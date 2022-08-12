Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

If you are one of the millions of people who suffer from yeast infections, you know how uncomfortable and embarrassing they can be. Yeast infections are caused by a fungus called Candida, and can occur in different parts of the body, such as the mouth, throat, vagina, or penis. While there are many over-the-counter medications that can treat yeast infections, they often come with unwanted side effects.

A better option may be to take probiotics, which are supplements that contain healthy bacteria that help keep your gut flora in balance. In this article, we will discuss the 17 best probiotics for yeast infections in 2022. We'll also provide information on how to choose the right probiotic for you and tips on how to prevent yeast infections in the future.

Elm & Rye Probiotics Penguin CBD Oil Everest Full Spectrum Gummies Tula Skincare Probiotic Gummies Culturelle Daily Probiotic BEAM Probiotic Mix for Water RMS Beauty Probiotic Sakara Probiotic HUM Nutrition Gut Instinct Olly Mango Pure Probiotic Love Wellness Good Girl Probiotic The NUE Co. Probiotic Protein Seed Daily Synbiotic Nature’s Way Probiotic Pearls Renew Life Probiotic Ora Organic Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Once Daily Women’s Probiotics

What causes a yeast infection?

There are many different causes of yeast infections, but the most common is an overgrowth of a type of fungus called Candida. Candida is a normal part of the microbiome, and it only becomes a problem when it grows out of control.

This can happen for a variety of reasons, including taking antibiotics, having a weak immune system, or eating a diet high in sugar and refined carbs. When Candida overgrows, it can lead to a yeast infection.

How does CBD oil help with yeast infections?

CBD, which has been suggested several times as a natural remedy for fungal infections, may be beneficial in treating the symptoms of candida overgrowth and further infections due to its anti-inflammatory, antipsoriatic, and painkilling properties.

There are several types of Candida overgrowth, each affecting a certain bodily region. Different kinds of CBD products and treatments would also be determined by your situation.

To date, no study has investigated CBD's effectiveness and dosage in the context of candida. If you're considering using CBD oil on a daily basis, talk to your doctor first to establish an accurate dosing regimen and avoid unwanted interactions with antifungal medicines.

When looking for the greatest CBD oil for candida, you should look into your potential supplier's background from hemp farming processes to extraction methods and laboratory testing.

Can you take CBD gummies with probiotics?

Yes, you can take CBD gummies with probiotics. Probiotics are good for your gut health, and they can help to prevent yeast infections. CBD gummies can also help to reduce inflammation and pain. If you are taking probiotics for a yeast infection, it is important to take them at least two hours before or after you take the probiotics.

Are there any foods I can eat that have probiotics in them?

Yes, there are many foods that have probiotics in them. Some examples of these foods include yogurt, sauerkraut, kimchi, and miso soup. Probiotics can also be found in supplements. However, it is important to speak with a doctor before taking any supplements.

Are there any risks associated with taking probiotics for yeast infections?

There are some risks associated with taking probiotics. These risks include allergic reactions, infections, and digestive problems. It is important to speak with a doctor before taking probiotics to reduce the risk of these side effects.

How to Choose the Best Probiotics for Yeast Infections

There are certain criteria to consider when buying probiotics for yeast infections, these are included in detail below:

CFUs and Diversity of Bacteria

The first thing to look for is the number of colony forming units or CFUs. This indicates the number of live, active cultures in each capsule. The more, the better. In general, you want a product that has at least one billion CFUs.

You also want to make sure the probiotic contains a variety of different bacteria strains. The more diverse, the better. Ideally, you want a product that contains at least five different strains.

The Lactobacillus genus is the most common type of good bacteria found in probiotics and it's also the most studied. Some of the most popular strains include L. acidophilus, L. rhamnosus, and L. reuteri.

Other strains to look for include Bifidobacterium and Saccharomyces boulardii. Bifidobacterium is another type of good bacteria that's commonly found in probiotics. It's been shown to be effective at treating diarrhea, constipation, and Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). Saccharomyces boulardii is a yeast that's been shown to be effective at treating diarrhea, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis.

Price

Probiotics are generally very affordable. You can find quality products for as little as $0.05 per capsule. However, there are some premium products that can cost upwards of $0.50 per capsule.

In general, you want to find a product that's affordable and fits within your budget. However, don't sacrifice quality for price. It's important to find a balance between the two.

Guarantee

When buying probiotics, you want to find a product that comes with a money-back guarantee. This shows that the company is confident in their product and stands behind it.

If you're not satisfied with the results, you can return the product for a full refund. This takes away any risk on your part and allows you to try the product with confidence.

Finding a probiotic that meets all of these criteria can be challenging. However, we've done the research for you and compiled a list of the 17 best probiotics for yeast infections in 2022:

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Elm and Rye is a unique probiotic because it contains five different strains of live bacteria. This makes it more effective than most other probiotics on the market. The Elm and Rye probiotic comes in a convenient pill form, and it's easy to take with you wherever you go.

Plus, the Elm and Rye probiotic is affordable, so you can get the benefits of probiotics without breaking the bank. If you're looking for a high-quality probiotic to help with yeast infections, look no further than Elm and Rye.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

Penguin CBD Oil is another great option for those suffering from yeast infections. This natural oil contains a blend of CBD and other essential oils that can help to soothe itching, redness, and inflammation. It can also be used as a preventative measure to keep yeast infections at bay.

Image courtesy Everest

Everest's Full Spectrum Gummies make it clear that they are made with the highest-quality hemp available in the United States. These gummy sweets are vegan friendly and GMO-free, appealing to a wide range of consumers.

Each package of Everest Full Spectrum Gummies contains 30 gummies, each of which has 25 milligrams of CBD and 5 milligrams of THC. The Blue Raspberry gummies are also gluten-free and pesticide-free.

4. Tula Skincare Probiotic Gummies

Image courtesy Tula Skincare

TULA's Daily Dose Advanced Daily Probiotic & Skin Health Complex is a 30-day supply of digestive health and skin health support. This probiotic supplement contains 15 billion live cultures of 11 different strains, including Lactobacillus acidophilus and Bifidobacterium animals. It also has a prebiotic blend of inulin and chicory root extract to help feed the probiotics and promote growth.

The gummies are free of gluten, dairy, soy, and GMOs. They are also vegan and have no artificial flavors or colors. Take one gummy per day for best results.

5. Culturelle Daily Probiotic

Image courtesy Culturelle

The Culturelle Daily Probiotic is a dietary supplement that helps to maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria. It comes in the form of a capsule, and is easy to take with you on the go. It is also free from gluten, dairy, and soy, making it a great option for those with dietary restrictions.

The Culturelle Daily Probiotic contains Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG, a clinically-proven probiotic strain that has been shown to help reduce the duration and severity of diarrhea. It also helps to promote a healthy immune system.

This probiotic is ideal for those who are looking for a daily supplement to maintain gut health. It is also a good choice for those who are traveling, as it is easy to take with you on the go.

6. BEAM Probiotic Mix for Water

Image courtesy BEAM

Beam probiotic mix for water is a great choice for those looking for a probiotic supplement that can be added to water. It comes in a powder form and is easy to use. It also contains prebiotics, which help to support the growth of beneficial bacteria.

This product is vegan, GMO-free, and dairy-free. It does not contain any artificial colors or flavors.

7. RMS Beauty Probiotic

Image courtesy RMS Beauty

The RMS Beauty Probiotic is a vegan and gluten-free probiotic supplement that helps to support the gut-brain connection and improve digestion. It contains Bacillus coagulans, a live probiotic that helps to restore balance in the gut and improve mental clarity.

The RMS Beauty Probiotic is a great choice for those who are looking for a probiotic supplement that is vegan and gluten-free. It is also a good choice for those who are looking for a probiotic that helps to support the gut-brain connection and improve digestion.

8. Sakara Probiotic

Image courtesy Sakara

The Sakara Probiotic is a great way to add probiotics to your water. They are easy to use and they help to improve gut health and digestion. The Sakara Probiotics are vegan and gluten-free, and they contain Lactobacillus plantarum, a live probiotic that helps to restore balance in the gut and improve mental clarity.

9. HUM Nutrition Gut Instinct

Image courtesy HUM

The HUM Nutrition Gut Instinct is a probiotic supplement that is designed to help improve gut health. It contains Lactobacillus rhamnosus, a live probiotic that helps to restore balance in the gut and improve mental clarity. The HUM Nutrition Gut Instinct is vegan and gluten-free, and it is also non-GMO and dairy-free.

10. Olly Mango Pure Probiotic

Image courtesy Olly

The Olly Mango Pure Probiotic is a great way to add probiotics to your diet. It contains Lactobacillus plantarum, a live probiotic that helps to restore balance in the gut and improve mental clarity. The Olly Mango Pure Probiotic is vegan and gluten-free, and it is also non-GMO and dairy-free.

11. Love Wellness Good Girl Probiotic

Image courtesy Love Wellness

The Love Wellness Good Girl Probiotic is a probiotic supplement that is designed to help improve gut health. It contains Lactobacillus rhamnosus, a live probiotic that helps to restore balance in the gut and improve mental clarity. The Love Wellness Good Girl Probiotic is vegan and gluten-free, and it is also non-GMO and dairy-free.

12. The NUE Co. Probiotic Protein

Image courtesy the Nue Co.

The NUE Co. Probiotic Protein is a great way to add probiotics to your diet. It contains Lactobacillus plantarum, a live probiotic that helps to restore balance in the gut and improve mental clarity. The NUE Co. Probiotic Protein is vegan and gluten-free, and it is also non-GMO and dairy-free.

13. Seed Daily Synbiotic

Image courtesy Seed

The Seed Daily Synbiotic is a great way to add probiotics to your diet. It contains Lactobacillus plantarum, a live probiotic that helps to restore balance in the gut and improve mental clarity. The Seed Daily Synbiotic is vegan and gluten-free, and it is also non-GMO and dairy-free.

14. Nature’s Way Probiotic Pearls

Image courtesy Nature’s Way

The Nature’s Way Probiotic Pearls are a great way to add probiotics to your diet. They contain Lactobacillus plantarum, a live probiotic that helps to restore balance in the gut and improve mental clarity. The Nature’s Way Probiotic Pearls are vegan and gluten-free, and they are also non-GMO and dairy-free.

15. Renew Life Probiotic

Image courtesy Renew Life

The Renew Life Probiotic is a great way to add probiotics to your diet. It contains Lactobacillus plantarum, a live probiotic that helps to restore balance in the gut and improve mental clarity. The Renew Life Probiotic is vegan and gluten-free, and it is also non-GMO and dairy-free.

16. Ora Organic

Image courtesy Ora

The Ora Organic Probiotic is a great way to add probiotics to your diet. It contains Lactobacillus plantarum, a live probiotic that helps to restore balance in the gut and improve mental clarity. The Ora Organic Probiotic is vegan and gluten-free, and it is also non-GMO and dairy-free.

17. Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Once Daily Women’s Probiotics

Image courtesy Garden of Life

The Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Once Daily Women’s Probiotics is a great way to add probiotics to your diet. It contains Lactobacillus plantarum, a live probiotic that helps to restore balance in the gut and improve mental clarity. They are also a good choice for those who are looking for a probiotic that is vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO.