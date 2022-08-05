Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Working out is a great way to stay healthy, but it's important to refuel your body properly afterwards. If you don't eat the right foods, you can actually undo all of your hard work! That's why we've put together a list of the 15 best post workout meals in 2022. These ideas are healthy, delicious, and perfect for refueling your body after a workout.

What does post workout mean?

Post-workout nutrition is a critical part of any exercise routine. The right foods and drinks can help your body recover from strenuous activity and prepare for the next session. There are many different opinions on what the best post-workout meal is, but there are some general guidelines that can help you choose the right foods for your needs.

How soon after a workout should I eat?

It is generally recommended that you eat a meal within two hours of completing a workout. This meal should contain both carbohydrates and protein. Carbohydrates help to replenish glycogen stores, while protein helps to rebuild and repair muscle tissue.

A protein shake can also help to replenish glycogen stores, rebuild and repair muscle tissue, and reduce inflammation.

What macros do you need post workout?

After a workout, your body needs to replenish its energy stores and repair damaged muscles. To do this, you need a balance of carbohydrates and protein.

How many calories should you eat post workout?

The number of calories you need after a workout depends on several factors, including the type and intensity of the activity, your weight, and your goals. A general rule of thumb is to consume 0.14-0.23 grams of protein and 0.045-0.09 grams of carbohydrates per pound of body weight (0.31-0.50 grams/kg).

What does a post workout meal do for your body?

A post workout meal helps to replenish your body's glycogen stores, repair damaged muscles, and give you the energy you need to continue your day.

There are a few things to keep in mind when choosing a post workout meal. First, it is important to eat within 30 minutes of finishing your workout. This time frame is important because it allows your body to absorb the nutrients more efficiently.

Second, you want to make sure that your meal contains both protein and carbohydrates. Protein helps to rebuild and repair muscles, while carbohydrates help to replenish your glycogen stores.

What are the best post workout meals?

There is no one perfect post-workout meal, but there are some general guidelines you can follow to make sure you're getting the nutrients you need. Here are 15 of the best post-workout meals to help you recover and refuel.

Tips for Planning Post Workout Meals

If you're looking to refuel after a workout, these 15 meals are perfect for post-workout recovery. From smoothies to quinoa bowls, there's something here for everyone.

Here are some tips to keep in mind when planning your post-workout meal:

Make sure you include protein and carbohydrates

Choose foods that are easy to digest

Aim to eat within 30 minutes of finishing your workout

Now that you know what to look for in a post-workout meal, let's take a look at 15 of the best options out there.

The healthiest and most delicious protein powder on the market is made from the finest pasture-raised, free-range, and grass-fed cows Elm & Rye can find.

Amino acids, often known as the building blocks of proteins, are chemicals that have a wide range of functions in the body. They're required for important processes like protein synthesis and production of hormones and neurotransmitters. Protein-rich meals including meat, fish, and soybeans contain significant amounts of amino acids.

This unique blend may help bulk up, develop lean muscle, increase endurance, and more.

2. Tuna, Kale, and Chickpea Salad

This salad is a great option if you're looking for something light but satisfying. It's packed with protein and fiber to help you feel full and satisfied after your workout.

Tuna is a good source of protein and omega-three fatty acids, which are important for muscle recovery. Kale is rich in vitamins A, C, and K, and chickpeas are a great source of fiber and plant-based protein.

This salad is also low in calories, making it a great option if you're trying to lose weight. To make this salad, simply combine tuna, kale, chickpeas, and your favorite dressing. We like to use a simple vinaigrette made with olive oil and lemon juice.

If you're looking for something a little heartier, you can add some cooked quinoa or brown rice to this salad.

3. Mango Chicken and Cilantro Lime Rice

This dish is a great option if you're looking for something that's both healthy and flavorful. The chicken is cooked in a mango sauce, which is rich in vitamins A and C. These vitamins are important for immune function and skin health.

The cilantro lime rice is a good source of complex carbohydrates, which are important for energy production. It's also a good source of fiber, which is important for digestive health.

To make this dish, simply combine cooked chicken, mango sauce, cilantro lime rice, and your favorite vegetables. We like to use bell peppers and carrots, but you can use any veggies you like.

This dish can be served with a side of green beans or a salad.

4. Chocolate Milk

Chocolate milk is a classic post-workout drink. It's a good source of protein and carbohydrates, which are important for muscle recovery. Studies have shown that chocolate milk can be just as effective as commercial sports drinks at helping to replenish energy and promote muscle recovery after exercise.

To make this drink, simply combine milk and chocolate syrup. You can also add a scoop of protein powder to this drink if you want an extra boost of protein. If you're lactose intolerant, you can use almond milk or soy milk instead of cow's milk. This drink can be enjoyed immediately after your workout or within 30 minutes for optimal results.

5. Eggs with Whole Grain Toast

Eggs are a good source of protein and nutrients like vitamin D, iron, and choline. They're also a complete protein, meaning they contain all the essential amino acids your body needs to perform optimally.

Whole grain toast is a good source of complex carbohydrates, which are important for energy production. It's also a good source of fiber, which is important for digestive health.

To make this meal, simply cook eggs to your liking and serve them on whole grain toast. You can also add some avocado or cheese to this meal if you want an extra boost of protein and healthy fats. This meal can be enjoyed immediately after your workout or within 30 minutes for optimal results.

6. Dried Fruits and Nuts

Dried fruits and nuts are a great source of protein, healthy fats, and fiber. They're also a convenient and easy-to-transport snack option for post-workout fuel.

To make this snack, simply combine your favorite dried fruits and nuts. We like to use a mix of raisins, apricots, and almonds, but you can use any combination you like. This snack can be enjoyed immediately after your workout or within 30 minutes for optimal results.

If you're looking for a more portable option, you can also make energy balls with dried fruits and nuts. Simply combine the ingredients in a food processor and roll into balls. These energy balls can be stored in the fridge for up to a week.

7. Salmon

Salmon is a good source of protein and omega-three fatty acids. These nutrients are important for muscle recovery and joint health. Salmon is also a good source of B vitamins, which are important for energy production.

To make this meal, simply cook salmon to your liking and serve it with your favorite vegetables. We like to use steamed broccoli and roasted sweet potatoes, but you can use any combination you like. This meal can be enjoyed immediately after your workout or within 30 minutes for optimal results.

If you're looking for a more portable option, you can also make salmon burgers. Simply combine cooked salmon, bread crumbs, eggs, and your favorite seasonings. Form into patties and cook in a lightly oiled pan over medium heat. These salmon burgers can be enjoyed immediately or stored in the fridge for up to a week.

8. Yogurt with Berries and Granola

Yogurt is a good source of protein and calcium. It's also a good source of probiotics, which are important for gut health. Berries are a good source of antioxidants and fiber. Granola is a good source of complex carbohydrates and healthy fats.

To make this meal, simply combine yogurt, berries, and granola. You can also add a scoop of protein powder to this meal if you want an extra boost of protein. This meal can be enjoyed immediately after your workout or within 30 minutes for optimal results.

If you're looking for a more portable option, you can also make yogurt bowls with berries and granola. Simply combine yogurt, berries, and granola in a bowl and enjoy. These yogurt bowls can also be made ahead of time and stored in the fridge for up to a week.

9. Fruit Smoothie

Fruit smoothies are a great way to get a boost of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They're also a good source of fiber and can be made with or without dairy.

To make this smoothie, simply combine your favorite fruits in a blender. We like to use a mix of berries, bananas, and mangoes, but you can use any combination you like. If you want a thicker smoothie, add some yogurt or ice to the mix. This smoothie can be enjoyed immediately after your workout or within 30 minutes for optimal results.

If you're looking for a more portable option, you can also make fruit bars with your favorite fruits. Simply combine the ingredients in a blender and pour them into an ice cream bar mold. These fruit bars can be stored in the freezer for up to a month.

10. Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet potato fries are a good source of complex carbohydrates and fiber. They're also a good source of beta-carotene, which is an antioxidant that's important for vision health.

To make this snack, simply cut sweet potatoes into fry-sized pieces and toss with olive oil and your favorite seasonings. We like to use a mix of salt, pepper, and paprika. Then bake in a preheated oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 20-30 minutes. These fries can be enjoyed immediately after your workout or within 30 minutes for optimal results.

If you're looking for a more portable option, you can also make sweet potato chips. Simply slice sweet potatoes thinly and toss with olive oil and your favorite seasonings. Then bake in a preheated oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 20-30 minutes. These chips can be stored in an airtight container for up to a week.

11. Kiwi Salad

Kiwi salad is a good source of vitamins C and K. It's also a good source of potassium, which is an electrolyte that's important for hydration.

To make this salad, simply combine kiwi, spinach, nuts, and seeds. We like to use a mix of almonds and chia seeds. You can also add a scoop of protein powder to this salad if you want an extra boost of protein. This salad can be enjoyed immediately after your workout or within 30 minutes for optimal results.

If you're looking for a more portable option, you can also make kiwi bars. Simply combine kiwi, nuts, and seeds in a blender and pour them into an ice cream bar mold. These kiwi bars can be stored in the freezer for up to a month.

12. Avocado on Wheat Toast

Avocado on wheat toast is a good source of healthy fats and fiber. It's also a good source of vitamins C and E.

To make this meal, simply toast some wheat bread and top with avocado slices. You can also add a slice of cheese, tomato, or egg to this meal if you want an extra boost of protein. This meal can be enjoyed immediately after your workout or within 30 minutes for optimal results.

If you're looking for a more portable option, you can also make avocado toast bites. Simply top toast with avocado slices and cut into bite-sized pieces. These avocado toast bites can be stored in the fridge for up to a week.

13. Ground Turkey with Sweet Potato on Lettuce Wraps

Ground turkey with sweet potato on lettuce wraps is a good source of protein and healthy fats. It's also a good source of vitamins A and C.

To make this meal, simply cook ground turkey and sweet potato in a pan. Once cooked, place the mixture on lettuce leaves and wrap up. You can also add other vegetables to this wrap, such as tomatoes or cucumbers. This meal can be enjoyed immediately after your workout or within 30 minutes for optimal results.

If you're looking for a more portable option, you can also make these wraps ahead of time and store them in the fridge for up to a week.

14. Veggie Smoothie

Veggie smoothies are a good source of vitamins and minerals. They're also a good source of fiber, which is important for digestion.

To make this smoothie, simply combine your favorite vegetables in a blender. We like to use a mix of kale, spinach, carrots, and celery. You can also add a scoop of Elm & Rye protein powder to this smoothie if you want an extra boost of protein. This smoothie can be enjoyed immediately after your workout or within 30 minutes for optimal results.

If you're looking for a more portable option, you can also make veggie bars. Simply combine your favorite vegetables in a blender and pour them into an ice cream bar mold. These veggie bars can be stored in the freezer for up to a month.

15. Turkey Sandwich on Wheat Bread

Turkey sandwiches are a good source of protein and healthy carbs. They're also a good source of vitamins A and C.

To make this sandwich, simply combine cooked turkey, avocado, tomato, and cheese on wheat bread. You can also add other vegetables to this sandwich, such as lettuce or cucumber. This sandwich can be enjoyed immediately after your workout or within 30 minutes for optimal results.

If you're looking for a more portable option, you can also make turkey wraps. Simply combine cooked turkey, avocado, tomato, and cheese in a wrap. These turkey wraps can be stored in the fridge for up to a week.

Why It’s Important to Eat After a Workout

It’s important to eat after a workout for a few reasons. First, your body needs the nutrients to repair and rebuild the muscles that you’ve just worked. Second, eating helps to replenish the glycogen stores that have been used up during your workout.

Glycogen is basically sugar that your body uses for energy, and it’s stored in the muscles. When you work out, your body taps into those glycogen stores for energy. That’s why it’s important to eat after a workout, so that your body can replenish those stores.

What do bodybuilders eat after workout?

Bodybuilders typically eat a high-protein, high-carbohydrate meal after working out. The carbohydrates help to replenish the glycogen stores that have been used up during their workout, and the protein helps to repair and rebuild the muscles.

What should I eat after a morning workout?

If you’ve worked out in the morning, you may not be hungry right away. That’s totally fine! Just make sure to eat something within an hour or two of finishing your workout. A good option is a protein shake with some fruit, or a small meal that includes both protein and carbohydrates.

What should I drink post workout?

Water is always a good choice, but some people prefer to drink sports drinks or shakes. Sports drinks can help replenish electrolytes, and shakes can provide additional protein. Make sure to drink whatever you choose within 30 minutes of finishing your workout.

Does post workout meal matter?

Yes, what you eat post workout matters. The goal is to consume a meal or snack that contains both protein and carbohydrates. Protein helps rebuild muscle tissue, and carbohydrates help replenish energy stores.

A good rule of thumb is to consume 0.14-0.23 grams of protein per pound of body weight, and 0.36 grams of carbohydrates per pound of body weight. For example, if you weigh 150 pounds, you would need 21-34 grams of protein and 54 grams of carbohydrates.

How many eggs should I eat after workout?

It really depends on your goals. If you are trying to build muscle, then you should eat at least two whole eggs after your workout. If you are trying to lose fat, then you can get away with just eating the egg whites.

Either way, make sure that you are including some protein in your post-workout meal, as it will help to repair and rebuild your muscles. Other good options include chicken, fish, cottage cheese, and Greek yogurt.

And of course, you'll want to include some carbohydrates in your meal as well. This can come from sources like fruits, vegetables, whole grain breads, pastas, or rice. Just make sure that you are avoiding simple sugars, as they will cause your blood sugar to spike and then crash.

Final Thoughts on 15 Best Post Workout Meals in 2022

Remember, it’s important to eat after a workout in order to refuel your body and repair your muscles. And while there are many different options for post-workout meals, these 15 recipes are some of the best.

So whether you’re looking for something quick and easy, or something a little more substantial, you’re sure to find a recipe that you love. So what are you waiting for? Get cooking!