Have you found that you’re not often in the mood for sex these days? Maybe life is a bit stressful or perhaps you’re an emotional wreck because of fluctuating hormones. Maybe you’re just trying to live your best life but that sex drive has gone buh-bye!

Whatever your reasons for coming to read the 17 best female libido supplements in 2022, we’re confident that these products will help you improve your sex life while also improving your mood. Each of the brands we’re featuring below have been handpicked by our team and others online as the best libido enhancers in the world. Yes it’s true!

We will lay out what factors to consider and how to select the best female libido supplements this year below, but first, here are the top 16 options we highly recommend:

Elm & Rye Sex Performance Gummies Vigorelle Provestra HerSolution Women Libido Boosting Supplements HerSolution Gel Colorado Botanicals Gummies FOCL Premium CBD Gummies Fenugreek Supplement RGN Health Boost Amie Naturals Ember GNC HighT® Women Libido Booster Bell Lifestyle Products Erosyn Inno Drive For Her M Factor Goddess Moon Juice Sex Dust Blastone Labs Euphoria SheO Female Arousal Pills

When it comes to your daily life, we’re sure that you’re constantly thinking about and feeling things. This is simply the way it is for most of us. That constant thinking and feeling, though, can impact your sex life tremendously.

Women are often overwhelmed with the idea that they must perform in the bedroom after a long day at work. They may desire this attention but their libido is slowly declining because of all the added stress and responsibilities in life.

Women don’t always have an orgasm with each sexual experience, but you can feel more sensual in the moment when you handle the issues that are causing your hormones and sex drive to diminish. Getting the mood, environment, situation and partner just right is all part of the key to improving your sexual health. Today we’ll help you determine the best supplement for improved desire, the rest you can handle on your end.

What causes a woman to have dryness spells or decreases in libido?

You may be worried about what is causing you to have these dry spells or decreased attention in the sexual desire department, but it’s pretty common among women of all ages. You’ll find that with age you may experience more vaginal dryness.

This may be regular or inconsistent but the key is to be fully aware of what your vagina is doing and how you’re experiencing these dry spells so you can better find a supplement that helps your situation.

There is no single conclusive reason for all women to experience a reduction in libido but we know the following things can heavily impact how you feel about sexual connections in your life:

Hormonal changes

Lifestyle changes

Partner changes

Stress levels

Anxiety or other mental health issues

The above can heavily determine your sexual desire. If you’re constantly stressed out or have a high anxiety mindset, then your sex drive is going to be rather low in comparison to other women of your age. The stress and lifestyle changes can also decrease your ability to enjoy pleasure with a partner. That’s why our list of the 17 best female libido supplements in 2022 feature a variety of options that will better suit anyone who has the desire to improve their overall sexual health.

What are female libido boosters?

Female libido boosters are dietary supplements or creams/gels and oils that help women who are experiencing vaginal dryness, decreased sex drive, and other issues that keep them from enjoying a healthy sexual relationship.

These products may help you relax, increase your desire to have sex, and perhaps improve your mood so that stress, hormone levels, and other factors in life don’t keep you from enjoying a sexual encounter with that special someone.

These products featured here today can be something used regularly, unless you opt to go with the cream or gel options. We did include a couple of those so that you can use a topical ointment for vaginal dryness rather than swallowing a pill or tablet.

Factors to Consider Before Buying the Best Female Libido Supplements in 2022

There are a few things we had to research before including any of the best female libido supplements in our list of products today. Those factors include price, reviews, brand reputation and ingredients. We wanted to include the best of the best options but also we had to narrow our list down to only 17.

While we did consider our own information and research in the process, here are some of the factors that you should evaluate before buying the best female libido supplement for your situation:

Ingredients

Now our first factor includes the ingredients. You’ll want to review what ingredients are in each of the 17 best female libido supplements. We did our best to include all-natural products, but some may include additional ingredients that we either missed or that you’re sensitive to.

That’s why you should review each of the options and check out our number one pick. Elm & Rye Sex Performance Enhancer supplements are by far the best options to go with for improved libido and sexual drive.

Effectiveness

Next up, be sure to review the effectiveness of each of the best female libido supplements in 2022. You’ll know the safety and effectiveness of each brand by reviewing clinical studies and other pertinent details they may have on their website.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews are a step up and beyond reading clinical studies to determine the effectiveness of a product, and is imperative to ensure you’re buying a product that other women have used successfully. Also, be sure to read reviews with an open mind as most people only leave a review when they have something super negative to say about a brand.

We hope that changes in the near future, but it is what it is. So just be aware and read negative reviews all the way so you can determine if that “negative” or “low star” review really pertains to anything that matters in your situation.

Price

Last on our list of the factors to consider before purchasing the best female libido supplements in 2022 is the price of the product. You’ll know best what type of budget you’re looking to maintain with these supplements.

Just make sure the price is reasonable and something that won’t add extra stress. The last thing you want to do is add more stress while taking something that’s meant to improve your sex life.

Now that we got all of that out of the way, let’s chat a little more about the options of taking a female libido supplement.

Should you use a gel, cream, tablet or maybe capsules for the best female libido supplement?

The choice of which option to use is completely up to you. We do recommend a daily supplement such as the capsules, or gummies featured here today mostly because it will be more discreet while helping you maintain proper levels of sexual desire.

The creams, gels or even oils that some brands feature as a libido booster are best used to help with vaginal dryness. This often comes when you start going through menopause or experience higher than normal levels of stress.

The daily supplements are able to be taken at home and don’t have to be kept in your pocket book. They are better used for someone who wants to pop a dietary supplement in the morning or evening and forget about it!

Plus most of the tablets, gummies, or capsules have other ingredients that help improve overall mood and reduce stress. This means you could use one supplement that cures many ailments. The oral options for libido boosters are typically taken once daily with food.

So, to answer the question as to which option will work best for you; we can’t tell you that! We do recommend an oral supplement for the advanced help it provides but a cream or gel may work to suit your current needs just fine.

Be sure to choose whichever option makes the most sense for your desires.

If you want to learn more about the 17 best female libido supplements in 2022 then continue reading below where we have provided more elaborate details about each of the products and brands to help you best decide which one to buy today!

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Our first recommendation for the best female libido supplements in 2022 is Elm & Rye’s performance enhancer. This dietary supplement is the best option for sexual relationships improvement. Not only will you feel more confident but you’ll love having this natural supplement as a means to improve your mood and do better in the bedroom.

The need to carry around pills or gels for vaginal health is no more! Elm & Rye performance enhancer will improve your mood, libido, and enhance your sex life with this easy-to-take daily dietary supplement.

2. Vigorelle

Image courtesy Vigorelle

If you’re struggling with sexual health then try this product. It’s a pretty awesome option for women experiencing low libido and poor sexual health. You’ll use this cream as a means to increase vaginal health while also feeling more confident because your vagina will be prepared for a pleasurable experience with your lover.

3. Provestra

Image courtesy Provestra

This best female libido supplement is the perfect option for women who are experiencing high levels of stress. This will help improve their sex life by boosting their mood, and reducing their stress levels. This comes in a tablet form making it another discreet option for increasing your womanly libido.

4. HerSolution Women Libido Boosting Supplements

Image courtesy HerSolution

This libido booster for females is a tablet that you consume regularly rather than their gel that’s featured below. You can take this quickly and easily without anyone knowing that you’re taking a female libido supplement. You’ll have an improved sex life in no time!

5. HerSolution Gel

Image courtesy HerSolution

HerSolution gel is another option for one of the best female libido supplements in 2022. This is a gel so it’s not as discreet as the other capsules, gummies, or tablet options on our list, but it will do the trick. This is an excellent option for anyone suffering from vaginal dryness.

6. Colorado Botanicals Gummies

Image courtesy Colorado Botanicals

Delicious and delectable CBD-infused vegan gummies will enhance the enjoyment of your experience. Cannabis essential oil is an antioxidant that neutralizes free radicals and inflammation. It's available in gummy form, which are said to be beneficial for the digestive system. The CBD contained in these gummies amounts to 10 milligrams per dose, and there are 30 doses per bottle, making it THC-free.

7. FOCL Premium CBD Gummies

Image courtesy FOCL

CBD gummies are a CBD edible. They're simply another method to consume CBD. FOCL Fruit Chews are an easy and delicious way to get all of the advantages of CBD. So sit back, relax, and fall asleep faster with these delectable delicacies.

If you're looking for a tasty way to consume CBD, look no further than FOCL Fruit Chews. These chews are made with all-natural fruit flavors and contain no artificial colors or flavors. Each chew contains 10 mg of CBD isolate, so they're perfect for those who want to enjoy the benefits of CBD without the psychoactive effects of THC.

8. Fenugreek Supplement

Image courtesy Amazon

Carlyle started in 1973 and has offices in more than ten countries. They have spent the last four decades building a solid reputation in the health and wellness market. Their family is dedicated to offering high-quality goods that you can trust.

They're pleased to be able to provide exceptional, trustworthy nutritional products at a reasonable rate. They want to assist you in your effort for superior health!

9. RGN Health Boost

Image courtesy RGN Health

Enjoy the aphrodisiac ingredients in these 60 capsules that are taken at a rate of one daily to boost your female libido. Much like the label says, enhance, improve, and revive is their mission for the female libido! With natural ingredients, you can’t go wrong trying Boost as your option to keep your sex life going this year.

10. Amie Naturals Ember

Image courtesy Amie Naturals

This healthy option for one of the best female libido supplements in 2022 has the best ingredients that will help promote better sex dries and improve your mood. This supplement is safe and effective for female who seek to have a higher sex drive no matter how their age may be impacting their overall sexual health.

11. GNC HighT® Women Libido Booster

Image courtesy GNC

Women are driven by the need to succeed in spite of circumstances. Work, family, fitness, and spiritual enlightenment all need time, effort, and tremendous commitment. Finding the energy necessary to accomplish more is critical!

HighT® Women is developed on a scientific basis to meet the unique demands of women. This distinctive combination fits with the gender's particular chemistry. You may use HighT® Women to keep up with your schedule whether you want more energy, self-esteem, or sensual desire.

Women's HighT has a simple mission: to help people of all ages achieve their goals.

12. Bell Lifestyle Products Erosyn

Image courtesy Bell Lifestyle

The Erosyn Pill from Bell Lifestyle Products is on our list of the finest libido enhancers for women in 2022 because it's widely discussed and shared online as one of the great products that helps women maintain their sexual health. Erosyn, made by Bell Lifestyle Products, contains natural components to help restore your sexual reproductive system.

13. Inno Drive For Her

Image courtesy Inno Drive

It's chock-full of active chemicals that make it a great option for people looking to relax, boost sex drive, and support hormone equilibrium. KSM-66 is one of the primary components in Inno Drive: For Her, which aids in the reduction of tension, improvement of sex desire, and hormone balance.

It promotes circulation and lowers stress, allowing you to stay in a good mood while improving desire and sexual health in women.

14. M Factor Goddess

Image courtesy 1st Phorm

M-Factor Goddess® contains all of the required micro-nutrients and essential amino acids to sustain our immune system. It includes a superfood antioxidant blend to help combat aging, natural green tea that maintains energy, and is made particularly for women.

M-Factor Goddess is a fantastic product. It has been dubbed the beginning of a new era in women's health and contains only what you need, nothing more than that would be useless or dangerous. M-Factor Goddess works best since it includes all of the essential components in one formulation, including Omega 3s, and Lactofibre.

15. Moon Juice Sex Dust

Image courtesy Moon Juice

This best female libido booster supplement in 2022 will help energize your womanly ways! You’ll be able to enjoy the the beauty that is Sex Dust which includes the best ingredients for stress reduction to ensure that your creative energy, and libido is increased tenfold.

16. Blackstone Labs Euphoria

Image coutesy Blackstone Labs

Do you want to relax after a hard day at the workplace? The idea of having a couple of drinks appeals to you, but you don't want the headache and drowsiness that comes with drinking.

There must be a non-addictive edge-taking substance that doesn't have any terrible side effects, and Euphoria from Blackstone Labs is it.

Euphoria is a hangover-free relaxation pill that may help you unwind, no matter how tightly wound you've been. Euphoria makes for a wonderful evening at home or an enjoyable night out with your friends. It's also ideal for individuals who find it difficult to relax in social settings who are more introverted.

17. SheO Female Arousal Pills

Image courtesy SheOrgasms

This product contains 30 female libido supplements in capsule form. We included this product as our final recommendation for enhanced and intensified orgasm and increase vaginal lubrication. This will increase your sexual desire, enhance your mood and improve your focus in more areas in life than just your sexual one.