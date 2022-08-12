Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

If your dog is one of the millions that suffer from allergies, you may be looking for a probiotic that can help. Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that can help to restore balance in the gut and may help to reduce allergy symptoms. In this article, we will discuss the 16 best probiotics for dogs with allergies for 2022. We'll also provide information on how they work and what to look for when choosing a probiotic supplement for your pet.

What are probiotics for dogs?

Probiotics are live, “good” bacteria that help keep your dog’s digestive system healthy. They can be found in certain foods or supplements. Probiotics work by crowding out bad bacteria in the gut and helping to keep the gut healthy. This is important for dogs with allergies because a healthy gut is less likely to react to allergens.

Why might my dog need probiotics?

There are many reasons why your dog might need probiotics. Probiotics can help with everything from allergies to diarrhea. They can also help to boost your dog’s immune system. If your dog is taking antibiotics, probiotics can help to replace the good bacteria that are killed along with the bad bacteria.

What are the best probiotics for dogs with allergies?

There are many different types of probiotics for dogs. The best probiotic for your dog will depend on your dog’s individual needs. Some of the best probiotics for dogs with allergies include:

Bifidobacterium animalis

The probiotic mentioned in the article is Bifidobacterium animalis. This probiotic helps to keep your dog's gut healthy and can help to reduce allergic reactions.

Lactobacillus acidophilus

This probiotic is found in yogurt and can help to improve your dog's digestion. It can also help to reduce allergies.

Enterococcus faecium

This probiotic is found in fermented foods like pickles and sauerkraut. It can help to improve your dog's digestion and can also help to reduce allergies.

Bacillus coagulans

This probiotic is found in fermented foods like yogurt and cheese. It can help to improve your dog's digestion and can also help to reduce allergies.

What are the most common allergies that dogs get?

There are a few different types of allergies that dogs can suffer from. The most common include environmental allergies, food allergies, and contact allergies. Environmental allergies are typically caused by pollen, mold, dust mites, and other outdoor irritants.

Food allergies are often caused by ingredients in the dog's diet, such as certain proteins or grains. Contact allergies are usually caused by something that comes into contact with the dog's skin, such as a certain type of shampoo or detergent.

What are some of the symptoms of allergies in dogs?

The most common symptom of allergies in dogs is itchiness. Dogs may also suffer from red, irritated skin, excessive licking or chewing, hot spots, hair loss, and ear infections.

If your dog is displaying any of these symptoms, it's important to make an appointment with your veterinarian. They will be able to help you determine if your dog has allergies and recommend the best course of treatment.

There are a few different options for treating allergies in dogs. The most common include antihistamines, corticosteroids, immunotherapy, and dietary changes.

Antihistamines can help to reduce the symptoms of allergies in dogs by blocking histamine receptors. Corticosteroids are a type of medication that can help to reduce inflammation and itching. Immunotherapy is a long-term treatment option that involves giving the dog small doses of the allergen to help them build up a tolerance.

Dietary changes are often necessary for dogs with food allergies. This may involve switching to a hypoallergenic diet or eliminating certain ingredients from the diet.

How to Choose the Best Probiotics for Dogs With Allergies

There are a few things to consider when choosing the best probiotics for dogs with allergies. The most important factor is the number of live and active cultures in the probiotic. This will ensure that your dog is getting enough good bacteria to help crowd out the bad bacteria that can cause allergies.

In addition, there are some other factors to consider, such as:

Ingredients

Make sure the probiotic you choose does not contain any fillers, binders, or artificial ingredients that could potentially harm your dog.

Delivery System

Some probiotics come in a powder form that can be sprinkled on food, while others are capsules that can be given orally. Choose the delivery system that is best for your dog and their individual needs.

Price

Probiotics can range in price from $15 to $50. Choose the probiotic that fits your budget and provides the best value for your money.

CFUs

The number of CFUs, or colony-forming units, is a measure of the live and active cultures in a probiotic. The higher the number of CFUs, the more effective the probiotic will be.

When choosing a probiotic for your dog, it is important to consider these factors to find the best possible product for your pet. With so many probiotics on the market, it can be difficult to know which one is right for your dog.

That's why we've done the research for you and compiled a list of the 16 best probiotics for dogs with allergies. All are made with high-quality ingredients and contain a high number of live and active cultures.

Image courtesy Pupper

These dental chews for dogs can be given to your pup as a part of their daily diet. They're made from all-natural ingredients that are meant to aid your dog's digestive system and get their stomach ready for whatever comes its way.

Pupper Digest is also good for dogs who may be struggling with allergies. The probiotics in these chews can help to regulate your dog's immune system, which can reduce their reactions to allergens.

2. Purina Fortiflora Canine Nutritional Supplement

Image courtesy Purina

This supplement from Purina is designed to help dogs with their digestive and immune health. It contains probiotics, which can help to regulate your dog's immune system and reduce their reactions to allergens.

The supplement also contains vitamins A, D, and E, which can help to support your dog's skin and coat health. All of these ingredients work together to create a well-rounded supplement that can help your dog stay healthy and comfortable.

If your dog is struggling with allergies, this is a great supplement to consider. It can help to reduce their reactions and keep them feeling their best.

3. NUSENTIA Probiotic Miracle Supplement

Image courtesy Nusentia

This probiotic supplement from NUSENTIA is designed to help dogs with a variety of health issues, including allergies. The probiotics in this supplement can help to regulate your dog's immune system and reduce their reactions to allergens.

The supplement also contains enzymes that can help to break down food and absorb nutrients more efficiently. This can help to improve your dog's overall health and make them feel their best.

4. PetVitalityPRO Probiotics for Dogs with Natural Digestive Enzymes

Image courtesy PetVitalityPro

This probiotic supplement from PetVitalityPRO is designed to help dogs with a variety of health issues, including allergies. The probiotics in this supplement can help to regulate your dog's immune system and reduce their reactions to allergens.

The supplement also contains enzymes that can help to break down food and absorb nutrients more efficiently. This can help to improve your dog's overall health and make them feel their best. PetVitalityPRO Probiotics for Dogs also contains Omega-3 fatty acids which are beneficial for a dog's coat and skin.

5. Zesty Paws Probiotic Bites with Natural Digestive Enzymes Chews

Image courtesy Zesty Paws

Zesty Paws Probiotic Bites are designed to help dogs with a variety of health issues, including allergies. The probiotics in this supplement can help to regulate your dog's immune system and reduce their reactions to allergens.

The supplement also contains enzymes that can help to break down food and absorb nutrients more efficiently. This can help to improve your dog's overall health and make them feel their best.

If your dog is struggling with allergies, this is a great supplement to consider. Zesty Paws Probiotic Bites also contain Omega-fatty acids which are beneficial for a dog's coat and skin.

6. Amazing Nutritionals Probiotic Joint Chewable Tablets

Image courtesy Amazing Nutritionals

Amazing Nutritionals Probiotic Joint Chewable Tablets are designed to help dogs with a variety of health issues, including allergies. The probiotics in this supplement can help to regulate your dog's immune system and reduce their reactions to allergens.

The supplement also contains enzymes that can help to break down food and absorb nutrients more efficiently. This can help to improve your dog's overall health and make them feel their best. Amazing Nutritionals Probiotic Joint Chewable Tablets also contain Omega-fatty acids which are beneficial for a dog's coat and skin.

7. Honest Kitchen Pro Bloom Instant Goat's Milk Probiotics

Image courtesy The Honest Kitchen

Honest Kitchen Pro Bloom Instant Goat's Milk Probiotics are designed to help dogs with a variety of health issues, including allergies. The probiotics in this supplement can help to regulate your dog's immune system and reduce their reactions to allergens.

The supplement also contains enzymes that can help to break down food and absorb nutrients more efficiently. This can help to improve your dog's overall health and make them feel their best. Honest Kitchen Pro Bloom Instant Goat's Milk Probiotics also contain Omega-fatty acids which are beneficial for a dog's coat and skin.

8. Zesty Paws Allergy Immune Bites

Image courtesy Zesty Paws

Zesty Paws Allergy Immune Bites are designed to help dogs with a variety of health issues, including allergies. The probiotics in this supplement can help to regulate your dog's immune system and reduce their reactions to allergens.

The supplement also contains enzymes that can help to break down food and absorb nutrients more efficiently. This can help to improve your dog's overall health and make them feel their best.

If your dog is struggling with allergies, this is a great supplement to consider. Zesty Paws Allergy Immune Bites also contain Omega-fatty acids which are beneficial for a dog's coat and skin.

9. FloraZil+ Multi-Probiotic Food Spray For Dogs

Image courtesy Henry Schein Animal Health

FloraZil+ Multi-Probiotic Food Spray For Dogs is designed to help dogs with a variety of health issues, including allergies. The probiotics in this supplement can help to regulate your dog's immune system and reduce their reactions to allergens.

The supplement also contains enzymes that can help to break down food and absorb nutrients more efficiently. This can help to improve your dog's overall health and make them feel their best. FloraZil+ Multi-Probiotic Food Spray For Dogs also contain Omega-fatty acids which are beneficial for a dog's coat and skin.

10. Honest Paws Pre+Probiotics

Image courtesy Honest Paws

Honest Paws Pre+Probiotics are designed to help dogs with a variety of health issues, including allergies. The probiotics in this supplement can help to regulate your dog's immune system and reduce their reactions to allergens.

The supplement also contains enzymes that can help to break down food and absorb nutrients more efficiently. This can help to improve your dog's overall health and make them feel their best. Honest Paws Pre+Probiotics also contain Omega-fatty acids which are beneficial for a dog's coat and skin.

11. GreatPet Care Great Poop

Image courtesy GreatPet

GreatPet Care Great Poop Digestive Supplement is designed to help dogs with a variety of health issues, including allergies. The probiotics in this supplement can help to regulate your dog's immune system and reduce their reactions to allergens. The supplement also contains enzymes that can help to break down food and absorb nutrients more efficiently. This can help to improve your dog's overall health and make them feel their best.

12. Nom Nom Probiotic Support

Image courtesy Nom Nom

Nom Nom Probiotic Support is designed to help dogs with a variety of health issues, including allergies. The probiotics in this supplement can help to regulate your dog's immune system and reduce their reactions to allergens.

The supplement also contains enzymes that can help to break down food and absorb nutrients more efficiently. This can help to improve your dog's overall health and make them feel their best.

13. Nutri-Vet Pre & Probiotic

Image courtesy Nutri-Vet

Nutri-Vet Pre & Probiotic Soft Chews are designed to help dogs with a variety of health issues, including allergies. The probiotics in this supplement can help to regulate your dog's immune system and reduce their reactions to allergens.

The supplement also contains enzymes that can help to break down food and absorb nutrients more efficiently. This can help to improve your dog's overall health and make them feel their best.

14. Native Pet Probiotic

Image courtesy Native Pet

Native Pet Probiotic is designed to help dogs with a variety of health issues, including allergies. The probiotics in this supplement can help to regulate your dog's immune system and reduce their reactions to allergens.

The supplement also contains enzymes that can help to break down food and absorb nutrients more efficiently. This can help to improve your dog's overall health and make them feel their best.

15. Doggie Dailies Probiotics

Image courtesy Doggy Dailies

Doggie Dailies Probiotics are designed to help dogs with a variety of health issues, including allergies. The probiotics in this supplement can help to regulate your dog's immune system and reduce their reactions to allergens.

The supplement also contains enzymes that can help to break down food and absorb nutrients more efficiently. This can help to improve your dog's overall health and make them feel their best. Doggie Dailies Probiotics also contain Omega-fatty acids which are beneficial for a dog's coat and skin.

16. Plano Paws Tummy Treats

Image courtesy Plano Paws

Plano Paws Tummy Treats are designed to help dogs with a variety of health issues, including allergies. The probiotics in this supplement can help to regulate your dog's immune system and reduce their reactions to allergens.

The supplement also contains enzymes that can help to break down food and absorb nutrients more efficiently. This can help to improve your dog's overall health and make them feel their best.