20 Best Casein Protein Powders in 2022

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

If you are looking for the best casein protein powders on the market, look no further! In this blog post, we will discuss 20 of the top casein protein powders available in 2022. We will provide an overview of each powder, as well as information on price and where you can purchase them.

Whether you are a bodybuilder or just looking to add more protein to your diet, read on for the best casein protein powders out there.

1. Elm & Rye Protein Supplements

2. Maximuscle Micellar Casein

3. Optimum Nutrition Casein

4. Bulk Powders Micellar Casein

5. Kasein by Kaged Muscle

6. Elite Casein by Dymatize Nutrition

7. Casein Pro by Universal Nutrition

8. Nitro-Tech Casein Gold Protein

9. Native Fuel Micellar Casein by Ascent

10. Casein Protein by Six Star Pro Nutrition

11. Casein+ by Legion Athletics

12. Iso Casein PM by Beyond Raw

13. Grass-Fed Micellar Casein by Muscle Feast

14. Casein Protein by Nutricost

15. Casein by Promix

16. Combat 100% Casein by MusclePharm

17. Myprotein Slow-release Casein

18. Bulk Supplements Casein

19. Transparent Labs Grass-Fed Casein

20. Jacked Factory Authentic Casein

What is Casein Protein Powder?

Casein protein powder is a dietary supplement made from milk protein. It's rich in amino acids and often used by bodybuilders and athletes to help build muscle mass and improve athletic performance.

There are many different brands and types of casein protein powder on the market, so it can be tricky to know which one is right for you.

When Should I take Casein Protein Powder?

Casein protein powder is typically taken before bed or during periods of extended fasting (such as between meals). This is because casein is a slow-digesting protein, which means it's absorbed more slowly by the body.

How Much Casein Protein Powder Should I Take?

The amount of casein protein powder you should take depends on your individual goals. If you're looking to build muscle mass, you may want to take more casein protein powder than someone who is just trying to maintain their current muscle mass.

How to Choose the Best Casein Protein Powders in 2022

There are many factors that go into choosing the best casein protein powders in 2022, but here are the main criteria to consider before buying casein protein powder:

· The protein powder must be made from milk proteins.

· The protein powder should be low in fat and calories.

· The protein powder should be rich in amino acids.

· The protein powder should be easy to digest.

With so many different casein protein powders on the market, it can be tough to know which one is the best for you. However, by considering the factors above, you can narrow down your options and find the perfect casein protein powder for your needs.

To help you make an informed decision, we've rounded up the 20 best casein protein powders in 2022 for you. So, whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or want to splurge on a premium powder, there's sure to be something on this list that's perfect for you.

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Elm & Rye is a leading provider of protein supplements, and their products are some of the best on the market. Their casein protein powder is no exception, and it's perfect for those who are looking to build muscle or lose weight.

Elm & Rye's casein protein powder is available in chocolate, vanilla, and cookies & cream flavors, and it's perfect for post-workout recovery or as a meal replacement. It's also low in calories and fat, making it an ideal choice for those on a diet.

2. Maximuscle Micellar Casein

Image courtesy Maxi Muscle

Maximuscle's micellar casein is a high-quality protein powder that's perfect for athletes and bodybuilders. It's available in chocolate and vanilla flavors, and it provides 24 grams of protein per serving.

Maximuscle's casein protein powder is slow-digesting, so it's perfect for those who are looking to build muscle or lose weight. It's also low in calories and fat, making it an ideal choice for those on a diet.

3. Optimum Nutrition Casein

Image courtesy Optimum Nutrition

Optimum Nutrition is a leading provider of protein supplements, and their casein protein powder is no exception. It's available in chocolate and vanilla flavors, and it provides 24 grams of protein per serving.

Optimum Nutrition's casein protein powder is slow-digesting, so it's perfect for those who are looking to build muscle or lose weight. It's also low in calories and fat, making it an ideal choice for those on a diet.

4. Bulk Powders Micellar Casein

Image courtesy Bulk

Bulk Powders is a leading provider of protein supplements, and their micellar casein protein powder is no exception. It's available in chocolate and vanilla flavors, and it provides 24 grams of protein per serving.

Bulk Powders' casein protein powder is slow-digesting, so it's perfect for those who are looking to build muscle or lose weight. It's also low in calories and fat, making it an ideal choice for those on a diet.

5. Kasein by Kaged Muscle

Image courtesy Kaged Muscle

Kasein by Kaged Muscle is a high-quality protein powder that's perfect for athletes and bodybuilders. It's available in chocolate and vanilla flavors, and it provides 24 grams of protein per serving.

Kasein by Kaged Muscle's casein protein powder is slow-digesting, so it's perfect for those who are looking to build muscle or lose weight. It's also low in calories and fat, making it an ideal choice for those on a diet.

6. Elite Casein by Dymatize Nutrition

Image courtesy Dymatize Nutrition

Elite Casein by Dymatize Nutrition is a high-quality protein powder that's perfect for athletes and bodybuilders. It's available in chocolate and vanilla flavors, and it provides 24 grams of protein per serving.

Elite Casein by Dymatize Nutrition's casein protein powder is slow-digesting, so it's perfect for those who are looking to build muscle or lose weight. It's also low in calories and fat, making it an ideal choice for those on a diet.

7. Casein Pro by Universal Nutrition

Image courtesy Universal Nutrition

Casein Pro by Universal Nutrition is a high-quality protein powder that's perfect for athletes and bodybuilders. It's available in chocolate and vanilla flavors, and it provides 24 grams of protein per serving.

Casein Pro by Universal Nutrition's casein protein powder is slow-digesting, so it's perfect for those who are looking to build muscle or lose weight. It's also low in calories and fat, making it an ideal choice for those on a diet.

Casein protein powders are a great way to get the protein you need without having to eat a lot of food. They're perfect for post-workout recovery or as a meal replacement, and they're available in a variety of flavors.

8. Nitro-Tech Casein Gold Protein

Image courtesy Nitro-Tech

Nitro-Tech's Casein Gold protein powder is a high-quality protein powder that's perfect for athletes and bodybuilders. It's available in chocolate and vanilla flavors, and it provides 24 grams of protein per serving.

Nitro-Tech's casein protein powder is slow-digesting, so it's perfect for those who are looking to build muscle or lose weight. It's also low in calories and fat, making it an ideal choice for those on a diet.

9. Native Fuel Micellar Casein by Ascent

Image courtesy Ascent

Ascent's Native Fuel Micellar Casein protein powder is a high-quality protein powder that's perfect for athletes and bodybuilders. It's available in chocolate and vanilla flavors, and it provides 24 grams of protein per serving.

Ascent's casein protein powder is slow-digesting, so it's perfect for those who are looking to build muscle or lose weight. It's also low in calories and fat, making it an ideal choice for those on a diet.

10. Casein Protein by Six Star Pro Nutrition

Image courtesy Six Star Pro Nutrition

Six Star Pro Nutrition's Casein Protein powder is a high-quality protein powder that's perfect for athletes and bodybuilders. It's available in chocolate and vanilla flavors, and it provides 24 grams of protein per serving.

Six Star Pro Nutrition's casein protein powder is slow-digesting, so it's perfect for those who are looking to build muscle or lose weight. It's also low in calories and fat, making it an ideal choice for those on a diet.

11. Casein+ by Legion Athletics

Image courtesy Legion+

Legion Athletics' Casein+ protein powder is a high-quality protein powder that's perfect for athletes and bodybuilders. It's available in chocolate and vanilla flavors, and it provides 24 grams of protein per serving.

Legion Athletics' casein protein powder is slow-digesting, so it's perfect for those who are looking to build muscle or lose weight. It's also low in calories and fat, making it an ideal choice for those on a diet.

12. Iso Casein PM by Beyond Raw

Image courtesy Beyond Raw

Beyond Raw's Iso Casein PM protein powder is a high-quality protein powder that's perfect for athletes and bodybuilders. It's available in chocolate and vanilla flavors, and it provides 24 grams of protein per serving.

Beyond Raw's casein protein powder is slow-digesting, so it's perfect for those who are looking to build muscle or lose weight. It's also low in calories and fat, making it an ideal choice for those on a diet.

13. Grass-Fed Micellar Casein by Muscle Feast

Image courtesy Muscle Feast

Muscle Feast's Grass-Fed Micellar Casein protein powder is a high-quality protein powder that's perfect for athletes and bodybuilders. It's available in chocolate and vanilla flavors, and it provides 24 grams of protein per serving.

Muscle Feast's casein protein powder is slow-digesting, so it's perfect for those who are looking to build muscle or lose weight. It's also low in calories and fat, making it an ideal choice for those on a diet.

14. Casein Protein by Nutricost

Image courtesy Nutricost

Nutricost's Casein Protein powder is a high-quality protein powder that's perfect for athletes and bodybuilders. It's available in chocolate and vanilla flavors, and it provides 24 grams of protein per serving.

Nutricost's casein protein powder is slow-digesting, so it's perfect for those who are looking to build muscle or lose weight. It's also low in calories and fat, making it an ideal choice for those on a diet.

15. Casein by Promix

Image courtesy Promix

Promix Nutrition's Casein protein powder is a high-quality protein powder that's perfect for athletes and bodybuilders. It's available in chocolate and vanilla flavors, and it provides 24 grams of protein per serving.

Promix Nutrition's casein protein powder is slow-digesting, so it's perfect for those who are looking to build muscle or lose weight. It's also low in calories and fat, making it an ideal choice for those on a diet.

16. Combat 100% Casein by MusclePharm

Image courtesy Muscle Pharm

MusclePharm's Combat 100% Casein protein powder is a high-quality protein powder that's perfect for athletes and bodybuilders. It's available in chocolate and vanilla flavors, and it provides 24 grams of protein per serving.

MusclePharm's casein protein powder is slow-digesting, so it's perfect for those who are looking to build muscle or lose weight. It's also low in calories and fat, making it an ideal choice for those on a diet.

17. Myprotein Slow-release Casein

Image courtesy MyProtein

Myprotein's Slow-release Casein protein powder is a high-quality protein powder that's perfect for athletes and bodybuilders. It's available in chocolate and vanilla flavors, and it provides 24 grams of protein per serving.

Myprotein's casein protein powder is slow-digesting, so it's perfect for those who are looking to build muscle or lose weight.

18. Bulk Supplements Casein

Image courtesy Bulk Supplements

It is on the list of greatest casein supplements because it may be used in any recipe without detracting from the original taste.

Protein supplements were originally developed to meet the needs of individuals who can't handle the normal sweet flavor of other casein protein powders.

This casein powder, on the other hand, is recognized for its capacity to blend effortlessly into a delicious supper or beverage due to its unflavored composition.

19. Transparent Labs Grass-Fed Casein

Image courtesy Transparent Labs

Transparent Laboratories Casein is produced from grass-fed cattle's pure micellar casein.

This is the cleanest casein protein powder on the market, with a long-lasting release of critical amino acids that keep you in a muscle-building state for up to eight hours.

Casein is a slow-digesting protein, which many gym-goers and athletes use as a nighttime protein powder to aid in muscle growth and recovery during sleep.

Transparent Labs grass-fed casein protein is also soothing to the stomach and has a pleasant taste, with no added sugars or chemicals. It's all naturally flavored and sweetened with stevia.

20. Jacked Factory Authentic Casein

Image courtesy Jacked Factory

Casein may be used for a variety of tasks, including bread making and the Jacked Factory brand's 100% grass-fed casein powder is perfect for that purpose.

If you're on a weight-loss journey but still want something sweet now and then, this protein powder is for you. It's simple to replace sugar and fat with it, resulting in a nutritious protein dessert.

Jacked Factory Authentic Casein also contains the 100% grass-fed micellar form of casein, which is also known as the genuine version of casein protein because it is completely free of artificial additives.

This casein powder is jam-packed with 25 g of continuous protein in each serving and is fantastic in water or milk as a source of supplementary protein.

This high-quality protein is produced from cow's milk and never treated with hormones or artificial growth factors.

What are the benefits of taking casein protein powders in 2022?

Some benefits of taking casein protein powders include:

· Improved Muscle Recovery

· Reduced Muscle Breakdown

· Increased Muscle Growth

· Improved Exercise Performance

If you are looking to improve your fitness goals and results in 2022, consider adding a casein protein powder supplement to your diet and workout routine.

Do I have to work out to take casein protein powders?

No, casein protein powders can be taken without working out, but the results may not be as significant. Protein powders in general are most effective when combined with regular exercise and a healthy diet.

The benefits of taking casein protein powders in 2022 include improved muscle recovery, reduced muscle breakdown, and increased muscle growth. However, if you do not combine the protein powder with regular activity or exercise, you may not see as significant results.

Whey vs Casein Protein

Casein is the protein that most athletes and bodybuilders choose, since both organic casein and whey proteins assist you in building lean muscle with its easy digestibility and time release properties.

The fact that it also aids in the reduction of binge eating and conditioning setbacks by making many individuals feel fuller for longer, which helps to prevent cravings that may lead to binge eating.

However, if you want to make steady progress toward a stronger, healthier body, then it may be the better alternative.

While whey protein is the best source of protein for post-workout recovery, casein may be better for those who want to maintain or even grow muscle while they sleep.

If you are trying to decide between the two proteins, consider your fitness goals and how often you work out. If you are looking to build muscle quickly, whey protein is the best option. If you are trying to maintain muscle mass or prevent muscle breakdown, casein protein is a better choice.

What is the Best Time to Take Casein Powder?

Most people believe that the best time to take casein powder is before bed. This is because casein is a slow-digesting protein, which means that it will help to keep your muscles fed while you sleep.

However, there are also some people who believe that taking casein in the morning is better. This is because casein can help to keep you full throughout the day.

So, what is the best time to take casein powder? There is no one answer to this question. It really depends on your goals and your schedule. If you want to keep your muscles fed overnight, then taking casein before bed is probably the best option. But if you are looking to stay full throughout the day, then taking casein in the morning may be a better option.

No matter when you take casein powder, make sure that you are also getting enough protein from other sources. Eating a well-rounded diet is always the best way to make sure that your muscles are getting all of the nutrients they need.

Is Casein Protein Lactose-Free?

Casein protein is lactose-free since it's made from a different chemical. As a result, if you're lactose intolerant, you may consume casein protein supplements knowing that you won't have an adverse response.

Examine the manufacturer's website to see whether their goods contain residues of lactose. The finest ones will not include additives, fillers, or components that might induce an allergy response.

Tips for Making Protein Drinks with Casein Protein Powders in 2022

When it comes to protein powders, casein is one of the best options out there. Casein protein is slowly absorbed by the body, making it ideal for post-workout recovery or before bedtime snacks.

If you're looking to add more casein protein to your diet, here are some tips for making delicious and nutritious shakes and smoothies.

· Add casein protein powder to your favorite milk or plant-based milk for a quick and easy shake.

· For a thicker shake, add some ice cubes or frozen fruit to the mix.

· Mix casein protein powder with coffee for a morning pick-me-up or post-workout drink.

· Add some healthy fats to your shake by including nut butter or avocado.

· Blend casein protein powder with fresh fruit and vegetables for a nutrient-packed smoothie.

Get creative with your flavors by adding spices like cinnamon or vanilla extract. Casein protein powder can also be used in baking recipes for an extra protein boost.

Final Thoughts

In 2022, casein protein powders continue to be a popular choice for athletes and bodybuilders looking to improve their muscle recovery and growth. Whey protein is still the best option for post-workout recovery, but casein may be better for those who want to maintain or even grow muscle while they sleep.

If you are trying to decide between the two proteins, consider your fitness goals and how often you work out. If you are looking to build muscle quickly, whey protein is the best option. If you are trying to maintain muscle mass or prevent muscle breakdown, casein protein is a better choice.

No matter what protein powder you choose, be sure to combine it with regular exercise and a healthy diet for the best results.