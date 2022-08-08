This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Delta 8 is a powerful cannabinoid that can provide relief from a variety of symptoms. However, it is important to be aware of the potential side effects before using this substance. In this article, we will discuss 13 delta 8 side effects that you should be aware of. Keep in mind that not everyone will experience these side effects, and some may be more severe than others. Be sure to talk to your doctor before using delta 8 if you have any concerns!

What is delta 8?

Delta 8-tetrahydrocannabinol is a psychoactive cannabinoid present in the Cannabis plant. It's an isomer of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly known as THC. Preliminary research has been done on Delta 8 THC's biological effects.

However, most of this research is in animals, not humans. Delta 8 has a lower psychoactive potency than delta-9 THC. However, it's unclear if this is also true for Delta 8's other effects, such as on appetite or pain relief.

Like other cannabinoids, delta 8 binds to cannabinoid receptors in the brain. These are the same receptors that are targeted by delta 8THC, the main psychoactive cannabinoid in marijuana.

13 Delta 8 Side Effects to be Aware of

So far, there's very little research on the potential side effects of Delta 8. However, because it shares many similarities with delta-nine THC, it's likely that Delta 8 could cause some of the same side effects. These may include:

1. Anxiety

Delta 8 THC is known to cause anxiety in some people. This is likely because it activates the same areas of the brain as delta-9 THC. These areas are responsible for triggering feelings of fear and anxiety.

If you're prone to anxiety, it's best to avoid Delta 8 altogether. If you do decide to try it, start with a very small dose and see how you react.

2. Dry mouth

Delta 8 can cause dry mouth, just like delta-9 THC. This is because it decreases production of saliva. If you experience dry mouth while taking Delta 8, drink plenty of fluids and chew sugar-free gum or candy to help stimulate saliva production.

3. Increased appetite

Delta 8 may increase appetite, just like delta-9 THC. This effect is caused by the activation of the same brain areas that are responsible for regulating hunger. If you're trying to lose weight, Delta 8 is probably not the best option for you.

4. Reduced blood pressure

Delta 8 can cause a temporary drop in blood pressure. This can make you feel lightheaded or dizzy. If you have low blood pressure, Delta 8 may not be right for you. If you decide to try it, start with a small dose and see how you react. You should also avoid standing up quickly after taking Delta 8.

5. Slowed reaction time

Delta 8 can cause slowed reaction time, just like delta-9 THC. This effect is caused by the activation of the same brain areas that are responsible for regulating movement.

If you're a driver or operate machinery, it's important to be aware that Delta 8 could impair your ability to do these things safely. If you do decide to take Delta 8, be sure to give yourself plenty of time to sober up before driving or operating machinery.

6. Hallucinations

Delta 8 can cause hallucinations, just like delta-9 THC. This effect is caused by the activation of the same brain areas that are responsible for regulating perception. That's why it's always a good idea to start with a very small dose and see how you react.

7. Alterations in mood or perception

Delta 8 can cause alterations in mood or perception, just like delta-9 THC. This effect is caused by the activation of the same brain areas that are responsible for regulating emotion and cognition.

8. Memory impairment

Delta 8 can cause memory impairment, just like delta-9 THC. This effect is caused by the activation of the same brain areas that are responsible for regulating memory. If you already have a bad memory impairments, you may want to avoid taking Delta 8 altogether.

9. Impaired motor skills

Delta 8 can cause impaired motor skills, just like delta-9 THC. This effect is caused by the activation of the same brain areas that are responsible for regulating movement. If you're already susceptible to impaired motor skills, it's best to avoid Delta 8 altogether. If you do decide to try it, start with a very small dose and see how you react.

10. Nausea & Vomiting

Delta 8 can cause nausea and vomiting, just like delta-nine THC. This effect is caused by the activation of the same brain areas that are responsible for regulating nausea and vomiting. If you're already prone to nausea definitely start with a very small dose and see how you react.

11. Tremors

Delta 8 can cause hand tremors or general trembling, just like delta-9 THC. This effect is caused by the activation of the same brain areas that are responsible for regulating movement.

12. Loss of Consciousness

Delta 8 can cause sleepiness and loss of consciousness, just like delta-9 THC. This effect is caused by the activation of the same brain areas that are responsible for regulating consciousness.

13. Confusion

Delta 8 can cause confusion, just like delta-9 THC. This effect is caused by the activation of the same brain areas that are responsible for regulating cognition.

Delta 8 can also interact with other medications, so it's important to talk to your doctor before using it if you're taking any other medications. It's also worth noting that Delta 8 is a relatively new compound, so there's still a lot we don't know about its long-term effects. Until more research is done, it's best to err on the side of caution.

If you're considering using Delta 8, it's important to be aware of the potential risks and side effects. However, more research is needed to fully understand the potential risks and side effects of this compound. Until then, it's best to talk to your doctor before using Delta 8.

Will Delta 8 get you high?

Delta 8 is a psychoactive and intoxicating chemical that has properties similar to those of delta-9 THC (i.e., the component responsible for the "high" people may experience when utilizing cannabis). The FDA has been made aware of news articles describing consumers having "highs" after using Delta 8 THC products.

What forms does delta 8 come in?

Delta 8 THC is available in various forms, including:

Oils

Delta 8 THC oils are products that contain the psychoactive and intoxicating chemical delta 8 THC. These oils are especially potent and can produce strong psychoactive and intoxicating effects.

It's important to be aware of the potential risks associated with using Delta 8 THC oils, especially if you are new to cannabis.

Tinctures

Delta 8 THC is the primary psychoactive component in cannabis. Tinctures are liquids that are often used to deliver medication. Cannabis tinctures are made by extracting THC and other cannabinoids from the plant using a solvent like alcohol. The resulting mixture is then strained and bottled.

Cannabis tinctures are popular because they offer an easy way to dose delta 8. Tinctures can be added to food or drink, or administered directly under the tongue. They take effect quickly and last for several hours.

Edibles

Delta 8 edibles are products that contain the psychoactive and intoxicating chemical delta 8 THC. These edibles are especially potent and can produce strong psychoactive and intoxicating effects.

It's important to be aware of the potential risks associated with using Delta 8 THC edibles, especially if you are new to cannabis.

Topicals

Delta 8 topicals are products that contain the psychoactive and intoxicating chemical delta 8 THC. These topicals are especially potent and can produce strong psychoactive and intoxicating effects.

It's important to be aware of the potential risks associated with using Delta 8 THC topicals, especially if you are new to cannabis.

Now that you know a bit more about delta 8, let’s discuss the top brand options in more detail:

Image courtesy Everest

The Everest Delta 8 THC company, based in Colorado, produces the Everest Delta 8 Gummies, which are one of the most well-known marijuana edibles on the market. These items are perfect for everyone, but especially those who follow a vegan diet since they are completely vegan.

The Everest Delta 8 Gummies are made of organically grown cannabis, which is another reason for their popularity. From seed to product, the marijuana is handled in accordance with the most stringent organic farming standards.

Given all of this, you may feel confident in the quality of this product's safety when it comes to safeguarding you from dangerous chemicals. Perhaps most importantly, these goodies have been tested and approved by third-party organizations.

The Everest delta 8 gummies are subjected to third-party GMP testing before and after production. Everything that enters into the process of manufacturing these edibles, including quality control, is tested to ensure its strength, quality, and safety.

2. Effex’s Delta 8 THC Gummies

Image courtesy Effex

The Delta 8 Gummies from Effex are a great way to consume delta 8, especially if you're new to edibles. The gummies come in four flavors: blueberry, peach, watermelon, and mixed berry. Packages of five, ten, or twenty-five are available.

These gummies are ideal if you're searching for a strong delta 8 product, since they contain 99 percent pure delta 8 THC. The other one percent is made up of terpenes, which enhance the gummies' flavor and fragrance.

Effex Delta 8 THC Gummies are also vegan and gluten-free, making them ideal for those with dietary restrictions. These gummies, like all of Effex's items, have been lab-tested by a third party to guarantee quality and potency. On the company's website, you can discover the laboratory results for each batch of gummies.

Overall, Effex's Delta 8 gummies are a fantastic option for people who want to ingest delta 8 in the form of delicious and easy-to-consume gummies.

3. Chill Plus Delta 8 Squares Gummies – 1000x

Image courtesy Chill Plus

Chill Plus Delta 8 Squares Gummies are a highly potent delta 8 product. Each square gummy contains 100mg of delta 8, and 10 gummies are contained in each package.

Chill Plus, the corporation that creates these gummies, is recognized for producing high-quality goods. All of their items are independently tested by a third party to ensure strength and safety. The Chill Plus Delta 8 Squares Gummies are not an exception.

The crystals in these gummies are all-natural and vegan. They're also gluten-free, making them ideal for those with dietary needs. If you want a strong delta 8 pill, consider this option.

4. 3Chi’s Delta 8 Gummies

Image courtesy 3Chi

Look no further than the firm "Chi" for delta 8 gummies that are potent and delicious. Each of these gummies contains 25 mg of delta 8, and each package includes 30 gummies.

Chi's gummies are made with all-natural ingredients and, like the rest of their goods, are vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO. These gummies, like all of Chi's offerings, are certified by a third party to guarantee quality and effectiveness.

Overall, Chi's Delta 8 gummies are a fantastic choice if you're searching for a strong delta 8 product that is also tasty.

5. Moonwlkr’s D-8 THC Gummies

Image courtesy Moonwlkr

The Moonwaker's D-8 THC gummies are a fantastic choice for anybody searching for an edible that is both potent and delectable. Each gummy contains 50 mg of delta 8 THC, and the package contains twenty individual gummies.

Moonwkr's gummies are made with all-natural components, as the company's name implies. They're also vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO. These gummies, like all of Moonwlkr's items, are lab tested by a third party to guarantee quality and potency.

Overall, Moonwlkr's D-THC gummies are a fantastic option if you're searching for a strong delta 8 THC product that is also tasty.

How to choose the best Delta 8 product for me?

Delta 8 products are available in a variety of forms, including topical products, oils, and gummies. It can be a little confusing to know which form is the best for you, so here are a few tips on how to choose the right Delta 8 product:

If you are looking for relief from chronic pain, inflammation, or other medical conditions, then you should try a Delta 8 product that is taken orally, such as oils or gummies.

If you are looking for relief from anxiety, stress, or insomnia, then you should try a Delta 8 product that is applied topically, such as a cream or lotion.

Always read the label carefully to make sure you are taking the correct dosage and consult with your doctor if you have any questions.

What does Delta 8 feel like?

Delta 8 is most often described as a pleasurable and elevating experience. It has a distinctive sense of calmness and relief to its users. Some people claim it makes them feel as if they are floating, as though all of the burden has been lifted off their shoulders.

However, as with anything related to cannabis, the effects of Delta 8 can vary from person to person.

What are some of the other possible side effects of Delta 8?

Dry mouth and red eyes are two common side effects of Delta 8. These are caused by the cannabinoids in Delta 8 binding to receptors in the body that control saliva production and blood flow to the eyes.

Delta 8 can also cause dizziness, anxiety, paranoia, and headaches in some people. It is important to start with a low dose and increase gradually as needed to avoid these side effects.

If you experience any of these side effects, stop using Delta 8 and consult your doctor. Delta 8 is not for everyone, and it is important to know your own tolerance before using it.

Always consult with your doctor before using any new cannabis product, especially if you have a medical condition or are taking other medications. Cannabis can interact with some medications and may not be suitable for everyone.

Who shouldn't take delta 8?

Pregnant women and nursing mothers should not take Delta 8. Cannabis use during pregnancy can result in low birth weight, premature birth, and developmental problems for the child.

Cannabis use while breastfeeding can also lead to developmental problems for the child. It is important to consult with your doctor before using any cannabis product if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Final Thoughts on Delta 8 Side Effects to be Aware of

While Delta 8 products offer a range of potential benefits, it is important to be aware of the associated side effects before using them. Some of the most common side effects include dry mouth, red eyes, dizziness, anxiety, and paranoia. It is important to start with a low dose and increase gradually to avoid these side effects.

If you experience any of these side effects, stop using Delta 8 and consult your doctor. Delta 8 is not for everyone, and it is important to know your own tolerance before using it. Always consult with your doctor before using any new cannabis product, especially if you have a medical condition or are taking other medications. Cannabis can interact with some medications and may not be suitable for everyone.