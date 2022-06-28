20 Best Dog Food for Dogs with Allergies

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

If your dog suffers from allergies, it can be tough to find a food that agrees with them. Many commercial dog foods contain ingredients that trigger allergic reactions in dogs. This can lead to a wide variety of symptoms, including skin problems, digestive issues, and respiratory problems.

In this article, we will discuss 20 of the best dog foods for dogs with allergies. We'll also provide tips on how to choose the right food for your furry friend.

Pupper Fuel Chicken Recipe

Wellness Simple Limited Ingredient Diet Turkey and Potato

Nom Nom Fresh

Canidae Grain-Free Pure Real Salmon and Sweet Potato

Taste of the Wild Prey Angus Beef Limited Ingredient Dog Food

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets HA Chicken Flavor

Merrick Limited Ingredient Diet Turkey and Rice Dog Food

Royal Canin Veterinary Diets Hydrolyzed Protein Adult HP

Brothers Complete Advanced Allergy Lamb Meal and Egg

Hill’s Prescription Diet Z/D Skin Food Sensitivities

Purina Pro Plan Sensitive Skin and Stomach

Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Diets

Zignature Turkey Formula Limited Ingredient Dog Food

Blue Buffalo Basics Grain-Free Natural Hypoallergenic Recipe

Solid Gold Wolf King Bison & Brown Rice

Nutro Limited Ingredient Diet Venison & Sweet Potato

Go! Solutions Carnivore Grain-Free Chicken Turkey + Duck

Blue Buffalo Basics Duck & Potato

Just 6 by Rachel Ray Nutrish Hypoallergenic Food

Diamond Naturals Skin and Coat Dry Dog Food

Why would my dog need to eat the best dog food for dogs with allergies?

There are a few reasons. First, if your dog has allergies, he may have sensitivities to certain ingredients in his food. Second, the best dog food for dogs with allergies will be free of any potential allergens.

And third, the best dog food for dogs with allergies will be packed with nutrients that can help to support your dog's immune system.

What kind of dog food is best for dogs with skin allergies?

The best dog food for dogs with allergies is a hypoallergenic diet. This type of food is made with limited ingredients that are less likely to cause an allergic reaction.

A hypoallergenic diet for dogs is one that is made with limited ingredients that are less likely to cause an allergic reaction. These diets are often made with alternative proteins like duck or lamb, and they are typically grain-free.

If your dog has food allergies, it is important to work with your veterinarian to find an appropriate diet. This may require some trial and error, but it is important to find a diet that works for your individual dog. We're sharing our top 20 best dog food for dogs with allergies this year to help you see some of the better options for dogs who need to eat a hypoallergenic diet.

How can I tell if my dog has an allergy?

There are a few signs that may indicate your dog has an allergy, such as excessive licking, chewing, or scratching of the skin. Dogs with allergies may also have hot spots, hair loss, or scaly patches of skin. If you notice any of these signs, it's important to take your dog to the vet for an evaluation.

At-home allergy tests are available, but they are not always accurate. The best way to determine if your dog has allergies is to work with a veterinarian.

What are the most common food allergens for dogs?

The most common food allergens for dogs include beef, chicken, dairy, eggs, wheat, and soy. However, dogs can be allergic to any ingredient in their food.

When it comes to finding the best dog food for dogs with allergies, it's important to work with your veterinarian and avoid ingredients that are known to cause an allergic reaction in your dog.

What is the best hypoallergenic diet for dogs?

The best hypoallergenic diet for dogs is one that is made with limited ingredients that are less likely to cause an allergic reaction. These diets are often made with alternative proteins like duck or lamb, and they are typically grain-free.

What protein is best for dogs with itchy skin?

There are a few different types of proteins that are commonly used in dog food for dogs with itchy skin. These include chicken, turkey, fish, and lamb. Each protein has its own unique benefits that can help to soothe your dog's skin.

Chicken is a great source of protein for dogs with itchy skin. It is a lean protein that is easy to digest and is packed with nutrients that can help to soothe your dog's skin.

Turkey is another great source of protein for dogs with itchy skin. It is a lean protein that is high in omega fatty acids, which are beneficial for the health of your dog's skin.

Fish is a great source of protein for dogs with itchy skin. It is a lean protein that is high in omega-fatty acids, which are beneficial for the health of your dog's skin.

Lamb is a great source of protein for dogs with itchy skin. It is a rich source of nutrients that can help to soothe your dog's skin.

While there are a few different types of proteins that can be beneficial for dogs with itchy skin, it is important to choose a protein that your dog will tolerate. If your dog has a history of allergies, it is important to talk to your veterinarian before introducing any new foods into their diet.

Once you have selected a protein that is right for your dog, there are a few other things to consider when choosing the best food for dogs with itchy skin. The first is to choose a food that is grain-free. Grains can often be irritating to dogs with sensitive skin, so it is important to avoid them if possible.

The second thing to consider is the ingredients list. When choosing a food for your dog, you should always look for a food that has simple ingredients that you can easily pronounce. The fewer ingredients, the better.

The third thing to consider is the price. While you may be tempted to choose the cheapest food possible, it is important to remember that you get what you pay for when it comes to dog food. The best dog foods for dogs with itchy skin are going to be more expensive than the average food, but they will be worth it in the long run.

If you're looking for the best dog food for dogs with allergies, we've compiled more information about the best dog food for dogs with allergies this year below.

Image courtesy Pupper

Pupper Fuel is a high quality dog food that is perfect for dogs with allergies. It is made with all natural ingredients and does not contain any artificial additives, flavors, or preservatives. Pupper Fuel is also GMO free and gluten free.

This food is perfect for dogs with allergies or sensitivities to these ingredients. Pupper Fuel's chicken recipe is also high in protein and low in fat. This food is also grain free and has no soy, corn, or wheat.

Pupper Fuel's chicken recipe is perfect for dogs with allergies or sensitivities to certain foods.

2. Wellness Simple Limited Ingredient Diet Turkey and Potato

Image courtesy Chewy

Wellness Simple Limited Ingredient Diet Turkey and Potato Formula is a great food for dogs with allergies. It is made with only six ingredients, all of which are natural. This food does not contain any artificial additives, flavors, or preservatives.

This food is perfect for dogs with allergies or sensitivities to these ingredients. Wellness Simple Limited Ingredient Diet Turkey and Potato Formula is also grain free and has no soy, corn, or wheat.

Wellness Simple Limited Ingredient Diet Turkey and Potato Formula is a great food for dogs with allergies.

3. Nom Nom Fresh

Image courtesy Nom Nom Fresh

Nom Nom Fresh Dog Food is a great choice for dogs with allergies. It is made with all natural ingredients and does not contain any artificial additives, flavors, or preservatives.

Nom Nom Fresh Dog Food is also grain free and has no soy, corn, or wheat. This food is perfect for dogs with allergies or sensitivities to these ingredients.

4. Canidae Grain-Free Pure Real Salmon and Sweet Potato

Image courtesy Chewy

CANIDAE Grain-Free PURE Limited Ingredient Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe Dry Dog Food will create a new passion for dinner with its delectable, nutritious flavor.

This recipe comes with just eight pure components to satisfy all canines, including those with allergies—with salmon as its first component for a protein-dense dinner that your dog will adore.

A blend of probiotics, antioxidants, fatty acids, and vitamins and minerals helps his vital systems and promotes ongoing good health while nutritious veggies provide him with a robust source of nutrition.

This salmon formula, which is made without fillers or trouble additives like corn, wheat, soy, grain, or man-made components, has everything your best buddy needs to thrive!

5. Taste of the Wild Prey Angus Beef Limited Ingredient Dog Food

Image courtesy Taste of the Wild

Taste of the Wild Prey Angus Beef Limited Ingredient Dog Food is a great choice for dogs with allergies. It is made with all natural ingredients and does not contain any artificial additives, flavors, or preservatives.

This food is also grain free and has no soy, corn, or wheat. This food is perfect for dogs with allergies or sensitivities to these ingredients. Taste of the Wild Prey Angus Beef Limited Ingredient Dog Food is a great choice for dogs with allergies.

6. Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets HA Chicken Flavor

Image courtesy Purina

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets HA Chicken Flavor Dry Dog Food is a great food for dogs with allergies. It is made with all natural ingredients and does not contain any artificial additives, flavors, or preservatives.

This food is perfect for dogs with allergies or sensitivities to these ingredients. Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets HA Chicken Flavor Dry Dog Food is also grain free and has no soy, corn, or wheat.

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets HA Chicken Flavor Dry Dog Food is a great food for dogs with allergies.

7. Merrick Limited Ingredient Diet Turkey and Rice Dog Food

Image courtesy Merrick

Merrick Limited Ingredient Diet Healthy Grains Wet Dog Food Real Turkey Recipe is a nutritious combination of carefully chosen materials that will keep your sensitive companion happy.

The first ingredient on the list is real deboned turkey, which provides a single source of protein with essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals that your dog will require to thrive. A unique combination of whole grains ensures comprehensive digestive health for you and your companion.

This hearty, delicious dinner is also gluten-free and dairy-free, so you can enjoy it without worrying about allergic reactions or other common irritants like chickpeas, lentils, peas, soybeans, cornmeal, potatoes, dairy products, or eggs.

8. Royal Canin Veterinary Diets Hydrolyzed Protein Adult HP

Image courtesy Royal Chewy

The top commercial dog foods on the market, Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Hydrolyzed Protein Adult HP Dry Dog Food is a highly palatable diet for adult dogs and pups. It's got hydrolyzed proteins, which are made up of low molecular weight peptides that can be absorbed in the stomach with less risk of producing an immune response.

The combination of B vitamins, amino acids, and fatty acids helps to strengthen your dog's skin barrier. Omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA aid in the maintenance of healthy skin and hair. In dogs prone to digestive upset, an exclusive mix of fibers aids in the maintenance of a healthy digestive system by promoting good bowel movement.

9. Brothers Complete Advanced Allergy Lamb Meal and Egg

Image courtesy Brothers Complete

Brothers Complete Advanced Allergy Lamb Meal and Egg is a great food for dogs with allergies. It is made with all natural ingredients and does not contain any artificial additives, flavors, or preservatives. This food is perfect for dogs with allergies or sensitivities to these ingredients.

Brothers Complete Advanced Allergy Lamb Meal and Egg is also grain free and has no soy, corn, or wheat. Brothers Complete Advanced Allergy Lamb Meal and Egg is a great food for dogs with allergies.

10. Hill’s Prescription Diet Z/D Skin Food Sensitivities

Image courtesy Hill’s

Hill's Prescription Diet Z/D Skin Food Sensitivities is a great food for dogs with allergies. It is made with all natural ingredients and does not contain any artificial additives, flavors, or preservatives.

Hill's Prescription Diet Z/D Skin Food Sensitivities is also grain free and has no soy, corn, or wheat. Hill's Prescription Diet Z/D Skin Food Sensitivities is a great food for dogs with allergies.

11. Purina Pro Plan Sensitive Skin and Stomach

Image courtesy Purina

Purina Pro Plan Salmon & Rice Formula is a high-protein dry food for adult dogs that's designed to heal your companion's sensitive skin and stomach.

The first ingredient in this high-quality, hypoallergenic dog food is real, nutrient-dense salmon. It's also extremely digestible with rice and oatmeal as the first two ingredients. This dry dog food is supplemented with live probiotics and prebiotic fiber to support your pet companion's digestive and immune health.

It also has omega-6 fatty acids and vitamin A to help nourish your embraceable companion's skin and coat, as well as omega-3 fatty acids to promote joint health and mobility.

12. Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Diets

Image courtesy Natural Balance

Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Diets is a grain-free, hypoallergenic dry food for adult dogs. It's made with sweet potatoes, which are an excellent source of vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

The first two ingredients are fish meal and fish oil to provide your pet with high-quality protein and essential omega-fatty acids. This dry food is also supplemented with live probiotics, vitamins, and minerals to support your pup's overall health.

13. Zignature Turkey Formula Limited Ingredient Dog Food

Image Zignature

When you give your best friend Zignature Turkey Limited Ingredient Formula Grain-Free Dry Dog Food, fill their bowl with healthy food.

Your dog will be treated to a wonderful turkey dinner prepared with actual, farm-raised Turkey from the American Midwest, whole peas, chickpeas, and flaxseed. This meat-first recipe provides pups with the protein they require for optimum development while Zignature's limited ingredient version eliminates problematic components like chicken, corn, wheat, soy, and eggs.

Combine that with key antioxidants, important fatty acids, and a comprehensive spectrum of vitamins and minerals for a well-rounded dinner that will become your pet's signature food for life.

14. Blue Buffalo Basics Grain-Free Natural Hypoallergenic Recipe

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

Blue Buffalo's Basics Grain-Free Natural Hypoallergenic Recipe is a limited ingredient food that is perfect for dogs with allergies or sensitivities. This food is made with potato and turkey as the first two ingredients to provide your dog with high quality protein and essential nutrients.

This food also contains omega-fatty acids to promote a healthy skin and coat. Blue Buffalo's Basics Grain-Free Natural Hypoallergenic Recipe is also supplemented with vitamins and minerals to support your dog's overall health.

15. Solid Gold Wolf King Bison & Brown Rice

Image courtesy Chewy

Solid Gold Wolf King Bison, Brown Rice & Sweet Potato Dog Food will satisfy your best friend's natural inclinations.

Real bison is the first ingredient, but this high-quality whole grain, holistic adult dog food with probiotic aid also includes superfoods like pumpkins, cranberries, carrots, blueberries, and more.

This recipe, which contains 90 million probiotics per pound, is meant to promote good gut bacteria and overall immune health in your dog.

Simply stated, your dog will love it! The amino acids present in this food will improve his/her coat's texture, manage dandruff and keep their skin healthy. This is an excellent diet for dogs who get hot easily or live in warmer climates because of the inclusion of omega fats from salmon oil to help maintain their coat shiny and hydrated.

16. Nutro Limited Ingredient Diet Venison & Sweet Potato

Image courtesy Nutro

The first two ingredients in Nutro Limited Ingredient Diet Venison & Sweet Potato Formula Grain-Free Dry Dog Food are venison and sweet potatoes. This food is made with high quality proteins and essential nutrients to support your dog's overall health.

This food also contains omega-fatty acids to promote a healthy skin and coat. Nutro Limited Ingredient Diet Venison & Sweet Potato Formula Grain-Free Dry Dog Food is also supplemented with vitamins and minerals to support your dog's overall health.

17. Go! Solutions Carnivore Grain-Free Chicken Turkey + Duck

Image courtesy Go! Solutions

With Go! Solutions Carnivore Grain-Free Chicken, Turkey + Duck Recipe, you can provide your dog with high-quality food tailored to his specific nutritional needs.

This healthy, grain-free, gluten-free, soy-free, and potato-free recipe is ideal for dogs on a diet. Go! Solutions' natural and wilderness-inspired recipes utilize ingredients like wild boar, salmon, duck, lamb, ocean fish, turkey, and chicken to bring out the dog's taste buds.

18. Blue Buffalo Basics Duck & Potato

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

Blue Buffalo Basics Duck & Potato Formula is a limited ingredient food that is perfect for dogs with allergies or sensitivities. This food is made with potato and duck as the first two ingredients to provide your dog with high quality protein and essential nutrients.

This food also contains omega-fatty acids to promote a healthy skin and coat. Blue Buffalo's Basics Duck & Potato Formula is also supplemented with vitamins and minerals to support your dog's overall health.

19. Just 6 by Rachel Ray Nutrish Hypoallergenic Food

Image courtesy Rachel Ray

Just 6 by Rachel Ray Nutrish Hypoallergenic Food is a limited ingredient food that is perfect for dogs with allergies or sensitivities. This food is made with potato and duck as the first two ingredients to provide your dog with high quality protein and essential nutrients.

This food also contains omega-fatty acids to promote a healthy skin and coat. Just 6's hypoallergenic food is also supplemented with vitamins and minerals to support your dog's overall health.

20. Diamond Naturals Skin and Coat Dry Dog Food

Image courtesy Diamond Naturals

Diamond Naturals Beef Meal & Rice Formula Adult Dry Dog Food gives your adult dog the superior nutrition she needs!

Each Diamond Naturals dry food contains additional superfoods and guaranteed probiotics to improve your dog's development and general health. Real beef protein, fish protein, real fruits, and vegetables such as kale, blueberries, and coconut are used to make this adult dry dog meal!

Diamond is a high-quality, premium dehydrated food that includes a complete and balanced holistic diet for your dog. It provides protein and minerals, as well as omega fatty acids to promote good skin and a glossy coat, as well as antioxidants to promote overall nose-to-tail wellbeing. With Diamond, you can help your friend get the best nutritional start possible.

Is grain-free better for dogs with skin allergies?

If your dog has a grain allergy, the best diet for him is not a grain-free one. A grain-free diet would be an excellent choice for dogs with genuine gluten allergies.

However, most dogs with skin allergies are not allergic to grain itself. In fact, grains are an excellent source of protein, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals.

A better diet for your allergic dog would be one that is high in healthy fats and proteins while low in carbohydrates. Here are some of the ingredients to look for when selecting the best dog food for dogs with allergies this year:

Omega-Fatty Acids

One of the best ways to soothe your dog's itchy skin is to add some omega-fatty acids to his diet. Omega-fatty acids are a type of polyunsaturated fat that can be found in fish oil, krill oil, and flaxseed oil.

They work by reducing inflammation throughout the body, which can help to relieve the symptoms of allergies.

Probiotics

Probiotics are live bacteria that are beneficial for gut health. They can help to improve digestion, boost the immune system, and reduce inflammation.

Adding a probiotic supplement to your dog's diet may help to relieve the symptoms of his allergies.

Antioxidants

Antioxidants are nutrients that help to protect the body from damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can cause inflammation and cell damage.

Vitamin C, vitamin E, and beta-carotene are all excellent sources of antioxidants. Adding a food supplement that is rich in antioxidants may help to reduce the symptoms of your dog's allergies.

Final Thoughts on 20 Best Dog Food For Dogs with Allergies This Year

When choosing a food for your dog, it is important to take into consideration their individual needs. Not all dogs are the same, and what works for one dog may not work for another. It is important to talk to your veterinarian and do your research before making a decision.