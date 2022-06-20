20 Best Dog Foods for Corgis

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

The American corgi is a lovable but uncommon dog breed in the United States. The American Kennel Club reports that only 5,000 registered corgis were in the United States in 2013. Unfortunately, the rarity of corgis makes it challenging to find the best dog food for them.

Nevertheless, there are many great lines of dog food for small breed dogs. These formulas are perfect for most corgis.

There are a lot of factors that you have to consider when buying the right food for your corgi. As an owner of this unique dog breed, you need a dog food that contains:

· Protein for strong, lean muscles

· Omega fatty acids for good digestion

· Superfoods to promote a healthy immune system

· No unnecessary artificial flavors, colors, or by-products that cause inflammation or other health problems

You can find a list of the best dog foods for corgis below.

Pupper is a premier line of dog food that is great for corgis. This one-of-a-kind formula is backed by intensive scientific research, which is one of the reasons it is at the top of our list.

Pupper has two popular types of dog food. The first is made from a beef recipe, while the other is made from chicken. The beef recipe is made from beef meal, beef liver, beef heart, flax, barley, beets, carrots, parsley, cranberries, kelp, sea salt, vitamin minerals, and mixed tocopherols. The chicken recipe is made from chicken meal, chicken gizzards, chicken liver, flax, brown rice, apples, sweet potato, krill, ginger, kelp, sea salt, and vitamin minerals.

Pupper only uses the highest quality ingredients in its dog food. There are no natural preservatives, flavors, filler products, or other unhealthy additives.

This dog food formula was developed from research conducted through extensive clinical trials. Pupper continues to conduct clinical trials to ensure their dog food continues to live up to rigorous scientific standards and make ongoing improvements to their already exceptional formula.

In addition to using quality ingredients to ensure the formula is healthy, Pupper has made sure its dog food is tasty and easy to chew. So, you won’t have any trouble getting your corgi to eat it.

One of the unique selling points of Pupper is that they actively seek the support and input of canine advocates. They have worked closely with dog lovers to ensure only the highest quality food is brought to market. Their customer service center is also staffed by people with a passion for dogs.

2. Taste of the Wild High Prairie Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

Taste of the Wild High Prairie Grain-Free Dog Food is protein-rich dog food that is made primarily with a balanced blend of venison and bison to support lean muscles, strong joints, and healthy bones. While the recipe is mostly made from meat, it also contains carefully selected fruits that are abundant in essential vitamins and minerals. Therefore, your corgi will get plenty of prebiotics and antioxidants to have a strong immune system and healthy digestion. In addition, this dog food is free of corn, grains, wheat, and artificial colors and flavors that are known to cause inflammation and other health issues.

This family-owned brand prides itself on sustainability and cruelty-free practices. All of the ingredients they use come from ethical suppliers.

If ethical practices are a priority for you, then this is a great dog food to consider. Of course, it is also made from many high-quality, healthy ingredients, so it is great for your dog as well.

3. Wellness CORE Grain-Free Reduced Fat Turkey & Chicken

Wellness CORE Grain-Free Reduced Fat Turkey & Chicken is a line of dog food that was specifically crafted to help small breed dogs maintain lean body masses, decent muscle tones, and healthy coats and skins. It is made with high-quality turkey, fruits, and vegetables. These ingredients are excellent sources of essential nutrients, including probiotics, vitamins, minerals, and omega fatty acids.

Wellness CORE Grain-Free Reduced Fat Turkey and Chicken only uses quality ingredients. It does not contain any fillers, corn, meat by-products, soy, artificial preservatives, or artificial flavors or colors.

This dog food is an excellent choice for corgis and other small to medium-sized breed dogs that need fewer calories and a diverse set of nutrients. The unique blend of ingredients and nutrients ensures excellent overall health for corgis of all ages.

When looking for new dog food for your corgi or another small breed dog, you can’t go wrong with Wellness Core Grain-Free Reduced-Fat Turkey and Chicken. The premium ingredients and lack of filler products make it one of the best on the market.

4. Purina pro plan small breed shredded blend Beef and rice dog food

Purina pro only uses real meat rather than by-products in its recipes. This line of dog food has high-quality beef, which is the primary ingredient. The kibble is tender and carefully shredded for optimal taste and texture. The kibble also comes in small pieces, so even small corgis shouldn’t have any trouble chewing it.

The recipe is a rich source of many essential nutrients that corgis need to stay healthy and energetic. It has high protein levels, so it is great for highly active corgis. It is also rich in minerals like calcium and phosphorus to promote strong bones and teeth. Corgis that eat this dog food will also have excellent digestive health because it contains natural prebiotic fibers to keep intestinal bacteria healthy.

Purina Pro is an excellent dog food option for any corgi owner that wants to keep their dog fit, energetic and healthy.

5. Hill’s Science Diet Adult Small Bites Lamb Meal & Brown Rice

Hill’s Science Diet Adult Small Bites Lamb Meal & Brown Rice is a line of dog food that is intended for small dogs over one year old. It has a tasty lamb flavor that appeals to even the pickiest corgis. It is made from easily digestible ingredients and comes in small pieces of kibble that are easy to chew.

This line of dog food is made from many carefully selected ingredients, including lamb meal, whole grain sorghum, brown rice, chicken fat, barley, dried beet pulp, flaxseed, and soybean oil. It is a rich source of vitamin E and omega-six fatty acids that provide a beautiful coat and skin. It also contains high-quality proteins and natural fibers for lean muscles and healthy digestion.

This dog food is delicious and packed with nutrition to help your corgi lead a long, healthy life. Although it is not intended for puppies, it is an excellent option for adults.

6. Blue Buffalo Basics Limited-Ingredient Grain-Free Turkey & Potato Recipe

Blue Buffalo Basics Limited-Ingredient Grain-Free Turkey & Potato Recipe is an excellent option for corgis with food allergies and sensitivities. It is made with high-quality deboned turkey and contains no chicken or chicken by-products.

It also contains fresh potatoes that are a vital source of easily digestible carbohydrates, as well as potassium, iron, magnesium, and vitamins B and C. It also contains flaxseed and fish oil to provide plenty of omega-3 acids, DHA and fiber to ensure your corgi has healthy skin, a wonderful coat, and optimal digestive health. This well-balanced formula has everything a corgi needs to live a vibrant, healthy life.

Corgis that have trouble eating chicken might benefit by switching to this dog food from Blue Buffalo. It has an excellent blend of nutrients and is less likely to trigger their food sensitivities.

7. Rachael Ray Nutrish Just 6

When you look at the nutritional information on the bags of most types of dog food, you will often see 20 or more ingredients. Owners of corgis with allergies and food sensitivity problems might be overwhelmed trying to look through all of these ingredients.

This line of dog food by Rachael Ray might be a preferable alternative. It is made from just six nutrient-dense ingredients. Lamb meal is the primary ingredient, but it also contains ground rice, brown rice, dried plain beet pulp, chicken fat, and natural pork flavoring. It doesn’t contain any wheat, corn, soy, or gluten, so you don’t have to worry about exposing your corgi to harmful inflammatory ingredients.

Rachael Ray Nutrish Just 6 is a great source of essential vitamins and minerals. The absence of artificial preservatives, flavors, and by-products makes it a very healthy option for corgi owners.

8. Merrick Backcountry Raw Infused Large Breed Adult

Most corgis are small to medium-sized dogs, but some are on the larger side. As a result, they have different nutritional needs than many other large dogs.

Owners of larger corgis might want to feed them Backcountry Raw Infused Large Breed dog food. This grain-free dog food is made of all-natural ingredients. It has large pieces of kibble that are ideal for corgis with a larger bite.

The primary ingredient of this dog food is deboned chicken. This ingredient is an excellent source of protein, which helps larger corgis build muscle mass and sustain their energy. The kibble pieces are also raw, so they are tasty and easy to digest. Merrick uses a proven process to test their raw ingredients for food safety. This dog food also is rich in omega fatty acids, which will give your corgi a healthy coat and skin.

9. American Journey Active Life

American Journey Active Life is an excellent dog food for corgi owners that want to make sure their dogs have a balanced, well-rounded diet. The primary ingredient is deboned salmon, which provides an excellent source of high-quality protein. In addition, there are no by-products in this dog food.

The dog food is also made from a carefully selected blend of vegetables like carrots and sweet potatoes that are filled with antioxidants and nutrients for a better immune system, digestion, healthy skin, a nice coat, and optimal overall health.

This recipe doesn’t contain any poultry by-products, corn, wheat, soy, or artificial colors or flavors. Since it uses high-quality, natural ingredients, dogs eating American Journey Active Life dog food are less likely to suffer from inflammation or other health issues.

This is an excellent line of dog food if you want your corgi to be filled with energy and live an active lifestyle.

10. VICTOR Classic Hi-Pro Plus

VICTOR Classic Hi-Pro Plus is one of the most popular lines of dog food for corgis. It is made from a formula packed with nutrients, including plenty of high-quality protein.

Most other lines of dog food are made from a single type of meat. However, this dog food is made from a unique mixture of premium quality chicken, beef, fish, and pork meals. These meat meals provide a wide range of important nutrients corgis of all ages need to stay healthy.

The formula is also fortified with essential omega fatty acids, minerals, vitamins, and amino acids. The ingredients have been carefully selected to ensure a healthy immune system and digestive system.

The formula also has nutrient dense grains, which don’t contain any gluten. This dog food provides all of the essential nutrients that corgis need without the harmful free radicals and inflammatory properties that some dog foods contain.

11. Earthborn Holistic Puppy Vantage Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

Most of the other lines of dog food in this list are meant for adult dogs. However, corgi puppies usually need a different brand. They have their own nutritional needs and should eat a dog food that is easier to chew and digest.

This dog food was explicitly made for puppies of all breeds and sizes. The formula doesn’t contain any lentils, peas, or legumes.

The formula includes many natural fruits and vegetables, such as cranberries, blueberries, carrots, apples, and spinach for better digestion. The ingredients in this dog food formula were carefully selected to meet the developmental needs of growing puppies. Furthermore, it is made with authentic chicken meal to promote muscle growth.

Earthborn Holistic Puppy Vantage Grain-Free Dry Dog Food is impregnated with DHA to facilitate cognitive development and improve vision. It is also made with quality whole grains to ensure a healthy heart.

12. Under the Sun Grain-Free Puppy Chicken Formula

Under the Sun Grain-Free Puppy Chicken Formula is another excellent line of dog food for puppies of all different breeds and sizes, including corgis. This dog food is slow cooked to perfection and has all the nutrients developing corgis need.

Real chicken meal is the primary ingredient in this formula. It is a great source of high-quality protein to keep corgi puppies filled with energy and help them build strong muscles.

The recipe also includes a number of farm-grown fruits and vegetables that are carefully incorporated into the formula and cooked slowly in broth. Aside from the chicken meal, the primary ingredients include peas, dried egg, salmon oil, chicken broth, sunflower oil, and vitamin and mineral supplements. Under the Sun Grain-Free Puppy Chicken Formula doesn’t contain any greens, potatoes, wheat, corn or soy, which are not ideal vegetables for puppies.

This recipe is packed with essential nutrients to keep your corgi puppy happy and healthy.

13. Annamaet Ultra 32% Dry Dog Food

Annamaet Ultra 32% Dry Dog Food is an excellent option for adult corgis and puppies. It is a grain-inclusive brand with an exceptional balance of nutrients. Annamaet is made from brown rice, chicken meal, whole dry eggs and chicken fat. It contains 34% carbohydrates, 36% protein, and 22% fat. All ingredients are classified as fit for human consumption, so you know your dog isn’t getting second-rate food.

The recipe is rich in probiotics, which help promote healthy digestion. It also contains DHA and omega-3 fats for strong blood vessel linings and flexible joints.

The food is made with an artisanal production process, so small batches can be made via slow cooking. This process helps maximize the quality of the kibble.

On top of the healthy benefits of this dog food, Annamaet Ultra 32% Dry Dog Food is sustainable. The packaging is made from biodegradable materials to ensure it quickly decomposes in the landfill.

14. Bully Max 30/20 High Performance Dog Food

Bully Max 30/20 High Performance Dog Food is another grain-inclusive dog food recipe that is ideal for both adult corgis and puppies. The formula contains a variety of ingredients, including brown rice, flaxseed, chicken meal, chicken fat, ground grain sorghum, and dried plain beet pulp. These ingredients are rich in omega-3 fats and fiber to promote healthy digestion, flexible joints, and a shiny coat.

The ingredients are 100% natural and contain 30% protein and 20% fat. This line of dog food has earned a 5/5 rating on DogFoodAdvisor.com.

15. Instinct Raw Boost Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

Instinct Raw Boost Grain-Free Dry Dog Food wasn’t just formulated with the health of your puppy in mind. It also is made with cruelty-free practices.

The most essential ingredient in this formula is raw, cage-free chicken. The chicken meal is an excellent source of quality protein. It is also made with grain-free kibble bits.

The formula also includes essential omega fatty acids to provide a healthy coat and skin. Furthermore, it is rich in probiotics to improve digestion.

Instinct Raw Boost Grain-Free Dry Dog Food doesn’t contain any potatoes, wheat, corn, soy, meat by-products or artificial flavors, or colors. All of the ingredients have been carefully selected for their nutritional properties and have been processed as little as possible. In addition, the recipe was carefully formulated to improve the health and well-being of your dog without any harmful additives or inflammatory by-products.

16. ORIJEN Senior Grain-Free Dry Dog Food

ORIJEN Senior Grain-Free Dry Dog Food is a fantastic line of dog food for older corgis. This line of dog food was made to match the biological and evolutionary needs of aging dogs.

The formula is made from 85% quality ingredients. It does not contain any poultry by-products, and a third of the meat ingredients originate from dehydrated turkey and chicken. All of the meats have been air-dried at low temperatures. This approach helps ensure the dog food has a high concentration of nourishing protein. In addition, two-thirds of the ingredients come from either fruit or meat that is free of preservatives. The well-balanced ingredient mix helps corgis stay healthy throughout their lives.

The dog food also contains infusions of liver that have been freeze dried for optimal taste. As a result, Orijen is both delicious and nutritious for senior corgis.

17. Canidae PURE Limited Ingredient Puppy

Canidae PURE Limited Ingredient Puppy is another delightful dog food option for young corgis. The formula contains nine simple ingredients that have been chosen to meet the nutritional needs of puppies.

The primary ingredients in this dog food are chicken meal, lentils, peas, alfalfa meal, dried whole egg, flaxseed, and salmon oil. These ingredients ensure your corgi has a plenty of protein, antioxidants, Omega fatty acids, and other ingredients needed to live a healthy life.

The ingredients in this dog food don’t contain any filler products. The formula is also free of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. As a result, corgi owners can rest assured that there are no ingredients that will cause inflammation or other health issues for their young corgis.

18. KARMA Balanced Nutrition Dry Dog Food

KARMA Balanced Nutrition Dry Dog Food is a delicious line of dog food for all types of dog breeds. Many corgi owners choose this line of dog food for its balanced nutrition and ethical business practices.

Unlike the majority of other dog foods, Karma is made with a “plant first” recipe. The formula is carefully crafted from plant-based superfoods. Over 60% of the ingredients come from plants. The plants selected for this recipe are highly dense in protein, making it a better option than most other plant-centric dog foods.

In addition to the plant ingredients, the recipe also contains real chicken. The dog food is also fortified with extra minerals, vitamins, and other essential nutrients. The nutrients are carefully balanced to meet the needs of every dog breed. They include extra omega fatty acids to ensure a healthy coat and skin and additional fiber to improve digestion.

Karma dog food is manufactured in a facility that is designed to minimize unnecessary waste. Therefore, it is a preferred line of dog food for corgi owners committed to sustainability.

19. Diamond Naturals — Senior Formula Dry Dog Food

Diamond Naturals is a popular line of naturally produced dog food for older corgis. It contains essential nutrients to minimize arthritis, digestion issues, and other health problems that dogs encounter as they get older.

The primary ingredient in this line of dog food is real chicken. The chicken is cage-free, so it is a good choice for corgi owners that care about ethical production standards. The formula also contains chondroitin and glucosamine to improve joint health, essential for older dogs.

Diamond Naturals also uses omega fatty acids and superfood fruits such as oranges and blueberries in the recipe. These ingredients help older corgis maintain nice coats, skin and digestion. The formula is also rich in antioxidants, prebiotics, and probiotics to support a healthy immune system.

The recipe does not contain wheat, corn or artificial flavors or colors. As a result, corgi owners can rest assured that their dogs won’t consume any harmful ingredients that might impede the health of their aging dog.

20. Nutro — Ultra Small Breed Senior Dry Dog Food

Nutro is specifically formulated to meet the nutritional needs of small breed dogs. It is made from a carefully blended mixture of wholesome ingredients to promote healthy joints and bones.

The primary ingredients in this formula are lamb, chicken and salmon. The chicken and lamb are grown on a family farm. These three meats contain important lean proteins and amino acids that give small dogs lean, strong muscles.

Nutro is also rich in whole grains, which are dense in nutrients that corgis need for a healthy digestive system and to help them properly absorb other nutrients. It also contains cranberries, blueberries, and pomegranates to ensure a robust immune system.

Although this dog food is a good option for corgis of all ages, it was specifically formulated to meet the dietary needs of senior dogs. It contains chondroitin and glucosamine to help keep cartilage healthy, which is important for healthy joints. It also has a carefully balanced source of fiber to help corgis and other small breed dogs maintain a healthy digestive system.

There are many great reasons corgi owners choose Nutro. It uses carefully selected natural ingredients to keep dogs of all ages healthy.

Choose the perfect dog food for your corgi

Your furry friend is a beloved member of your family. You want to make sure they get the quality food they deserve to live a healthy lifestyle.

Corgis are unique small breed dogs with special nutritional needs. You can’t buy the same dog food for them that you would use for other dog breeds. The dog food brands listed above are optimal options for these special dogs.