs and vomiting. Some of the best dog foods for sensitive stomachs and vomiting will include the following ingredients:

Oatmeal

Sweet potatoes

Brown rice

Fish oil

Yogurt

Canned pumpkin

Carrots

These ingredients are all easy on the stomach and can help to soothe an upset tummy. If your dog is vomiting, it's important to take them to the vet to rule out any underlying medical conditions. Once you've got the all clear from the vet, you can start feeding them a sensitive stomach dog food formula.

When it comes to choosing the best dog food for your pup, there are a lot of factors to consider. But if your dog has a sensitive stomach or is prone to vomiting, these are the 20 best dog food options to keep them healthy and happy:

Image courtesy Pupper

Fuel was created with a focus on health and peak performance in mind. They make use of free range chicken, real veggies, and all-natural components that are high in nutrients.

Pupper Fuel dog food is a healthy, complete diet that meets all of your pup's nutritional needs. It has 13 active components working together to create the ideal dog food for sensitive stomachs and vomiting.

2. Wellness Simple Limited Ingredient Diet Turkey and Potato

Image courtesy Chewy

Wellness Simple Limited Ingredient Turkey and Potato Recipe will keep your pal full. This natural, grain-free dry food for dogs has a single source of protein and readily digestible carbohydrates.

This dry food is made in the United States and includes omega fatty acids, antioxidants, glucosamine, probiotics, and taurine. This dog food contains no wheat, corn, soy, gluten, or artificial preservatives, colors or flavors.

3. Nom Nom Fresh

Image couresy Nom Nom Fresh

Nom Nom is a company that delivers fresh, human-grade dog food to your door. All of their recipes are created by vets and pet nutritionists and made in the USA with high-quality ingredients.

They have three different meal plans to choose from, based on your dog's weight, age, and activity level. You can also customize your own plan.

Nom Nom's recipes are made with fresh, never frozen ingredients and they use a slow-cook process to preserve nutrients and flavor.

4. Canidae Grain-Free Pure Real Salmon and Sweet Potato

Image courtesy Chewy

This food is made with fresh salmon, which is a great source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids. It also has sweet potatoes, which are an excellent source of carbohydrates and fiber.

It is grain-free and does not contain any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. This food is made in the USA with high-quality ingredients.

Canidae Grain-Free Pure Real Salmon and Sweet Potato Recipe is perfect for dogs with allergies or sensitivities.

5. Taste of the Wild Prey Angus Beef Limited Ingredient Dog Food

Image courtesy Taste of the Wild

This food is made with Angus beef, which is a great source of protein. It also has peas and potatoes, which are an excellent source of carbohydrates and fiber.

It is grain-free and does not contain any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. This food is made in the USA with high-quality ingredients.

6. Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets HA Chicken Flavor

Image courtesy Purina

This dog food is made with high-quality chicken and hydrolyzed soy protein. It also has prebiotics and probiotics to help support a healthy digestive system.

It is free of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. This food is made in the USA with high-quality ingredients.

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets HA Chicken Flavor is perfect for dogs with allergies or sensitivities. This food was developed by veterinarians and nutritionists to help support the health of your dog.

7. Merrick Limited Ingredient Diet Turkey and Rice Dog Food

Image courtesy Merrick

This food is made with turkey, which is a great source of protein. It also has brown rice, which is an excellent source of carbohydrates and fiber.

It is grain-free and does not contain any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. This food is made in the USA with high-quality ingredients. Merrick Limited Ingredient Diet Turkey and Rice Dog Food is perfect for dogs with allergies or sensitivities.

8. Royal Canin Veterinary Diets Hydrolyzed Protein Adult HP

Image courtesy Royal Chewy

This food is made with hydrolyzed chicken, which is a great source of protein. It also has potatoes, which are an excellent source of carbohydrates and fiber.

It is grain-free and does not contain any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. This food is made in the USA with high-quality ingredients. Royal Canin Veterinary Diets Hydrolyzed Protein Adult HP is perfect for dogs with allergies or sensitivities. This food was developed by veterinarians and nutritionists to help support the health of your dog.

9. Brothers Complete Advanced Allergy Lamb Meal and Egg

Image courtesy Brothers Complete

This food is made with lamb meal, which is a great source of protein. It also has eggs, which are an excellent source of protein and omega-three fatty acids.

It is grain-free and does not contain any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. This food is made in the USA with high-quality ingredients. Brothers Complete Advanced Allergy Lamb Meal and Egg is perfect for dogs with allergies or sensitivities.

10. Hill’s Prescription Diet Z/D Skin Food Sensitivities

Image courtesy Hill’s

This food is made with high-quality chicken and hydrolyzed soy protein. It also has prebiotics and probiotics to help support a healthy digestive system.

It is free of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. This food is made in the USA with high-quality ingredients. Hill’s Prescription Diet Z/D Skin Food Sensitivities is perfect for dogs with allergies or sensitivities. This food was developed by veterinarians and nutritionists to help support the health of your dog.

11. Purina Pro Plan Sensitive Skin and Stomach

Image courtesy Purina

This food is made with high-quality salmon and rice. It also has oatmeal, which is a great source of fiber.

It does not contain any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. This food is made in the USA with high-quality ingredients. Purina Pro Plan Sensitive Skin and Stomach is perfect for dogs with allergies or sensitivities. This food was developed by veterinarians and nutritionists to help support the health of your dog.

12. Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Diets

Image courtesy Natural Balance

This food is made with sweet potatoes, which are an excellent source of carbohydrates and fiber. It also has fish, which is a great source of protein.

It is grain-free and does not contain any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. This food is made in the USA with high-quality ingredients. Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Diets is perfect for dogs with allergies or sensitivities.

13. Zignature Turkey Formula Limited Ingredient Dog Food

Image Zignature

When you feed your dog Zignature Turkey Limited Ingredient Formula Grain-Free Dry Dog Food, you fill their bowl with nutritious nutrition. Your dog will enjoy a delectable dinner prepared from real, farm-raised turkey from the American Midwest, whole peas, chickpeas, and flaxseed.

Zignature's simple-to-make, meat-first recipe gives dogs the nutrients they need to thrive. Combine that with important antioxidants, essential fatty acids, and a host of vitamins and minerals, and you've got one happy pup.

14. Blue Buffalo Basics Grain-Free Natural Hypoallergenic Recipe

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

If your dog has allergies, they're not alone. In fact, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, as many as 15% of Americans suffer from some form of allergy.

While there are a variety of things that can cause an allergic reaction in dogs (including pollen, mold, dust mites, and even certain foods), the good news is that there are a number of hypoallergenic dog food brands on the market that can help your furry friend feel better.

One of those brands is Blue Buffalo, which offers a variety of grain-free, natural, and hypoallergenic recipes designed to minimize your dog's exposure to potential allergens.

15. Solid Gold Wolf King Bison & Brown Rice

Image courtesy Chewy

At Solid Gold, we believe that every dog is unique and deserves its own specific blend of ingredients. That's why we've created the Wolf King Bison & Brown Rice Formula, a grain-inclusive dry food that's perfect for large breeds with sensitive stomachs.

This formula features bison as the first ingredient, followed by brown rice, peas, and potatoes. It also contains a blend of 20 superfoods like carrots, sweet potatoes, kelp, and flaxseed to ensure your dog is getting the nutrition they need.

What makes this formula even more special is that it's slow-cooked in small batches to preserve the nutrients and flavor of each ingredient.

16. Nutro Limited Ingredient Diet Venison & Sweet Potato

Image courtesy Nutro

If your dog has food allergies or sensitivities, they may do better on a limited ingredient diet. These diets typically feature a single protein source and a limited number of other ingredients to help reduce the risk of an allergic reaction.

NUTRO Limited Ingredient Diet Venison & Sweet Potato Recipe is made with venison as the first ingredient, followed by sweet potatoes, peas, and chickpeas. This formula is grain-free and does not contain any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

17. Go! Solutions Carnivore Grain-Free Chicken Turkey + Duck

Image courtesy Go! Solutions

Made with chicken, turkey, and duck as the first ingredients, this grain-free dry food from Go! Solutions is perfect for dogs with sensitivities. It also contains a blend of fruits and vegetables to provide your dog with the nutrients they need.

18. Blue Buffalo Basics Duck & Potato

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

Blue Buffalo Basics Duck & Potato Formula is made with duck as the first ingredient, followed by potatoes. This formula is grain-free and designed for dogs with sensitivities.

It also contains a blend of fruits and vegetables to provide your dog with the nutrients they need. This formula is free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives.

19. Just 6 by Rachel Ray Nutrish Hypoallergenic Food

Image courtesy Rachel Ray

Just Food for Dogs Just Hypoallergenic is a limited ingredient diet made with just six ingredients. This formula is grain-free and features potato, duck, peas, carrots, celery, and spinach.

It is also free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives.

20. Diamond Naturals Skin and Coat Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Diamond Naturals

Diamond Naturals Skin and Coat Formula is made with salmon as the first ingredient, followed by peas and potatoes. This formula is grain-free and designed for dogs with sensitivities.

It also contains a blend of fruits and vegetables to provide your dog with the nutrients they need. This formula is free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives.

Is salmon good for dogs with sensitive stomachs?

Yes, salmon is a good option for dogs with sensitive stomachs. It is a lean protein that is easy to digest and has anti-inflammatory properties. Salmon also contains omega fatty acids which can help to soothe the digestive tract.

There are a few things to keep in mind when feeding your dog salmon. Make sure to cook it thoroughly and remove any bones. You can either feed your dog canned salmon or cook fresh salmon for them. Start with a small amount to see how your dog reacts and slowly increase the amount if they are tolerating it well.

While there are many factors that can contribute to a sensitive stomach or vomiting, diet is often one of the most important pieces of the puzzle. If your dog is experiencing these issues, it's important to work with your veterinarian to find the best food for their individual needs.

How do I transition my dog to the best dog food for sensitive stomachs and vomiting?

When transitioning your dog to a new food, it's important to do so gradually. Start by mixing a small amount of the new food in with their current food. Slowly increase the amount of new food while decreasing the amount of old food over the course of about a week.

This will help to prevent any digestive upset. If you notice that your dog is having any problems, stop the transition and speak to your veterinarian.

Making sure your dog has a nutritious and easily digestible diet is an important part of keeping them healthy. If your dog has a sensitive stomach or is prone to vomiting, there are many great options available. We've shared our favorites here today to ensure you can find at least one brand that suits your dog's needs.

How will I know if the best dog food for sensitive stomachs and vomiting is helping my dog?

If you notice that your dog's vomiting or diarrhea decreases or stops and they seem to be having fewer stomach upsets overall, this is a good sign that the food is helping. You should also see an improvement in their energy levels and overall health.

Some signs that your dog may be enjoying their new food include:

eating the food eagerly

having good energy levels

no longer vomiting or having diarrhea

looking healthy and happy

The above signs will make it clear that your dog is not only getting healthier but is enjoying his new food option. Be sure to use the sensitive diet food for as long as possible so that your dog doesn't go backward with his health.

How long should I use the best dog foods for sensitive stomachs and vomiting?

It's important to use the best dog food for sensitive stomachs and vomiting for as long as your dog needs it. This will usually be at least a few weeks, but in some cases, it may be necessary to feed this type of food long-term.

If you're not sure how long to feed your dog the sensitive diet food, speak to your veterinarian. They will be able to give you specific advice based on your dog's individual needs.

Final Thoughts on 20 Best Dog Foods for Sensitive Stomachs and Vomiting in 2022

When it comes to finding the best dog food for sensitive stomachs and vomiting, there are many great options available. We've shared our favorites here today to ensure you can find at least one brand that suits your dog's needs. With a little trial and error, you'll be sure to find the best dog food for sensitive stomachs and vomiting for your pup.