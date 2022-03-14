19 Best CBD Cream for Itching

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

CBD cream is one of the most popular remedies for a wide variety of skin conditions. It has anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties, which makes it ideal for treating conditions like eczema, psoriasis, and even chronic itching. In this article, we will take a look at 19 of the best CBD creams for itching available on the market today.

What is CBD Cream?

CBD is one of the naturally occurring compounds found in cannabis and hemp plants. It has many benefits and medical uses, but unlike THC, CBD doesn't cause any psychoactive effect which means it won't get you stoned.

Of particular interest to people looking for relief from itching, CBD cream is great at reducing inflammation and can be used to treat a wide range of skin conditions. Though not specifically designed for treating itchy skin, many people with chronic conditions swear by it.

Other ways CBD creams are helpful include relieving pain, acne breakouts, minor burns or irritations, psoriasis, eczema, and more.

What causes my skin to be so itchy?

There are many things that can cause your skin to be itchy. Some of the most common include dry skin, eczema (also known as atopic dermatitis), psoriasis, and contact with certain plants or allergens.

This is especially true if the itching tends to come and go throughout the day – or worse yet – comes and then goes but keeps returning.

When your skin itches, you will typically scratch at it until either: The itching stops OR a blister forms and eventually bursts open. This can be rather annoying, making it a bit difficult to live life fully.

Unfortunately, the scratching can cause even more itching, which in turn causes you to scratch even more. This is the classic itch-scratch cycle.

How does CBD cream work?

CBD works by interacting with your body's endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS is responsible for regulating a wide range of biological processes including sleep, appetite, inflammation, and pain.

The ECS also happens to be responsible for regulating the way your body feels pain and discomfort – meaning CBD has a very direct impact on itching and its related symptoms like redness, dry skin, swelling, etc.

When applied topically, CBD enters the pores in your skin and directly interacts with receptors found in your body's ECS. This sends signals to the brain which helps calm your itchiness.

What are the key ingredients in CBD Cream?

CBD is one of many cannabinoids found in cannabis plants. However, unlike THC which is also used for its medicinal properties, CBD is non-psychoactive which means it doesn't cause that 'high'. There are more than 85 different types of cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant, but CBD is one of the most well-known.

CBD creams are available all over the world and each manufacturer makes their own version with different ingredients to suit customer preferences. Some of the most common ingredients include:

Plant oil

Hemp oil was traditionally used as it has many beneficial properties that are still under research today. It can be used for a wide range of ailments from chronic pain to arthritis, and it's also good for skin conditions like acne and eczema.

Cocoa Butter

This ingredient is commonly used in many skin care products due to anti-inflammatory properties that help promote healthy skin.

Vitamin E oil

This is another ingredient that helps promote healthy skin. It also has antibacterial properties to help ward off potential infections from open wounds.

Cayenne

Extracted from hot peppers, cayenne can provide an effect on the skin and contains a pharmacological agent called capsaicin. Capsaicin has many benefits for health, including a potential role in preventing cancer.

Shea Butter

Like cocoa butter, shea butter is also anti-inflammatory and helps promote healthy skin. It has been used on the skin for centuries as a way to protect it from dryness and cracking.

Other ingredients found in CBD cream include jojoba oil, beeswax, olive oil, lavender oil, arnica extract, and aloe vera.

What are the benefits of using CBD creams for itching?

CBD cream is one of the most powerful treatments for chronic skin conditions like specific types of eczema, psoriasis, and dry skin. Once you start using CBD creams for itching, you should notice a huge improvement in your symptoms.

CBD is an all-natural product that comes from the cannabis plant. This means it has no side effects and can be used to help treat many different skin conditions including:

Eczema

Red, scaly patches on the skin; typically located around the elbows and knees.

Psoriasis

The appearance of raised, red, and silver patches on the skin.

Dermatitis

Red, scaly rashes around the eyes and mouth; typically caused by an allergic reaction to a product or irritant.

How will I know if CBD creams for itching are working for me?

If you start using CBD cream regularly, you should see a significant improvement in your symptoms within 4-8 weeks.

However, the time it takes for CBD creams to work for itching can vary depending on how severe your symptoms are; which type of skin condition you have; and how well you stick to your treatment plan. There's no single cure-all product that will work for everyone, so it's important to do your research and discuss treatments options with your doctor.

What are the side effects of using CBD Cream?

CBD creams for itching don't have any serious side effects if applied correctly. If you apply too much or use a product that has been mixed incorrectly, you may experience some mild side effects like:

· Dry skin

· Redness on the skin

· Allergic reactions (though rare)

There are no major side effects associated with CBD creams for itching. If you're using a high-quality product, your chances of experiencing any side effects are very low. It's also important to remember that if you have a pre-existing medical condition or are taking other medications, CBD creams could interact with them and cause serious complications.

CBD cream side effects should only last a few days after you start using it. If they persist for more than a week, stop using the product and talk to your doctor about an alternative treatment option.

What kind of CBD cream should I try?

There is a wide range of choices when it comes to CBD creams for itching, each with its own unique set of benefits. Here are some popular CBD cream brands:

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

Penguin CBD Cream provides instant relief and long-lasting effects. Formulated with terpenes and CBD, this powerful cream is perfect for those with skin sensitivities. The peppermint-lavender aroma will leave you feeling refreshed and invigorated.

Image courtesy Everest

Although not a crem, Everest CBD full-spectrum CBD oil can also ease your symptoms. Their blueberry oil is made with high-grade, naturally grown hemp and is non-GMO. Enjoy the taste of wild blueberries with every dose.

Image courtesy Verma Farms

Verma Farms CBD cream is the perfect way to get the luxurious, healthy glow of the Hawaiian Islands. The sweet scent of coconut and soothing vanilla transports, while the 500 mg of unadulterated CBD made in the USA renews and moisturizes. Fast-acting, targeted relief never felt so good.

4. Lord Jones CBD Body Oil

Image courtesy Lord Jones

Introducing Lord Jones CBD Body Oil, a luxurious blend of natural ingredients that provide deep penetration and soothing effects. This rich, quick-dry oil has a warm fragrance with evergreen notes and light citrus bergamot and orange. The unique roller ball applicator allows you to target pressure points on areas that need it the most.

5. CBDMedic Aches and Pain Relief

Image courtesy CBDmedic

Looking for an all-natural way to relieve your itchy skin? CBDMedic can help! Applied directly to the problem area, this ointment can help minimize joint pain and stiffness, so you can get back to your life. With a formula of CBD oil and other natural ingredients, this cream is the perfect solution for anyone experiencing arthritis pain.

6. Vertly Lotion

Image courtesy Vertly

Looking for a body lotion that does more than just moisturize? Look no further! Vertly's Lotion contains Arnica Flower, Aloe Vera, Lavender Oil, and peppermint hydrosol to target aches and pains while keeping your skin deeply moisturized. With 500 mg of Botanical+ magnesium, this lotion is perfect for those looking for relief from muscle pain and tension.

7. CBDistillery Oils

Image courtesy CBDistillery

Looking for an easy and convenient way to get your daily dose of CBD? CBDistillery's Oils are perfect for you! CBDistillery's 1000 mg tincture gives you 33 mg of CBD per serving, perfect to start out with a serving or two to get your recommended 30-60 mg of CBD each day. Plus, their oil tinctures are simple, portable, and easy to use - just throw them in your bag and go!

8. Pure Hemp Isolate Cream

Image courtesy Pure Hemp

Pure Hemp Isolate Cream is infused with 500 mg of CBD, making it a great choice for those looking for intense relief. Plus, the natural anti-inflammatory properties of Emu Oil help to stimulate skin cell regeneration, providing you with long-lasting comfort.

9. BioTech CBD Oil Roll On

Image courtesy BioTech

CBD Oil Biotech Muscle and Joint Roll-On Cool Relief – 1000 mg is a CBD roll-on made with ice-cool menthol. This product contains 1000 mg of pure CBD isolate cultivated from nutrient-rich, organically grown, non-GMO certified hemp farmed right here in the US.

10. NuLeaf Naturals CBD Salve

Image courtesy NuLeaf Naturals

If you're looking for a CBD balm that's organic and easy to apply, look no further! NuLeaf Naturals' CBD Salve is made with two simple ingredients: organic shea butter and highly concentrated full-spectrum hemp extract. Our unscented balm absorbs quickly to relieve discomfort, and it's lab-tested to ensure purity.

11. Pure Hemp CBD Freeze Cream

Image courtesy Pure Hemp

This CBD Freeze Relief Cream is the perfect way to soothe away your itching With 1000 mg of raw CBD, this cream delivers targeted relief that can help ease your discomfort. Plus, the menthol provides a refreshing cooling sensation that can help reduce inflammation and improve circulation.

12. Aspen Green CBD Cream

Image courtesy Aspen Green

Aspen Green has created a luxurious cream to provide relief. Our CBD cream is made with all-natural ingredients and contains no synthetic additives. It's perfect for use on your whole body, and the organic hemp extract will help you feel better every day.

13. Level Select 2 CBD Sports Cream

Image courtesy Level Select 2

If you're looking for a CBD sports cream that takes itchy skin down a level, look no further than Level Select 2. This powerful cream is formulated with 600 mg of CBD and menthol, which helps to soothe and cool the skin. It's also non-greasy, making it perfect for everyday use.

14. Medterra Pain Relief Cream

Image courtesy Medterra

When it comes to aches and pains, who wouldn't love a cream that delivers both cooling action and deeply penetrating relief? Medterra's Pain Relief Cream does just that, with a special blend of Menthol and Arnica along with other nourishing ingredients like Jojoba Oil and Aloe. It's perfect for those pesky arthritis flare-ups, joint pain, or any other kind of pain!

15. Batch CBD

Image courtesy Batch CBD

Get relief from pain, inflammation, and muscle soreness with Batch CBD. This balm is enriched with jojoba oil and essential oils for quick absorption and features a subtle lemongrass aroma. Camphor and menthol provide a pleasant warming and cooling sensation.

16. R+R Medicinals

Image courtesy R+R Medicinals

Introducing R+R Medicinals updated 1000 mg CBD Cream, now with improved formula and Vegan ingredients! If you're looking for top-quality relief that rubs in easily and delivers maximum effect, look no further. Their team of experts has combined natural ingredients like Arnica Montana, MSM, Calendula Flower, and Jojoba with our Full-Spectrum hemp extract to create the perfect formulation for your dry, itchy skin!

17. Leaf Remedys Cooling Gel

Image courtesy Leaf Remedys

Are you looking for a cooling and refreshing gel? Leaf Remedys Cooling Gel is perfect for you! Made with their full-spectrum oil, this gel is extracted from potent Colorado-grown hemp plants. Leaf Remedys' full-spectrum oils are packed with beneficial Cannabinoids and Terpenes, which work together to provide relief from muscle pain.

18. FOCL Relief Cream

Image courtesy FOCL

Looking for fast relief from your aches and pains? FOCL Relief Cream is a powerful formula of healing botanicals and soothing CBD. Camphor oil, aloe, shea butter, and arnica help reduce inflammation while menthol, eucalyptus, and wintergreen oil provide cooling relief. Recover sore muscles quickly and get back to your life with this easy-to-use cream.

19. cbdMD Cream

Image courtesy cbdMD

CBD has been shown to have incredible benefits for soothing joint and muscle pain, and Recover cream takes those benefits to the next level. cbdMD's Superior Broad Spectrum hemp extract provides CBD topicals with unsurpassed quality and purity, while histamine dihydrochloride creates a temporary warming sensation that helps to provide relief from minor aches and pains. Plus, their formula includes arnica, aloe vera, MSM, and a full profile of essential oils in a rich, creamy base.

CBD Creams for itching vs. CBD Oils: What's the Difference?

CBD Oils and CBD Creams both have their own advantages. The best way to decide is to try them for yourself.

Most people choose to use the oils topically, taking advantage of how they're easily absorbed by the skin. Since these are all-natural ingredients, there's no need to worry about harsh chemical additives damaging your skin.

Creams, on the other hand, directly address your itchy skin and provide the relief you need. CBD topicals like these are great for fast-acting results on contact with inflamed or irritated areas. They're also perfect for treating localized pain and inflammation.

Is CBD absorbed through the skin?

Topically-applied CBD creams and oils absorb into the skin's surface, allowing them to deliver their healing benefits.

CBD Oil

CBD oil is made by extracting a full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes from hemp plants. The resulting product is then processed and refined before it reaches your hands.

CBD-Infused Cream

CBD-infused topical creams are made with specially formulated mixtures of carrier oils, emulsifiers, and essential oils. They absorb quickly into the skin's surface for fast relief from pain and irritation.

What are some other uses for CBD creams for itching?

CBD creams for itching can be used to treat a wide variety of ailments. Here are some common uses:

· Soothe and Hydrate Skin: Because CBD has soothing and restorative properties, it makes your skin healthy and glowing.

· Treat Psoriasis: Studies show the cannabinoids found in CBD help stop cell reproduction, making it a great way to stop the spread of psoriasis.

· Treat Acne: CBD topicals are perfect for eliminating the bacteria that causes acne flare-ups while also providing relief from redness and swelling associated with breakouts.

· Treat Rashes: Whether you have dermatitis or eczema, CBD creams for itching are sure to minimize your skin irritation.

· Relieve Sunburns: The anti-inflammatory properties in CBD make it ideal for cooling down red, inflamed skin after a bad sunburn.

How to Store CBD Creams for Itching

In general, CBD products have a tendency to rapidly degrade when exposed to heat and humidity. To prevent your cream from going bad, store it in a cool, dark place away from direct sunlight. Make sure you keep the lid tightly sealed when not in use as well.

How Long Before CBD Creams for Itching Expire?

Like all CBD products, CBD creams for itching have a shelf life. With proper storage conditions, most CBD topical treatments should stay fresh and usable for up to 1 year.

If you're using the cream only on small, localized areas, your treatment will likely last much longer than that. The best way to tell if your cream is no longer good is to give it a smell. If it's gone off, you'll know.

Can You Use CBD Creams for Itching During Pregnancy?

Most CBD topical treatments are considered safe to use during pregnancy. However, the increased circulation of cannabinoids could potentially harm an unborn baby, so it's recommended that you check with your doctor before using any products that contain CBD.

Do CBD Creams for Itching Get You High?

Because CBD products use the entire hemp plant, they do contain trace amounts of THC. However, it's nearly impossible to get high from them because their concentration is so low. You'd have to use more than 1000 mg of full-spectrum CBD oil to get high enough for any psychotropic effects.

Are CBD Creams Legal?

Yes, CBD creams for itching are completely legal in the United States and over 40 other countries. Even though THC is involved, CBD topicals are derived from hemp, making them exempt from laws that would typically require a special license to sell or possess.

Final Thoughts

Cannabis has been used for centuries to treat itchy skin conditions, and CBD topicals are becoming more popular than ever. It's easy to see why; CBD creams for itching deliver fast relief from the discomfort of dry skin while also providing a soothing experience with all-natural ingredients.

Now that you know more about CBD creams and how they work, it's time to review the list of the 19 best CBD creams for itching above and choose the brand that makes the most sense for your needs.