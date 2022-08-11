Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

If you're looking to jumpstart your weight loss journey in 2022, you may be wondering if probiotics can help. The answer is yes! Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that live in your gut and support digestive health. They've also been shown to promote weight loss.

In this article, we'll discuss the 15 best probiotics for weight loss in 2022. We'll also provide tips on how to choose the right probiotic for you and how to use it for optimal results. Let's get started.

15 Best Probiotics for Weight Loss

What are probiotics?

Probiotics are live microorganisms that are believed to have health benefits when consumed. They can be found in yogurt and other fermented foods, as well as dietary supplements. There is some evidence to suggest that probiotics may help with weight loss. However, more research is needed to confirm these effects.

How do you take probiotics for weight loss?

There are many different ways to take probiotics. You can find them in supplement form, or you can get them from fermented foods. Some people also choose to take probiotic supplements specifically for weight loss.

How do you know if a probiotic is right for you?

Not all probiotics are created equal. Different strains of probiotics offer different benefits. When choosing a probiotic supplement, it is important to select one that contains live and active cultures. You may also want to choose a specific strain of probiotic based on your desired benefit.

What are the side effects of taking probiotics?

Probiotics are generally considered safe for most people. However, some people may experience side effects, such as gas or bloating. If you experience any negative side effects after taking a probiotic supplement, stop taking the supplement and speak to your doctor.

Are there any risks associated with taking probiotics for weight loss?

There are some risks associated with taking probiotics. If you have a weakened immune system, you may be at risk for infection. It is also important to speak to your doctor before taking probiotics, as they may interact with certain medications.

Overall, probiotics are generally considered safe for most people. If you are considering taking them for weight loss, it is important to speak to your doctor first and choose a high-quality supplement.

How do probiotics help with weight loss?

There are several ways in which probiotics can help with weight loss. First, they can help to increase the number of calories you burn. Probiotics have been shown to boost metabolism and promote thermogenesis (the production of heat in the body).

This means that your body will burn more calories when you take probiotics. Additionally, probiotics can help to suppress appetite. They do this by increasing levels of satiety hormones like leptin. Leptin is a hormone that tells your brain when you're full.

When you have higher levels of leptin, you'll feel fuller for longer and be less likely to overeat. Finally, probiotics can help to reduce inflammation in the body. Obesity is associated with low-grade inflammation, and reducing inflammation can lead to weight loss.

How to choose the best probiotic for weight loss

When choosing a probiotic supplement, it's important to look for one that contains live and active cultures. You should also look for a supplement that contains multiple strains of bacteria. This ensures that you're getting a broad range of benefits. Finally, make sure to choose a probiotic that's specifically designed for weight loss.

There are many products on the market that claim to be probiotics, but they don't all contain the right strains or concentrations to be effective.

How to use probiotics for weight loss

To get the most out of your probiotic supplement, it's important to take it regularly. Probiotics are living organisms, and they need time to establish themselves in your gut.

For this reason, it's best to take them daily for at least eight weeks. After that, you can reduce your dosage to a maintenance dose of one or two capsules per day.

When first starting out, it's also important to give your body time to adjust to the probiotics. Start with a lower dosage and increase it gradually over the course of a few weeks. This will help to minimize any side effects like gas or bloating.

Probiotics are a safe and effective way to jumpstart your weight loss journey. By choosing the right probiotic supplement and taking it regularly, you can experience all the benefits that probiotics have to offer.

What else should I add to my diet to lose weight with probiotics?

In addition to taking a probiotic supplement, there are other things you can do to support your weight loss efforts. First, make sure to eat a healthy diet. Probiotics can help to improve gut health, but they won't do much if you're eating junk food.

Instead, focus on eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. These foods are packed with nutrients that support gut health and weight loss. You should also make sure to exercise regularly. Exercise is one of the best ways to boost metabolism and burn calories. It's also great for reducing inflammation and improving gut health.

Finally, try to reduce stress in your life. Stress can have a negative impact on gut health and lead to weight gain. By taking probiotics, you can help to offset the effects of stress and support your weight loss goals.

If you're looking to lose weight, adding probiotics to your diet is a great place to start. With so many benefits, there's no reason not to give them a try.

How long before my probiotic helps me lose weight?

Most people start to see results within two to four weeks of taking a probiotic supplement. However, it can take up to eight weeks for the probiotics to fully colonize your gut. If you don't see any results after eight weeks, you may need to try a different probiotic supplement or increase your dosage. Probiotics are a safe and effective way to jumpstart your weight loss journey. With the right probiotic supplement, you can experience all the benefits that probiotics have to offer.

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Probiotics are live microorganisms that may benefit our bodies in a variety of ways, including immunity, allergy relief, digestive health, and so on. Elm & Rye's probiotic was developed by a cutting-edge research team as a daily tablet.

The Daily Probiotic is meant to assist with digestion. Take one capsule each day, according to the label instructions. If you are pregnant, nursing, have a medical condition, or are taking any medications before taking this product, talk to your doctor.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

CBD oil is one of the most popular supplements on the market right now, and for good reason. CBD oil has been shown to help with a wide variety of issues, including anxiety, pain, inflammation, and more.

Penguin's CBD oil is made from premium-grade, organic ingredients and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. You can take it sublingually (under the tongue) or add it to your favorite food or beverage.

CBD oil is safe for most people, but there are a few things to keep in mind before taking it. If you are pregnant, nursing, have a medical condition or are taking any medications please consult your doctor before taking this product.

Image courtesy Everest

Everest's CBD Gummies are a delicious way to get your daily dose of CBD. Made with full spectrum CBD oil, these gummies are potent and pack a punch. Each gummy contains 25 mg of CBD, so you can customize your dosage as needed.

CBD gummies are a great option for those who don't like the taste of CBD oil, or for those who want an easy way to take their CBD on the go. They're also a good choice for those who are new to taking CBD, as they're easy to take and have a predictable dosage.

4. Ora Organic

Image courtesy Ora Organic

Ora's Probiotic is a high-quality, vegan probiotic supplement that contains 12 different strains of live bacteria. Probiotics are live microorganisms that may benefit our bodies in a variety of ways, including immunity, allergy relief, digestive health, and so on.

Ora's Probiotic is third-party lab tested for potency and safety. You can take it daily, either with or without food. If you are pregnant, nursing, have a medical condition or are taking any medications please consult your doctor before taking this product.

5. Garden of Life

Image courtesy Garden of Life

Garden of Life's Dr. Formulated Probiotic is a high-quality probiotic supplement that contains 30 different strains of live bacteria. Probiotics are live microorganisms that may benefit our bodies in a variety of ways, including immunity, allergy relief, digestive health, and so on.

Garden of Life's Probiotic is third-party lab tested for potency and safety. You can take it daily, either with or without food. If you are pregnant, nursing, have a medical condition or are taking any medications please consult your doctor before taking this product.

6. Rephresh

Image courtesy Rephresh

Rephresh's Probiotic supplement contains 12 different strains of live bacteria. Probiotics are live microorganisms that may benefit our bodies in a variety of ways, including immunity, allergy relief, digestive health, and so on.

Rephresh's Probiotic is third-party lab tested for potency and safety. You can take it daily, either with or without food. If you are pregnant, nursing, have a medical condition or are taking any medications please consult your doctor before taking this product.

7. GNC

Image courtesy GNC

GNC's Probiotic supplement contains 50 different strains of live bacteria. Probiotics are live microorganisms that may benefit our bodies in a variety of ways, including immunity, allergy relief, digestive health, and so on.

GNC's Probiotic is third-party lab tested for potency and safety. You can take it daily, either with or without food. If you are pregnant, nursing, have a medical condition or are taking any medications please consult your doctor before taking this product.

8. Klaire Labs

Image courtesy Klaire Labs

Klaire Labs' Probiotic supplement contains 24 different strains of live bacteria. Probiotics are live microorganisms that may benefit our bodies in a variety of ways, including immunity, allergy relief, digestive health, and so on.

Klaire Labs' Probiotic is third-party lab tested for potency and safety. You can take it daily, either with or without food. If you are pregnant, nursing, have a medical condition or are taking any medications please consult your doctor before taking this product.

9. Stonehenge

Image courtesy Stonehenge Health

Stonehenge Health's Probiotic supplement contains 60 different strains of live bacteria. Probiotics are live microorganisms that may benefit our bodies in a variety of ways, including immunity, allergy relief, digestive health, and so on.

Stonehenge Health's Probiotic is third-party lab tested for potency and safety. You can take it daily, either with or without food. If you are pregnant, nursing, have a medical condition or are taking any medications please consult your doctor before taking this product.

10. emuaid

Image courtesy Emuaid

emuaid's Probiotic supplement contains 14 different strains of live bacteria. Probiotics are live microorganisms that may benefit our bodies in a variety of ways, including immunity, allergy relief, digestive health, and so on.

emuaidMAX's Probiotic is third-party lab tested for potency and safety. You can take it daily, either with or without food. If you are pregnant, nursing, have a medical condition or are taking any medications please consult your doctor before taking this product.

11. 1MD Probiotics

Image courtesy 1MD

Probiotics are live microorganisms that may benefit our bodies in a variety of ways, including immunity, allergy relief, digestive health, and so on.

There are many different probiotic supplements on the market, each containing different strains of bacteria. When choosing a probiotic supplement, it is important to choose one that is third-party lab tested for potency and safety.

12. BioTrust

Image courtesy BioTrust

BioTrust's Probiotic supplement contains 50 different strains of live bacteria. Probiotics are live microorganisms that may benefit our bodies in a variety of ways, including immunity, allergy relief, digestive health, and so on.

BioTrust's Probiotic is third-party lab tested for potency and safety. You can take it daily, either with or without food. If you are pregnant, nursing, have a medical condition or are taking any medications please consult your doctor before taking this product.

13. BiOptimizers

Image courtesy BiOptimizers

BiOptimizers' Probiotic supplement contains 60 different strains of live bacteria. Probiotics are live microorganisms that may benefit our bodies in a variety of ways, including immunity, allergy relief, digestive health, and so on.

BiOptimizers' Probiotic is third-party lab tested for potency and safety. You can take it daily, either with or without food. If you are pregnant, nursing, have a medical condition or are taking any medications please consult your doctor before taking this product.

14. Organifi Balance

Image courtesy Organifi

Organifi Balance's Probiotic supplement contains 30 different strains of live bacteria. Probiotics are live microorganisms that may benefit our bodies in a variety of ways, including immunity, allergy relief, digestive health, and so on.

Organifi Balance's Probiotic is third-party lab tested for potency and safety. You can take it daily, either with or without food. If you are pregnant, nursing, have a medical condition or are taking any medications please consult your doctor before taking this product.

15. LeanBiome

Image courtesy LeanBiome

LeanBiome's Probiotic supplement contains 50 different strains of live bacteria. Probiotics are live microorganisms that may benefit our bodies in a variety of ways, including immunity, allergy relief, digestive health, and so on.

LeanBiome's Probiotic is third-party lab tested for potency and safety. You can take it daily, either with or without food. If you are pregnant, nursing, have a medical condition or are taking any medications please consult your doctor before taking this product.

How to Choose the Best Probiotics for Weight Loss in 2022

There are a few things to consider when choosing the best probiotics for weight loss in 2022. First, you want to make sure that the probiotic you choose is backed by science. Second, you want to make sure that the probiotic has been shown to be effective for weight loss in humans.

Lastly, you want to make sure that the probiotic is safe for you to take. With so many different probiotics on the market, it can be tough to know which one is right for you. You will want to make sure that these ingredients are included in the right probiotics for you:

Lactobacillus rhamnosus

Lactobacillus rhamnosus is a probiotic that has been shown to be effective for weight loss in humans. It is backed by science, and it is safe for you to take. Lactobacillus rhamnosus is included in many different probiotics, so you should be able to find one that is right for you.

Streptococcus thermophilus

Bifidobacterium longum

Bifidobacterium longum is a probiotic that has been shown to be effective for weight loss in humans. It is backed by science, and it is safe for you to take. Bifidobacterium longum is included in many different probiotics, so you should be able to find one that is right for you.

Saccharomyces boulardii

Saccharomyces boulardii is a probiotic yeast that can help to improve your gut health. It helps to promote the growth of good bacteria in your gut, and it can also help to reduce inflammation.

Final Thoughts on 15 Best Probiotics for Weight Loss in 2022

There you have it, the 15 best probiotics for weight loss in 2022. If you are looking to lose weight and improve your gut health, then these are the probiotics for you. Probiotics are a great addition to any weight loss plan, and they can help you achieve your goals.