16 Foods That Kill Testosterone

Do you want to keep your testosterone levels high? If so, then you need to avoid these 16 foods! These foods can kill your testosterone and make it more difficult to get ripped and achieve the body you've always wanted.

According to a study published in 2020, men who ate a "Western" diet high in red meat, fried foods, abundant fat, and meals each day for nine years had the most detrimental effect on their testosterone levels and sperm count. In fact, they had sperm counts of 42 million fewer than those who ate a healthier diet of fish, chicken, vegetables, fruit, and water.

What types of foods, in particular, are considered testosterone-killing meals? We've discovered 16 that might lower your T levels. Replace them with meals that boost testosterone and your levels will thank you.

1. Soy

Soy contains phytoestrogens, which are plant-based estrogens. These phytoestrogens can bind to estrogen receptors in the body, potentially interfering with the activity of natural estrogens and impacting testosterone levels.

To avoid these potential impacts, try to limit your soy intake. If you do eat soy, make sure it is fermented soy, such as miso or natto, as these preparations are likely to be lower in phytoestrogens.

2. Dairy

Dairy products are a major source of dietary estrogen. In fact, one study found that the estrogen content of milk was over 500 times higher than the amount of testosterone in milk (15).

For this reason, it’s best to limit your dairy intake if you want to keep your testosterone levels high. If you do eat dairy, opt for organic, grass-fed products, as they are likely to be lower in estrogen.

Additionally, avoid processed dairy products, such as cheese and ice cream, as they tend to be high in unhealthy saturated fats. Instead of dairy, you could try plant-based milk alternatives, such as almond milk or coconut milk.

3. Alcohol

While moderate alcohol consumption may have some health benefits, excessive drinking can lead to a decrease in testosterone levels. One study found that men who drank more than four alcoholic beverages per day had lower testosterone levels than those who drank less.

Excessive alcohol intake can also cause weight gain, which can further impact hormone levels. If you drink alcohol, do so in moderation and try to avoid processed alcoholic beverages, such as beer and wine coolers.

4. Baked Goods

Baked goods, such as cookies, cakes, and pastries, are often high in sugar and refined carbs. Consuming too much sugar can lead to insulin resistance, which has been linked to low testosterone levels.

Additionally, baked goods are often made with unhealthy vegetable oils, such as soybean oil or palm oil. These oils can promote inflammation in the body and impact testosterone levels. To avoid these potential impacts, limit your intake of baked goods and opt for healthier snacks, such as fruits or nuts.

5. Sugar

If you have a sweet tooth, your T levels may drop. Sugar is nose-deep in negative health effects, but according to the American Heart Association, the average male ingests about 17 teaspoons of sugar daily—almost double what's recommended.

Is it possible that cutting back on sugar is simpler if you're aware of what it can do to your hormones? Males aged 19 to 74 had a 25 percent decrease in testosterone levels after consuming sugar, with levels remaining depressed for up to two hours. Have you ever sipped soda or an energy drink and gotten shaky afterward? Sugar-sweetened beverages were linked with Low T levels in 59% of individuals, according to researchers.

Sugar is both the simplest and most complicated food to cut out of your diet when trying to raise testosterone levels.

6. Mint

Mint has a long history of use in traditional medicine. It’s thought to have numerous health benefits, but some research suggests that it may have negative effects on testosterone levels.

One study found that peppermint oil was able to reduce testosterone levels in rats. However, it’s important to note that this study was conducted on rats, not humans. Additionally, the rats were given a very high dose of peppermint oil. It’s unclear if this would have the same effect in humans.

If you’re concerned about the potential impact of mint on your testosterone levels, you could try avoiding mint-flavored products or using other herbs and spices instead.

7. Trans Fat

Trans fat is a type of fat that’s created when vegetable oils are chemically processed. This process makes the oil more solid and gives it a longer shelf life. Trans fat is often found in processed foods, such as margarine, crackers, and cookies.

Consuming trans fat has been linked to inflammation and insulin resistance, both of which can impact testosterone levels. Additionally, trans fat has been shown to decrease levels of sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG). SHBG is a protein that binds to testosterone and makes it unavailable for use in the body.

If you want to avoid trans fat, look for products that say “trans-fat free” on the label. You can also check the ingredient list for “partially hydrogenated oils.” These are a type of trans fat.

While trans fat is found in some healthy foods, such as avocados and nuts, it’s important to limit your intake of processed foods that contain trans fat .

Avocados are a great source of healthy fats, which can help to increase testosterone levels.

Nuts are also a good source of healthy fats and have been shown to improve sperm quality. Both avocados and nuts contain trans fat, but in small amounts. These foods are still considered safe to eat in moderation.

8. Vegetable Oils

Vegetable oils, such as soybean oil and palm oil, are often used in processed foods. They can also be found in some “healthy” snacks, such as granola bars or veggie chips.

However, these oils can have a negative impact on testosterone levels. They’re high in omega-six fatty acids, which have been linked to inflammation. Inflammation can reduce testosterone levels and impact other hormones in the body.

9. Nuts

Nuts are a great source of healthy fats, but some types of nuts may also contain phytoestrogens. Phytoestrogens are plant-based compounds that can mimic the effects of estrogen in the body.

While phytoestrogens aren’t necessarily bad for you, they can reduce testosterone levels. This is especially true if you have a lot of them in your diet.

If you’re concerned about the impact of phytoestrogens on your testosterone levels, you could try avoiding nuts that are high in these compounds, such as pistachios and cashews. You could also limit your overall intake of nuts.

10. Flaxseed

Flaxseed is a type of seed that’s high in fiber and omega-three fatty acids. It’s often touted as a health food, and it does have some benefits. However, flaxseed may also reduce testosterone levels.

One study found that flaxseed oil was able to decrease testosterone levels in rats. However, it’s important to note that this study was conducted on rats, not humans. Additionally, the rats were given a very high dose of flaxseed oil. It’s unclear if this would have the same effect in humans.

If you’re concerned about the potential impact of flaxseed on your testosterone levels, you could try avoiding flaxseed or flaxseed oil. You could also limit your overall intake of omega-three fatty acids.

11. Licorice Root

Licorice root is a type of herb that’s often used to flavor candy, tea, and other foods. It’s also sometimes taken as a supplement.

While licorice root does have some health benefits, it can also reduce testosterone levels. This is because it contains a compound called glycyrrhizin, which can mimic the effects of estrogen in the body.

If you’re concerned about the impact of licorice root on your testosterone levels, you could try avoiding it or limiting your intake.

12. Processed Foods

Processed foods are often high in sugar, unhealthy fats, and calories. They can also contain a variety of other additives and chemicals.

These foods can have a negative impact on your health in many ways, including reducing testosterone levels. Processed foods are often high in omega-six fatty acids, which can contribute to inflammation. Inflammation can reduce testosterone levels and impact other hormones in the body.

13. Pastries

Trans unsaturated fatty acids—often known as trans fat—are present in many baked products, which are thought to contribute to lower testosterone levels. According to a 2017 research, subjects who ate foods high in trans fat had testosterone levels 15% lower than those who ate the least amount of trans fats.

It's not just the trans fat that can harm you — baked products like pastries, danish, pies, and other sweet foods can raise your insulin levels as well as your waistline size, both of which can lead to Low T and a bad taste. Consider this the next time you're tempted to have another doughnut.

14. Diet Soda

You might think that since diet soda doesn't contain any sugar, it would be a good choice if you're trying to limit your intake of empty calories. However, diet soda can actually have a negative impact on your health, including reducing testosterone levels.

One study found that men who drank diet soda had lower testosterone levels than those who didn’t. The men who drank diet soda also had higher levels of a hormone called SHBG, which binds to testosterone and makes it unavailable for use in the body.

If you’re concerned about the impact of diet soda on your testosterone levels, you could try avoiding it or limiting your intake.

15. Low Quality Meat

You might not think that the quality of meat would have an impact on your testosterone levels, but it can actually make a difference. Low quality meat is often high in omega-six fatty acids, which can contribute to inflammation.

Inflammation can reduce testosterone levels and impact other hormones in the body. Additionally, low quality meat is often treated with hormones, which can also reduce testosterone levels.

If you’re concerned about the impact of low quality meat on your testosterone levels, you could try avoiding it or limiting your intake.

16. Microwave Popcorn

You might not think that microwave popcorn would be on this list, but it can actually have a negative impact on your health. Microwave popcorn is often treated with chemicals, including perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA).

PFOA has been linked to lower testosterone levels in animal studies. Additionally, microwave popcorn is often high in unhealthy fats and calories, which can also contribute to lower testosterone levels.

If you’re concerned about the impact of microwave popcorn on your testosterone levels, you could try avoiding it or limiting your intake.

