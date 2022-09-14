Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Pre workout supplements are a popular way to get energized before a workout, but many people don't realize that there can be side effects. In this article, we will discuss 18 pre workout side effects to be aware of. If you are considering taking a pre workout supplement, it is important to be aware of these side effects so that you can make an informed decision.

Pre workouts are dietary supplements that are designed to increase energy and endurance, as well as improve focus and concentration. They usually contain a stimulant such as caffeine, as well as B-complex vitamins and other nutrients.

While pre workouts are generally safe and effective when used as directed, there are some potential side effects that you should be aware of. These side effects include:

Increased Blood Pressure and Heart Rate

Pre workout supplements can increase blood pressure and heart rate because of the stimulants they contain. This can be dangerous for people with cardiovascular conditions, and it can also lead to a number of other health problems.

Dehydration

Pre workout supplements can cause dehydration because of the stimulants they contain. This can lead to a number of other health problems, such as dizziness, lightheadedness, and nausea.

Jitters, Anxiety, and Insomnia

Pre workout supplements can cause jitters, anxiety, and insomnia because of the stimulants they contain. This can be dangerous for people with cardiovascular conditions, and it can also lead to a number of other health problems.

Stomach irritation and Nausea

Pre workout supplements can cause stomach irritation and nausea because of the stimulants they contain. This can be dangerous for people with cardiovascular conditions, and it can also lead to a number of other health problems.

Increase Risk of Developing a Kidney Stone

Pre workout supplements can cause an increase risk of developing a kidney stone because of the stimulants they contain. This can be dangerous for people with cardiovascular conditions, and it can also lead to a number of other health problems.

Possible "Nitrate Overload"

One potential reason for this is that pre workout supplements can cause an overload of nitrates. Nitrates are chemicals that, when consumed in high doses, can cause the body to produce nitrosamines. Nitrosamines are carcinogenic, meaning they can cause cancer.

Skin Reactions

Pre workout supplements can cause skin reactions because of the stimulants they contain. This can be dangerous for people with cardiovascular conditions, and it can also lead to a number of other health problems.

Negative Interactions with Some Medications

Pre workout supplements can cause negative interactions with some medications because of the stimulants they contain. This can be dangerous for people with cardiovascular conditions, and it can also lead to a number of other health problems.

Risk of Muscle Cramps, Heatstroke, and Even Rhabdomyolysis

Pre workout supplements can cause an increase in the risk of developing muscle cramps, heatstroke, and even rhabdomyolysis. This is because the stimulants they contain can cause the body to overheat. If the body becomes too hot, it can lead to a number of serious health problems.

Dizziness

Pre workout supplements can cause dizziness because of the stimulants they contain. This can be dangerous for people with cardiovascular conditions, and it can also lead to a number of other health problems.

Diarrhea, Constipation, and Bloating

Pre workout supplements can cause diarrhea, constipation, and bloating because of the stimulants they contain. This can be dangerous for people with cardiovascular conditions, and it can also lead to a number of other health problems.

Harm to the Liver

In high doses, pre workout supplements can cause liver damage because of the stimulants they contain. This can be dangerous for people with cardiovascular conditions, and it can also lead to a number of other health problems.

Vitamin Deficiency

Pre workout supplements can cause a vitamin deficiency because of the stimulants they contain. This can be dangerous for people with cardiovascular conditions, and it can also lead to a number of other health problems.

Acne Breakouts

There are a few potential reasons why some people have an issue with acne breakouts when taking pre workouts.

Interfere with Sleep Quality

The stimulants in pre workout supplements can interfere with sleep quality. This can be dangerous for people with cardiovascular conditions, and it can also lead to a number of other health problems.

Dangerous Interactions When Combined with Alcohol

Pre workout supplements can interact with alcohol and cause a number of dangerous side effects. This can be dangerous for people with cardiovascular conditions, and it can also lead to a number of other health problems.

Gastritis and Ulcers

Pre workout supplements can cause gastritis and ulcers because of the stimulants they contain. This can be dangerous for people with cardiovascular conditions, and it can also lead to a number of other health problems.

Mild Tingly Reactions

Pre workout supplements can cause mild tingly reactions to severe allergic reactions because of the stimulants they contain. This can be dangerous for people with cardiovascular conditions, and it can also lead to a number of other health problems.

Tips for Reducing the Side Effects from Pre Workout

If you experience any of the following side effects after taking a pre-workout supplement, there are a few things you can do to reduce them.

First, make sure you are hydrated before taking your supplement. Dehydration is one of the most common causes of side effects from pre-workout supplements. Drink at least 16 ounces of water before taking your supplement.

Second, start with a lower dose. Many of the side effects from pre-workout supplements are caused by taking too high of a dose. If you are new to pre-workout supplements, start with the lowest recommended dose. You can always increase your dose later if needed.

Third, take your supplement with food. This will help to reduce the chances of gastrointestinal side effects.

Fourth, don't forget to warm up before working out. Warming up helps to prepare your body for exercise and can reduce the risk of side effects from pre-workout supplements.

Finally, listen to your body. If you experience any side effects that are severe or do not go away, stop taking the supplement and consult with a healthcare professional.

Pre-workout supplements can be a great way to boost your workout performance. However, it is important to be aware of the potential side effects. By following the tips above, you can reduce your risk of experiencing side effects from pre-workout supplements.

Should you use pre workout supplements?

Pre-workout supplements are not for everyone. If you are new to working out, have any health concerns, or are pregnant or breastfeeding, it is important to speak with a healthcare professional before taking any supplements.

Additionally, it is important to read the directions and ingredients list on pre-workout supplements before taking them. This will help you to avoid any ingredients that you may be allergic to or sensitive to.

If used correctly, pre-workout supplements can be a great way to boost your workout performance. However, it is important to be aware of the potential side effects and take steps to reduce your risk of experiencing them. Speak with a healthcare professional before taking any pre-workout supplements and be sure to read the directions and ingredients list carefully.

