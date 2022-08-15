Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Are you looking for the best collagen protein powder? If so, you have come to the right place! In this article, we will discuss the 18 best collagen protein powders for 2022. We will provide a brief overview of each product and tell you why we think it is worth your money. So, whether you are a fitness enthusiast or just looking for a way to improve your overall health, read on to find the perfect collagen protein powder for you.

Collagen is the most common protein in our bodies, responsible for providing structure to our connective tissue, bones, skin, hair, and nails. Collagen supplements can help boost collagen synthesis and decrease wrinkles and joint discomfort while increasing nail strength and bone density. Collagen synthesis naturally decreases as we age, which is why some individuals use collagen powders to increase it.

Collagen powders can be beneficial, but they are produced from animal by-products, making them unsuitable for vegans or vegetarians. They're also rather costly. So it's good to know that consuming collagen powders isn't required.

Who will benefit from taking collagen protein powders?

Collagen protein powders are beneficial for people who want to improve their overall health and wellness, as well as those who have specific goals in mind, such as improving skin health or joint function.

How will I know if I need collagen protein powders?

If you are interested in improving your overall health and wellness, or if you have specific goals in mind, such as improving skin health or joint function, then collagen protein powders may be right for you.

What to Look for When Buying Collagen Protein Powder

There are a few factors to consider when you're buying the best collagen protein powders for 2022, such as:

Ingredients

When it comes to collagen powders, quality is key. You want a powder that contains 100% pure collagen protein with no fillers or additives. Look for grass-fed, pasture-raised, and wild-caught sources of collagen to ensure the highest quality.

Price

Collagen powders can be pricey, so you'll want to find one that fits your budget. There are a variety of collagen powders on the market, so you should be able to find one that's affordable.

Flavor

If you're not a fan of the taste of collagen powder, look for one that's flavored. There are a variety of flavors available, so you're sure to find one that you like.

Collagen protein powders typically contain a blend of different types of proteins, including collagen, whey protein, and casein protein.

Collagen Protein

Whey Protein

Whey protein is a fast-digesting protein that's often used by bodybuilders and athletes to build muscle and recover from workouts. Whey protein powders typically contain a blend of whey protein concentrate and whey protein isolate.

Casein Protein

Casein protein is a slow-digesting protein that's often used by bodybuilders and athletes to build muscle and recover from workouts. Casein protein powders typically contain a blend of casein protein concentrate and casein protein isolate.

Collagen protein powders can be beneficial, but they are produced from animal by-products, making them unsuitable for vegans or vegetarians. They're also rather costly. So it's good to know that consuming collagen powders isn't required. If you do decide to consume a collagen powder, make sure to choose one that's high quality and fits your budget.

Are collagen protein powders beneficial?

Some say that collagen protein powders can help with joint pain, skin elasticity, and gut health. Others claim that taking collagen protein powder is a waste of money because our bodies don’t absorb it well.

So, what’s the verdict?

The jury is still out on whether or not collagen protein powders are truly effective. However, there is some evidence to suggest that they can be beneficial for certain people. If you’re considering taking a collagen protein powder, it’s important to do your research and consult with a healthcare professional to see if it’s right for you.

There is some evidence that collagen protein powders will help with:

Skin Appearance

There are many different types of collagen, and each one has a different function in the body. Collagen is a key component of our skin, providing structure and strength. As we age, our bodies produce less collagen, which can lead to wrinkles and sagging skin.

Some studies have shown that taking a collagen protein powder can help improve skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. However, more research is needed to confirm these effects.

Joint Pain

Collagen is also a key component of our joints, providing support and lubrication. As we age, collagen production declines, which can lead to joint pain and stiffness.

Some studies have shown that taking a collagen protein powder can help improve joint pain and stiffness. However, more research is needed to confirm these effects.

Gut Health

Collagen is a key component of the gut lining, which helps to keep our guts healthy and functioning properly. Some studies have shown that taking a collagen protein powder can help improve gut health. However, more research is needed to confirm these effects.

If you’re considering taking a collagen protein powder, it’s important to do your research and consult with a healthcare professional to see if it’s right for you.

Now that you know more about collagen protein powders and the benefits of this supplement, let’s discuss the 18 best collagen protein powders for 2022 in more detail:

1. Elm & Rye Protein Powder

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Protein powders are not all created equal. Elm & Rye routinely submit their protein powders to third-party labs for analysis and testing. Then they make the findings available in order to provide complete transparency.

All of their protein powders contain only high-quality, pure ingredients. There are no extras, fillers, or fluff in any of them. These components work together to form a superior formulation and approach to your daily routine. These products have been created to endure and survive. You may keep it at room temperature.

2. NeoCell Super Collagen Type 1 & 3 Powder

Image courtesy NeoCell

As we age, our bodies produce less collagen. This can lead to wrinkles, sagging skin, and joint pain. NeoCell's Super Collagen Type I & III Powder is a hydrolyzed collagen supplement that can help replenish the body's supply of this vital protein.

The powder dissolves easily in water or juice, and can be taken once or twice daily. It is unflavored and contains no sugar or additives. NeoCell's Super Collagen Type I & III Powder is GMO-free, gluten-free, and soy-free.

If you are looking for a quality collagen supplement to help keep your skin looking young and healthy, NeoCell's Super Collagen Type I & III Powder is a great option.

3. Reserveage Nutrition Collagen Booster

Image courtesy Reserveage

Reserveage Nutrition's Collagen Booster is a unique product that combines collagen with other nutrients to support skin health. The supplement contains hydrolyzed collagen, as well as hyaluronic acid.

The Collagen Booster also includes resveratrol, a compound found in red wine that has been shown to have anti-aging properties. Reserveage Nutrition's Collagen Booster is GMO-free, gluten-free, and soy-free.

If you are looking for a collagen supplement that also provides other skin-supporting nutrients, Reserveage Nutrition's Collagen Booster is a good option to consider.

4. Vital Proteins Grass-Fed Collagen Peptides

Image courtesy Vital Proteins

Vital Proteins' Grass-Fed Collagen Peptides are a hydrolyzed collagen supplement that is easy to take and provides a host of benefits. The peptides dissolve easily in water or juice, and can be taken once or twice daily. They are unflavored and contain no sugar or additives.

Vital Proteins' Grass-Fed Collagen Peptides are GMO-free, gluten-free, and soy-free. They are also certified Paleo and Keto friendly. If you are looking for a quality collagen supplement that is easy to take and provides a variety of benefits, Vital Proteins' Grass-Fed Collagen Peptides are a good option to consider.

5. Ancient Nutrition Multi Collagen Protein

Image courtesy Ancient Nutrition

Ancient Nutrition's Multi Collagen Protein Powder is a unique product that contains collagen from multiple sources. The powder includes hydrolyzed collagen, as well as collagen from bone broth and eggshell membrane.

The powder dissolves easily in water or juice and can be taken once or twice daily. It is unflavored and contains no sugar or additives. Ancient Nutrition's Multi Collagen Protein Powder is GMO-free, gluten-free, and soy-free.

If you are looking for a collagen supplement that contains multiple sources of collagen, Ancient Nutrition's Multi Collagen Protein Powder is a good option to consider.

6. Dr. Mercola Organic Collagen from Grass Fed Beef Bone Broth

Image courtesy Dr. Mercola

Dr. Mercola's Organic Collagen from Grass Fed Beef Bone Broth is a hydrolyzed collagen supplement that is easy to take and provides a host of benefits. The powder dissolves easily in water or juice, and can be taken once or twice daily. It is unflavored and contains no sugar or additives.

Dr. Mercola's Organic Collagen from Grass Fed Beef Bone Broth is GMO-free, gluten-free, and soy-free. If you are looking for a quality collagen supplement that is easy to take and provides a variety of benefits, Dr. Mercola's Organic Collagen from Grass Fed Beef Bone Broth is a good option to consider.

7. Garden of Life Collagen Beauty Strawberry Lemonade

Image courtesy Garden of Life

Garden of Life's Collagen Beauty Strawberry Lemonade is a hydrolyzed collagen supplement that is easy to take and provides a host of benefits. The powder dissolves easily in water or juice, and can be taken once or twice daily. It is flavored with strawberries and lemonade, and contains no sugar or additives.

Garden of Life's Collagen Beauty Strawberry Lemonade is GMO-free, gluten-free, and soy-free. If you are looking for a quality collagen supplement that is easy to take and provides a variety of benefits, Garden of Life's Collagen Beauty Strawberry Lemonade is a good option to consider.

8. Nordic Naturals Marine Collagen Powder

Image courtesy Nordic Naturals

Nordic Naturals' Marine Collagen Powder is a hydrolyzed collagen supplement that is easy to take and provides a host of benefits. The powder dissolves easily in water or juice, and can be taken once or twice daily. It is flavored with Nordic berries, and contains no sugar or additives.

Nordic Naturals' Marine Collagen Powder is GMO-free, gluten-free, and soy-free. If you are looking for a quality collagen supplement that is easy to take and provides a variety of benefits, Nordic Naturals' Marine Collagen Powder is a good option to consider.

9. Garden of Life mykind Organics Plant Collagen Builder

Image courtesy Garden of Life

Garden of Life's mykind Organics Plant Collagen Builder is a unique product that contains collagen from multiple sources. The powder includes hydrolyzed collagen, as well as collagen from organic fruits and vegetables.

The powder dissolves easily in water or juice and can be taken once or twice daily. It is unflavored and contains no sugar or additives. Garden of Life's mykind Organics Plant Collagen Builder is GMO-free, gluten-free, and soy-free.

10. Vital Proteins Matcha Collagen - Original Matcha

Image courtesy Vital Proteins

Vital Proteins' Matcha Collagen - Original Matcha is a hydrolyzed collagen supplement that is easy to take and provides a host of benefits. The powder dissolves easily in water or juice, and can be taken once or twice daily. It is flavored with matcha and contains no sugar or additives.

Vital Proteins' Matcha Collagen - Original Matcha is GMO-free, gluten-free, and soy-free. If you are looking for a quality collagen supplement that is easy to take and provides a variety of benefits, Vital Proteins' Matcha Collagen - Original Matcha is a good option to consider.

11. Garden of Life Collagen Creamer – Vanilla

Image courtesy Garden of Life

Garden of Life's Collagen Creamer - Vanilla is a hydrolyzed collagen supplement that is easy to take and provides a host of benefits. The powder dissolves easily in water or juice, and can be taken once or twice daily. It contains no sugar or additives.

Garden of Life's Collagen Creamer - Vanilla is GMO-free, gluten-free, and soy-free. If you are looking for a quality collagen supplement that is easy to take and provides a variety of benefits, Garden of Life's Collagen Creamer - Vanilla is a good option to consider.

12. Orgain Collagen Peptides

Image courtesy Orgain

Orgain's Collagen Peptides Powder is a hydrolyzed collagen supplement that is easy to take and provides a host of benefits. The powder dissolves easily in water or juice, and can be taken once or twice daily. It is unflavored and contains no sugar or additives.

Orgain's Collagen Peptides Powder is GMO-free, gluten-free, and soy-free. If you are looking for a quality collagen supplement that is easy to take and provides a variety of benefits, Orgain's Collagen Peptides Powder is a good option to consider.

13. Live Conscious Collagen Peptides

Image courtesy Live Conscious

Live Conscious' Collagen Peptides Powder is a hydrolyzed collagen supplement that is easy to take and provides a host of benefits. The powder dissolves easily in water or juice, and can be taken once or twice daily. It is unflavored and contains no sugar or additives.

Live Conscious' Collagen Peptides Powder is GMO-free, gluten-free, and soy-free. If you are looking for a quality collagen supplement that is easy to take and provides a variety of benefits, Live Conscious' Collagen Peptides Powder is a good option to consider.

14. Care/of Collagen

Image courtesy Care/of

Care/of's Collagen Peptides Powder is a hydrolyzed collagen supplement that is easy to take and provides a host of benefits. The powder dissolves easily in water or juice, and can be taken once or twice daily. It is unflavored and contains no sugar or additives.

Care/of's Collagen Peptides Powder is GMO-free, gluten-free, and soy-free. If you are looking for a quality collagen supplement that is easy to take and provides a variety of benefits, Care/of's Collagen Peptides Powder is a good option to consider.

15. Codeage Multi Collagen Peptide Powder

Image courtesy Codeage

Codeage's Multi Collagen Peptide Powder is a hydrolyzed collagen supplement that is easy to take and provides a host of benefits. The powder dissolves easily in water or juice, and can be taken once or twice daily. It is unflavored and contains no sugar or additives.

Codeage's Multi Collagen Peptide Powder is GMO-free, gluten-free, and soy-free. If you are looking for a quality collagen supplement that is easy to take and provides a variety of benefits, Codeage's Multi Collagen Peptide Powder is a good option to consider.

16. Havasu Nutrition Collagen Peptides + Probiotics

Image courtesy Havasu

Havasu Nutrition's Collagen Peptides + Probiotics Powder is a hydrolyzed collagen supplement that is easy to take and provides a host of benefits. The powder dissolves easily in water or juice, and can be taken once or twice daily. It is unflavored and contains no sugar or additives.

Havasu Nutrition's Collagen Peptides + Probiotics Powder is GMO-free, gluten-free, and soy-free. If you are looking for a quality collagen supplement that is easy to take and provides a variety of benefits, Havasu Nutrition's Collagen Peptides + Probiotics Powder is a good option to consider.

17. Great Lakes Wellness Quick Dissolve Collagen Peptides

Image courtesy Great Lakes

Great Lakes Wellness' Quick Dissolve Collagen Peptides Powder is a hydrolyzed collagen supplement that is easy to take and provides a host of benefits. The powder dissolves easily in water or juice, and can be taken once or twice daily. It is unflavored and contains no sugar or additives.

Great Lakes Wellness' Quick Dissolve Collagen Peptides Powder is GMO-free, gluten-free, and soy-free. If you are looking for a quality collagen supplement that is easy to take and provides a variety of benefits, Great Lakes Wellness' Quick Dissolve Collagen Peptides Powder is a good option to consider.

18. Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens

Image courtesy Organixx

Organixx' Clean Sourced Collagens Powder is a hydrolyzed collagen supplement that is easy to take and provides a host of benefits. The powder dissolves easily in water or juice, and can be taken once or twice daily. It is unflavored and contains no sugar or additives.

Organixx' Clean Sourced Collagens Powder is GMO-free, gluten-free, and soy-free. If you are looking for a quality collagen supplement that is easy to take and provides a variety of benefits, Organixx' Clean Sourced Collagens Powder is a good option to consider.

Final Thoughts on 18 Best Collagen Protein Powders for 2022

As you can see there are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to using collagen protein powder this year. We hope that our list has helped narrow down your choices so that you can find the perfect powder for your unique needs.