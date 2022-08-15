Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Looking for the best protein powders for smoothies? Look no further! In this blog post, we will be discussing the 19 best protein powders for smoothies in 2022. We will be talking about the benefits of using a protein powder in your smoothie, and we will also be providing a list of our top 19 picks. So whether you are looking for a plant-based protein powder or you are interested in finding the best whey protein powder, we have got you covered.

What are protein powders?

Protein powders are dietary supplements that are typically used by athletes and bodybuilders to help them meet their protein needs. However, protein powders can also be beneficial for people who do not eat enough protein-rich foods or who have difficulty digesting proteins.

Protein powders come in a variety of flavors and can be added to smoothies, shakes, and other foods.

There are many different types of protein powders available on the market, but not all of them are created equal. Some protein powders are better for building muscle, while others are better for weight loss or helping to repair muscles after a workout.

What exactly is a protein smoothie?

A protein smoothie is a drink made with milk or water, and often other ingredients like fruits or vegetables, and protein powder. Protein powder is a powdered form of protein that is often used by athletes and bodybuilders to help them build muscle mass. However, protein powder can also be used to make delicious and healthy smoothies.

How to Make Smoothies with Protein Powder

If you're looking to add more protein to your diet, smoothies are a great way to do it. And using protein powder is an easy way to make sure your smoothie has enough. Just add it to your favorite fruits and vegetables, along with some milk or yogurt, and blend away.

Why do some people make smoothies with protein powder?

Protein is an essential nutrient that helps your body repair and grow cells, and it also provides energy. Most people get enough protein from the foods they eat, but some people may need more, especially if they're athletes or bodybuilders. Protein powder can help them meet their protein needs.

How much protein do you need?

The amount of protein you need depends on your age, sex, and activity level. The average adult needs 0.36 grams per pound (0.80 grams per kilogram) of body weight daily. For example, a person who weighs 150 pounds (68 kilograms) would need 54 grams of protein each day. Athletes and other people who exercise regularly may need more protein. Check with your doctor or a registered dietitian to find out how much protein you need.

Criteria to Consider Before Buying Protein Powders for Smoothies

When choosing a protein powder, it is important to consider your individual goals and needs. Not only that but consider the following criteria before buying the best protein powders for smoothies in 2022:

Ingredients

Some protein powders contain fillers and artificial ingredients that can be harmful to your health. Be sure to read the label carefully and choose a protein powder with natural, healthy ingredients.

Protein Content

Protein powders vary in their protein content, so it is important to choose one that contains the right amount of protein for your needs.

If you are looking to build muscle, you will need a protein powder with a higher protein content. If you are trying to lose weight, a protein powder with a lower protein content may be more beneficial.

Price

Protein powders can vary widely in price, so it is important to find one that fits your budget. There are many high-quality protein powders available at a reasonable price.

Now that you know what to look for in a protein powder, you will need to know more about the types of protein powders for smoothies in 2022:

Whey Protein Powder

Whey protein is one of the most popular types of protein powder and is often used by bodybuilders and athletes. It is a complete protein, meaning it contains all of the essential amino acids your body needs. Whey protein powder is also relatively low in calories and fat and is easy to digest.

If you are looking for a protein powder to help build muscle, whey protein is a good option.

Plant-Based Protein Powder

Plant-based protein powders are made from a variety of sources, such as peas, rice, soy, and hemp. They are a good option for people who are allergic to dairy or who do not eat animal products. Plant-based protein powders are also usually lower in calories and fat than whey protein powders.

If you are looking for a protein powder to help with weight loss, a plant-based protein powder may be a good option.

Collagen Protein Powder

Collagen is a type of protein that is found in your skin, hair, and nails. Collagen protein powder is made from the collagen of animals and is a complete protein. Collagen protein powder is also low in calories and fat and is easy to digest.

If you are looking for a protein powder to help with joint pain or other inflammatory conditions, collagen protein powder may be a good option.

Protein powders can help you reach your fitness goals, whether you are looking to build muscle or lose weight. Be sure to choose a protein powder that fits your needs and budget. With so many options available, you are sure to find the perfect protein powder for your smoothies in 2022.

That's why we wanted to elaborate more on the top 19 best protein powders for smoothies below:

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

If you're looking for a protein powder that will help you mix up delicious and nutritious smoothies, look no further than Elm & Rye's Protein Supplement.

Their unique combination may enhance body shape, bulk up, build lean muscle, increase endurance, and more. They use 100% pasture-raised and grass-fed cattle to produce our non-vegan protein supplements.

2. Orgain Organic Plant-Based Protein Powder

Image courtesy Amazon

This protein powder is perfect for those who are looking for a delicious and nutritious way to fuel their bodies. With 21 grams of organic plant-based protein, this powder is perfect for post-workout recovery or as a meal replacement shake.

It's also vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and Non-GMO. If you're looking for an organic protein powder that will help you reach your fitness goals, Orgain's Organic Plant-Based Protein Powder is the perfect choice.

3. Sunwarrior Classic Protein Powder

Image courtesy Sunwarrior

If you're looking for a protein powder that is both delicious and nutritious, look no further than Sunwarrior's Classic Protein Powder. With a blend of organic pea protein, brown rice protein, and quinoa protein, this powder provides all the essential amino acids your body needs to perform at its best.

It's also vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, and Non-GMO. If you're looking for a protein powder that will help you reach your fitness goals, Sunwarrior's Classic Protein Powder is the perfect choice.

4. Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder

Image courtesy Vega Sport

This protein powder is perfect for those who are looking for a delicious and nutritious way to fuel their bodies. With 30 grams of premium plant-based protein, this powder is perfect for post-workout recovery or as a meal replacement shake.

It's also vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and Non-GMO. If you're looking for a protein powder that will help you reach your fitness goals, Vega Sport's Premium Protein Powder is the perfect choice.

5. Perfect Keto Collagen Peptides Protein Powder

Image courtesy Perfect Keto

This protein powder is perfect for those who are looking for a delicious and nutritious way to fuel their bodies. With 20 grams of grass-fed collagen peptides, this powder is perfect for post-workout recovery or as a meal replacement shake.

It's also gluten-free, dairy-free, and keto-friendly. If you're looking for a protein powder that will help you reach your fitness goals, Perfect Keto's Collagen Peptides Protein Powder is the perfect choice.

6. Ketologie Collagen Keto Shake: Strawberry

Image courtesy Ketologie

This protein powder is perfect for those who are looking for a delicious and nutritious way to fuel their bodies. With 20 grams of grass-fed collagen peptides, this powder is perfect for post-workout recovery or as a meal replacement shake.

It's also keto-friendly, gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free. If you're looking for a protein powder that will help you reach your fitness goals, Ketologie's Collagen Keto Shake is the perfect choice.

7. Keyto Collagen Protein Powder with MCT Oil

Image courtesy Keyto

This protein powder is perfect for those who are looking for a delicious and nutritious way to fuel their bodies. With 20 grams of grass-fed collagen peptides and MCT oil, this powder is perfect for post-workout recovery or as a meal replacement shake.

It's also keto-friendly, gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free. If you're looking for a protein powder that will help you reach your fitness goals, Keyto's Collagen Protein Powder with MCT Oil is the perfect choice.

8. RSP AvoCollagen

Image courtesy RSP

This protein powder is perfect for those who are looking for a delicious and nutritious way to fuel their bodies. With 20 grams of grass-fed collagen peptides and avocado oil, this powder is perfect for post-workout recovery or as a meal replacement shake.

It's also keto-friendly, gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free. If you're looking for a protein powder that will help you reach your fitness goals, RSP's AvoCollagen is the perfect choice.

9. Ora Organic Chocolate Protein Powder

Image courtesy Ora

This protein powder is perfect for those who are looking for a delicious and nutritious way to fuel their bodies. With 20 grams of organic plant-based protein, this powder is perfect for post-workout recovery or as a meal replacement shake.

It's also vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free. If you're looking for a protein powder that will help you reach your fitness goals, Ora Organic's Chocolate Protein Powder is the perfect choice.

10. Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

Image courtesy Amazon

This protein powder is perfect for those who are looking for a delicious and nutritious way to fuel their bodies. With 20 grams of grass-fed collagen peptides, this powder is perfect for post-workout recovery or as a meal replacement shake.

It's also gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free. If you're looking for a protein powder that will help you reach your fitness goals, Vital Proteins' Collagen Peptides is the perfect choice.

11. Julian Bakery Paleo Thin Protein Double Chocolate Powder

Image courtesy Julian Bakery

This protein powder is perfect for those who are looking for a delicious and nutritious way to fuel their bodies. With 20 grams of grass-fed collagen peptides, this powder is perfect for post-workout recovery or as a meal replacement shake.

It's also gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and paleo-friendly. If you're looking for a protein powder that will help you reach your fitness goals, Julian Bakery's Paleo Thin Protein Double Chocolate Powder is the perfect choice.

12. Ancient Nutrition KetoCOLLAGEN Powder

Image courtesy Ancient Nutrition

This protein powder is perfect for those who are looking for a delicious and nutritious way to fuel their bodies. With 20 grams of grass-fed collagen peptides, this powder is perfect for post-workout recovery or as a meal replacement shake.

It's also keto-friendly, gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free. If you're looking for a protein powder that will help you reach your fitness goals, Ancient Nutrition's KetoCOLLAGEN Powder is the perfect choice.

13. Legion Whey+ Chocolate Whey Isolate Protein Powder

Image courtesy Legion

This protein powder is perfect for those who are looking for a delicious and nutritious way to fuel their bodies. With 20 grams of grass-fed whey protein isolate, this powder is perfect for post-workout recovery or as a meal replacement shake.

It's also gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy -free. If you're looking for a protein powder that will help you reach your fitness goals, Legion's Whey+ Chocolate Whey Isolate Protein Powder is the perfect choice.

14. Nature Fuel Keto Meal Replacement Powder

Image courtesy Nature Fuel

This protein powder is perfect for those who are looking for a delicious and nutritious way to fuel their bodies. With 20 grams of grass-fed collagen peptides, this powder is perfect for post-workout recovery or as a meal replacement shake.

It's also keto-friendly, gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free. If you're looking for a protein powder that will help you reach your fitness goals, Nature Fuel's Keto Meal Replacement Powder is the perfect choice.

15. SlimFast Keto Fudge Brownie Meal Replacement Shake Powder

Image courtesy Slimfast

This protein powder is perfect for those who are looking for a delicious and nutritious way to fuel their bodies. With 20 grams of grass-fed collagen peptides, this powder is perfect for post-workout recovery or as a meal replacement shake.

It's also keto-friendly, gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free. If you're looking for a protein powder that will help you reach your fitness goals, SlimFast's Keto Fudge Brownie Meal Replacement Shake Powder is the perfect choice.

16. KetoGenics Zero Carb Protein Powder

Image courtesy KetoGenics

This protein powder is perfect for those who are looking for a delicious and nutritious way to fuel their bodies. With 20 grams of grass-fed collagen peptides, this powder is perfect for post-workout recovery or as a meal replacement shake.

It's also keto-friendly, gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free. If you're looking for a protein powder that will help you reach your fitness goals, KetoGenics' Zero Carb Protein Powder is the perfect choice.

17. Genepro G3 Unflavored Protein

Image courtesy Genepro Protein, INC

This protein powder is perfect for those who are looking for a delicious and nutritious way to fuel their bodies. With 20 grams of grass-fed collagen peptides, this powder is perfect for post-workout recovery or as a meal replacement shake.

It's also gluten-free, dairy-free, soy -free, and paleo-friendly. If you're looking for a protein powder that will help you reach your fitness goals, Genepro's G Unflavored Protein is the perfect choice.

18. 1st Phorm Phormula 1

Image courtesy 1st Phorm

Phormula-1 is a high-quality whey protein isolate that, in terms of taste and mixing, has no equal. You will immediately notice the difference when you consume it!

The purity of Phormula-1 is its main selling point: The Phormula-1 Matrix only uses the highest quality hydrolyzed and predigested whey protein fractions, as well as a Low Temperature Processed Cross-Flow Micro-Filtrated Whey Protein Isolate to aid in the absorption rate and amino acid retention.

Phormula-1 is readily absorbed because to the exclusive protein source utilized in it. It's extremely low in carbohydrates, making it a great protein for a low-carb diet or preparing for your next occasion. Phormula-1 contains an absorbable, rapid assimilation protein that is perfect for pre and post-workout supplementation.

19. Ghost Whey

Image courtesy Ghost

From the makers of one of the most popular pre-workouts on the market comes a protein powder that is sure to be a hit. Ghost Whey Protein is a whey protein isolate that is perfect for post-workout recovery or as a meal replacement shake.

It's also gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free. If you're looking for a protein powder that will help you reach your fitness goals, Ghost Whey Protein is the perfect choice.

Which protein is best for muscle gain?

There are a lot of different protein powders on the market, and it can be tough to know which one is best for you. If you're looking to build muscle, you want a powder that has a good balance of protein and carbohydrates. You also want one that is low in fat and calories.

What are some tips for losing weight while using protein powders for smoothies?

If you're looking to lose weight, you want a protein powder that is high in protein and low in carbohydrates. You also want one that is low in fat and calories. A good tip is to add some green vegetables to your smoothie to help fill you up and give you extra nutrients.

Protein powders can be a great way to get extra protein into your diet. They can also help you lose weight or gain muscle. Here are some tips for using protein powders:

Mix the powder with milk, water, or juice.

Add fruits and vegetables to your smoothie for extra nutrients.

Choose a powder that has a good balance of protein and carbohydrates.

Pick a powder that is low in fat and calories.

Drink your smoothie right away.

Protein powders can start to break down after sitting for a while. If you are using a protein powder to lose weight, make sure you are also eating healthy foods and exercising regularly.

Final Thoughts on 19 Best Protein Powders for Smoothies in 2022

As you can see there are many options of protein powders for smoothies in 2022. The list of tips and tricks above and information on protein for muscle building should help you know which protein powder is best for your current goals.

Start by reviewing each of the 19 options we've featured above and grab one that seems right. Give it a try for a few weeks to see if it's settling well with your body and helping you get gains, and then continue on course until you're ready to maintain muscle growth for maximum health and wellness.