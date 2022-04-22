15 Best Vitamin D3 Supplements

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

If you are looking for the best vitamin D3 supplements on the market, look no further! In this blog post, we will discuss 15 different products that are sure to help you meet your daily needs. Vitamin D3 is essential for maintaining optimal health, and many people don't get enough of it from the sun or their diet.

That's why supplements can be so beneficial. We will provide a brief overview of each product, as well as pricing and customer reviews. So without further ado, let's get started.

What are Vitamin D3 Supplements?

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that is found naturally in a few foods, added to others, and generated as a dietary supplement. Vitamin D is also created endogenously when the skin is exposed to sunshine and activates vitamin D formation.

Vitamin D obtained from sun exposure, food, and supplements is biologically inert and must undergo two hydroxylations in the body for activation. The first occurs in the liver and converts vitamin D to 25-hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH)D], also known as calcidiol.

The second occurs primarily in the kidney and forms the active hormone calcitriol [active vitamin D, also known as I-hydroxyvitamin D or simply calcitriol]. Calcitriol circulates as a hormone and regulates calcium absorption from the gut, calcium reabsorption by the kidneys, and bone calcium flux.

Why are Vitamin D3 Supplements Important?

There are a few reasons why you might need to take vitamin D3 supplements. For starters, vitamin D helps your body absorb calcium and phosphorus from the food you eat.

Vitamin D also plays an important role in maintaining healthy bones and teeth. It does this by helping your body absorb calcium and phosphorus from the food you eat.

Finally, vitamin D is important for your overall health. It helps to regulate the immune system and keep your cells healthy.

Are all vitamin D3 supplements the same?

No, all vitamin D supplements are not the same. The quality of a supplement depends on many factors, including the source of the vitamin D, how it's made, and whether it's been tested for purity and potency.

How do I choose the best vitamin D3 supplements?

When choosing a vitamin D supplement, it is important to consider a few different factors:

Potency

The amount of vitamin D in a supplement is important. Be sure to check the label to see how much vitamin D is in each serving.

Price

Vitamin D supplements can vary in price. Compare prices to find the best deal.

Customer Reviews

Checking customer reviews is a great way to get an idea of a product's quality. Be sure to read reviews before purchasing a supplement.

Brand Reputation

It is also important to consider a brand's reputation when choosing a supplement. Look for brands that have a good reputation and offer high-quality products.

How Much Vitamin D Do I Need?

The amount of vitamin D you need depends on a few factors, including your age, skin tone, and how much sun exposure you get.

Most people should be able to get the vitamin D they need by spending time in the sun and eating foods that contain vitamin D, such as fatty fish, eggs, and fortified milk. However, some people may need to take supplements to get enough vitamin D.

If you're over the age of 50, you may need more vitamin D than younger people. This is because your body isn't able to absorb vitamin D as well as it used to.

If you have a dark skin tone, you may also need more vitamin D. This is because melanin, the pigment that gives skin its color, reduces the skin's ability to produce vitamin D when exposed to sunlight.

Finally, if you don't get much sun exposure, you may need to take supplements to get enough vitamin D. This is because your body needs ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun to produce vitamin D.

Now that we've answered some of the most common questions about vitamin D, let's take a look at some of the best vitamin D supplements on the market.

Our favorite vitamin D-boosting supplement is Elm & Rye D3. Elm & Rye D3 supplements are taken orally via capsules or gummies and can be readily incorporated into your daily routine. One capsule per day with food or as directed by your doctor is the suggested dosage for Elm & Rye D3.

If you want to try Elm & Rye D3, you may purchase it from their website and save 20% off the regular price by selecting auto-delivery. Their auto-delivery option has a weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly option. Plus, you can skip a month if needed.

2. MegaFood Vitamin D3 1000 IU Tablet

The Biotics Research Vitamin D3 Softgel 2000 IU delivers 1,000 IU of D3, which is non-GMO verified, gluten-free, soy-free, and pesticide-free. Brown rice, broccoli, and carrot are all excellent sources of nutrients.

3. Carlson Vitamin D3 2000 IU Supplement

They're made in a FDA-approved facility with sunflower oil to aid absorption, and they're one of Amazon's most highly rated brands.

Vitamin D3 is essential for heart and muscle health. Vitamin D2,000 IU (50 mcg) softgels aid our immune system by improving immunity and establishing a healthy immune equilibrium.

4. Naturelo Vitamin D 2500 IU Supplement

In most situations, vitamin D3 is extracted from sheep's wool. This Vegan Vitamin D3 is made using a natural source of vitamin D3 discovered in wild-grown lichen that contains no animal byproducts of any kind.

This plant-based supplement is gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, and non-GMO. It does not include soy, dairy, yeast, or eggs and is free of peanuts, caffeine, preservatives, or colors.

5. Olly Hello Happy Gummy Supplement

Sweet worm-shaped gummies with appealing colors that taste like candy are made of all-natural components including carrot and blackcurrant juice, and they include 2,000 IU of D3. They also contain saffron extract, a serotonin booster meant to give you a "feed-good" boost.

6. Ritual Essential for Women Multivitamin

Essential for Women’s proprietary beadlet-oil formulation mixes oily and dry elements in a single pill. Consume critical components in just two tablets each day.

Delayed-release capsules are intended to disintegrate later in the small intestine, which is a wonderful location for absorbing nutrients, but they may be less user-friendly than other CBD products due to their taste.

7. Dayli Sunshine Blend

This wonderful combination of Sunshine allows you to enjoy Dayli at home or on the road. This revitalizing combination, which includes lion's mane, turmeric, and Vitamin D, will stimulate your thoughts, mood, and immunity. It's a fantastic method to liven up your day.

8. Ddrops Vitamin D3 1000 IU Drops

Vitamin D is produced in the skin when exposed to summer sunshine (UVB), and it may be found in certain foods. Vitamin D is important for optimal bone and muscular function.

A 25-Hydroxyvitamin D blood test might be used to discover vitamin D. According to the Institute of Medicine, a level above 20 ng/ml is ideal.

Vitamin D supplementation may be required to raise 25-hydroxyvitamin D to adequate levels.

9. Nature Made Vitamin D3 1000 IU Chewable Tablets

Nature Made's Natural Vitamin D3 chewable tablets are a simple and efficient way to aid muscular, bone, dental, and immune health. While sunlight is a great source of vitamin D, many individuals do not produce enough of this vital mineral from the sun.

Vitamin D3, like Vitamin D2, is a kind of vitamin that may be obtained from food. Although both forms are found in food (as Vitamin D2 and Vitamin D3), Vitamin D3 is more effective at boosting and maintaining adequate levels of Vitamin D in the body.

Vitamin D insufficiency is a typical symptom of vitamin D deficiency. In fact, 95 percent of the population in the United States does not get enough Vitamin D from food alone, requiring supplementation even more so.

10. Good Raz Liquid Vitamin D3 Drops

Water-soluble vitamins, on the other hand, have been shown to be absorbed more quickly than oil-based liquids and pills. The Vitamin D3 Drops from The Good Rāz 1,000 IU per droplet is a large dose of Vitamin D.

You'll never have to take pills or drink slimy liquids again! Simply add two drops of this taste-free vitamin D3 to your favorite beverage or meal, and you've got instant access to your daily dose of vitamin D3. Coffee, juice, breakfast cereals, oatmeal, and other foods are all good options.

11. New Chapter Fermented Vitamin D3 Tablets

Since its founding in 1982, New Chapter has offered only high-quality items, every component, and every product, every time. You may rest assured that their components satisfy the stringent safety and purity standards established by the FDA (Food & Drug Administration), Health Canada, and California Prop 65.

Vitamin D3 is a nutrient that humans need in order to be healthy. Vitamin D3 helps with everything from bone and tooth strength to immune function and heart health. Fermented vitamin D3 is more readily absorbed than no-fermented vitamin D3.

12. Pure Encapsulations D3

Vitamin D aids in the absorption of calcium and phosphorous from the intestines, which may assist to minimize urinary calcium loss, which is important for ensuring healthy bone composition.

Vitamin D was found to benefit the health of different tissues, according to a research study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. It may also boost cellular growth and function by promoting optimal blood vessel functioning, immune cell activity, and cell metabolism. Vitamin D's capacity to promote healthy cellular function and support colon health has been hypothesized.

Vitamin D's connection to immunity has been well-known for some time; vitamin D receptors are present on a variety of immune cells, including lymphocytes and macrophages, which help to promote optimal immune cell activation. Vitamin D also improves the function of the heart in certain individuals.

13. NOW Foods D3 10,000 IU

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that the body needs in order to function. It's found in fatty fish and egg yolks, but we don't make it ourselves, so we must get it from food or sunlight. However, food does not contain enough of it.

As more people avoid the sun, vitamin D supplementation becomes increasingly important.

14. HUM Nutrition Here Comes the Sun

With this high-potency vitamin D3 supplement from HUM Nutrition, you may feel better and support your immune system. This potent vitamin D3 supplement might help you be happier throughout the year.

15. Nordic Naturals Zero Sugar Vitamin D3 Gummies

This vitamin D3 supplement is exactly what you need in a delicious gummy that contains no sugar. Everything we make is non-GMO and has been verified by a third party, exceeding the most demanding global purity and freshness standards.

Did you know that vitamin D is sometimes called the “sunshine vitamin”?

Vitamin D is obtained through sunlight, which is why we can make it in our bodies. Vitamin D is a crucial vitamin for maintaining good health. It aids in the absorption of calcium, which is required for strong bones and teeth. Vitamin D also aids in the proper functioning of the immune system.

Vitamin D is obtained from the skin, or by calculating your vitamin D level and taking supplements if necessary. While we can get some vitamin D from sunlight, it is difficult to do so in sufficient quantities. This is why many individuals take vitamin D supplements.

Why do I need Vitamin D3?

Vitamin D is a vital nutrient that aids in the absorption of calcium and phosphorus. It also aids in the maintenance of strong bone and tooth structure. Vitamin D deficiency can cause bone disorders such as osteoporosis or rickets.

Many individuals don't get enough vitamin D due to a lack of sunlight exposure. When the skin is exposed to sunshine, the body creates vitamin D.

You may also obtain vitamin D from a variety of sources. Continue reading to discover which vitamin D3 supplements are the best.

What are the benefits of taking a Vitamin D supplement?

Vitamin D supplements are beneficial for a variety of reasons, including the following:

They can help prevent vitamin D deficiency.

They can improve bone health.

They can boost the immune system.

They can reduce the risk of some chronic diseases.

How much Vitamin D should I take?

Vitamin D requirements vary depending on a variety of factors, including age, skin color, and amount of sun exposure.

The recommended daily intake for vitamin D is 600-800 IU. Some people, on the other hand, may require more or less than this quantity.

What are the side effects of taking too much Vitamin D3 supplements?

Excess vitamin D can cause a buildup of calcium in the blood, which harms the bones and causes kidney issues.

Before using any vitamin D supplements, you should check with your doctor. This is so they can keep track of your vitamin D levels and make sure you're not ingesting too much if necessary.

Can I take 5000 IU of vitamin D3 every day?

Yes, you can take up to 5000 IU of vitamin D per day. However, it is best to speak with your healthcare provider before starting any supplement regimen. Vitamin D toxicity is rare, but it can occur if you take too much vitamin D.

Symptoms of vitamin D toxicity include nausea, vomiting, poor appetite, constipation, weakness, and weight loss. If you experience any of these symptoms, stop taking vitamin D and speak with your healthcare provider.

The symptoms of vitamin D toxicity can occur after taking large doses for a long period of time. If you experience any of the symptoms listed above, stop taking vitamin D and speak with your healthcare provider.

Is it better to take vitamin D every day or once a week?

Taking vitamin D3 supplements is best done daily, however, you can take it once a week. Speak with your healthcare provider before starting any supplement regimen.

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that is stored in the liver and fatty tissues. It is best to take vitamin D with a meal that contains fat to help increase absorption.

You can find vitamin D in a variety of foods, including fatty fish, egg yolks, and fortified milk. You can also get vitamin D from exposure to sunlight. However, it is difficult to get enough vitamin D from diet and sun exposure alone. This is why many people take vitamin D supplements.

What is a fat-soluble vitamin?

A fat-soluble vitamin is a type of vitamin that is stored in the liver and fatty tissues. Fat-soluble vitamins are not easily excreted from the body and can build up to toxic levels if taken in large doses. Other fat-soluble vitamins include vitamins A, E, and K.

Is prescription vitamin D3 the same as over the counter?

There is a difference between prescription and over-the-counter vitamin D. The prescription variety is only available as D2, or ergocalciferol. Many experts feel that ergocalciferol and cholecalciferol are equivalent in strength, although ergocalciferol is metabolized faster in the body.

The main difference is that prescription vitamin D is given in much higher doses- typically 50,000IU per week for eight weeks. After that, the maintenance dose is usually about 5000IU per week.

Over the counter vitamin D supplements are available in both D2 and D3 form. The most common type is cholecalciferol, or vitamin D3. The recommended dose is usually between 400 and 1000IU per day.

So, while there is a difference between the two forms of vitamin D, they are both effective in raising levels of this important nutrient in the body.

When should I take vitamin D morning or night?

There is some debate as to whether it's better to take vitamin D in the morning or at night. Some experts recommend taking it in the morning, as this is when you're most likely to be exposed to sunlight, which helps your body produce vitamin D.

Others recommend taking it at night, as this is when your body is able to absorb it more effectively. Ultimately, it's up to you to decide what works best for you.

If you're taking a supplement, it's important to make sure you're taking the right dosage. The recommended daily dose of vitamin D is 600 IU (international units) for adults, and 800 IU for seniors.

You can get your vitamin D levels checked by a blood test, and then work with your doctor to determine the right dosage for you.

There are many different brands and formulations of vitamin D supplements on the market, so it's important to do your research to find one that's right for you. Some things to look for include whether the supplement is vegan, non-GMO, and free of artificial additives.

Final Thoughts

As you can see vitamin D3 is an excellent option to get your vitamin D levels back to normal, no matter what your current levels are.

There are many different ways to supplement with the best vitamin D3 supplements, but we believe that these 15 best vitamin D supplements are the most effective at raising and maintaining healthy vitamin D levels in your body.

If you have any questions about vitamin D or supplementation, please do discuss the options with your doctor. Your doctor will know best how much vitamin D3 you need and how often after they've completed a test.