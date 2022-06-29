This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Do you have an Australian Shepherd? If so, you know that they are a high-energy breed that needs plenty of exercise and a good diet. In this article, we will discuss the 20 best dog foods for Australian Shepherds in 2022.

We'll take a look at both wet and dry food, and we'll also recommend some specific brands to check out. So if you're looking for the best food for your Aussie, read on!

Pupper Fuel

Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Adult Gastrointestinal Low Fat Dry Dog Food

Merrick Grain-Free Large Breed Adult

Nom Nom Fresh

Blue Buffalo Wilderness Salmon Recipe

Holistic Select Large and Giant Breed Adult

Diamond Naturals Large Breed Adult Chicken and Rice

Eagle Pack Power Adult Dog Food

Instinct Raw Boost with Real Duck

Victor Purpose Nutra Pro Dog Food

Iams ProActive Health Large Breed

Taste of the Wild Southwest Canyon

Orijen Large Breed Puppy Food

Wellness Complete Health Large Breed Puppy

Purina Pro Plan Large Breed Puppy Food

Blue Buffalo Large Breed Puppy Food

Hill’s Science Diet Large Breed Puppy Food

Purina Pro Plan Sensitive Skin and Sensitive Stomach

Blue Buffalo Wilderness High Protein, Natural Adult Wet Dog Food

Wag Dog Food

What type of food do Australian shepherds need to eat?

Australian shepherds are a medium to large breed of dog, and as such, they need a diet that is high in protein and fat. The best type of food for Australian shepherds is a dry kibble that is specifically designed for large breeds.

There are a few things to keep in mind when choosing the best food for your Australian shepherd. The first is to make sure that the food you select is high in protein and fat. Australian shepherds are working dogs, and as such, they need a diet that will give them plenty of energy.

The second thing to keep in mind is to choose a food that is specifically designed for large breeds. Large breed dogs have different nutritional needs than small breed dogs, and it is important to select a food that meets those needs.

Finally, you will want to make sure that the food you select is free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives. These ingredients can be harmful to your dog and should be avoided.

What foods are Australian Shepherds allergic to?

Australian Shepherds are most commonly allergic to dairy products, chocolate, avocados, grapes, raisins, and bones. However, they can be allergic to any food ingredient in their dog food, so it's important to consult with your vet if you think your dog may have food allergies.

If your Australian Shepherd has food allergies, there are a few things you can do to help them. First, talk to your vet about switching to a hypoallergenic or limited ingredient diet.

There are also a few things you can do to make sure your Australian Shepherd is getting the nutrients they need. Feed them high-quality dog food that is specifically designed for their needs, and make sure they get plenty of exercise.

Australian Shepherds are working dogs, so they need a lot of exercise to stay healthy and happy. Make sure they get at least 30 minutes of exercise per day, and more if possible.

Common Health Problems with Australian Shepherds

While Australian Shepherds are generally a healthy breed, there are some health problems that are more common in Aussies than in other breeds. Some of the most common health problems in Australian Shepherds include hip and elbow dysplasia, allergies, autoimmune disease, cataracts, and progressive retinal atrophy.

Hip & Elbow Dysplasia

The right diet can definitely help Australian Shepherds with their future health issues. Feeding your Aussie a high-quality dog food can help reduce the risk of hip and elbow dysplasia, allergies, autoimmune disease, cataracts, and progressive retinal atrophy.

Allergies

Aussies are also prone to allergies. The most common allergens include pollen, grass, and dust mites. If your Aussie is allergic to any of these things, it's important to keep them away from the allergen as much as possible.

Autoimmune Disease

Autoimmune disease is a general term used to describe a number of different conditions where the body's immune system attacks healthy cells. This can lead to a wide range of symptoms, including skin problems, joint pain, and gastrointestinal issues.

Cataracts

Cataracts are a common problem in older dogs, and Australian Shepherds are no exception. If your Aussie develops cataracts, they will need to have surgery to remove them.

Progressive Retinal Atrophy

Progressive retinal atrophy is a degenerative disease that leads to blindness. There is no cure for progressive retinal atrophy, but it can be slowed down with the proper treatment.

The best way to keep your Australian Shepherd healthy is to feed them a high-quality diet and to take them to the vet for regular checkups. If you think your Aussie might be sick, don't hesitate to take them to the vet for a checkup.

How often should I feed my Australian Shepherd?

Australian Shepherds are active dogs, so they need a lot of food. The general rule of thumb is to feed your Aussie twice a day. However, some Aussies may do better on three small meals a day. If you're not sure how often to feed your Aussie, talk to your vet.

What are some good supplements to add to the best dog foods for Australian shepherds in 2022?

There are a few supplements that can be added to the best dog foods for Australian shepherds in 2022. Some good options include omega-three fatty acids, glucosamine, and chondroitin. These supplements can help with joint pain, allergies, and skin problems.

The right supplements can help your Australian Shepherd stay healthy and active. Omega-three fatty acids can help with joint pain, allergies, and skin problems.

Glucosamine and chondroitin can help slow down the progression of degenerative diseases like progressive retinal atrophy. If you're not sure which supplements are right for your Aussie, talk to your vet. They can help you choose the best supplements for your dog's individual needs.

Here is more information about the 20 best dog foods for Australian shepherds in 2022:

Image courtesy Pupper

Pupper's Fuel beef recipe is a great choice for Australian Shepherds. It is made with high-quality ingredients like beef, real veggies, and all-natural ingredients. The food also has added vitamins and minerals to keep your pup healthy and active.

Their foods are created with the finest ingredients and using the most rigorous procedures. There are no fillers, and they don't include any toxic chemicals or substances that harm a pet's health. Only delicious stuff is available here.

2.Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Adult Gastrointestinal Low Fat Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Royal Canin

Royal Canin's Veterinary Diet Adult Gastrointestinal Low Fat Dry Dog Food is specifically tailored for dogs with sensitive stomachs. The food is made with high-quality proteins and carbohydrates to help your pup digest food more easily.

This is a complete and balanced diet that provides all the nutrients your dog needs to support a healthy digestive system.

3. Merrick Grain-Free Large Breed Adult

Image courtesy Amazon

Merrick's Grain-Free Large Breed Adult best dog food for Australian shepherds is a great choice for large breed dogs. The food is made with real chicken and sweet potatoes. This recipe is also rich in omega-fatty acids to keep your pup's coat and skin healthy.

4. Nom Nom Fresh

Image courtesy Nom Nom

Nom Nom's Fresh Dog Food is a great choice for Australian Shepherds. The food is made with fresh, human-grade ingredients, and it is delivered fresh to your door.

Plus, the company offers a money-back satisfaction guarantee, so you can be sure that your pup will love the food.

5. Blue Buffalo Wilderness Salmon Recipe

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

Blue Buffalo's Wilderness Salmon Recipe is a great choice for Australian Shepherds. The food is made with real salmon, and it is grain-free to help your pup digest food more easily.

This recipe is also rich in omega fatty acids to keep your pup's coat and skin healthy. Plus, the food is free from artificial ingredients, so you can be sure that your pup is getting a nutritious meal.

6. Holistic Select Large and Giant Breed Adult

Image courtesy Holistic Select

A single-protein dog food is a must for discerning pet owners and pups with picky tastes. You'll both be happy with Holistic Select Natural Dry Dog Food, Anchovy and Sardine, which offers a balanced combination of probiotics, antioxidants, and fiber.

This fish-based kibble is specially designed with essential nutrients that are readily consumed, so your dog may enjoy excellent health while eating it.

7. Diamond Naturals Large Breed Adult Chicken and Rice

Image courtesy Diamond Naturals

Diamond Naturals Large Breed Adult Chicken and Rice Formula is a great choice for Australian Shepherds. The food is made with real chicken, and it is grain-free to help your pup digest food more easily.

8. Eagle Pack Power Adult Dog Food

Image courtesy Eagle Pack

This food combines all essential vitamins, minerals and nutrients in a single serving. It also provides ideal nutritional support for the demanding requirements of highly active dogs while promoting weight, muscle tone, and stamina.

9. Instinct Raw Boost with Real Duck

Image courtesy Chewy

Instinct Raw Boost Grain-Free Recipe with Real Duck & Freeze-Dried Raw Coated Pieces Dry Cat Food is a better option for feeding kibble since it has higher animal protein, and improved nutrition with bites of freeze-dried raw meat throughout.

The first ingredient in this food is cage-free duck, which is designed to unleash your cat's potential to thrive while also putting the advantages of raw nutrition into every bowl.

There's also probiotics for digestive health, increased omegas for beautiful skin and coat, as well as more antioxidants for immunity, all from the best ingredients from all over the world.

10. Victor Purpose Nutra Pro Dog Food

Image courtesy Victor

Victor Purpose Nutra Pro Dog Food is a great choice for Australian Shepherds. The food is made with real chicken, and it is grain-free to help your pup digest food more easily.

This recipe is also rich in omega-fatty acids to keep your pup's coat and skin healthy. Plus, the food is free from artificial ingredients, so you can be sure that your pup is getting a nutritious meal.

11. Iams ProActive Health Large Breed

Image courtesy Iams

Iams ProActive Health Large Breed Puppy Food is a great choice for Australian Shepherds. The food is made with real chicken, and it is grain-free to help your pup digest food more easily.

This recipe is also rich in omega-fatty acids to keep your pup's coat and skin healthy. Plus, the food is free from artificial ingredients, so you can be sure that your pup is getting a nutritious meal.

12. Taste of the Wild Southwest Canyon

Image courtesy Taste of the Wild

Taste of the Wild Southwest Canyon is a great choice for Australian Shepherds. The food is made with real salmon, and it is grain-free to help your pup digest food more easily.

This recipe is also rich in omega-fatty acids to keep your pup's coat and skin healthy. Plus, the food is free from artificial ingredients, so you can be sure that your pup is getting a nutritious meal.

13. Orijen Large Breed Puppy Food

Image courtesy Orijen

Fill your dog's bowl with high-quality food that will help him or her develop to his or her fullest potential. All large breed puppies thrive on a Biologically Appropriate diet, which is high in protein and fat from organic ingredients like fresh or raw free-run chicken and turkey, wild-caught fish, and cage-free eggs.

ORIJEN is a high-quality, premium dog food that meets the nutritional needs of your canine companion. The result is a meal for your dog that stands out from the competition.

14. Wellness Complete Health Large Breed Puppy

Image courtesy Wellness

Give your large breed puppy the foundation for a lifetime of wellness with Wellness Complete Health Large Breed Puppy Food. This formula is packed with DHA and ARA to support cognitive development, as well as calcium and phosphorus for strong bones and teeth.

The ingredients in this food are carefully chosen to provide your pup with the nutrients he or she needs to grow into a healthy and happy adult dog.

15. Purina Pro Plan Large Breed Puppy Food

Image courtesy Purina

Purina Pro Plan Large Breed Puppy Formula is a great choice for Australian Shepherds. The food is made with real chicken, and it is grain-free to help your pup digest food more easily.

This recipe is also rich in omega-fatty acids to keep your pup's coat and skin healthy. Plus, the food is free from artificial ingredients, so you can be sure that your pup is getting a nutritious meal.

16. Blue Buffalo Large Breed Puppy Food

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

Blue Buffalo Large Breed Puppy Formula is a great choice for Australian Shepherds. The food is made with real chicken, and it is grain-free to help your pup digest food more easily.

This recipe is also rich in omega-fatty acids to keep your pup's coat and skin healthy. Plus, the food is free from artificial ingredients, so you can be sure that your pup is getting a nutritious meal.

17. Hill’s Science Diet Large Breed Puppy Food

Image courtesy Hill’s Science Diet

The Science Diet Puppy Large Breed Dry Dog Food from Hills is a nutritious diet that helps your dog live a healthy lifestyle. This balanced meal is made with nutritious ingredients including savory chicken meal and oats, ensuring that it is appropriate for your pet's needs and controlling bone growth.

Every component in Hill's Science Diet is manufactured in the United States and meets extremely tough criteria for purity and nutritional value, which are greater than industry norms. This Hill's Science Diet provides your dog with the nutrition he needs for a lifetime of health and happiness, formulated for pups up to 1 year old who will weigh over 55 pounds as an adult.

18. Purina Pro Plan Sensitive Skin and Sensitive Stomach

Image courtesy Purina

Purina Pro Plan Large Breed Puppy Formula is a great choice for Australian Shepherds. The food is made with real chicken, and it is grain-free to help your pup digest food more easily.

This recipe is also rich in omega-fatty acids to keep your pup's coat and skin healthy. Plus, the food is free from artificial ingredients, so you can be sure that your pup is getting a nutritious meal.

19. Blue Buffalo Wilderness High Protein, Natural Adult Wet Dog Food

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

With Blue Buffalo Wilderness High Protein Grain Free, Natural Adult Wet Dog Food, you can take your fur child for a walk on the wild side. Made only with the finest naturally grain and gluten-free ingredients, this delectably tasty wet food is ideal for bigger guys.

It starts with high-quality protein from grilled beef and chicken, which is packed with fruits and veggies and fortified with vitamins and minerals. This high-protein dog food is produced from natural sources that do not include grains, gluten, by-product meals, corn, wheat, soybeans or artificial flavors or preservatives to encourage an active lifestyle.

20. Wag Dog Food

Image courtesy Wag

Wag Dog Food is a great choice for Australian Shepherds. The food is made with real chicken, and it is grain-free to help your pup digest food more easily.

This recipe is also rich in omega-fatty acids to keep your pup's coat and skin healthy. Plus, the food is free from artificial ingredients, so you can be sure that your pup is getting a nutritious meal.

Wag Dog Food is made in the USA with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. It's also backed by the American Kennel Club and comes in four different flavors: chicken, beef, lamb, and salmon.

Do Australian Shepherds Have Sensitive Stomachs?

There's a lot of debate on whether or not Australian Shepherds have sensitive stomachs. Some say that they don't, while others claim that the breed is prone to digestive issues.

However, there's no definitive answer - it really depends on the individual dog. If your Aussie has a sensitive stomach, you'll need to be careful about what you feed them.

Certain ingredients, like corn and soy, can be hard for them to digest. That's why we've put together a list of the 20 best dog foods for Australian Shepherds with their proper digestion in mind.

Each of these foods is made with high-quality ingredients that are easy on your dog's digestive system. So, if you're looking for the best food for your Aussie with a sensitive stomach, you'll want to choose one of the brands we've featured above.

Is a grain-free diet good for Australian Shepherds?

There is no one definitive answer to this question. Some experts believe that grain-free diets are beneficial for dogs, as they can help to reduce allergies and improve digestion. Other experts believe that grain-free diets may not be necessary, and that dogs can do just as well on a diet that includes grains.

Ultimately, it is up to the owner to decide what is best for their dog. If you are considering a grain-free diet for your Australian Shepherd, speak to your veterinarian first to see if it is the right option for your pet.

How much exercise does an Australian shepherd need?

Australian shepherds are high energy dogs that need a lot of exercise. A good rule of thumb is to provide them with at least 30 minutes of vigorous activity each day, although more is better. This can include things like running, playing fetch, or going for a hike.

If you don't have time for daily walks or play sessions, consider hiring a dog walker or taking your pup to doggy daycare. Exercise isn't the only important factor in keeping your Aussie healthy – a balanced diet is crucial as well.

All dogs need high-quality protein, but active breeds like Australian shepherds have higher energy needs and may benefit from a food that's higher in calories. Look for a food that's specifically designed for active dogs and contains plenty of meat-based protein.

Some Australian shepherds are also prone to weight gain, so it's important to avoid overfeeding them. Talk to your veterinarian about how much food your dog needs based on their age, activity level, and other factors.

Once you've found the right food, always follow the feeding guidelines on the package to ensure your pup is getting enough – but not too much – to eat.

How to switch my Australian Shepherd to his new food?

If you are switching your Australian Shepherd to a new food, you will want to do so gradually. Start by mixing a small amount of the new food in with the old food, and gradually increase the amount of new food until your dog is eating only the new food.

You should also keep an eye on your dog's stool to make sure that he is adjusting to the new food okay. If your dog has loose stool or diarrhea, you may need to switch back to the old food or try a different brand of food.

What are the signs that my Australian shepherd doesn't like his new food?

If your Australian shepherd turns his nose up at his food, or if he seems to be losing weight, it's a sign that he doesn't like his new food. You should also watch for changes in energy levels and stool quality. If you notice any of these things, it's time to switch to a new food.

Will my Aussie eat more if he exercises more in a day?

Yes, if your Aussie is more active, he will likely eat more. This is because he'll be burning more calories and will need to replenish his energy stores. If you notice that your dog is eating more than usual, it's a good idea to increase his exercise level accordingly.

How often should I bathe my Australian shepherd?

You should bathe your Aussie at least once a month, and more often if he's particularly dirty or smelly. When you do bathe him, be sure to use a dog-specific shampoo to avoid drying out his skin.

Final Thoughts on 20 Best Dog Foods for Australian Shepherds

Picking the best food for your Australian Shepherd can be a tough decision. But, if you take into consideration your dog's age, activity level, and health needs, you should be able to find a food that is perfect for him.