The sexuality of a women is rather confusing. It’s almost like this riddle that nearly no one can solve. She’s either in the mood or she’s not, but what if we told you that you can find a way to boost her libido so that she wants sex as much as you do?!

While we can’t guarantee she’ll desire that sexual connection as often as you do, we can tell you that the 16 best libido boosters for women in 2022 will work to increase her sexual desire. Which means there’s a pretty good chance you can enjoy more intimate moments with that female of yours with little to no delay.

If you want to know which brands we feel are the best, then here’s our list, but please do continue reading to learn more about libido boosters and how to get your woman ready for maximum pleasure.

Elm & Rye Sex Performance Gummies Vigorelle Provestra HerSolution Women Libido Boosting Supplements HerSolution Gel Colorado Botanicals Gummies FOCL Premium CBD Gummies Fenugreek Supplement RGN Health Boost Amie Naturals Ember GNC HighT® Women Libido Booster Bell Lifestyle Products Erosyn Inno Drive For Her M Factor Goddess Moon Juice Sex Dust Blastone Labs Euphoria

Women just have a different response to sexual relations than most men do. That’s not to say that some women will do just fine anywhere and any way, but today we’re talking about the best libido boosters for women who need a little help. There’s no shame in needing a little boost to get you ready for maximum pleasure in the bedroom tonight.

Even without stress or other mood changing situations, women can have a decrease in desire and libido throughout their lifetime. This could occur later in age as their hormones change or could occur each month with the onset or offset of their menstrual cycle. Hormones play a huge role in whether not she gets in the mood.

What causes a woman to have dryness spells or decreases in libido?

There are many scientific reasons behind female’s decrease in sexual desire. There are many women on the planet that suffer from difficulties with sexual arousal or even satisfaction in the bedroom. The reasons are plenty; including the man not realizing how to please her, but also could be stress related or nerve related.

You see, having sex can trigger some nerves and anxiety especially when it’s the first time with someone new. It’s probably best to chat a little about what may cause an orgasm to be impossible for some out there.

According to some experts they feel that there is no set reason for why each women experiences sexuality differently. Some women may have hormone issues, health problems, weight issues, self-esteem issues, high levels of anxiety, or other stressful scenarios that simply make it difficult to get in the mood or even have an orgasm.

Of course, there are other simple factors such as age and psychology of the individual woman that could play a role in impacting her libido levels. One of the major symptoms of having a lower libido is vaginal dryness. This is one of the most serious issues for women in the menopause stage. That’s why we made sure to include options for this issue in our list of the best libido boosters for women in 2022.

It’s not just older females that experience issues with sexual desire and satisfaction. Women under 40 are starting to show problems in the bedroom with orgasms or even feeling up to doing it with their partner. We all can admit that life is rather stressful for many these days with the busy lifestyle we all live, but that doesn’t have to keep you held back from having a successful sexual relationship with someone you love!

What are Libido Boosters for Women?

Libido boosters for women are best described as pills, gummies, oils, and other products that were made specifically for women who have trouble with sexual desire, vaginal dryness, and other issues such as stress that cause a decrease in sexual desire.

These products can help relax you and increase your sexual desire aka your libido by providing you with natural ingredients that have been shown to support women’s sexual health. These products won’t interfere with your hormones, as most are made with natural products. You can intensify your erotic mood and desire to that special someone when you start using these 16 best libido boosters for women in 2022 regularly.

Most of the products featured here today are something that should use regularly. This means taken daily not during the time when you want to be in the mood. The natural supplements will work to help you increase sexual desire over time, so that your mind and body are consistently open to the idea of having sexual relations.

Factors to Consider Before Buying the Best Libido Boosters for Women

There were a few steps that we took before including the 16 best libido boosters for women in this article today. First we wanted to make sure that these were over the counter options for enhanced sexual desire, and second we wanted to make sure the prices were reasonable for nearly any budget.

Other factors to consider before buying the best libido boosters for women include:

Ingredients

Given that you are going to be using these to increase sexual desire, it’s best that you don’t have any harmful ingredients in your libido booster. We made sure to choose only the most natural options for you to enjoy.

While some of the products may have ingredients that you don’t like or can’t use, we do provide you with ample options to select from. Our top recommended brand is Elm & Rye’s Performance Enhancer. This is a dietary supplement that you take daily and you can learn more about their ingredients and best practices on their website linked below.

Effectiveness

Next up on our list of what factors to consider when buying the best libido boosters for women is the effectiveness. Be sure to review any clinical studies, customer reviews, and other pertinent details regarding these individual libido boosters.

We’ve tried to include products and brand options that stand by their commitment to creating effective women supplements. That’s why each of the 16 best libido boosters for women in 2022 are proven to be very effective.

Customer Reviews

While customer reviews aren’t always a telltale sign of the best libido boosters or any other product on the internet for that matter, we know they do play a small part in choosing which product you may try first. That’s why we recommend you peek at any customer reviews available online for each of the products featured below.

Most of the libido boosters we’re sharing today have above average or average reviews based on the use of said product to enhance sexual desire.

Price

Last, but certainly not least, we wanted to make sure the price of each libido booster for women was reasonable. You can surely find more expensive products online to use for increased sexual desire, but we wanted to stay in the middle to average price range so nearly everyone can afford these options.

The price ranges below will vary but once you learn whether or not the product is effective, safe for you, and has excellent customer reviews you’ll be confident in spending the money to invest in your positive sexual health.

Now that we got that out of the way, there’s a little more to discuss before diving deeper into the information regarding our top 16 choices for libido boosting.

Should you use a gel or oral supplement for a libido boost?

This choice is a personal choice and will depend on your needs for arousal. If you find that you’re suffering from vaginal dryness, then you might want a libido boosting gel. If you’re finding that stress, anxiety, or other issues are the culprit to your decreased desire for sexual encounters then you’ll want to invest in a libido booster supplement that’s a capsule or gummy taken daily.

The daily supplements that come in many forms such as gummies, capsules, or tablets are more discreet options to enjoy. You’ll be able to take these daily at the start of the day and end up with an increase desire to have sex without having to pause in the moment to use a gel or other last minute libido booster options.

So, to answer the question of whether you should get a gel or oral supplement to boost your libido is honestly up to you as the individual who will use this option. You’ll know best whether gel or supplement options make the most sense to increase your libido and enhance your sexual relationships.

Today we’re sharing these products that help boost libido for women so that you both can be in the mood no matter what. This physical and mental fatigue of hormonal changes and life changes doesn’t have to diminish your sex life; you can have a rocking bedroom very night when you start using the dietary supplements featured below.

We’ve got you covered with every possible option for these best libido boosters for women today!

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

This sexual performance enhancer is by far the best option out there to increase libido, stamina and overall sexual desire for women. We’ve included it as the best option out there for women and men to have better sexual relationships.

The need to carry around pills or a gel is no more when you opt to use our Elm & Rye Performance Enhancer to increase your libido. You take this supplement daily and within a few weeks you start to see and feel the results of increase desire and positive sexual health.

2. Vigorelle

Image courtesy Vigorelle

If you’re feeling down in regards to sexual health, then consider trying this product. Created by a pretty popular company, Leading Edge Health LTD., this product helps women get in the mood. You’ll find that you have an improved mood, enhanced sexual desire, and boosted senses when you use Vigorelle to get in the mood.

This cream is used as a daily body cream to help improve your sex life. This safe and natural way to boost libido is a popular option for women who prefer a cream over a capsule or gummy libido booster.

3. Provestra

Image courtesy Provestra

This is a product that has been used by women who are suffering from hormonal imbalance, or severe loss of sexual desire. This is typically a condition that occurs due to age and stress. Provestra comes in tablet form so you can take this libido booster discreetly with much confident for improved sexual health.

This arousal and libido booster for women is one of the better options for females who’ve experienced a decline in normal age appropriate sexual desire.

4. HerSolution Women Libido Boosting Supplements

Image courtesy HerSolution

This best libido booster for women helps increase blood flow to promote positive sexual health. HerSolution comes in tablet form so it’s quick and easy to take daily. They say regular use of this supplement will significantly help improve your sex life.

5. HerSolution Gel

Image courtesy HerSolution

Much like the tablet form above, this solution is perfect for women who want to use a gel to ease vaginal dryness. This gel will help increase lubrication for maximum pleasure in the bedroom.

6. Colorado Botanicals Gummies

Image courtesy Colorado Botanicals

Tasty & delectable CBD-infused vegan gummies will make your experience more pleasurable. Cannabis essential oil is a powerful antioxidant that neutralizes free radicals and inflammation. It's available in gummy form, which are said to be good for digestion. The CBD present in these gummies totals 10 milligrams per dose, and there are 30 doses per bottle. It's THC-free, so you won't get high from it.

7. FOCL Premium CBD Gummies

Image courtesy FOCL

Pop a gummy every few hours throughout the day to stay focused and calm, or have one or two before bed as an aid in unwinding.

For a quick and delectable dose of soothing CBD, try these delicious morsels. They're portable, discreet, and simple to consume. Take them with you when you're on the go for a fast and delightful hit of relaxing CBD.

Because cannabis is a plant, everyone's reaction to it varies. While the effects are typically apparent after 30-60 minutes of use, specific results may differ. CBD has to work its magic in your body over time, so continued, consistent usage is strongly advised.

8. Fenugreek Supplement

Image courtesy Amazon

Carlyle's history extends back four decades, with over 40 years of expertise in health and wellness. Their family is dedicated to providing high-quality goods that you can trust.

They're committed to providing high-quality supplements at the most reasonable costs and delighted to be able to offer excellent, honest nutritional supplements at the best value.

9. RGN Health Boost

Image courtesy RGN Health

This female libido booster will help bring back your sexual confidence and be less bored in the bedroom. This unique blend of natural ingredients includes aphrodisiacs to enhance, improve, and revive your sex drive.

10. Amie Naturals Ember

Image courtesy Amie Naturals

Amie's solution, which is made with a special combination of components that has been shown to help women with low sex drives, is one of the most popular. The substance is entirely safe and free of any fillers or additions.

11. GNC HighT® Women Libido Booster

Image courtesy GNC

Women are motivated by the desire to achieve in compromise. Work, family, fitness, and spiritual enlightenment all require time, effort, and a great deal of energy. The difficulty is finding the energy required to do more!

HighT® Women is scientifically formulated to provide more for women. The unique formula complements the gender's distinctive chemistry. Whether you want more energy, self-esteem, or sensual yearning, HighT® Women may assist you in keeping up with your routine.

12. Bell Lifestyle Products Erosyn

Image courtesy Bell Lifestyle

Bell Lifestyle Products’ Erosyn helps replenish your sexual reproductive system with natural ingredients while support the emotional side of sexual health. Many women use this during menopause to get the mood going again.

13. Inno Drive For Her

Image courtesy Inno Drive

It's full of active substances that make it a good choice for anybody who wants to decrease stress, enhance libido, and support hormone balance. KSM-66 is one of the main ingredients in Inno Drive: For Her, which helps to alleviate tension, increase sex drive, and maintain hormone equilibrium.

It improves circulation and lowers stress to help you stay in the mood while enhancing libido and sexual health in women.

14. M Factor Goddess

Image courtesy 1st Phorm

M-Factor Goddess® has all of the required micro-nutrients and essential amino acids to support our immune system. It includes a superfood antioxidant blend to help combat aging, a natural combination of green tea that maintains energy, and is designed particularly for women.

M-Factor Goddess is an excellent product, period. It's been called the start to a new era in women's health and includes only what you need and nothing more that would be useless or harmful. M-Factor Goddess works best since it has all of the most important components on one formula, including Omega 3s, Lactofibre, and Probiotics.

15. Moon Juice Sex Dust

Image courtesy Moon Juice

This libido booster for women is an energizing combination of adaptogens and herbs that promotes healthy hormonal balance, libido, and creative energy through stress reduction. This Sex Dust® contains Shatavari, Shilajit, Epimedium, Schisandra, Cacao, and Maca, all inspired by Traditional Chinese Medicine.

16. Blackstone Labs Euphoria

Image courtesy Blackstone Labs

Do you want to unwind after a long, stressful day at the workplace? The notion of having a drink or two is appealing, but you don't want the inevitable headache and lethargy that comes with drinking.

There must be some sort of edge-taking substance that isn't loaded with side effects, and Blackstone Labs has it in Euphoria.

Euphoria is a hangover-free relaxation supplement that can help you relax no matter how tightly wound you've been. Euphoria is great for a relaxing night at home or a fun evening out with your friends. It's also great for people who find it difficult to loosen up in social situations who are more introverted.