20 Best Diet Dog Foods in 2022

If you're like most dog owners, you want your furry friend to live a long and healthy life. That's why it's important to choose the best diet dog food for them. There are many different types of dog food on the market, and it can be difficult to determine which one is best for your pet.

In this article, we will discuss the 20 best diet dog foods available in 2022. We'll also provide tips on how to choose the right food for your dog. So read on to learn more.

Pupper Fuel Chicken

Blue Buffalo Fit & Healthy

Merrick Grain Free Healthy Weight

Canidae Pure Healthy Weight Real Chicken & Pea Recipe

Purina Pro Plan Weight Management

Blue Buffalo Life Protection Healthy Weight

Nulo MedalSeries Weight Management

Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Adult Weight Control

Hill's Science Diet Perfect Weight

Natural Balance Fat Dogs

Nutro Ultra Adult Weight Management

Simply Nourish Fit & Trim Recipe

Wellness Complete Health Healthy Weight

Victor Purpose Senior Healthy Weight

Wellness Core Reduced Fat

Orijen Fit and Trim Dog Food

Instinct Raw Boost Healthy Weight Grain-Free

Eagle Pack Reduced Fat

Health Extension Lite Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe

Eukanuba Fit Body Weight Control

How will I know if my dog needs to be on a diet?

There are a few telltale signs that your dog may need to be put on a diet. If your dog is carrying around extra weight, has trouble breathing, or is always hungry, then a diet may be necessary. Talk to your veterinarian about whether or not a diet is right for your dog.

There are many different types of diet dog foods on the market.

So, how do you know which diet food is right for your dog? Here are a few things to keep in mind when choosing a diet dog food:

The type of food (dry, canned, raw)

When choosing a diet dog food, you'll need to take into account the type of food. There are three main types of dog food: dry, canned, and raw.

Dry food is the most popular type of food and is available in a variety of flavors. It's easy to store and doesn't spoil quickly. However, dry food doesn't have as much moisture as canned or raw food, so it's not the best choice for dogs who are prone to dehydration.

Canned food is a great option for dogs who need more moisture in their diet. It's also easier to digest than dry food. However, canned food can be expensive and difficult to store.

Raw food is the most natural option and is packed with nutrients. However, raw food can be dangerous if not handled properly and may contain bacteria that can make your dog sick.

The ingredients

When choosing a diet dog food, you'll also want to take a close look at the ingredients list. Diet foods should be made with high-quality ingredients that are easy to digest. Avoid foods that contain fillers, artificial preservatives, or by-products.

The calorie content

You'll also want to pay attention to the calorie content of the diet food you're considering. Diet foods should be low in calories and fat but high in protein. This will help your dog lose weight without feeling deprived.

If you're looking for the best diet dog food that meets all of these criteria, then you'll want to check out our list of the 20 best diet dog foods in 2022. We've done the research for you and have hand-picked the best options on the market. So, whether you're looking for a dry food, canned food, or raw food, we've got you covered.

How can I tell if my dog is overweight?

One of the best ways to tell if your dog is overweight is to use the Body Condition Score (BCS). The BCS is a scoring system that ranges from one to nine, with one being too thin and nine being obese.

To determine your dog's BCS, you'll need to feel their ribs and look at their body from above. If you can't feel their ribs or if they have a bulging waist, then they are likely overweight.

If you're not sure how to use the BCS, then you can always talk to your veterinarian. They will be able to help you determine if your dog is at a healthy weight.

What are some of the health risks of obesity in dogs?

Obesity is a serious health concern for dogs and can lead to a number of problems, including:

Arthritis

Joint pain

Type II diabetes

High blood pressure

Heart disease

Liver disease

Kidney disease

Cancer

As you can see, there are many serious health risks associated with obesity. That's why it's so important to make sure your dog is at a healthy weight.

If you think your dog may be overweight, then talk to your veterinarian about putting them on a diet. They will be able to help you choose the best food and create a plan that will help your dog lose weight safely.

Remember, a healthy weight is vital to your dog's overall health and wellbeing. So, if you're concerned about your dog's weight, don't hesitate to talk to your veterinarian. They will be able to help you get your dog on the path to a healthier life.

What are some of the benefits of feeding my dog a diet food?

Feeding your dog a diet food has a number of benefits, including:

Helping them lose weight

Diet dog foods are designed to help dogs lose weight. They are low in calories and fat, but high in protein, which helps to keep dogs feeling full and satisfied. This prevents dogs from overeating and helps them lose weight gradually and safely.

Reducing the risk of obesity-related health problems

Obesity is a serious health concern for dogs and can lead to a number of problems, including arthritis, joint pain, type II diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, liver disease, kidney disease, and cancer. By feeding your dog a diet food, you can help to reduce the risk of these obesity-related health problems.

Improving their overall health

A healthy weight is vital to your dog's overall health and wellbeing. By feeding your dog a diet food, you can help to improve their overall health and wellbeing.

As you can see, there are many benefits to feeding your dog a diet food. If you're concerned about your dog's weight, talk to your veterinarian about putting them on a diet. They will be able to help you choose the best food and create a plan that will help your dog lose weight safely.

Now that you know more about why feeding your overweight dog the best diet dog food, here is more information about each of the 20 best diet dog foods in 2022:

Image courtesy Pupper

If you're looking for a diet dog food that is both nutritious and delicious, look no further than Pupper Fuel Chicken Formula Dry Dog Food. Made with real chicken as the first ingredient, this formula also includes all natural ingredients and vegetables.

It is fortified with vitamins and minerals to make sure your pup gets all the nutrients they need, and it is also free of corn, soy, and wheat. Pupper Fuel Chicken Formula Dry Dog Food is a great option for dogs who are overweight or have diabetes.

2. Blue Buffalo Fit & Healthy

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

Blue Buffalo's Fit & Healthy formula is designed for dogs who need to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight. This formula is made with real chicken and includes whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. It is also fortified with vitamins and minerals to make sure your pup gets all the nutrients they need.

Fit & Healthy is also free of corn, soy, and wheat. This formula is a great option for dogs who are overweight or have diabetes.

3. Merrick Grain Free Healthy Weight

Image courtesy Merrick

Merrick's Grain Free Healthy Weight formula is designed for dogs who need to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight. This formula is made with real chicken and includes whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. It is also fortified with vitamins and minerals to make sure your pup gets all the nutrients they need.

This best diet dog food is also free of corn, soy, and wheat. This formula is a great option for dogs who are overweight or have diabetes. Merrick's Grain Free Healthy Weight formula is also available in a wet food version.

4. Canidae Pure Healthy Weight Real Chicken & Pea Recipe

Image courtesy Canidae

Canidae's Pure Healthy Weight formula is made with real chicken and includes whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. It is also fortified with vitamins and minerals to make sure your pup gets all the nutrients they need. This formula is a great option for dogs who are overweight or have diabetes.

5. Purina Pro Plan Weight Management

Image courtesy Purina Pro

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets OM Overweight Management Canine Formula is low in fat, low in calories, and high in protein, making it ideal for maintaining lean body mass.

It's designed to help manage canine weight problems by providing nutritional advantages that provide excellent nutrition while meeting your adult dog's special requirements.

6. Blue Buffalo Life Protection Healthy Weight

Image courtesy Blue Buffalo

The Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Healthy Weight Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe for Adult Dogs is holistically formulated to support the health of overweight dogs.

It features real chicken as the first ingredient, and contains a unique blend of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. This formula is also free of corn, soy, and wheat.

Blue Buffalo's Life Protection Formula Healthy Weight Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe for Adult Dogs is a great option for dogs who are overweight or have diabetes.

7. Nulo Medal Series Weight Management

Image courtesy Chewy

Nulo Medal Series Weight Management formula is made with real chicken and includes whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. It is also fortified with vitamins and minerals to make sure your pup gets all the nutrients they need. This formula is a great option for dogs who are overweight or have diabetes.

Nulo Medal Series Weight Management formula is available in a dry food or wet food version.

8. Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Adult Weight Control

Image courtesy PetSmart

Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Adult Weight Control is a high protein, low calorie diet that helps dogs lose weight and maintain a healthy weight. This formula is made with real chicken and includes whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. It is also fortified with vitamins and minerals to make sure your pup gets all the nutrients they need.

Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Adult Weight Control is available in a dry food or wet food version.

9. Hill's Science Diet Perfect Weight

Image courtesy Hill’s Science Diet

Feed your dog Hill's Science Diet Adult Perfect Weight Chicken Recipe Dry Dog Food to give him breakthrough weight management nutrition! This delectable dish is prepared with real chicken protein to aid in lean muscle maintenance.

It's made especially for adult dogs who need to be cautious of their weight. You'll appreciate knowing that it's based on decades of cutting-edge research and your dog will enjoy the way each bite tastes!

10. Natural Balance Fat Dogs

Image courtesy Natural Balance

Natural Balance Fat Dogs Low Calorie Dry Dog Food is a high protein, low calorie diet that helps dogs lose weight and maintain a healthy weight. This formula is made with real chicken and includes whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.

It is also fortified with vitamins and minerals to make sure your pup gets all the nutrients they need. Natural Balance Fat Dogs Low Calorie Dry Dog Food is available in a dry food or wet food version.

11. Nutro Ultra Adult Weight Management

Image courtesy Nutro

The Nutro Ultra Adult Weight Management formula is made with real chicken and includes whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. It is also fortified with vitamins and minerals to make sure your pup gets all the nutrients they need.

This formula is a great option for dogs who are overweight or have diabetes. Nutro Ultra Adult Weight Management is available in a dry food or wet food version.

12. Simply Nourish Fit & Trim Recipe

Image courtesy Simple Nourish

The Simply Nourish Fit & Trim Recipe is made with real chicken and includes whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. It is also fortified with vitamins and minerals to make sure your pup gets all the nutrients they need.

This formula is a great option for dogs who are overweight or have diabetes. Simply Nourish Fit & Trim Recipe is available in a dry food or wet food version.

13. Wellness Complete Health Healthy Weight

Image courtesy Wellness

Wellness Complete Health Chicken & Peas can help your sidekick lose weight. This natural dry dog food is created with reduced calories to promote healthy weight reduction and maintenance in less active or overweight adult dogs.

It's made with high-quality proteins and grains, as well as omega fatty acids, antioxidants, glucosamine, probiotics, and taurine.

The complete and balanced dry dog food is designed to promote a robust immune system, boost energy levels, and preserve a healthy skin and coat while also promoting general health.

You can rest confident that your beloved pet is always getting the best nutrition since it's free of GMOs, meat by-products, fillers, or artificial preservatives.

14. Victor Purpose Senior Healthy Weight

Image courtesy Victor

VICTOR Purpose Senior Healthy Weight Dry Dog Food can help you keep your dog healthy and active as he gets older. This multi-protein, nutrient-dense food is designed specifically for dogs that are prone to joint problems.

Made with gluten-free grains, VICTOR Purpose Senior Healthy Weight Dry Dog Food is a wonderful option for breeds that are prone to joint issues. This diet is perfect for sedentary paw-tiers and dogs that need to lose weight. Made from gluten-free grains, VICTOR Purpose Senior Healthy Weight Dry Dog Food is ideal for pets.

15. Wellness Core Reduced Fat

Image courtesy Wellness Core

Help your buddy lose weight with Wellness CORE Natural Reduced Fat Dog Food. This well-balanced, grain-free dry food for dogs is prepared using protein and a low-fat recipe to assist your dog maintain a healthy weight.

It's made from carefully chosen components, including high-quality proteins like turkey meat and salmon oil, fruits and vegetables, as well as healthy grains that have been fortified with omega fatty acids, antioxidants, glucosamine, probiotics, taurine, vitamins and minerals.

It's especially important with pups who eat very little food. Start by measuring out their daily intake and adding an extra five or so meals a week to make sure they're getting the nutrition they need. If you're going through this process for the first time, it might take some trial and error until you get it right. Keep in mind that every dog is different, so what works for one might not work for another.

16. Orijen Fit and Trim Dog Food

Image courtesy Orijen

ORIJEN Fit & Trim Grain-Free Dry Dog Food offers your canine the best nutrition possible. Your dog is a biological carnivore, which means he thrives on a diet that's high in whole animal components and low in carbohydrates.

This delectable kibble is designed to aid lean muscle growth and maximal physical conditioning. It contains 85 percent high-quality animal ingredients thanks to WholePrey animal ingredients like organs and bones.

This dog food is encased in a freeze-dried liver shell for maximum raw flavor!

17. Instinct Raw Boost Healthy Weight Grain-Free

Image courtesy Instinct Raw

If you're looking for a grain-free diet that will help your furry friend slim down, look no further than Instinct RAW Boost Healthy Weight Grain-Free Recipe with Real Chicken. This kibble is designed to promote a healthy weight while providing your pup with the nutrition he needs.

It's made with cage-free chicken as the first ingredient, as well as a blend of fruits and vegetables. This grain-free diet also includes freeze-dried raw pieces for added flavor and nutrition.

18. Eagle Pack Reduced Fat

Image courtesy Eagle Pack

Eagle Pack Reduced Fat Formula is designed for dogs that need to lose weight. This dry food for dogs is made with high-quality proteins and a reduced fat recipe to help your pup slim down.

Plus, it's made with whole grains, fruits, and vegetables to provide your dog with the nutrition he needs. It also includes omega fatty acids, antioxidants, and probiotics for added health benefits.

Eagle Pack Reduced Fat Formula is made in the USA with no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

19. Health Extension Lite Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe

Image courtesy Health Extension

With the Health Extension Lite, you can make mealtime holistically healthy. It's made with organic, free-range chicken as the first ingredient and includes whole foods like brown rice, oatmeal, and lamb to suit the needs of overweight, spayed, neutered or aged dogs.

It's made with a variety of superfoods, including flaxseeds, milk thistle, cranberry extract, primrose oil, kelp, green tea, and blue-green algae. It also has probiotics for your stomach's health and CoQ10 to support heart health.

The hypoallergenic, anti-hypoglycemic solution is free of added sugar and gluten, as well as corn, wheat, soy, by-products, artificial preservatives, or dyes.

20. Eukanuba Fit Body Weight Control

Image courtesy Eukanuba

Eukanuba Fit Body Weight Control is a dry food for dogs that's designed to help your pup slim down. This kibble is made with high-quality proteins and a reduced fat recipe to help your dog lose weight.

Plus, it's made with whole grains, fruits, and vegetables to provide your pup with the nutrition he needs. It also includes omega fatty acids, antioxidants, and probiotics for added health benefits.

Eukanuba Fit Body Weight Control is made in the USA with no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

How much should I feed my dog to lose weight?

This is a common question among dog owners, and the answer varies depending on your dog's individual needs. However, there are some general guidelines you can follow to help ensure your dog loses weight safely and effectively.

First, consult with your veterinarian to determine how many calories your dog needs per day to maintain their current weight. Once you know this number, you can begin to work on reducing their calorie intake.

There are a few different ways to do this. One is to simply feed your dog smaller meals throughout the day. Another is to switch to a diet dog food that is lower in calories than their current food.

You will also want to make sure your dog is getting plenty of exercise. Walking or playing fetch are great ways to help your dog burn off some extra calories.

If you follow these guidelines, you should see a gradual weight loss in your dog over time. Just be sure to consult with your vet if you have any concerns along the way.

What is the fastest way for a dog to lose weight?

The best way for a dog to lose weight is through a combination of diet and exercise. A healthy diet for a dog should be high in protein and low in calories. Exercise is important for all dogs, but especially for those who are overweight.

Swimming is a great form of exercise for dogs because it is low impact and easy on the joints. There are a lot of different diet dog foods on the market, so it can be hard to choose the right one for your dog.

Does walking dog help lose weight?

Yes, walking your dog can help you lose weight. In fact, one study showed that people who walked their dogs for 30 minutes a day lost an average of 14 pounds in a year! Walking is a great way to get some exercise, and it's even more fun when you have a furry friend by your side.

Plus, it's not just the exercise that can help you lose weight. Walking your dog also gives you a built-in excuse to get outside and explore your neighborhood or local park, which can lead to more activity overall. And if you're looking for even more motivation, there are plenty of dog walking apps and services that can help you get started.

Final Thoughts on 20 Best Diet Dog Foods in 2022

We hope this article was helpful in choosing the best diet dog food for your furry friend. Remember, a healthy weight is vital to your dog's overall health and wellbeing.

So, if you're concerned about your dog's weight, don't hesitate to talk to your veterinarian. They will be able to help you get your dog on the path to a healthier life