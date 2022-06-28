Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Dogs are a part of the family for many people, and that means keeping them healthy and happy is a top priority. One part of their health that is often overlooked is their dental care. Dogs need regular brushing and dental checkups just like humans do!

In this article, we will discuss the 20 best dog dental products in 2022. We will cover everything from toothpaste to dental floss, so you can be sure your furry friend is getting the best possible care!

What type of regular dental care does my dog need?

The first step to good dental care for dogs is regular brushing. Brushing helps remove plaque and tartar buildup, which can lead to gum disease. It's important to start slowly when you begin brushing your dog's teeth and to use a toothpaste that's specifically made for dogs.

You should also have your dog's teeth checked by a veterinarian at least once a year. Your vet can clean your dog's teeth and look for any signs of problems.

What are the best dog dental products?

There are a number of good dog dental products on the market. Here are 20 of the best:

Dog Toothpaste

There are many different brands and flavors of dog toothpaste available. Try to find one that your dog likes the taste of and that's easy to use.

Dog Toothbrush

A good dog toothbrush will have soft bristles and be the right size for your dog's mouth. You may need to try a few different types before you find one that works well for both you and your dog.

Dog Dental Chews

Dental chews are a great way to help remove plaque and tartar from your dog's teeth. Look for ones that are specifically made for dogs and that your dog enjoys chewing on.

Water Additives

Water additives can help reduce plaque and tartar buildup on your dog's teeth. They're easy to use and can be added to your dog's water bowl.

Dental Sprays

Dental sprays are another easy way to help reduce plaque and tartar on your dog's teeth. Simply spray the solution onto your dog's teeth and gums.

These are all great products that can help keep your dog's teeth healthy and clean. Be sure to use them as part of a regular dental care routine for the best results.

At what age does dental care start for a dog?

The answer may surprise you, according to the American Veterinary Dental College, dental care for dogs should start as early as three months old. That's right, even before your dog gets his first tooth, it's important to start taking steps to ensure a healthy mouth.

Of course, that doesn't mean you need to run out and buy a toothbrush and toothpaste for your dog. But it does mean that you should be aware of the signs of dental problems in dogs and know how to prevent them.

How can I get my puppy comfortable with their dog dental products?

The first step is to get your puppy comfortable with you handling their mouth. This means gently opening their mouths and touching their teeth and gums with your fingers.

You can also start introducing them to the taste and smell of the dental products you'll be using. Once they're used to this, you can start brushing their teeth using special dog toothpaste and a dog toothbrush.

It's important to make sure you're using the right products for your puppy's needs. You can talk to your veterinarian about which products are best for your pup.

Remember, dental care is an important part of keeping your puppy healthy!

What are some tips for dog dental care?

Here are a few tips for keeping your dog's teeth healthy:

Schedule regular dental checkups with your veterinarian.

Brush your dog's teeth every day using special dog toothpaste and a dog toothbrush.

Give your dog dental chew toys and treats to help keep their teeth clean.

Avoid giving your dog human food and snacks that can damage their teeth. Talk to your veterinarian about which dental products are best for your dog.

How can I get plaque off my dog's teeth?

The best way to remove plaque from your dog's teeth is to brush their teeth regularly with a pet-safe toothpaste. You can also give them dental treats and chews that help reduce plaque and tartar buildup. If your dog has severe tartar buildup, you may need to have it professionally removed by a veterinarian.

What is the best dog toothpaste?

There are a variety of dog toothpastes on the market, but not all of them are created equal. You'll want to choose a toothpaste that is safe for dogs and contains ingredients that will help remove plaque and tartar.

Some of the best dog dental products contain enzymes that break down plaque, as well as other ingredients that help keep your dog's teeth clean and healthy.

What are the best dental chews for dogs?

Dental chews are a great way to help remove plaque and tartar from your dog's teeth. Look for chews that are made with natural ingredients and that are safe for dogs. Avoid any chews that contain artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners.

What is the best way to prevent plaque and tartar buildup?

The best way to prevent plaque and tartar buildup is to brush your dog's teeth regularly with a pet-safe toothpaste. You can also give them dental treats and chews that help reduce plaque and tartar buildup. If your dog has severe tartar buildup, you may need to have it professionally removed by a veterinarian.

What are the best foods for dogs with dental problems?

There are a variety of dog foods on the market that are designed for dogs with dental problems. These foods usually contain ingredients that help reduce plaque and tartar buildup. Look for foods that contain enzymes or probiotics, as these can help improve your dog's oral health. You should also avoid foods that are high in sugar, as this can contribute to tooth decay.

If your dog is having trouble eating due to dental problems, there are a few things you can do to make the process easier. First, try chopping up their food into smaller pieces. You can also soak their food in water or broth to make it softer and easier to eat. Finally, make sure you are feeding your dog a high-quality diet that contains all the nutrients they need.

If your dog is showing signs of dental problems, it's important to take them to the vet for an examination. Your vet will be able to recommend the best course of treatment for your dog. In some cases, dental surgery may be necessary.

No matter what course of action you take, it's important to keep an eye on your dog's oral health and make sure they are getting the care they need. With the right products and care, you can help keep your dog's teeth healthy and strong.

Image courtesy Pupper

Bad breath in dogs is frequently overlooked by dog owners. They believe that foul breath isn't a problem, but it might be a symptom of a medical condition. It's usually due to poor oral hygiene and an unhealthy stomach.

Pupper developed a Fresh Breath Soft Chew to help your dog regain his or her breath, as well as tackle this problem in the short and long term. All-natural components including kelp powder, peppermint leaf powder, and other ingredients are utilized to treat current odors of breath.

2. Greenies Original Regular Natural Dental Dog Treats

Image courtesy Greenies

The finest dog dental chews on the market are listed below, divided by size and flavor. Chicken, mint, and blueberry flavors are available in a range of pack sizes and variations for various breeds, including tiny, petite, regular, and huge. Low-calorie and grain-free options are also accessible.

At one end is a bone-shaped form, while the toothbrush head at the other. They are simple to chew and digest, and they have natural, healthful components. They also have a unique texture that scrapes plaque off teeth and tartar down to the gumline, freshens breath, and scrapes plaque away from teeth.

3. Get Naked Grain Free Puppy Health Dental Chew Sticks

Image courtesy Amazon

Puppies are the intended target audience for Naked's dental chews. They're meant for dogs weighing more than 8 pounds and come in a package of 18 chews. They're soft enough to massage growing teeth while also being strong enough to keep them clean, making them ideal for soothing teething discomfort.

The chews also include omega-3 and 6 fatty acids for brain development, as well as calcium for strong teeth and skeletal growth. They're free of corn, wheat, and soy and are produced in the United States. It's an Amazon Choice item with a lot of positive feedback.

4. GREENIES Aging Care Natural Dog Dental Treats

Image courtesy Greenies

GREENIES offers dental chews for senior dogs. They are soft, so they won’t damage you dog’s teeth as they get older. The material's texture is intended to reduce plaque and tartar development while also freshening breath.

They're also simple to digest, since they're made of all-natural components including wheat flour, dried cane syrup, glycerin, and other ingredients. They're produced in the United States as well, just like the other GREENIES dental chews.

It's critical to choose dental chews that are soft enough not to harm your dog's teeth if you have an older dog. These Greenies Aging Care Natural Dog Dental Treats are ideal for this.

5. Blue Buffalo Dental Bones

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

Regular Dog Treats from Blue Buffalo Dental Bones are tasty and highly digestible dental chews that aid in the breath freshening and gleaming of your dog's teeth.

These medium-size bones are ideal for dogs weighing 25 to 50 pounds. They're the only dental chews on the market with a unique combination of natural compounds that support certain health benefits.

6. Whimzees Dental Treat

Image courtesy Whimzees

Whimzees is a company that sells chew toys for dogs, and its Dental Treats come in a package of 24. They have a specific shape that cleans teeth and massages gums while eliminating plaque and tartar.

They're made of natural ingredients including potatoes, vegetable glycerin, pea flour, and more. They're also free of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. These dental chews are also produced in the United States.

The Whimzees Dental Treats are a fantastic alternative if you're searching for a dental chew that's appropriate for all dog sizes.

7. Oravet Dental Hygiene Chews

Image courtesy OraVet

Oravet's dental chews for tiny dogs are available in a pack of 14 and have a bone-like form that is easy to chew and aids plaque and tartar removal.

Chicken skin is used to create these chews, which are packed with nutrients and have no corn, soy, or artificial flavors. These dental chews are also produced in the United States.

These Oravet Dental Hygiene Chews are ideal for tiny dogs who require assistance with their dental hygiene.

8. PEDIGREE DENTASTIX Original

Image courtesy Dentastix

The Pedigree Dentastix are a well-known dental chew that is widely used. The "triple action" X-shaped chews, which have a deep ridged ridge and are designed to reduce plaque accumulation by 60% and tartar accumulation by 80%, have been clinically verified.

Although they are high in protein, low in fat, and contain no sugar or carbohydrates, some puppy owners claim that they aren't for dogs with sensitive stomachs.

9. Purina DentaLife Adult Dental Dog Chew Treats

Image courtesy Purina

By reducing plaque and tartar buildup by up to 57%, Purina's chicken-flavor ridged chews have been clinically proven. The distinctive form includes eight ridges and a porous texture for cleaning hard-to-reach areas of the mouth.

Chews are available in a range of pack quantities, from 9 to 40 chews, and they're free of additives and artificial flavors. They come in various sizes for different dog breeds, such as toy breed, small-medium, and giant.

10. Virbac Cet Veggiedent Chews

Image courtesy Virbac

Z-shaped chews from animal health firm Virbac are free of wheat, dairy, and other animal products, as well as meats.

They're available in 15-chew bags and are meant to be given to tiny, little, medium, and enormous dogs. According to evaluations, the chew toys have a natural vegetable flavor.

11. Virbac C.E.T.® Hextra® Premium Oral Hygiene Chews for Dogs

Image courtesy Virbac

Virbac chews are available in 90-count packages and come in four sizes: tiny, medium, large, and extra-large. They include chewable rawhide with chlorhexidine, an anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiseptic that is the most efficient chemical of its kind for dental health.

The easiest approach to keep your dog's teeth clean is to give them a thorough cleaning once or twice a week. This daily dental care aids in the reduction of plaque and tartar buildup by allowing your dog to chew. To be more successful, provide one chew each day for oral hygiene to prevent dental issues.

12. Ark Naturals Dog Brushless Toothpaste Dental Chew

Image courtesy Ark Naturals

Ark Naturals' chews help to reduce tartar and plaque buildup as well as freshen your dog's breath. The package contains 30 chews, which is a one-month supply for one dog.

The toothpaste consists of natural components including baking soda, enzymes, and essential oils. It's also free of wheat, corn, and soy.

13. Zuke’s Dental Chew Dog Treats

Image courtesy Amazon

Zuke's chews are made with natural, whole components and contain no corn, wheat, soy, or other synthetic additives. For little dogs, there are 18 tiny bones in each package, 8 medium-sized bones in each pack of Zuke's chews for dogs, and 6 big bones in each box.

They're also available in apple and carrot varieties, which help to cleanse your teeth and deodorize your breath. It's an Amazon Choice item with excellent ratings from pet owners.

14. PawStruck Natural Dental Treats for Dogs

Image courtesy PawStruck

PawStruck's dental chews are made entirely of all-natural components and contain no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. The small (for dogs under 30 pounds), medium (for dogs 30-60 pounds), and large (for dogs over 60 pounds) versions are available.

Each chew is made up of 7.5 mg of CBD, which equates to a month's worth of treatment in one tablet. These chews are also available in a 60-count container, which is sufficient for three months of therapy.

15. Nylabone Dental Dinosaur Power Chew

Image courtesy Amazon

The Nylabone DuraChew Dental Chew Dinosaur Dog Toy has finally come to the rescue of powerful chompers. This chew toy provides bored dogs something to gnaw on while also promoting dental health with its unusual texture. It offers two important purposes in one cute dinosaur form.

Chicken is a great flavor for dogs, and the rounded nubs aid in cleaning their teeth and freshening their breath while they chew!

16. Minties VetIQ Dog Dental Bone Treats

Image courtesy Minties

Minties Dental Medium/Large Dog Treats will clean your dog's breath and make it kissably fresh.

Three triple-action ingredients clean your dog's teeth, provide fresh breath, and reduce plaque and tartar in each chewy. Each piece includes five natural breath fresheners to generate a minty scent and assist with the breakdown of odor-causing components in his stomach.

They're also gluten-free, soy-free, corn-free, artificial flavor-free, and animal by-product free, making them perfect for dogs that are allergic to other ingredients.

17. Milk-Bone Fresh Breath Brushing Chews Daily Dental Dog Treats

Image courtesy Milk Bone

Milk-Bone Brushing Chews are a great method to clean your dog's teeth on a daily basis. These bone-shaped chews include 12 important vitamins and minerals, including calcium for strong teeth and bones, making them an excellent choice for your pet's everyday oral care.

The distinctive dental nubs clean teeth and freshen breath as your dog chews, and they're also very easy to digest. They have a pleasant taste that dogs enjoy.

18. American Kennel Club 20 Count Yogurt And Peanut Butter Dentacare Dog Treats

Image courtesy American Kennel Club

The American Kennel Club's Dentacare Dog Treats are a fantastic way to keep your dog's teeth clean and healthy. These figurine-shaped chews are made with yogurt, peanut butter, and other natural components.

They aid in the removal of plaque and tartar while also freshening your dog's breath. The package contains 20 treats, which is enough for one month's usage for one dog.

19. Grin Dental Soft Chew Supplement For Dogs

Image courtesy inClover Research

Looking for a dental supplement for your pup? Look no further than Grin Dental Soft Chew Supplement For Dogs. This top-rated product is made with all natural ingredients and helps to clean your dog's teeth and gums while freshening their breath.

Grin Dental Soft Chew Supplement For Dogs is also vet-recommended and comes in a tasty chicken flavor that your pup will love.

20. Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets Dental Chewz

Image courtesy Chewy

You may help your friend's teeth sparkle with each chew of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets Dental Chewz Dog Treats. These tasty dental chews are designed to aid in the cleanup of tooth tartar in dogs.

The most effective dog dental chews are made specifically to keep your dog's teeth clean and healthy while also being high in protein and long-lasting. The Veterinary Oral Health Council's Seal of Acceptance is on these doggie dental treats, which aid in the reduction of tartar build-up. They're designed to clean your dog's or cat's teeth as well as freshen its breath.

What is the best dog bone for cleaning teeth?

The answer to this question depends on a few factors, such as the size of your dog and their chewing habits. For example, small breeds may do well with Nylabones, while larger breeds might need something a little tougher, like an antler bone.

Whatever type of bone you choose, make sure it's made of safe materials and is the appropriate size for your dog. You also want to avoid bones that are too hard, as they could break your dog's teeth.

Are carrots good for dogs’ teeth?

Carrots are a great, natural way to help clean your dog's teeth. The crunchy texture helps remove plaque and tartar, and the chewing action also massages their gums.

Plus, carrots are packed with nutrients that are good for your dog's overall health. Just make sure you avoid giving them too many, as they can cause digestive issues.

Will coconut oil remove tartar from dogs’ teeth?

Coconut oil has many benefits for dogs, including improving their dental health. Coconut oil can help to remove tartar from dogs’ teeth and also helps to prevent plaque buildup. Coconut oil is a natural antibacterial and antifungal agent, which makes it an ideal choice for dog's dental care.

To use coconut oil for your dog's dental care, simply apply a small amount of coconut oil to your dog's toothbrush and brush their teeth as normal. You can also add a teaspoon of coconut oil to your dog's food or water bowl each day. Coconut oil is safe for dogs to consume and can help to improve their overall health.

How often should I brush my dog's teeth?

The American Veterinary Dental Society recommends that you brush your dog's teeth at least once a week. However, brushing your dog's teeth more often is even better.

Brushing your dog's teeth is one of the most important things you can do to keep them healthy. Not only does it help keep their teeth clean and healthy, but it can also help prevent bad breath. Brushing your dog's teeth also helps remove plaque and tartar, which can lead to gum disease if left untreated.

Final Thoughts on 20 Best Dog Dental Products in 2022

There are a variety of dog dental products on the market, but not all of them are created equal. When choosing a dental product for your dog, it's important to choose one that is safe and effective.

The products on this list of the 20 best dog dental products in 2022 have been carefully selected based on their ability to remove tartar and plaque from dogs' teeth, as well as their safety and effectiveness.

If you're looking for a dental product that will help to keep your dog's teeth clean and healthy, any of the products on this list would make an excellent choice.