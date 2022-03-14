18 Best CBD creams for Knee Pain

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Knee pain can be caused by a number of different conditions, the most common being arthritis or osteoarthritis. The knee joint is susceptible to injury because it's a weight-bearing joint and is often overworked as a result.

People who have knee pain may find it difficult to exercise, which can lead to weight gain and increased stress on the knees. In some cases, knee pain can be so severe that walking or standing for long periods of time causes significant discomfort.

Whatever your reasons are for being afflicted with knee pain, CBD cream can help. CBD cream helps to reduce inflammation and relieve pain, thus allowing you to resume living a healthy lifestyle without the limitations that knee pain places on your everyday life.

Today we'll share more information about CBD creams for knee pain and feature our favorite brands that help alleviate knee pain naturally.

1. Penguin CBD Cream

2. Everest CBD Full-Spectrum

3. Verma Farms CBD Cream

4. Lord Jones CBD Body Oil

5. CBDMedic Aches and Pain Relief

6. Vertly Lotion

7. CBDistillery Oils

8. Pure Hemp Isolate Cream

9. BioTech CBD Oil Roll On

10. NuLeaf Naturals CBD Salve

11. Pure Hemp CBD Freeze Cream

12. Aspen Green CBD Cream

13. Medterra Pain Relief Cream

14. Batch CBD

15. R+R Medicinals

16. Leaf Remedys Cooling Gel

17. FOCL Relief Cream

18. cbdMD Cream

What are CBD creams?

CBD cream is a topical ointment that's infused with cannabidiol (CBD), the non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis. CBD cream can be used to treat muscle, joint, and nerve pain and skin conditions where the application of cannabinoids directly to the skin may help bring relief.

The best part about using CBD cream is that it's non-addictive, unlike some painkillers on the market today.

For knee pain sufferers, some of the benefits of using CBD cream include:

· Reduces inflammation

· Relieves pain

· Strengthens the immune system and increases joint health

· Promotes healthy sleep patterns and reduces anxiety and depression

What ingredients are in CBD creams?

The ingredients in CBD creams vary depending on the specific product, but most CBD creams contain some combination of CBD oil, coconut oil, Shea butter, and beeswax.

Other ingredients of CBD creams for knee pain may include:

· Vitamin E oil

· Jojoba oil

· Cocoa butter

· Tea tree oil

· Aloe vera extract

If the CBD cream does not contain beeswax, it is possible that you may not get the same results from using traditional cannabis medicine.

What are CBD creams used for?

CBD creams are generally used to treat various kinds of pain, including arthritis, inflammation, fibromyalgia, and carpal tunnel.

The CBD cream can be used to treat physical aches and discomfort on the knee area including the joints. Another popular use for CBD creams is to supplement or complement traditional forms of treatment for cancer patients—such as chemotherapy or radiation therapy—to help manage pain.

Is CBD cream safe to use?

CBD creams are considered a natural alternative for people who suffer from chronic knee discomfort and other forms of arthritis/inflammation pain. However, as with any other product that you put onto your body, it's important to exercise caution when using CBD cream. If you're experiencing pain in a particular area, it's best to test the cream on a small patch of skin before proceeding to cover your entire knee.

It's important that you stick to the recommended dosage so you don't experience any negative side effects from taking too much CBD. If in doubt, consult a doctor or medical professional prior to using.

What causes knee pain?

There are a variety of causes for knee pain, and each individual case may be different. The most common causes of knee pain include:

Arthritis

This is characterized by inflammation and damage to the joints resulting in chronic discomfort and stiffness within the joint. Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis that involves wear and tear on the joints.

The knee is one of the most common regions affected by arthritis, and it can also affect other areas such as your lower back and hand. Osteoarthritis causes stiffness, swelling, and pain around the joint and may limit your range of motion.

Knee Injuries

Injuries to the knee area may be caused by falls, overuse of the area, or injuring it during sports. This can result in a fluid buildup within your knee known as a bruised quadriceps, which causes inflammation and pain.

Patellar Knee Tracking Disorder (Runner's Knee)

This is also referred to as patellofemoral pain syndrome and is a common condition that involves pain around the kneecap. When your patella doesn't move properly, knee pain may develop as a result of misalignment during movement.

Patellar tracking disorder is a chronic disease and it's usually treated with physical therapy to strengthen muscles surrounding the knee or cortisone injections.

Iliotibial Band Friction Syndrome

The iliotibial band is a thick strand of tissue that runs down the outer side of your upper leg and connects to your knee. If this tissue becomes inflamed it can rub against the hip bone during movements, resulting in pain and inflammation.

This condition usually affects athletes who participate in sports that involve a lot of knee movement such as cycling and running.

CBD Creams for Arthritis and Osteoarthritis

Arthritis sufferers may find some relief from using CBD cream due to its capacity to reduce inflammation, which is a primary trigger of arthritis. People with osteoarthritis experience pain as the cartilage that cushions the ends of their bones starts to break down.

Although there's no cure for arthritis, using CBD cream can help to reduce the pain experienced by arthritis sufferers. The CBD spreads throughout your body once applied, which helps it to reach all areas of your knee that are in need of relief.

CBD creams aren't just for relieving existing pain; they're also used as preventive medicine. Using CBD cream regularly can help to strengthen the immune system and increase joint health, effectively preventing arthritis in the future.

Criteria That Helped Us Make This List

The quality of CBD creams on the market today varies greatly, so it's important to only buy CBD cream that has been tested by a third-party lab. Some companies use potentially dangerous chemicals in their products, which is why it's so important to get your CBD from a trusted brand.

When reviewing each product below, we looked at each one's ingredients list and cross-checked that information with lab reports to ensure that you're getting a safe and effective product. We also took into account the cost of each CBD cream on the market, as we know how expensive it can be to purchase CBD creams without breaking the bank.

Additionally, many of the CBD creams on the market today are sold in jars, which means you might end up wasting some of your cream if it doesn't come packaged in a tube or pump.

Each one of the CBD creams below is packaged in a way that allows you to control your dosage easily and prevent waste.

18 Best CBD creams for Knee Pain

After extensive research, we've compiled a list of 18 best CBD creams for various kinds of knee pain. Take note that this list is not in any specific order.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

Penguin CBD Cream is the perfect way to get quick relief and long-lasting effects. This product contains terpenes, an ingredient found in most plants that create cannabinoids like marijuana. However, this does not include any THC so it's safe for those with skin sensitivities or allergies! The peppermint lavender aroma will leave you feeling refreshed every time.

Image courtesy Everest

With a flavor that's both sweet and tangy, Everest CBD oil delivers just the right amount of relief to your body. Made with high-grade naturally grown hemp in mind for non-GMO properties plus being vegan friendly makes this product one you shouldn't miss out on.

Image courtesy Verma Farms

Verma Farms CBD cream is the only way to get that luxurious, healthy glow of Hawaii. With its sweet scent and soothing vanilla aroma, you can almost feel like a native Hawaiian as soon as it hits your nose! Not only does this product contain 500 mg pure cannabidiol from US-grown hemp plants but also comes in an easy spreadable form perfect for any skin type or need.

4. Lord Jones CBD Body Oil

Image courtesy Lord Jones

Lord Jones CBD Body Oil is a luxurious blend of natural ingredients that provides deep penetration and soothing effects. This rich, quick-dry oil has an evergreen fragrance with light citrus bergamot notes for flavor as well! The unique roller ball applicator allows you to target pressure points in areas which need it most-- providing ultimate relief from sore muscles or joints due its specially designed tip.

5. CBDMedic Aches and Pain Relief

Image courtesy CBDmedic

Why wait for pain to get worse when CBDMedic has a solution? Applied directly to the problem area, this ointment can help minimize joint discomfort and stiffness so you're able to return to your life. With an easy-to use formula of natural ingredients like oil extracted from plants or flowers, this will surely help relieve knee pain.

6. Vertly Lotion

Image courtesy Vertly

Looking for a body lotion that targets aches and pains while keeping skin deeply moisturized? Look no further! Vertly's Lotion contains Arnica Flower, Aloe Vera , Lavender Oil with peppermint hydrosol to provide relief from your daily knee pain.

7. CBDistillery Oils

Image courtesy CBDistillery

Want an easy and convenient way to get your daily dose of CBD? CBDistillery's Oils are perfect for you. Their 1000 mg tincture gives 33 mg per serving, which is enough start out with a little bit or two each day. Plus the oils come in simple flavors so they'll fit into any lifestyle - just throw it in bag wherever life takes them and go.

8. Pure Hemp Isolate Cream

Image courtesy Pure Hemp

With a 500 mg dose of CBD and natural anti-inflammatory properties from Emu Oil, our Pure Hemp Isolate Cream is perfect for providing you with intense knee pain relief. It can even help stimulate skin cell regeneration.

9. BioTech CBD Oil Roll On

Image courtesy BioTech

This CBD roll-on Cool Relief is the perfect way to relief your knee pain. This product contains 1000 mg of pure, high quality cannabidiol cultivated from nutrient rich US organic hemp that's been farmed right here at home by biotechnological innovators who want nothing more than for you be able make an informed decision about how it'll help keep whatever issue you have at bay.

10. NuLeaf Naturals CBD Salve

Image courtesy NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals' organic CBD Salve is a perfect option for those who want an easy-to apply, all natural product. Made with just two ingredients - shea butter and hemp extract--the unscented balm absorbs quickly into your skin to relieve discomfort while being lab tested so you know its purity too.

11. Pure Hemp CBD Freeze Cream

Image courtesy Pure Hemp

This CBD Freeze Relief Cream is the perfect way to soothe away your knee pain. With 1000 mg of raw cannabinoids, this cream delivers targeted relief that can help ease your discomfort. Plus it contains menthol which provides a refreshing cooling sensation and reduces inflammation in addition improve circulation.

12. Aspen Green CBD Cream

Image courtesy Aspen Green

We know the struggle of feeling good when you're not in a great mood because of knee pain. Aspen Green has created a luxurious cream to provide relief for your everyday lives by using organic ingredients and no synthetic additives, so it's perfect if used on whole body! The hemp extract will help with any ailments that might be bothering you, even those knee pains that keep returning day after day.

13. Medterra Pain Relief Cream

Image courtesy Medterra

This pain relief cream is perfect for those pesky arthritis flare-ups, joint pain or any other kind of aches and pains. It has a special blend of Menthol and Arnica with the additional soothing benefits from Jojoba Oil to Aloe so you can experience ultimate comfort.

14. Batch CBD

Image courtesy Batch CBD

Batch CBD is the perfect way to get relief from pain, inflammation and muscle soreness. The balm features a subtle lemongrass aroma with camphor and menthol for warming or cooling your muscles as needed.

15. R+R Medicinals

Image courtesy R+R Medicinals

Introducing R+R Medicinals' CBD Cream, now with an improved formula and vegan ingredients. If you're looking for top-quality relief that rubs in easily and delivers maximum effect look no further. Their team of experts has combined natural elements like Arnica Montana, Calendula Flower and Jojoba oil to create the perfect formulation designed specifically to help relieve your knee pain.

16. Leaf Remedys Cooling Gel

Image courtesy Leaf Remedys

Leaf Remedies' Cooling Gel is a soothing, cooling treatment for sore muscles. The hemp plant extract works together with potent Colorado-grown cannabidiol and terpenes to provide relief from joint pain.

17. FOCL Relief Cream

Image courtesy FOCL

FOCL Relief Cream is a powerful formula of healing botanicals and soothing CBD. Camphor oil, aloe vera extract, shea butter and arnica help reduce inflammation while menthol, eucalyptus and wintergreen provide cooling relief. Recover sore muscles quickly get back to your life with this easy to use cream.

18. cbdMD Cream

Image courtesy cbdMD

CBD has been shown to be an incredible benefit for soothing joint and muscle pain, but most creams only provide minor aches. That's why cbdMD’s recover CBD cream includes a full profile of essential oils with arnica extract in order help soothe your discomfort while also providing you some warmth.

How to use CBD cream for knee pain: Step by Step Guide

Once you've decided on the most appropriate CBD cream option for knee pain, it's time to get down to business.

Before application, it's essential that you check the ingredients list on your CBD cream. You need to ensure that there are no harsh chemicals being used in the products that may irritate your skin or be unsafe for use.

If you're using a cream with menthol, wintergreen oil, or peppermint oil—avoid applying this directly to your skin as these can cause irritation. Instead, apply a small amount of CBD cream to the back of your wrist and see if you have a reaction within 30 minutes.

Of course, everyone's bodies are different so there's no guarantee that you won't experience a reaction to a particular product.

The next step is for you to roll the CBD cream onto your knee area for 30 seconds. After this, wait at least 60 minutes before getting dressed so that the product has time to take effect.

Once you've allowed enough time for the CBD cream to take effect, you can proceed with your day as usual wearing pants or shorts if desired.

How to know if I have an allergic reaction?

If you have a reaction after applying CBD cream to the back of your wrist, such as redness, swelling, or itchiness, discontinue use and consult a doctor. These are signs of an allergic reaction and should not be ignored.

If you experience any sort of irritation or skin discomfort, wash the CBD cream off your skin completely and consult a doctor immediately.

In most cases, it's recommended that you discontinue using the product if you have a negative reaction to it.

How long will CBD creams for knee pain last?

CBD creams typically last between 30-120 minutes, depending on the product itself and how much you apply at one time. Make sure you roll the product onto clean skin for maximum effect.

If you want to extend the amount of time your CBD cream lasts beyond the 30-120 minute mark, it's a good idea to apply a thin layer of CBD cream and again wait 60 minutes before dressing.

This will help ensure that the product is absorbed properly and doesn't wear off too quickly.

How to store CBD creams for knee Pain

CBD creams should be stored in a cool, dark place. This will help preserve the potency and effectiveness of the CBD cream. If the cream is stored in a warm or sunny place, it can cause the CBD to degrade over time.

What are the side effects of CBD creams?

Since CBD cream is made up of all-natural ingredients, its side effects are minimal when compared to traditional forms of medication like opioids. However, you may experience slight skin irritation or redness in some cases when using the product.

CBD creams are generally considered safe for most people to use, although you should stop using the product immediately and consult a doctor if you have an adverse reaction.

In addition to redness, some users have reported feeling dizzy or lightheaded after applying the cream.

Other side effects of CBD creams may include slow heart rate, sedation, fatigue, and dry mouth—though these have been reported as mild and not long-term.

Final Thoughts on The Best Brands of CBD Creams for Knee Pain

We know that finding the best CBD cream for knee pain can be difficult without extensive research, so we've done the legwork for you.

There are several trusted brands of CBD creams available online, all of which have been tested by independent labs to ensure the safety and quality of their products.

You can use this list as a starting point for your search if you're interested in buying CBD cream made by one of the top brands on the market.

These are all companies that we believe produce excellent products based on customer reviews and testimonials, so feel free to check them out.