This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Were you aware that once you arrive at age 30 that your body starts losing testosterone? It’s true! While the decline rate of testosterone tends to be around 1% annually, it can cause an issue once you’ve lost enough to impact other areas in life; such as the bedroom or inability to gain muscle mass.

More often than not extra pounds around the waist or sleepiness are the two most common signs of low testosterone in men. At least, these are the two that men notice first. Women tend to realize their man has a reduction in T levels when they can no longer perform as they once could in the bedroom.

All too often men tend to shrug this off because well, let’s face it: having the discussion that your testosterone may be lower isn’t the most desirable conversation to have. While yes, declining testosterone is a part of growing older, but it doesn’t have to continue to go on the decline. There are options to help you get through this phase with minimal, if any, side effects.

Of course, you probably have found that there are many ways to naturally boost testosterone as well as over the counter testosterone boosters available. That’s why we wanted to take a moment to feature some of the safer options for over the counter testosterone boosters to help you improve your hormonal health for maximum sexual pleasure, more energy, and increased muscle recovery.

To help you with the process, we’ve selected the 18 best over the counter testosterone boosters so you have a variety of options to choose from. So, without further ado, here are our top picks for you:

What Criteria was Considered for 18 Best Over the Counter Testosterone Boosters

Below is the explanation in how we came to find the 18 best out of the wide array of options on the internet. We took the following factors into consideration before including a testosterone booster supplement in our list:

Natural Ingredients

While many men know that you can boost testosterone using anabolic steroids, it’s best to use natural ingredients. It’s technically illegal to take any steroids unless prescribed by a doctor. That’s why we wanted to make sure that each of the over-the-counter testosterone boosters on our list included natural ingredients.

Taking a supplement that has natural ingredients provides you with fewer risks and less chances of developing any long term health issues.

Safety

Every product that is listed here has been proven to be safe and effective for men who are suffering from lower T levels. Most of the testosterone boosters we’ve featured won’t have much, if any, interactions with medications or other supplements.

With that being said, we do recommend you discuss options with your doctor before choosing one of the testosterone boosters on our list. We’re not informed of your specific health needs or restrictions.

Clinically Tested

Most of the products on this list have undergone third-party lab tests. We tried to include this option in our criteria because clinically tested or third-party lab results tend to be unbiased and provide the consumer with better information about the product.

Almost all the products we have suggested contain clinically tested ingredients. You can use them without a doubt and expect to see positive results within a few weeks.

Money-back Policy

Most, if not all, of the 18 best testosterone boosters include a money-back guarantee. This is helpful since most of these options cost a bit of money. We know all too well how disappointing it can be to invest hard-earned cash into something that doesn’t do what it promises. To make certain that you don’t experience the frustration that comes with a supplement that doesn’t work, we made sure that each brand has some form of money-back policy.

Brand Reputation

Another thing that you must consider when looking at the 18 best over-the-counter testosterone boosters is brand reputation. This means options that have been out there in the industry for a while and are getting some overate in the health and fitness arena as an option for increasing testosterone.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews also played a key role in whether or not people should buy these supplements in our list. We evaluated every possible review we could find on the internet about each of these testosterone boosting brands. We wanted to make sure that each had an overall positive response from clients.

A Buyer’s Guide

Now that we featured what we expect from a brand, here are our tips for you buying a testosterone supplement that works for your needs:

Know Your Need

Make sure you know what you need for testosterone support. You may not need as big of a dose as you think. Be sure to consult your doctor to undergo any testing that’s recommended so that you know how to determine the best dose of testosterone boosters for you.

If your testosterone levels are too low, the doctor may advise another method of handling your T levels quickly and then suggesting the testosterone support supplement for continued hormone balance.

Check The Ingredients

Another point to consider is what ingredients are in each product. The most reputable brands will have their ingredients noted on their website. Typically you'll find a good testosterone support supplement to include ingredients like D-Aspartic acid, Fenugreek, Vitamin D, Zinc, Ginseng, and/or magnesium.

Safety

Be sure to read the website information about the product you’re thinking about getting. Since most of these products are meant for use over the long haul, you’ll want to know what side effects occur with the average user of these supplements. You’ll want to know how safe the over-the-counter testosterone booster is for your long-term use so that you don’t create any other health issues by taking it.

Returns Policy

We referenced the money back policy above in things we considered during the process of choosing which brands to feature. With that being said, it’s important that you also take a look at the returns policy for of the testosterone boosters in this list. You’ll want to remember that the FDA doesn’t back supplements, so this research of the brand’s return policy is an imperative part of shopping for testosterone boosters that will work for you.

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

This testosterone supplement is a beneficial option for anyone who wants to take a booster from a reputable brand. While Elm & Rye is fairly new to the supplement industry, they’re taking it by storm. Their testosterone supplement is among the top best products sold by the firm.

That’s why we just had to include them in this list of the 18 best over-the-counter testosterone boosters. Elm & Rye prides itself on making GMO-free, dairy-free, and soy-free supplements that the average person can take to be healthier and happier. You can learn so much about this brand and their supplements on their website so be sure to visit and have a peek at what they can offer you during your time of need.

Image courtesy Testo Prime

With Testo Prime, any man can take charge of his youthful vitality by boosting new and natural testosterone. Increase physical and mental energy on demand, even after a long workday. Boost protein synthesis to burn fat and build lean muscle. Inspire confidence and boost your mood.

Image courtesy Testogen

This testosterone booster is made with clinically backed ingredients. The creator of this supplement has been in the industry since 1999. Being in business that long proves that it has a pretty solid reputation for being a positive supplement for men looking to boost testosterone.

This product is manufactured in an FDA-approved building and has the option of free delivery to most places worldwide. If your delivery isn’t free they will inform you before you complete checkout process. Any issues with the product can be resolved with a request for refund, and that’s something you can do up to 100 days from receipt of your product.

Image courtesy Crazybulk

This is a testosterone booster typically used for bodybuilders. While that’s what most people use it for, it’s not the only reason to take it. You’ll find the ingredients are of the highest quality and natural such as you’ll find in most of the testosterone boosters on this list.

The ingredients include vitamin K1, vitamin B5, D-aspartic acid, magnesium, and other important vitamins that help boost testosterone levels in men. The ingredients are included in a balanced level to ensure you’re getting the maximum nutrients necessary to rebuild your testosterone levels without adverse side effects.

Image courtesy Prime Male

This testosterone booster has been created with men ages 30 and over in mind. The product is available over the counter, as with the other supplements on our list. It’s produced with ingredients that you’ll want to help ensure your T levels are boosted.

This particular testosterone booster includes the ingredient luteolin, a citrus flavonoid which helps inhibit the aromatase enzyme. Apparently this enzyme is what makes testosterone turn into estrogen and is often an issue with overweight men. So you can rest easier knowing that Prime Male has the ingredient necessary to not only increase your T levels, but to get your estrogen creation under control for men age 30 plus.

Image courtesy TestRX

Since 2001, TestRx has been selling testosterone tablets. Thousands of men throughout the world have trusted and loved our product since then, with little to no known adverse effects.

Athletes, bodybuilders, and professional fighters, on the other hand, can experience the true strength of the TestRx blend. TestRx has a unique zinc formulation called ZMA that would be especially advantageous for those who engage in rigorous physical exercise or labor, in addition to improving general testosterone levels.

Image courtesy Testo Fuel

TestoFuel is a testosterone supplement that incorporates all of the greatest ingredients for safely increasing T production. One ingredient, though, sets it unique from the competition: oyster extract.

For millennia, oyster meat has been thought to be an excellent aphrodisiac. For example, it is said that the famed Italian lover Giacomo Casanova ate 50 raw oysters for breakfast every day and several more dozens of oysters throughout the day.

According to scientific studies, oyster meat's aphrodisiac potential is due to its high zinc level, yet such a large effect is unlikely to be due to a single mineral. There are a number of other factors at play.

Image courtesy Zenith Labs

Barbarian XL is a cutting-edge combination that includes five all-natural compounds (Boswellia Resin Extract (Frankincense), Ashwagandha, Tongkat Ali, Shilajit, and Korean Red Ginseng) that work together to assist the body retain sexual vitality, energy levels, and overall confidence.

According to the doctor who formulated this unique master male hormone booster, these ingredients, along with powerful vitamins and minerals such as vitamin D, vitamin B6, magnesium, and zinc, are allegedly responsible for yielding results that promote healthy levels of testosterone by helping increase the bioavailability and absorption of the Boswellia extract and the four other superchargers.

Image courtesy Testodren

Testodren is a proprietary testosterone booster that has been clinically proven to improve men's strength, energy, and libido naturally. The recently produced PrimeGENIX testo booster supplement has a high efficacy, but the leadership behind the creation is not new to the game. As a result, despite only debuting this product and brand in 2021, they have already made the cut as one of the top testosterone boosters on the market.

In just three months, the Testodren testosterone boosting compound was demonstrated to increase free T levels by approximately 73 percent.

Image Hunter Test

Hunter Test, often known as "The Test," is a high-quality testosterone booster pill that improves health and mental strength. When it comes to increasing one's masculinity, the Hunter Test team takes pride in providing a solution with larger doses and natural substances that have been scientifically proven. They give quality assurance for people who are interested in fitness or training of any kind, in order to deliver a complete package.

Image courtesy Jaylab Pro

JayLab Pro T20 is a testosterone supplement that can help with things like improving healthy blood flow, increasing libido, energy levels, and endurance, slimming down the waist and stomach, supporting cardiovascular wellness, and reducing common aches, to mention a few.

The fact that it was developed by Jayson Hunter, a qualified dietician and certified strength and conditioning specialist, lends credibility to the solution and is likely reassuring to customers.

Image courtesy Phytage

Phytage Labs' version of a natural testosterone booster is Testo 911. The team claims their research has lead them to design a solution that may enhance energy levels, induce bodily wellbeing, provide long-term muscle support, and strengthen one's general immunological health by combining the impacts of 9 substances.

Image courtesy Testolab

The purpose of Testo Lab Pro T-Booster is to develop a synergy between exercise and testosterone production. This formula is promoted as being safe, clean, legal, and effective, as well as having been third-party tested and validated. The capsules in each bottle are premium and plant-based, which is a pleasant bonus for currently vegan men.

Image courtesy GNC

GNC Men's Advanced Testosterone is a science-backed product designed to boost testosterone levels and fuel peak male performance. Testosterone levels fall as men age, and GNC Men's Advanced Testosterone is scientifically created to assist men maintain healthy testosterone levels, which can aid with sex drive, sperm production, muscle strength, and bone density.

GNC Men's Advanced Testosterone is scientifically formulated with clinically validated ingredients, including the full clinically validated dose of Testofen®, a powerful herbal extract clinically proven to support healthy testosterone levels and sexual health, as well as prime your body for peak performance.

Image courtesy UME

Ultimate Male Extreme boosts testosterone levels and blood flow. Pure Performance Complex and Ultimate ZMA Matrix are used in the mix to boost your performance and produce results like none before.

Image courtesy Umzu

Testro-X works by enhancing your body's natural ability to produce testosterone. Testro-X, a natural blend of vitamins, minerals, and potent herbs, can help improve hormonal function, strength and muscle gain, and sleep and recovery. On top of that, you'll have more energy throughout the day.

Image courtesy 1st Phorm

1st Phorm Primal-T stimulates the production of testosterone and raises the level of free testosterone in the body. Elevated free testosterone levels are critical in establishing the ideal anabolic environment for muscle growth and fat loss.

1st Phorm Primal-T, when combined with a sensible diet and training regimen, will help you build muscle and burn fat.

Within the first week of using 1st Phorm Primal-T, you will notice the initial effects. You will notice an increase in muscle recovery, strength, and training intensity. You may also experience increased muscle fullness, vascularity, and libido.

Image courtesy SNAP

This nitric oxide booster helps with blood pressure and circulation. By naturally supplementing your body, you can help reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease. T-Boosting Formula helps with energy and vigor. Promote increased levels and masculine qualities to fortify your manhood.

Signs and Symptoms of Decreased Testosterone Levels

There are a wide range of signs and symptoms of decreased testosterone levels. Some of the signs may be confused with other reasons but your healthcare provider should know best whether or not you’re suffering from low T levels. A simple test can help your doctor determine your testosterone levels so they can advise on the most appropriate plan of action.

Increased Body Fat

If you’ve swapped around your diet and lifestyle a bit and yet you’re still gaining weight, chances are your T levels may be off balance. Men can develop a condition that’s known as gynecomastia where testosterone levels are low and estrogen is too high. This results in breast tissue forming in men.

Reduced Muscle Mass

Most people lose muscle mass as they get older. This process can happen naturally when testosterone levels start to decrease. Most men do experience a 1% loss of testosterone levels annually after their 30th birthday. If you notice strength training and nutritional changes aren’t helping you increase muscle mass, then chances are you may have a testosterone issue.

Difficulties in Sustaining an Erection

Another telltale sign that you may have low testosterone levels is a little problem known as erectile dysfunction. This can happen due to T levels. You see, the testosterone is supposed to trigger your brain to stimulate the production of something called nitric oxide, when the T levels are low, the process is messed up and it results in an issue with erections.

Final Thoughts: 18 Best Over-the-Counter Testosterone Boosters

As you can see, there are many reasons why people start looking for over-the-counter testosterone boosters. Some are experiencing issues in the bedroom, while others are frustrated with weight gain and lack of muscle mass.

That’s why we featured our favorite brands here today. We’ve provided you with ample options to get started with your goal of getting your testosterone levels increase for maximum health vitality.