16 Best CBD Oils for Dogs with Seizures

There are many things that can cause seizures in dogs, from health problems to toxins. CBD oil has been shown to be effective in reducing seizures and related symptoms in some dogs, making it a viable treatment option for pet owners.

Here we will take a look at 16 of the best CBD oils for dogs with seizures, based on quality, potency, and price.

1. Penguin CBD Oil

2. Everest Full-Spectrum CBD Oil

3. Verma Farms Salmon CBD Oil

4. Cannanine™ Ultra-Premium Broad Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil

5. EVN CBD Tincture

6. Honest Paws CBD

7. Holistapet CBD

8. cbdMD Paw CBD

9. Innovet CBD Oil

10. NuLeaf Naturals Pet CBD

11. Green Roads Pet CBD Oil

12. Charlotte’s Web Hemp Extract

13. Joy Organics

14. PureKana Pure Pets CBD

15. Medterra Pets CBD Tincture

16. Cornbread Hemp CBD Oil for Pets

What are seizures, and why are they so bad?

Seizure is the term for a sudden change in behavior due to abnormal electrical activity in the brain. Seizures can present themselves as twitching, trembling, drooling, confusion, loss of balance or consciousness, convulsions, involuntary urination or defecation, and even a complete loss of consciousness.

While some seizures might be no big deal, others can last for minutes and lead to a loss of coordination or other problems for hours after the seizure is over. Seizures should be taken seriously, as they may indicate serious health problems such as epilepsy, brain tumors, liver disease, organ failure, or rabies.

Why do dogs seize?

Ten million dogs in the US alone suffer from seizures, with various causes resulting in different severities. Dogs may seize because of poisoning from food, diseases like distemper, old age, liver disease, kidney failure, injury to the brain or spine, brain tumors, a stroke, or a hereditary condition such as epilepsy.

How will I know if my dog is having a seizure?

If your dog is having a seizure you might notice some of the following: rapid body movements, head or eye twitching, foaming at the mouth, whimpering, whining or growling, loss of consciousness, or responsiveness to stimuli such as pain.

Seizures can last anywhere from a few seconds up to several minutes and may cause your dog to urinate or defecate involuntarily.

What should I do if my dog has a seizure?

If you notice that your dog is having a seizure, try to determine how long it lasts and take note of the time and any changes to your dog's behavior after the seizure is over. If it seems like your dog does not regain consciousness within a few minutes, take them to the nearest emergency veterinarian as soon as possible.

If you can do so safely, try to keep other animals and people away from your seizing dog and stay with them until the seizure ends. Do not place any objects or your hands in their mouth, as they may snap at you by accident. If your dog appears to be choking, perform the Heimlich maneuver.

You should keep a close eye on your dog for the next 24 hours after a seizure occurs, as dogs are more likely to have another seizure within a day or two of the first one. While many dogs will recover from seizures on their own, some may have severe consequences and need medical attention or immediate treatment.

Dogs with epilepsy often experience more seizures than dogs who suffer from other conditions, so it is important to watch your dog for any changes in behavior that could indicate a seizure.

How can CBD help my dog's seizures?

CBD may be able to help with your dog's seizures in several ways. The first is by reducing the number of seizures your dog experiences if they have epilepsy or another condition that leads to repeated seizures.

Secondly, CBD may be able to reduce the severity or length of these seizures. The reason for this is that CBD may be able to regulate harmful electrical activity in a dog's brain that leads to seizures and reduce the amount of stress or injury caused by uncontrolled neurochemical exchanges.

Finally, CBD may have a positive effect on your dog's mood during and after a seizure by regulating neurotransmitter levels in the brain. Not all CBD is created equally, so make sure you purchase a high-quality CBD extract to ensure its safety and effectiveness. And, of course, talk to your veterinarian to make sure CBD is right for your dog.

Will CBD oil treat seizures in dogs?

As with any sort of treatment, CBD oil will help some dogs more than others. However, it is important to note that CBD oil is not a cure for seizures, but rather a supplement that can be used in conjunction with other medications and treatments.

Many pet owners report good results using CBD oils alongside anticonvulsant medications.

What are some other medications a dog with seizures may have to take?

Some other medications a dog with seizures may have to take include:

· Phenobarbital: A barbiturate that is used to control seizures in dogs.

· Potassium bromide: Also used to control seizures, potassium bromide can be used in combination with phenobarbital or on its own.

· Zonisamide: Another anticonvulsant that is sometimes prescribed to dogs with seizures.

· Benzodiazepines: Benzodiazepines such as diazepam and midazolam can be used to relieve anxiety during a seizure.

· Antidepressants: Amitriptyline is one type of antidepressant that may be prescribed to dogs who suffer from seizures because it has the ability to lessen the frequency and severity of seizures in some cases.

What are the different types of CBD Oil for Dogs?

CBD oils are generally either tinctures, which are drops placed under the tongue, or topical ointments that can be applied directly to areas of pain. Most CBD oil for dogs comes in a tincture form that can be added to food or given directly to your pet by mouth.

How long does CBD Oil take to work for seizures in dogs?

CBD oil can take anywhere from a few minutes to a few days to be effective. It is best to give the CBD oil for at least two weeks before giving up on it if you are not seeing results. Like any supplement, your dog may respond better or worse than other dogs, so adjusting dosage accordingly may help speed up the process of seeing whether CBD oil is effective.

How Should you dose CBD Oil for Dogs?

Since every dog is different, start with a low dose of CBD oil and then slowly increase until your pet responds positively. The standard dosage for dogs is between 10 mg-30 mg per pound of body weight, given twice daily. However, this may be adjusted depending on the severity of your dog's seizures.

What are the best CBD oils for dogs with seizures?

We've compiled a list of the best CBD oils for dogs with seizures to help you make an educated choice of which CBD oil to start with:

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

Your pup will feel the love with this CBD oil. Made from non-GMO hemp, it’s grown right in Oregon, USA. Every batch goes through rigorous testing for quality assurance so you can be sure that your dog will feel better from their seizure symptoms after taking this product.

Image courtesy Everest

We all know how much our dogs love to play. But in the case of those suffering from seizures, they can't always get up and down without assistance- which is why we've included Everest's potent CBD oils that provide similar benefits as cannabis but without any psychoactive effects.

Image courtesy Verma Farms

Verma Farms offers a variety of products that promote health and wellness. From pet tinctures to skin serums, they have something for every animal lover.

The company is well-known among many people in this industry so if you're looking into getting your hands on some high-quality treats then Verma Farms will be sure not disappoint with its unbeatable prices.

4. Cannanine™ Ultra-Premium Broad Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil

Image courtesy Cannanine

This hemp oil with CBD for dogs and cats is a full-spectrum extract that offers unparalleled botanical support for your dog's health and wellness, with no THC. Cannanines pet tinctures can ease many common problems including allergies and mobility issues.

5. EVN CBD Tincture

Image courtesy EVN

EVN's natural tinctures are perfect because they don't contain any THC. What does this mean? It means your furry friend will never feel sick or high; just calm headedness with no side effects whatsoever. And if their diet isn’t enough already, then try out one the vegan dog treats made by EVN, too.

6. Honest Paws CBD

Image courtesy Honest Paws

The best way to find the right CBD oil for your dog is by contacting Honest Paws. The company offers a high-quality tincture that promotes calmness and comes with 30 days of satisfaction guaranteed or you get all of your money back.

7. Holistapet CBD

Image courtesy Holistapet

Holistapet's CBD Tincture is the perfect solution for pets with seizures. It lacks THC, so there are no psychoactive or hallucinogenic effects. The product comes in different strengths depending on your pet’s weight: 150 mg version designed to serve animals under 20 pounds; 300 mg for dogs weighing between 20 and 60 lbs., 600 mg intended primarily towards larger breeds (those over 160 lbs).

8. cbdMD Paw CBD

Image courtesy cbdMD

Give your dog a happy and healthy life with the help of CBD oil from cbdMD. The high-quality ingredients in these pet tinctures will ease their seizure symptoms while providing optimal relief for any type or size animal.

9. Innovet CBD Oil

Image courtesy Innovet

Innovet has created a CBD tincture for dogs that not only provides joint relief and internal balance but also helps dogs who have seizures feel more relaxed. The unique formulated full spectrum golden hemp oil is sourced from organically grown plants to ensure quality standards are met in addition with third party lab results confirming its safety.

10. NuLeaf Naturals Pet CBD

Image courtesy NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals’ full spectrum CBD oil for pets is made with high-quality ingredients that will help your furry friend feel his or her best. Whole plant extract offers the cannabinoids and terpenes found in both human medication as well as animal wellness, making it beneficial to everyone.

11. Green Roads Pet CBD Oil

Image courtesy Green Roads

With a wide selection of ready-to-drink pet CBD tinctures, Green Roads is the perfect solution for your furry friend's needs. All ingredients are sourced without any harmful chemicals or pesticides so you can rest assured that they're safe too. These delicious tasting treats also help strengthen digestion by combining an MCT oil base with cannabidiol (CBD).

12. Charlotte’s Web Hemp Extract

Image courtesy Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte's Web has formulated a high-quality tincture that is designed just for dogs. This CBD contains whole plant hemp extract, which includes the full spectrum of cannabinoids from US grown plants without any flavor added.

13. Joy Organics

Image courtesy Joy Organics

With the release of their premium USDA organic CBD pet tincture, Joy Organics has created a product for dogs and cats that will help support your pup's health with powerful terpenes & cannabinoids. The broad-spectrum extract contains everything you need to calm down or energize any furry friend in need.

14. PureKana Pure Pets CBD

Image courtesy PureKana

Your pup can’t resist this bacon-flavored CBD oil. PureKana’s pet drops are also made with full-spectrum hemp seeds. Not only does it have an excellent flavor but this oil provides 500 mg worth for each bottle you buy so Fido can feel better than ever before.

15. Medterra Pets CBD Tincture

Image courtesy Medterra

Your furry friend will feel satisfied and happy with Medterra's CBD pet tinctures. These organic, all-natural flavors are perfect for them.

16. Cornbread Hemp CBD Oil for Pets

Image courtesy Cornbread Hemp

Your furry friend is going to love this delicious, organic CBD oil from Cornbread Hemp. It comes in the form of a vegan corn dog flavoring.

What are the other benefits of CBD Oil for Dogs?

CBD has many potential benefits when it comes to dogs, including pain relief, reduced anxiety, better moods after surgery or illness, and even increased energy. CBD oil is also known to help with certain types of issues such as skin allergies, arthritis, and other chronic pains.

How does CBD oil make a dog feel?

CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning it does not get your dog "high." You will still be able to tell if your dog has received treatment by the reduction in symptoms such as seizures, pain, or anxiety. CBD oil is a safe and effective treatment for many canine conditions, and can also help to improve your dog's quality of life.

Are there any side effects of CBD oils for dogs with seizures?

CBD oil is non-toxic and side effects are rare. There have not yet been any reported cases of toxicity or death resulting from CBD oil usage for dogs, even in large doses. While some dogs may experience mild fatigue or dry mouth, these effects are temporary and should not be cause for alarm.

Do vets recommend CBD oil for dogs?

A wide range of veterinarians and veterinary specialists now recommend CBD oil for dogs, as the benefits far outweigh the risks. Veterinarians are able to prescribe either tinctures or topical oils and discuss dosage with pet owners, but they cannot legally provide their clients with recommendations on how much to use for their individual dogs without doing extra research first.

Can you give too much CBD to a dog?

Since CBD oil for dogs is non-toxic, there is no risk of giving an unsafe amount. The biggest risk when it comes to overdosing on CBD oil in dogs comes down to the other ingredients in the oil blend. If your dog has an adverse reaction to certain supplements or medications, it is possible that they may react negatively with CBD oil too.

Do you need a medical marijuana card to buy CBD Oil for dogs?

No, there is no requirement for a medical marijuana card in order to purchase and use CBD oil for your dog. CBD oil is legal in all 50 states and has been found not to have any psychoactive effects when taken at the recommended dosage levels. There is no chance of your dog becoming high from CBD oil, and it is perfectly safe to use.

What do I need to know before giving CBD to my Dog?

CBD oil can be used to treat a variety of conditions in dogs, but it may not work for every dog. You will need to do some research first before you start administering CBD treatment on your own.

Again, you should always consult with a veterinarian before giving your dog CBD oil for seizures. Some dogs may experience adverse reactions to CBD oil if they are taking other medications or supplements.

It is important to do your research before starting CBD treatment and to start with a low dose to see how your dog reacts. Some dogs may not respond to CBD oil immediately and will require a dosage increase before they experience relief.

Be knowledgeable about the benefits of CBD oil for dogs and how it affects them so that you can track your dog's progress during treatment. Stay up-to-date on research and information from reputable organizations and sources.

Can CBD oil make seizures worse?

CBD oil does not appear to make seizures any worse, and can even reduce the frequency of seizures in certain dogs. However, if your dog is taking another medication for seizures, such as phenobarbital, you should consult with a veterinarian before adding CBD oil to their treatment regimen.

Never give your dog two medications that contain the same ingredient at the same time, as this can lead to overdose symptoms such as excessive drowsiness or sedation.

How long does CBD Oil last in a dog's system?

There is no exact timeframe for how long CBD will remain active in your dog's system after they ingest it. It depends on the dosage that was given, as well as your dog's weight and metabolism. A ballpark estimate can be obtained by multiplying your dog's dosage by 6-12 hours.

Is Hemp Oil & CBD oil the same?

Although CBD oil and hemp oil both come from the same plant, they are very different. Hemp oil is made by cold-pressing hemp seeds and extracting the oil with low heat. CBD oil uses a special extraction process that involves more advanced methods of filtering and heating to produce higher purity oils.

Can you give a dog CBD every day?

Since CBD oil is non-toxic, you can safely give your dog CBD every day. However, you will want to make sure that the CBD oil is made using organic hemp plants, as this will ensure that there are no harmful chemicals or pesticides in the tincture. Never use essential oils on pets unless prescribed by a veterinarian first.