14 Best Over the Counter Probiotics in 2022

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Looking for the best over the counter probiotics? Look no further! In this article, we will discuss 14 of the best probiotic supplements that you can purchase without a prescription. We'll go over the benefits of probiotics and discuss why they are so important for your health. We'll also provide information on where to buy these supplements and how much they cost. So, if you're looking to improve your gut health, read on.

What are over the counter probiotics?

Over the counter probiotics are non-prescription dietary supplements that contain live bacteria or yeast. These microorganisms are similar to the ones that occur naturally in your gut.

Probiotics are available in many different formulations, including capsules, powders, and liquids. Some are designed to be taken daily, while others are intended for use only when you have specific digestive issues.

Are there any foods that have probiotics in them?

There are many fermented foods that contain natural probiotics. Examples include yogurt, sauerkraut, kimchi, and tempeh. However, it is unlikely that you will be able to get all the probiotics you need from diet alone.

Probiotic supplements can help ensure you are getting an adequate amount of these beneficial bacteria. When choosing a probiotic supplement, it is important to choose one that is high quality and contains a variety of different strains of bacteria.

What are the different strains of probiotics?

The most common strains of probiotics are Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium. These two strains make up the majority of the good bacteria in your gut. With that being said, here are the most popular strains for probiotics to look for:

Lactobacillus Acidophilus

Lactobacillus Acidophilus is a strain of bacteria that is commonly found in probiotic supplements. It helps to promote gut health by producing lactic acid and other acids that help to inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria.

Lactobacillus Acidophilus also helps to break down food and nutrients, which can improve digestion. Additionally, this strain of probiotic has been shown to boost the immune system.

Bifidobacterium Longum

Bifidobacterium Longum is another common strain of probiotic bacteria. This strain is beneficial for gut health as it helps to break down carbohydrates and fiber. Additionally, Bifidobacterium Longum has been shown to reduce inflammation in the gut. This strain of probiotics is also effective for boosting the immune system. Additionally, Bifidobacterium Longum has been shown to improve mood and promote weight loss.

Lactobacillus Bulgaricus

Lactobacillus Bulgaricus is a strain of probiotic bacteria that is commonly found in yogurt. This strain is beneficial for gut health as it helps to break down carbohydrates and fiber.

Lactobacillus Bulgaricus has been shown to reduce inflammation in the gut. This strain of probiotics is also effective for boosting the immune system. Additionally, Lactobacillus Bulgaricus has been shown to improve mood and promote weight loss.

Bifidobacterium Infantis

Bifidobacterium Infantis is a strain of probiotic bacteria that is commonly found in infant formula. This strain is beneficial for gut health as it helps to break down carbohydrates and fiber.

Bifidobacterium Infantis has been shown to reduce inflammation in the gut. This strain of probiotics is also effective for boosting the immune system. Additionally, Bifidobacterium Infantis has been shown to improve mood and promote weight loss.

How do I know if a probiotic supplement is high quality?

There are a few things you can look for when choosing a probiotic supplement:

the supplement should contain a variety of different strains of bacteria

the supplement should be made by a reputable company

the supplement should contain live and active cultures

the supplement should be free of fillers and artificial ingredients

When it comes to probiotics, more is not always better. A high quality probiotic supplement will contain a sufficient amount of live and active cultures to be effective. Additionally, the supplement should be free of fillers and artificial ingredients.

How long will it take over the counter probiotics to work?

This is a difficult question to answer as it depends on the individual and the condition being treated. Generally, it takes a few days for the probiotics to colonize the gut before they start having an effect.

However, some people may see results within a week while others may not see any improvement for several weeks. If you don't see any improvement after a few months, it is unlikely that the probiotics are going to be effective for you.

What are the benefits of taking probiotics?

There are many potential benefits of taking probiotics. These supplements may help improve digestion, reduce inflammation, and boost immunity. Probiotics may also help prevent or treat certain types of infections.

What should you look for in a good over the counter probiotic?

When choosing an over the counter probiotic, it is important to consider the type of bacteria or yeast it contains. Some probiotics contain multiple strains of microorganisms, while others only contain one.

Potency

It is also important to consider the potency of the probiotic. Probiotics are measured in colony forming units (CFUs). The higher the CFU count, the more live bacteria or yeast are in each serving.

Stability

Another important factor to consider is the stability of the probiotic. Some probiotics need to be refrigerated, while others do not. Shelf-stable probiotics are more convenient, but they may be less potent than those that require refrigeration.

Ingredients

When selecting a probiotic, it is also important to look at the ingredient list. Some probiotics contain fillers or artificial ingredients that may not be beneficial to your health.

Price

Probiotics vary in price, depending on the brand and formulation. You may be able to find some affordable options at your local drugstore or supermarket. However, more potent or specialized probiotics may be more expensive.

What are the side effects of taking probiotics?

Probiotics are generally safe for most people. However, they may cause digestive discomfort, such as gas or bloating, in some individuals. Probiotics may also trigger allergic reactions in people who are allergic to yeast or other ingredients in the supplements.

Other potential reactions from taking over the counter probiotics include headache, fatigue, and skin irritation. If you experience any adverse effects after taking a probiotic, stop taking the supplement and seek medical attention.

What is the best probiotic for bacteria in the gut?

There are many different types of probiotics on the market, and it can be difficult to know which one is right for you. The best way to choose a probiotic is to speak with your doctor or a registered dietitian. They will be able to help you select a probiotic that is best suited for your individual needs.

What are the signs that I need probiotics?

There are a few signs that you may need to take probiotics. These include if you have diarrhea, constipation, or other digestive issues. Probiotics can also be helpful if you are taking antibiotics or have recently been ill. If you think you may benefit from probiotics, speak with your doctor or registered dietitian.

What is the best over the counter probiotic supplement?

We're glad you asked! Below are the 14 best over the counter probiotics in 2022 to choose from:

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

Elm & Rye Probiotics is a great choice for those looking for an over the counter probiotic. With a wide variety of strains, this product is sure to meet your needs. Elm & Rye Probiotics is also GMP certified and has a good reputation.

This product helps customers with gas, bloating, digestion, and IBS. The product is a great value for the money and it has a solid reputation. There are no artificial colors or preservatives. It is also gluten-free and Non-GMO.

Image courtesy Penguin CBD

Penguin CBD Oil is a great choice for those looking for an over the counter probiotic. With a wide variety of strains, this product is sure to meet your needs. Penguin CBD Oil is also GMP certified and has a good reputation.

CBD oil is known for its anti-inflammatory and pain relieving properties. It is also known to help with anxiety and depression. Penguin's CBD oil is derived from organic hemp plants and is third-party lab tested.

Penguin offers a wide variety of CBD products including tinctures, gummies, capsules, topicals, and more.

Image courtesy Everest

Everest Full Spectrum CBD Gummies is a great choice for those looking for an over the counter probiotic. With a wide variety of strains, this product is sure to meet your needs. Everest Full Spectrum CBD Gummies is also GMP certified and has a good reputation.

CBD gummies are a popular way to take CBD oil. They are easy to take and come in a variety of flavors. Everest's CBD gummies are full spectrum, which means they contain all of the beneficial cannabinoids found in the hemp plant. Everest's CBD gummies are also vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO.

4. Nature's Way Fortify Probiotic + Prebiotics

Image courtesy Nature’s Way

Nature's Way Fortify Probiotic + Prebiotics is a great choice for those looking for an over the counter probiotic. With a wide variety of strains, this product is sure to meet your needs. Nature's Way Fortify Probiotic + Prebiotics is also GMP certified and has a good reputation.

Nature's Way Fortify Probiotic + Prebiotics is a once daily supplement that provides 30 billion live cultures of 11 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics, which are food for the probiotics. This product is third-party lab tested and comes with a money back guarantee.

5. Olly Probiotic Extra Strength Juicy Apple Gummies

Image courtesy Olly

Olly Probiotic Extra Strength Juicy Apple Gummies is a great choice for those looking for an over the counter probiotic. With a wide variety of strains, this product is sure to meet your needs. Olly Probiotic Extra Strength Juicy Apple Gummies is also GMP certified and has a good reputation.

Olly's Probiotic Extra Strength Juicy Apple Gummies are a daily supplement that helps customers with gas, bloating, digestion, and IBS.

6. Sakara Complete Probiotic Formula

Image courtesy Sakara

Sakara Complete Probiotic Formula is a great choice for those looking for an over the counter probiotic. With a wide variety of strains, this product is sure to meet your needs. Sakara Complete Probiotic Formula is also GMP certified and has a good reputation.

Sakara's Complete Probiotic Formula is a daily supplement that helps our customers with gas, bloating, digestion, and IBS. The product is a great value for the money and it has a solid reputation. There are no artificial colors or preservatives. It is also gluten-free and Non-GMO.

Sakara offers a wide variety of health and wellness products including supplements, skincare, and more.

7. Nature's Bounty Probiotic New Formula Gummies

Image courtesy Amazon

Nature's Bounty Probiotic New Formula Gummies is a great choice for those looking for an over the counter probiotic. With a wide variety of strains, this product is sure to meet your needs. Nature's Bounty Probiotic New Formula Gummies is also GMP certified and has a good reputation.

The product is a great value for the money and contains no artificial colors or preservatives. It is also gluten-free and Non-GMO.

8. Love Wellness Good Girl Probiotics

Image courtesy Love Wellness

Love Wellness Good Girl Probiotics is a great choice for those looking for an over the counter probiotic. With a wide variety of strains, this product is sure to meet your needs. Love Wellness Good Girl Probiotics is also GMP certified.

Love Wellness's Good Girl Probiotics are a daily supplement that helps with gas, bloating, digestion, and IBS. The product is a great value for the money and it has a solid reputation. There are no artificial colors or preservatives. It is also gluten-free and Non-GMO.

9. Nature's Bounty Probiotic 10

Image courtesy Amazon

Nature's Bounty Probiotic is a great choice for those looking for an over the counter probiotic. With a wide variety of strains, this product is sure to meet your needs. Nature's Bounty Probiotic is also GMP certified and has a good reputation. There are no artificial colors or preservatives. It is also gluten-free and Non-GMO.

10. 21st Century Probiotic Blend, Acidophilus

Image courtesy 21st Century

21st Century Probiotic Blend, Acidophilus & Bifidobacterium is a great choice for those looking for an over the counter probiotic. With a wide variety of strains, this product is sure to meet your needs. 21st Century Probiotic Blend, Acidophilus & Bifidobacterium is also GMP certified and has a good reputation.

21st Century's Probiotic Blend, Acidophilus & Bifidobacterium are a daily supplement that helps with gas, bloating, digestion, and IBS.

11. Nature's Way Pearls Probiotic Supplement

Image courtesy Nature’s Way

Nature's Way Pearls Probiotic Supplement is a great choice for those looking for an over the counter probiotic. With a wide variety of strains, this product is sure to meet your needs. Nature's Way Pearls Probiotic Supplement is also GMP certified and has a good reputation.

Nature's Way Pearls Probiotic Supplement is a daily supplement that helps with gas, bloating, digestion, and IBS. The product is a great value for the money and has no artificial colors or preservatives. It is also gluten-free and Non-GMO.

12. Member's Mark 10 Strain Probiotic

Image courtesy Member’s Mark

Member's Mark Probiotic Supplement is a great choice for those looking for an over the counter probiotic. With a wide variety of strains, this product is sure to meet your needs. Member's Mark Probiotic Supplement is also GMP certified and has a good reputation.

13. Probiotic Nutritional Supplement by 1st Phorm

Image courtesy 1st Phorm

Probiotic Nutritional Supplement by Probiotic America is a great choice for those looking for an over the counter probiotic. With a wide variety of strains, this product is sure to meet your needs. Probiotic Nutritional Supplement by Probiotic America is also GMP certified and has a good reputation. It is also gluten-free and Non-GMO.

14. Ora Probiotic & Prebiotic Supplement

Image courtesy Ora Organics

Ora Probiotic & Prebiotic Supplement is a great choice for those looking for an over the counter probiotic. With a wide variety of strains, this product is sure to meet your needs. Ora Probiotic & Prebiotic Supplement is also GMP certified and has a good reputation.

The product is a great value for the money and it has no artificial colors or preservatives. It is also gluten-free and Non-GMO.

How do I choose a probiotic?

When choosing a probiotic, you should look for one that contains multiple strains of bacteria. This way, you can be sure that the probiotic will be effective for a wide range of conditions.

You should also look for a probiotic that is specifically designed for your condition. For example, if you are suffering from IBS, you should look for a probiotic that is designed to treat IBS.

Which probiotic is best for bloating and gas?

There are many different probiotics that can help with bloating and gas. However, one of the best is Lactobacillus plantarum. This probiotic has been shown to be effective in reducing bloating and gas in a variety of studies. If you are suffering from bloating and gas, you should consider taking a probiotic that contains Lactobacillus plantarum.

Final Thoughts 14 Best Over the Counter Probiotics in 2022

As you can see, there are a variety of probiotics on the market that can offer different benefits. When choosing a probiotic, it's important to consider your individual needs and goals. We hope that our list of the 14 best over the counter probiotics in 2022 will help you find one that works for your condition.

Probiotics are generally safe for most people, but it's always best to speak with your healthcare provider before starting any new supplement.